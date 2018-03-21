Congress Reportedly Reaches Budget Deal, Averting Weekend Shutdown

After a third day of Republican and Democratic leaders emphatically insisting to any reporter who would listen that their long-promised $1.3 trillion "omnibus" budget deal would be ready by Monday night (then Tuesday night, then some time Wednesday) it appears that a compromise has finally been attained.
The Washington Post is reporting that the (tentative) deal does quite give President Trump everything he wanted on immigration (actually Republicans agreed to some major concessions on that front) but it does withhold funding for a tunnel connecting New York City and New Jersey - something that Trump had lobbied for out of what appeared to be pure spite for the inhabitants of his home town (and its suburbs), which have largely turned against him.
The deal appeared in jeopardy for a brief moment Wednesday afternoon when it leaked that Trump was reportedly considering withdrawing his support for the bill. But after a midday meeting with Paul Ryan, the White House confirmed that POTUS had changed his mind.
The text of the bill should be available early Thursday, lawmakers said.
WaPo's story captures the excitement surrounding a deal - with lawmakers counting on Ryan to flip Trump back to a yes.
Top congressional lawmakers huddled in Ryan’s office in the morning. Leaving the meeting, Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) both said a deal was close.
“We’re feeling very good about this,” Schumer said. “We’ve accomplished many, many, many of our goals. When it’s unveiled, you will see.”
Later in the day, with no bill introduced, House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) played down any drama over Trump’s support: “Last I heard is the president supports this package,” he said. A Ryan spokeswoman issued a statement saying Trump “is supportive of the bill” following their meeting.
It is unclear how soon Congress might vote on the bill. The chairman of a House Appropriations subcommittee said Wednesday that the House would vote Thursday, though the vote could move to Friday.
It's also worth reminding readers that, during the Trump era, it's not done until the president signs.
When it came to border wall funding, Republicans caved and - just as Trump was prepared to do during his first post-election 60 Minutes interview - accepted a fence.
According to the three officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe sensitive negotiations, the spending deal also includes $1.6 billion in funding for construction of a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border — routing taxpayer funding to a key Trump priority. But the number is far short of the $25 billion the administration sought. Democrats also won tight restrictions on how that money can be spent, two officials said.
During a press conference Wednesday night, Paul Ryan assured his audience that there would be "many, many structures" along the border, raising the bar for Washington euphemisms.
Trump's victory on the tunnel could potentially lead to commuters in a region that accounts for one-fifth of US GDP being permanently stranded from their work.
The Trump administration appears to have succeeded in blocking efforts to direct $900 million in planned seed funding to the $30 billion Gateway project to improve passenger rail service to and from Manhattan, including a new tunnel under the Hudson River.
The project has been a key priority for lawmakers of both parties, including Schumer and House Appropriations Committee Chairman Rodney Frelinghuysen (R-N.J.). But according to several officials familiar with his thinking, Trump was determined not to hand Schumer a win while Democrats stood in the way of his administration’s priorities, and he issued a veto threat. A Democratic aide said the project could still benefit from hundreds of millions of dollars in Transportation Department funding, though in some cases it would have to compete with other projects.
The deal will also include a compromise on guns.
One late-breaking deal surrounds gun laws: Democrats agreed to add bipartisan legislation to improve the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS) for gun buyers and Republicans agreed to add language making clear that federal funds can be spent on research into gun violence — clarifying a long-standing restriction that has been interpreted as preventing such research.
Whether the deal is officially finalized is still far from certain. There are many factors that could derail it. A Freedom Caucus rebellion or another bout of cold feet from Trump are two possibilities that come to mind.
Comments
Shew thank God.
Yeah... Including the 200 pensions getting bailed out with your tax fiat $$ too.
I did not ask for this shit..
In reply to Shew thank God. by overbet
DemoRinos will surely find a way to keep paying Mueller and the 7 dwarfs.
In reply to Yeah... Including the 200… by Truther
The United States Congress is a bunch of self dealing thieves.
You can take that to the bank. They sure as hell do.
In reply to DNC will surely find a way… by ???ö?
Well the bastards planned to go on vacation tomorrow so of course they passed something (besides gas).
Looks like the RINO-Libtard alliance remains unbeatable
In reply to … by hedgeless_horseman
What happened to ' Joe Momma' welfare cuts?
