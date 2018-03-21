Gold Spikes As Hawkish Powell Sends Dollar, Bond Yields, & Stocks Lower

And it's gone...
The biggest post-Powell winner was gold...
Stocks drifted higher ahead of The Fed, but Powell's initial hawkish tone sent stocks lower - into the red for the day initially - but the machines quickly bid the dip... However, that did not hold...
Bloomberg's Andrew Cinko points out a potentially bearish signal for the S&P 500: this week it has broken out of the "quintessential no man's land" triangle pattern. Today's Fed decision gave more clarity on this pattern. This breakout could be a false alarm or could be the start of a more lasting downturn.
"Until/unless 2,745 can be regained on at least consecutive hourly closes, preferably a daily close, trends remain bearish" and it's right to expect further selling post the Fed meeting, Newton Advisors wrote today in a note.
Facebook bounced on the day but it was purely technical ramp to run stops at 200-day moving average...
The initial reaction from the FOMC statement was to sell the dollar and bonds but ince the press conference started, bonds were bid and the dollar sank further...
Treasuries roundtripped dramatically after Powell started speaking... Despite The Fed hiking the rates trajectory over the next two years, 2Y yields dropped notably (steepening the 2s30s curve)...
With 10Y yields ending lower on the day...
The dollar's Powell-plunge took it back to its lowest since Feb 26th... and he was hawkish!
All commodities were higher on the day with crude soaring above $65 (after bullish inventories data) and a weaker dollar...
But, as The Dollar sank, gold surge back above $1335 (above its 50DMA)...
WTI jumped to 6-week highs...
Cryptos were mixed on the day with no big news catalyst, but Bitcoin remains up 5% from Friday's close...
Comments
Elevated asset valuations relative to disposable income are less a sign of “wealth” than a sign of impending market losses.
Snake eyes for St. Jerome today in his debut as Thief-in-Chief of the plantation. Even gold was allowed to breath free for once -- shocking.
Golly, I expected GLD to plummet on a rate bump.
I clicked the wrong button and I'm up by ... 86 cents! Ima buy me a yacht.
In reply to Snake eyes for St. Jerome… by small axe
Anderson Cooper called, he'd like to handle your dingy
In reply to Golly, I expected GLD to… by ThanksChump
That's still too much for Andy Pooper to handle...
In reply to Anderson Cooper called, he'd… by D.T.Barnum
Keep desperately fantasizing, old-bugs. Or stop denying science, throw off your irrational jealousy, and go with the true currency of the future: Bitcoin. The Fed run monkey hammer will just keep beating you down.
BUY BITCOIN!!! Losers.
In reply to That's still too much for… by kralizec
Why? It already takes to long to complete a transaction.
Maybe buy BTC or XBT as a flip coin for something more economically practical like LTC or XRP. You're probably new to tech, but that's not a wise place to trade e-coins from.
In reply to Keep desperately fantasizing… by Coinista
BTC is bitcoin. XRP is ripple which is used by the large banks, they take bitcoin and turn it into worthless ripple. Stay away from anything used by the banksters.
I just got back to Australia from 2 weeks break in the Philippines, all on bitcoin. Turned bitcoin into Pesos at a currency exchange called Moneybees. The longest transaction time was 10 minutes. Sent some to my brothers wallet which took 3 minutes for all confirmations.
In reply to Why? It already takes to… by ThanksChump
"Anderson Cooper called, he'd like to handle your dingy"
Anderson needs to find his own damn dingy.
In reply to Anderson Cooper called, he'd… by D.T.Barnum
It seems the entire world already new what Powell would say long before 2pm today. All the insiders tell their friends and their friends tell all their friends then the entire world already know. The way I see it Powell didn't even have to say one single word... everyone knew before the fact. All the total bullshit started at 8:30am when silver was still down on the day.
In reply to Golly, I expected GLD to… by ThanksChump
It's opposite day. Look what happened to gold on the last rate hike on 12/13/2017.
In reply to Golly, I expected GLD to… by ThanksChump
Is it me, or does Powell look like he's soiling himself every time he's on screen?
He's walking the tightrope gauntlet between the peasants with pitchforks and the highborn banker overlords. I'd be shitting it too.
In reply to Is it me, or does Powell… by GlassHouse101
Eh, I don't think he's sweating the peasants too bad . . they've been telling them they are targeting a 2% theft rate indefinitely, and nobody cares.
In reply to He's walking the tightrope… by D.T.Barnum
Maybe the mass psychological state-of-being isn't as stable as you think.
We all can't be stable geniuses, I guess!
<honk honk>
In reply to Eh, I don't think he's… by GlassHouse101
Silver at $50 yet? No? Going back to sleep.
I promise not to draw dicks on your face with a sharpie <crosses fingers behind back>
In reply to Silver at $50 yet? No? … by MadMav
Bitcoin back to $19,000 yet? No? I think I'll go back to sleep, too.
In reply to Silver at $50 yet? No? … by MadMav
oops
Payza, one of the crypto on ramps was just attacked by the USG:
https://www.justice.gov/usao-dc/pr/payza-and-two-canadian-brothers-accu…
They are also a major PayPal competitor
What? What did it say? Bitcoin spikes? Oh...the pet rocks did. I'll be damned.
1.5% is a “spike”?
“a sharp increase or rise in the magnitude or concentration of something”
Ummmm........no, not a spike.
"truthful hyperbole"
In reply to 1.5% is a “spike”?… by Bay of Pigs
so money is flowing out of dollars in anticipation of the looming bond bear to gold and silver and where else? if the rise in interest rates is due to an improving, growing economy then money would flow into equities until the economy cracks under poor returns on investment as a function of the rising borrowing rates. if the rise in interest rates is due to inflation concerns in a deflationary atmosphere then we probably get another shift in the demand curve as consumer costs go up with still stagnating wages.
remember, even tiny incremental changes in demand for dollar debt to the downside spells doom for the ponzi scheme so incremental changes in dollar hegemony will have amplified effects in the domestic market. that means you can expect to see an uptick in inflation as interest rates rise to try to offset repatriated dollars that people no longer need.
i suspect this is the beginning of the dollar rout. americans will have to get used to paying more in nominal dollars for things that are actually depreciating in value (deflation).
A good day for those of us who believe in real money. Now, we just need some follow thru by Friday close and I would venture to guess the trend change is in place. General stock market is an accident ready to happen. But, no shorts.....yet.
Factor in the snapchat FUD for crypto this afternoon.