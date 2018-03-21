Existing Home Sales Bounce In February But Condo Sales Slump

After two straight months of ugliness in all housing data, existing home sales in February bounced modestly, now up 1.1% year-over-year as median home prices jumped 5.9% year-over-year.
Existing home sales rose 3.0% MoM (vs +0.4% exp and -3.2% prior) to a 5.54mm SAAR.
Single-family home sales increased 4.2 percent last month to an annual rate of 4.96 million. Purchases of condominium and co-op units declined 6.5 percent to a 580,000 pace (down 4.9% YoY - the worst since Sept 2014)
However, the inventory of available properties plunged 8.1% YoY to 1.59mm, the lowest for February in data going back to 1999.
While purchases rose 11.4%MoM in The West, The NorthEast saw a 12.3% MoM plunge in sales (blamed on weather)
“There’s no letup in home-price growth, another testament to the solid, strong housing demand in the marketplace,” Lawrence Yun, NAR’s chief economist, said in a conference call with reporters.
“If prices were weakening that may be signaling a possible turning point but we are not really seeing that.” Inventory conditions remain “very tight,” he said.
However, it's not been a pretty start to 2018 for US housing data as the Hurricane/Flood bump fades...
Comments
Yun=Douche
Local grand opening of a new apartment complex....367sq/ft @ $980 month...1050sq/ft @ "Call us" for a person quote.
For a $980/month house payment, around here, you can get 1200sq/ft with a garage and yard in a decent area.
Needless to say, the city is "worried" about the glut of new Apartments/Condo's that are sitting empty with even more coming online this year.
Developers are stupid sheep too...they ALL figured with the "High cost of housing", that "everyone would be wanting to rent"...idiots.
When a company like Amazon can trade at 250 times earnings, home sales statistics such as these are meaningless
Ok , I'll bite.
What's the difference between a house or a condo other than attached land?
It's ALL real estate.
Why the fuck is there any distinction being made between the two other than being able to create fancy charts that all amount to the very same continent wide hyper-inflated housing bubble that's dying to get pricked?
Probably because houses and condo's perform differently in the market. Around here, Houses have surpassed their ~2008 highs while Condo's are lucky to have got close to those old highs.
Go to Zillow and look at the price history of Condo's vs. Houses...Condo's are not Houses.
Hurry up and buy your plastic and gypsum shitbox before being priced out forever