In reply to Well the bastards planned to… by Big Creek Rising
I quit my office job and now I got a great new Land Rover Range Rover from having earned $872 this last four weeks.I am getting paid 126 Dollars hourly. How? I work-over internet! My old work was making me miserable,I can say my life is changed completely for the better! Check it out what i do.. go to this site home media school tab for more detai l thanks .
====http://www.todaysfox.com
In reply to What happened to' Joe Momma'… by Déjà view
Is Rand going to filibuster this or not?
In reply to … by slopz38
▲▲▲ Slopz38 ▲▲▲ CHRONIC SPAMMER ▲▲▲ VIRUS ALERT ▲▲▲
THIS IS BUT ANOTHER LOG-ON FROM ZeroHedge's OBSESSIVE-COMPULSIVE WHACKED-OUT ZIT-FACED SPAMMER, here peddling links to ANOTHER spam page, ALSO LADEN WITH TROJANS AND VIRUSES. DO NOT CLICK ON ANY LINK FROM THIS SPAMMER!!!
>>>> Slopz38 posted this identical spam post **75 times** in one day, March 20!!!
This chronic thread-hijacker and poster of "My last paycheck..." spam with Multiple Log-on's (aka "stizazz" and "pier" "beepbop" "Braveforce" "PRIVETHEDGE" "SLOPZ38" "LLOLL" "JUMANJI1959" -- hopefully banned) is a CHRONIC SPAMMER whose "disguised links" (under other log-on's) will take you to his Spam- and Trojan-laden webpages, fondly known by ZHers as "The Whacked Out Biblicism SPAM page" or "BIBLICISM GOES PORNO" where you will be the happy recipient of numerous virus from this very disturbed and obsessed individual, spamming here for more than five years.
ALL THIS SPAM IS FROM THE SAME SPAMMER!
•dailywesterner
•celebrity-leaks (porn)
•biblicism
•"I made $7000 last week ..... this is what I do"
In reply to Is Rand going to filibuster… by IH8OBAMA
Smart bet would be yes.
In reply to Is Rand going to filibuster… by IH8OBAMA
Any of you smart guys wanna take a stab at predicting the findings of federally funded “research” on gun violence?
In reply to … by hedgeless_horseman
Fucking more Treason!!!
Crooks
In reply to Fucking more Treason!!! by Pooper Popper
Congress Reportedly Reaches Budget Deal, Averting Weekend Shutdown.
They always do and always will until the option is forcibly (market or pitchforks) taken away from them.
In reply to Crooks by max2205
A trillion here, a trillion there...
Who gives a shit, right?
In reply to A trillion here, a trillion… by An Shrubbery
The only thing that matters is the speed of America's DEBT CLOCK.
Then what?
I hope it blows up in their face with pepper spray.
In reply to The only thing that matters… by Chippewa Partners
Mour free dollars !!! The world is saved !!! Spend, spend, spend !!!
Yawn. Congress sucks.
They forgot to budget for the lube.
“We’ve accomplished many, many, many of our goals. When it’s unveiled, you will see.” Fuckin' Chuck Schumer
Can we see the fucking thing? Seriously, before you assholes tell us about this ultimate wonderfulness.
I hate this shit.
trumptard biscuits.
And chump change for the wall....with restrictions. ..veto it!
Trump will sign it
In reply to And chump change for the… by Boondocker
Boooo!!!! Close down forever you useless fux
Big mistake if Trump signs this. This is a Swamp budget and something JEB would sign. Drain the Swamp,build the wall and repeal and replace couldn’t be farther away...might as well shutdown shop.
IDK what GOPe pollsters are spinning to the RNC, but enthusiasm collapsed & indies turned last summer. It started when they failed to repeal ObamaCare. In real America, we call that lyin', not trying. Where's Kate's Law? Another one. I could go on... and on and on and on....-Richard Baris
Sorry bastards
Oh God, this again. What a fucking joke.
Trump must have some major dirt on these scumbags...
"WaPo's story captures the excrement surrounding the deal - with lawmakers counting on Ryan's beer fart in a crowd to flip Trump back to a yes."....political diplomacy at it's best!
both parties wear the same panties, partners in crime.