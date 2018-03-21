Math: The Biggest Loser In Illinois Election

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 03/21/2018 - 17:25

Authored by Mark Glennon via Wirepoints.com,

The speeches last night said most of what you need to know about the election.

In her concession speech, Jeanne Ives said,

“Illinois does not have a Democratic or Republican problem, it has a math problem.”

It was a core part of her campaign message - that simple math shows the fiscal catastrophe Illinois faces. That’s also been our core theme at Wirepoints since our inception. It trumps all other issues.

In his victory speech, Governor Rauner said,

“To those of you around the state who wanted to send me a message, let me be clear: I have heard you.”

In his victory speech, JB Pritzker said,

“Let’s fund our schools properly so that every child gets a quality education. Let’s institute a progressive income tax, so that we can lower the tax burden on the middle class and those striving to get there. Let’s work toward universal health care by passing my plan for a public option.”

There you have it. The stage is set.

For Rauner, the issue is which message he heard. The message I most hope he heard is that denial isn’t working. Among the reasons why his base turned on him is failure to emphasize the full scope of our crisis — the simple math. Rauner has largely gone silent on that, in words and deeds, in contrast to the more realistic message he delivered in his first campaign. As governor, he supported a massive increase in educational spending with no way to pay for it. His budgets are unbalanced. His “comprehensive pension reform” proposals are little more then gimmicks.

Pritzker isn’t stupid enough to believe what he says — I know him personally well enough to say that — so he knows his entire campaign is a fraud. Tax the rich and spend more — he didn’t hesitate to emphasize that in his victory speech and throughout his campaign. But he knows full well that a progressive income tax wouldn’t fix much and would backfire in the long run by driving more big taxpayers out. He knows full well that we won’t have more money for schools or universal healthcare. He knows full well that The Machine, of which he is part, is looting the state. And he knows those things nevertheless win elections in Illinois.

Maybe the message Rauner claims he got is the right one. We’ll see.

As for Pritzker, there’s no hope.

And as for Ives, she ran on her principles, one being math.

She lost. It lost.

Comments

Juggernaut x2 Buckaroo Banzai Wed, 03/21/2018 - 17:46 Permalink

You seriously think that IL's financial problems are a result of blacks- the vast majority of welfare dollars- including Medicaid-  come from the Fed Govt. Other than pockets in Chicago and a few other big towns there are few blacks to be found. I guess it's easy, as a simpleton, just to say "It's the niggers" and not put much thought into the real financial problems. 

FEDbuster Juggernaut x2 Wed, 03/21/2018 - 17:46 Permalink

The mass exodus by those with half a brain will continue and gain exponential speed over the next decade.  Chicago (Cook County) is the boat anchor that will drag the entire state down with it.  Feel sorry for those tied to the land (farmers) who will be unable to flee due to family ties and tradition.  Everyone else, it's time to abandon ship.

Juggernaut x2 MusicIsYou Wed, 03/21/2018 - 17:36 Permalink

Pritzker is Madigan's bitch so taxes will be raised in order to fund the Democrats' pet project- supporting the deadbeats in Il's public unions. Rauner, with his support of illegal immigrants and using taxpayer $ to fund Planned Parenthood, is a Democrat in Republican clothing and that is the real reason Ives made it such a close race. 

BandGap Juggernaut x2 Wed, 03/21/2018 - 17:49 Permalink

140K less Republicans voted in the primary compared to the 2014 effort.

Republicans are leaving the state in droves. Madigan can do what he wants but there are less and less sheep to sheer. 

Businesses are also fleeing. Workers' compensation costs in Illinoink as compared to say, Indiana, are DOUBLE. And Illinoink is the MOST regulated state in the country in terms of governing agencies, including California.

Ives stated the truth, both Rauner and Pritzker can babble about whatever they want. But Illinoink is fucking toast. They cannot pay their current bills and their public employee pension funds are the worst funded in the country.

