Congress Reportedly Nearing Compromise On $1.3 Trillion Omnibus Spending Bill

After GOP leaders announced that they would hold a House vote on their $1.3 trillion omnibus spending bill on Monday, before postponing it to Tuesday (and then postponing it against to Thursday), Bloomberg is reporting that lawmakers remain deadlocked on several major issues that they'd hoped to resolve with what would be the first long-term spending bill of the Trump era.
However, one encouraging breakthrough was reported early Wednesday morning when a source close to the leadership told CNBC that Democrats and Republicans had reached an agreement on several key issues, including $1.6 billion in border security spending, as well as funding for opioid abuse treatment, a tunnel under the Hudson River connecting New York City and New Jersey, and nearly $400 million for electronic voting security measures.
While aides said a deal is near, the two parties have reached tentative "agreements" in the past, only to see them unravel, sometimes in the middle of a vote.
Lawmakers are still fighting over DACA, provisions reinstating federal cost-sharing payments to insurance companies and other key issues. It's also unclear whether the President supports the border security package and funding for the NYC tunnel, something he vehemently opposes.
A continuing resolution passed in February (the fifth of the Trump era) expires at the end of the day Friday. And given the delays, it's looking like the vote won't happen until late Friday evening, at the earliest - giving the Senate little time to react.
Given that Congressional leaders of both parties have swatted away questions about another shutdown, it's possible that lawmakers would agree on another bare-bones stopgap bill if a breakthrough on the omnibus bill remains elusive.
Lawmakers may be required to work through the weekend to prevent federal agencies from shutting down in earnest when offices reopen on Monday - meaning they may need to delay the beginning of a two-week break.
"We’re going to do it this week," Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday. "And as long as that takes, that’s the time we’ll put in to get there."
During the most recent budget debate, the government technically shut down at 12:01 am Eastern Time on Saturday - the second shutdown in three weeks. After that, Congressional leaders struck a deal to fund the government through March 23, while also setting up an agreement in principle for a two-year budget.
Lawmakers are already hinting that this budget battle will also end in a stalemate.
"What will it take to get this done? Exhaustion," said Pennsylvania Republican Charlie Dent, a member of the House Appropriations Committee.
CNBC points out that a Nor'easter headed up the East Coast could complicate negotiations as roads and government services shut down. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for the Washington region until Wednesday night. Already, federal offices have closed due to the weather.
Mark Meadows, the leader of the conservative Freedom Caucus, told reporters that the time-line budget items had already been agreed to - something he described as "the hard part."
"I'm not in favor of those numbers, because it grows the size of government by 13 percent," he said. "But those numbers have been agreed to."
A deal over preserving DACA, a top Democratic priority, remains elusive. President Trump recently tweeted again that Democrats "do not want to help DACA."
The Democrats do not want to help DACA. Would be so easy to make a deal!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 20, 2018
The omnibus bill, if passed and signed into law, would fund the federal government through the beginning of the next fiscal year.
Is McCain still alive?
WTF?
All budget deficits combined since WWII are less than then interest expense on the national debt since then:
http://thesoundingline.com/the-us-federal-debt-a-losing-proposition/
In reply to Is McCain still alive? WTF? by ZENDOG
McCain is a high ranking member of the deep state. He's got live saving drugs we peons aren't privy to.
In reply to Is McCain still alive? WTF? by ZENDOG
Yeah .... fresh transfusions of baby blood does the trick
In reply to Is McCain still alive? WTF? by ZENDOG
Running a deep state don't come cheap !
adjective: omnibus
comprising several items.
"Congress passed an omnibus anticrime package"
Translation = We spend 10x as much ~~~ for things that we don't even need ~~~ and pay all the (((suppliers & middlemen))) their cut ~~~ & you foot the bill.
In reply to Running a deep state don't… by JoeTurner
More like the short bus ...
What will it take to get this done? Exhaustion ..
Poor dear ..
In reply to adjective: omnibus… by DillyDilly
They must protect the printing press, and so they will. Hey, it's "only" a 13 percent increase in the "size of government." And the debt ceiling HAS been suspended.
Fiscal conservatism lost the ideological debate in a rout. The Swamp is expanding at a 13-percent clip per year (which is actually a two percent reduction as many were arguing for a 15 percent increase in spending).
