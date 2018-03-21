Deutsche Bank Plunges To 16-Month Lows, Bank Credit Risk Spikes

Deutsche Bank shares are down 6%, at their lowest since Nov 2016 (near post-crisis lows), after warning that euro strength and higher funding costs will weigh on revenue in the securities unit this quarter (just a week after the lender voiced optimism about the outlook for the year).
Bloomberg reports that the company’s corporate and investment bank unit faces a 300 million-euro ($368 million) headwind from the currency effect and 150 million euros from higher funding costs, Chief Financial Officer James von Moltkesaid at an investor conference in London on Wednesday.
The reaction was a swift 5% plunge in the stock...
Heading back towards 2016 post-crisis lows...
Marcus Schenck, co-head of the corporate and investment bank, said at a separate event in London Wednesday that the lender still has some work to do convincing its shareholders it’s turnaround is on track.
“John has always made it very clear. Look, this is not a one-quarter journey. This is a several-year journey,” Schenck said. “We think we’re on the right path with that journey. But we definitely are a show-me case.”
We suggest "some work" is perhaps an understatement.
However, it's not just Deutsche that has been showing signs of strain recently in the credit markets... Many of the major prime brokers are seeing CDS breaking out...
And more ominously, US financial credit risk is flashing red while bank stocks shrug it off (for now)...
This will not end well.
Comments
Oh no, insolvent bank....so sad.
Conservative scale down buying would be a smart strategy.
Germany will not let DB go bust.
In reply to Oh no, insolvent bank....so… by Mr.Sono
===
Germany will not let DB go bust.
===
True but current German politics would permit the shares to fall to
EUR 0.50 before announcing depositor protection and a wind-up.
Watson
In reply to Conservative scale down… by Dutti
If you still gots Douchebank on your books, its probably time to liquidate it, or get ready to mark it to zero.
In reply to Oh no, insolvent bank....so… by Mr.Sono
No, no . this is a great buying opportunity. Climb the wall of worry and be a bizillionairre. sarc.
In reply to If you got DB on your books,… by TheSilentMajority
That's the worst downward trend I have seen since Lehmans
In reply to Oh no, insolvent bank....so… by Mr.Sono
Jim Willie would tell you they must be experiencing a dip in the drug business. That's where billions of their banking dollars come from.
You can just smell huge money about to flow into crypto. Banks will want to get in before other banks..
JPM and GS are already well-positioned. They have been since the 90's. In fact, a global digital currency has been their wet dream since the invention of the computer and internet.
"Full Faith and Credit"
same as it ever was!
In reply to You can just smell huge… by TheytookERjobs
I cant smell that, can you explain?
In reply to You can just smell huge… by TheytookERjobs
LOL! Douche bank, like all banks, is in fact insolvent.
Hundreds of trillions in paper/digital claims are just beginning to seek out real assets.
Hedge accordingly.
I wonder if they might be single handedly driving Libor?
Yep this is the biggest reason why its going almost vertical. The markets are cracking even with all the free money. Insolvency is starting to show once again. If the LiBOR down miraculously reverse we could see another major swoon in the markets next 1-2 months at least.
In reply to I wonder if they might be… by buzzsaw99
by playing hardball with piigs banks merkel fucked herself with db. hoisted by her own petard.
In reply to Yep this is the biggest… by Ricki13th
woosh
Shorts will get their faces ripped off when the bailout is announced.
Only if it gets below 2 Euros.
In reply to Shorts will get their faces… by Vlad the Inhaler
Oh no, Die Deutsche being insolvent, Mutti, Mutti please hilfe Uns.
By my numbers 88% of all central banks are over-exposed,
54% of which are EXTREMELY VULNERABLE.
26% have made my SHORT THEM INTO OBLIVION list.
Libor is so full of shit ,it should be turned into a pig farm.
And the Germans are worried about Putin FFS.................
Where did all their QE money go ??
Derivatives trading on derivatives. What could possibly go wrong with a gigantic risk position like that? Maybe the New York Fed's Trading desk can hold it together a little longer? They're pretty good at manipulating everything else. Central planning algos gone wild.
As soon as any Italian bank goes under they will drag DB with it. Then the dominoes will commence.