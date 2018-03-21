Congress Just Quietly Formed A Committee To Bail-Out 200 Pension Funds

Authored by Simon Black via SovereignMan.com,
The US pension system has gotten so bad, Congress is actually planning for its failure.
As the government was working on the recent, new budget deal and subsequent boost in government spending, Congress quietly snuck in a provision that forms a committee which would use federal funds to bail out as many as 200 “multi-employer” pension plans – where employers and labor unions jointly provide retirement benefits to employees.
As is often the case, this rescue “plan” is too little too late. The US pension system is beyond repair. And if you’re depending on pension income to carry you through retirement, it’s time to consider a Plan B.
Before explaining how dire the situation actually is, let’s take a step back...
Pensions are simply giant pools of capital used to pay out retirement benefits to workers.
Typically, employers and employees contribute a percentage of the employees’ salary to a pension throughout his or her career. Then, upon retirement, the pension is supposed to pay a fixed, monthly amount to the retiree.
There are both government and corporate pension plans.
Boston College estimates the nation’s 1,400 multiemployer plans (corporate) are facing a $553 billion shortfall. And around one-quarter of those are in the “red zone,” meaning they’ll likely go broke in the next decade or so.
But Congress’ committee, assuming it works, wouldn’t even rescue the red zone plans, much less the remaining 1,200.
And it doesn’t even begin to address the real problem – the $7 trillion funding gap faced by the government’s own pensions.
Congress is stepping in because the Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation (PBGC) – the pension equivalent to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) – is completely insolvent.
Like the FDIC, the PBGC is an insurance program funded by premiums paid by its participating members (pensions). Its entire income is made up of premiums collected and the investment income it earns on those premiums.
So, as the markets crash, not only will the PBGC’s portfolio get slaughtered… so will those of the pensions it guarantees (which will then require more funds). And as these pensions fail, the PBGC will collect less in premiums. It’s a vicious circle.
But things are plenty bad already.
The PBGC, which only covers corporate pensions, had a $76 billion deficit in 2017. It has total assets of $108 billion on its books compared to potential loss exposure of more than $250 billion.
By its own estimation, its fund to cover multiemployer pensions (which makes up $65 billion of the deficit) will be insolvent by 2025.
Pensions are in such bad shape today for the simple reason that investment returns are too low. And pensions can’t cover their future obligations.
Pension fund managers invest in assets like stocks, bonds and real estate in hopes of generating a safe return.
Most funds require a 7%-8% return in order to meet their future liabilities.
But with interest rates near record lows, these funds are having to take on more risk in order to meet their minimum return requirements. They’ve reduced their bond allocations and started buying more stocks, private equity and other riskier assets.
Some funds, like Hawaii’s pension fund, went even further and dabbled in the incredibly risky strategy of selling put options. By selling a put, you collect a small premium if markets stay calm or rise. But you’re exposed to unlimited losses if markets crash – like they did when the Dow fell 2,400 points in a week last month.
At the end of last year, equities made up nearly 54% of public pension fund portfolios. The $209 billion New York State Common Retirement Fund has over 58% of its assets in stocks. Kentucky’s $20 billion pension for teachers is 62% in stocks.
These giant funds, which are supposed to pay for public and private employees in retirement, are piling into stocks at record high valuations. And when the volatility hits, it will be devastating.
Consider that America’s largest pension fund, The California Public Employees’ Retirement System (CalPERS), lost 5% of its assets ($18.5 billion) in just 10 trading days leading up to February 9.
Pension funds should never experience that kind of volatility. But the current macro environment is forcing them to make dumb decisions in hopes of generating a minimum return.
Luckily, if you’re a smaller investor, you still have plenty of solid investment options available – even if you’re investing with tens of millions of dollars.
I’ve told our Sovereign Man: Confidential readers about an asset-backed loan earning 13% a year. And they’ve already safely earned millions of dollars in interest.
You can also invest in super-safe stocks trading below their net cash, like Sovereign Man’s Chief Investment Strategist, Tim Staermose, does in his service, The 4th Pillar.