In reply to Running a deep state don't… by JoeTurner
This is some funny shit.
The debt ceiling has been suspended ..
In animation ..
Resembling more amd more a Porky Pig / Road Runner / Warner Bros production ..
In reply to They must protect the… by Give Me Some Truth
fund every do gooder project of the left..what do we need GOPe for again?
Trump veto this monster, #killit.
and nothing for the wall..#killit.
Make sure you slip in Diane Feinstein's assault weapons ban bill right at the last second.
Could this be the end of the Republican party? Once they pass all these Democrat spending goodies for DACA and the tunnel along with all the gun grabbing provisions and Trump signs it. Why exactly do we need a supposedly opposition party that goes along with the Democrats on everything they want while throwing their Republican constituents under the bus every time.
In reply to fund every do gooder project… by overmedicatedu…
No border wall funding ?? Trump got rolled then.
Those fucking democraps.
In other words the Dems get everything they want and conservatives get jack shit because they are too scared the Dems will throw a temper tantrum like last time and they don’t want to deal with that again. Not a sack amongst the gop leadership anywhere to be seen. Gop deserves to be swept away into the dustbin in the fall.
GOPs says are numbered. Democrats have the illegals voting in mass and they control the media to brainwash stupid suburban soccer moms.
In reply to In other words the Dems get… by j0nx
Are those the same 'stupid suburban soccer moms' that you were calling brilliant yesterday because they didn't own any BTC?
In reply to GOPs says are numbered… by lester1
"Congress Reportedly Nearing Compromise"
A compromise amongst themselves, not with the American taxpayer.
How the fuck is $1.3T a compromise when it was $1.2T Monday?!?
In reply to "Congress Reportedly Nearing… by silverer
New math .. and rounding
In reply to How the fuck is $1.3T a… by dirty fingernails
1.3 Trillion pork bill is what that is. Just another example of you'll have to pass it to see what's in it. Reminds me of my daily constitutional and the similarities don't end there.
I live in Ohio. Why am I building a tunnel in Md???????????????????????????????????????
In reply to 1.3 Trillion pork bill is… by Last of the Mi…
Whatever happened to the C&O canal?
Anyway ~ They're gonna need lots of tunnels in MD, so that when Amazon moves there, they can connect to Ft Meade, Langley, Booze allen, Lockheed, & Raytheon [toot sweet]
In reply to I live in Ohio. Why am I… by johnduncan78
Congress sucks.
emailed Trump to urge him to VETO this frankenstein monster spending bill..
go here to do same'
BTW, where are all the MSM stories on Rand Paul's effort to get a vote on Audit the Fed?
In reply to emailed Trump to urge him to… by overmedicatedu…
The rest of the country still paying for that tunnel in jew york?
Get back to work debt slaves!
the wax museum is going to do something. how rare.
The economy is doing fucking awesome and stuff ... that’s why there will be another $1.2 trillion deficit like the last 10 years .../s
Re: $1.2 trillion deficits
And I'm pretty sure those projections are "best case scenarios." Do we ever get "worse case scenarios?"
In reply to The economy is doing fucking… by Vendetta
"What will it take to get this done?" Bribes
Quit spending money and go take a walk though your constituent neighborhoods. Your all fucking jokes.
Most compromised bunch of sons of bitches on earth.
Re: Most compromised SOBs on the planet
None have any genuine core principles, especially regarding the size of government and the money it spends (borrows, prints). This includes our president. Their "core principle" is to protect and preserve the "status quo." Kick the Can as long as they can.
In reply to Most compromised bunch of… by wisehiney
how about an omnibus savings bill.
And all is decided by four people, pelosi, schumer, mcconnell, and Ryan. This country is a joke.
Congress truly is nothing but a bunch of Fucking Idiots who steal from the Citizen.
In reply to And all is decided by four… by nunyabidnez
Failure to fund the wall may result in Presidential veto. Really- 600 million for fencing? Out of 4 Trillion.
Washington DC is a den of corruption, criminality and treason. We the People of the United States of America should demand that the funding for the federal government be ended. America's founding fathers would have burned every federal building to the ground years ago.
"Lawmakers may be required to work through the weekend to prevent federal agencies from shutting down"
See how hard they work spending your wealth!!!
High Fives for Con-gress!!!!!
OT, Trump bragging about how many weapons we are selling to the Saudis.