The fuse was lit last night.

swamp Wed, 03/21/2018 - 17:31 Permalink

OT

 

TOTALLY FED UP WITH THE DEROGATORY PEJORATIVES TO DESCRIBE EVERY TRUMP TWEET OR ANNOUNCEMENT

TWEET STORM

FURY

ANGRY

ETC 

 

 

MrSteve Wed, 03/21/2018 - 17:33 Permalink

Illinois will hit the wall and force the FED to buy its bonds, bailing out the state pension problem. The muni bond market can take a PR default but not a major state's muni bond collapse.

BandGap MrSteve Wed, 03/21/2018 - 17:54 Permalink

The state is toast. And the Fed's will think twice because right behind Illinoink is Connecticut, Kentucky, California, etc. 

They never bailed out Detroit for the same reason. Chicago waits in the wings, and that's an even bigger shitpile than Detroit could ever hope to be.

State legislators are being evicted from rental offices. 

 

gearjammers1 Wed, 03/21/2018 - 17:34 Permalink

Pritzkers are the wealthy Chicago Jews who promoted the Marxist Obama. People are running away from Jew-controlled Illinois in record numbers, just as we fled from Jew-controlled England 370 years ago. People are running away from Jews.

HRClinton gearjammers1 Wed, 03/21/2018 - 17:56 Permalink

I'd run far, far away. Like southern Argentina or southern Chile.

Oh, wait...

RagnarRedux 07564111Tue, 03/20/2018 - 18:31Permalink

Does Israel Have “A Patagonia Project” In Argentina?

https://www.globalresearch.ca/does-israel-have-a-patagonia-project-in-a…

https://www.henrymakow.com/2016/01/zionists-set-their-sights.html

http://www.kawther.info/K20040416A.html

Nuclear Winter Wed, 03/21/2018 - 17:37 Permalink

It's Ill-inoise progressives (shout the loudest) vs Jeanne Ives Math of the dumbass pols in the state. I believe re-education as in taking an entry math exam by all Illinois pols to remain in power. Once they fail that, then fresh young blood can come in and change the state motto from:

"State Sovereignty, National Union" to

"State Insolvency, National Fools"

Krink26 Wed, 03/21/2018 - 17:45 Permalink

Math isn't going to be found anywhere near a CPS classroom. Graduated in 1987 ranking in the 98th percentile and was still woefully unprepared for a university level finance class. It hasn't gotten any better. That state is doomed.

GoysRUs18 Wed, 03/21/2018 - 17:49 Permalink

In her concession speech, Jeanne Ives said,

“Illinois does not have a Democratic or Republican problem, it has a math problem.”

 

 No Jeanne my dear. Illinois doesnt even have a math problem. It has a Kike problem.

 

 

moonmac Wed, 03/21/2018 - 17:52 Permalink

We have a Nanny Socialism problem. My hometown with a Republican Mayor just banned 20 year olds from buying cigarettes. If Muslim terrorists won’t sell them the heroin dealers will. They are too immature and irresponsible to smoke but hand them a Assault Rifle and they’ll die for our country or give them $100K in student loans and they’ll be Debt Slaves to Wall Street for life.

BetterRalph Wed, 03/21/2018 - 17:53 Permalink

Hello I see your name is Mud, I am not sure I can help you.

All joking aside, if the steel mills going to be fired back up, and re-tooling and American Steel, and other Illinois industry GREAT AGAIN, then this liberal nonsense underneath the hood needs to be squeezed out. 

Same problem we got in California.  WORSE there , I can't bring my AR to Illinois.  What a JOKE.

MusicIsYou Wed, 03/21/2018 - 17:54 Permalink

The interesting thing about the U.S is just the same way Communists took land away from productive farmers and gave it to their buddies, the majority of the U.S was settled the same way.  So it's no wonder that the U.S is seizing up like an old broken down engine.

numapepi Wed, 03/21/2018 - 18:00 Permalink

When any politician claims he or she is going to "tax the rich" he or she means YOU, not the "rich." They are the rich and raising their own taxes is ALWAYS off the table.

But fools, simpletons and retards fall for it every time.