But these strategies get more difficult if you have hundreds of billions of dollars.
So these pension funds are forced to buy stocks and real estate at all-time highs. It stretches valuations and creates huge risk.
Still, pension fund allocations to equities are near all-time highs.
So, ask yourself, what will happen to your retirement if the stock market falls just 20%? What about 50%?
There’s zero chance these funds will be able to pay out retirement benefits. They’re taking huge risks at all-time highs and they have zero downside protection (the PGBC is broke).
It’s smart to consider some other options like a self-directed IRA, solo 401(k) or a SEP IRA – which allow you significant latitude in making better, safer and stronger investments.
Plus, they allow you to put more money away toward retirement before tax. And there’s no downside to that.
You’ve got make long-term plans for retirement. The pension system is broken. So the time to take action is now.
And to continue learning how to ensure you thrive no matter what happens next in the world, I encourage you to download our free Perfect Plan B Guide.
FIRST!!!!
People still wonder why there is a bitcoin bubble? Fucking fiat approaching zero.
Obviously what we need is more "insurance" since that's proven to work so well.
i am always amazed that people of the past trusted that the pension would be there for them in the future --- and here we are
just print it ... type a few more zeros ... voila - here is your superman
I got more popcorn and beer on order...this is going to great fun to watch.
They have to be worried that pitchforks will be adopted as the walking cane of choice by pensioners.
The Golem Suchs Feral Reserve System looted the pension funds, via ZIRP and QE, to bail out the criminal Anglo-Zionist Banking Gangster Kabal. The pension funds have been driven to "picking up pennies in front of a steamroller" to use Taleb's hilarious visual description. Lots of workers are going to get squished.
So isn't it cheaper for the government to quietly prop up the stock market than to bail out hundreds of broke pension funds?
That would be one thing the Dems and Republicrats would agree upon.
As a footnote....the Dems created this pension mess....if I got to choose I'd just let the buzzards come home to roost.
Come on you guys..., who says the Feds can't bailout everything?
Moarrr.... CTRL+P .... babbb beee...
Bwahahahahaha
About right ... two bailouts per Senator.
But with interest rates near record lows, these funds are having to take on more risk in order to meet their minimum return requirements.
Thank the Godforsaken FED for it.
"By selling a put, you collect a small premium if markets stay calm or rise. But you’re exposed to unlimited losses if markets crash "
The writer also has a problem with mafs. That statement is false.
Here we go. Buckle up. It's going to be a shitty ride to the bottom and everyone will pay, in the end.
except for the cheesepopes who will profit.
- Because the tribe either form the bailout committee
- or corporate tribe fund the campaigns of the others
- or, they send the Praetorian MEDIA on assignment
Especially in an election year.
Here's how it basically plays out (if you're not TRIBE)
http://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/379439-holocaust-denier-wins-gop-n…
More privatized profits and socialized losses coming up!!
Burn it to the ground.......and Washington too.
Why not? Continued thievery is the norm.
This right here is a perfect example of why I don't short anything ever.
Time was you could see a disaster coming and take a position, endure being called a loon for a while before ultimately profiting.
Now, you get everything but the last step. As soon as your hair-brained theory (this or the Puerto-Rico bankruptcy for example) comes true, a committee or central bank quietly hands over $XX billion to make it go away and you go on looking like a crazy asshole.
Officialdom was caught off-guard in 2008 and markets fell fast while they tried to look up their counterparts in the phone book. But they have each other on speed dial now. You can't short anything but "the system".
The real burn is the millions of dollars these pensions managers earn and still we have to bail them out.
Amen, brother. I lost half of a life's work in 2009 before I finally realized the game had been totally rigged.
Now, I want to know, where is my IRA bailout?
Like shorting VIX lmao.... those people jeeeeez
Being in the market for 40+ years, there was a time when you could short stuff based on reality. I do not short anymore, either due to the lack of reality impacting things.
Given the current pension situation and as I have said for a couple of years, the Feds have to prop up the stock market, or better still, drive it up. The Dems here in CA have managed to get excessive retirement payments lined up which Calpers just cannot come close to meeting. We have firemen retiring at annual rates of $120,000. It is just nuts.
does this plan cover my social security pension plan?
you know, the one we've all been contributing to so religiously on schedule??
Too big to fail.
Two funds that may be safe ...
"Two big public pension funds in Texas – University of Texas and the Texas Teachers Retirement System – own more than $1 billion worth of gold."
I am 57 and have accepted the fact that the 350K I put into social security will be spent to help the public good.
Correction: was spent. Your contribution to Social Security was spent the moment the GIVERnment received it.
The problem is that a loaf of bread will cost $100.
Better start growing your own food, inside and outside, get a wood stove and become more self sufficient.
Heirloom seeds and growing supplies. Get cheap stuff, like salt, flour and sugar, NOW, while you can. IF you can.
Same stupid concept as bailing out banks. Without the possibility of independent failure all the pension funds will collapse together.
After the dollar goes to shit your pension won't buy much anyway. In the grand scheme of higher costs your pensions won't matter much.
Look here you dumbass gubmint libtards, all you have to do is go full in on BITCOIN! Make it mandatory and we get 90% adoption and all debts will go away. When the price of 1 BTC = $10,000,000 you get world peace
Those Snowflake Millennials figured out how to get another trophy!
Lesson 1. The banks come first.
Lesson 2. Congress member’s gold plated and exclusive health care system and system of GRAFT are to be protected at all cost.
Lesson 3. We eat dog food. Period.
^^^ Dog food or barbecued rat. Same difference. Or barbecued dog.
Those pension funds are heavily vested (almost completely) in fakeass buyback monopolies.
THE LARGEST holders of fortune stocks are pensions.
If pensions invest in companies that lie and say they make money, why bail out them when the companies lied and faked profit and stock numbers. If you do not solve the original problem (companies faking stock numbers), it will happen again. Wall street is lies about stock numbers. Zero faith in the market, the country has no future.
They buy fake stocks promising large returns. Those pension fund managers should go to jail. How about the fake buyback corporations?
Instead of bailing out the corporations misdeeds,
bailing out the pension funds is the SAME THING as a bailin/out.
This country has no future.
This is what a few thousand dollars LOBBYING can pay off a trillion dollar problem. Why pay the trillon when you can BUY a pol for a few bucks.
When the time comes (soon), the majority of Americans of every race, colors, and creeds will unite and institute an American “Reign of Terror” and execute all the politicians of the “Ancien Régime,” bankers, generals, talking heads, and all sycophants of every stripe.
This is is what happens when the People get hungry.
IT occurs to me that if the FEDERAL FUCKING RESERVE had let interest rates stay at market competitive rates then more people would have had the incentive to save their money rather than go on these real estate and stock bubbles and the pension funds would have been able to pay out their obligations. INstead! people have had to stay in debt in order just to remain ahead of the game because inflation far outstrips the interest rate of savings..... so savings were never encouraged. At least this is my understanding after 9 years here at ZEROHEDGE.
Yes, this is true but people with money are harder to control
Time to sell your birthright for a bowl of pottage!
The anti - riot payments will be made until no one will exchange good and services for FRNs
Fucking the taxpayers good and hard is the answer to all problems. That is all.
So public employees get bailed out -
What about private sector workers with 401Ks ??
Don't forget the labor unions getting bailed out. They can't manage their way out of a wet paper bag, which helps explain why their own pension funds are going bankrupt.
401Ks and IRAs - well and truly fucked long term. If your stocks & bonds don't get wiped out, you will likely get 'bailed in'. Into some .gov scheme like MYRA.
The end result of that scenerio once theres nothing left does not bode well for said "public Servants"... Unfortunately, a bat to their head still wont make them realize why they are hated so much.
Look around. See a sucker?
It's you.
Wonder what pension funds own Facebook?
"I'm from the government and I'm here to help you."
Hahahahaha. I am not falling for that BS line!
Never get on the bus.
Sorry, but you have no choice. We are all bozo's on this bus.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mAQCuLl2I8M
I think you meant never get out of the boat.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YbFvAaO9j8M
