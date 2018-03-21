Math: The Biggest Loser In Illinois Election

Authored by Mark Glennon via Wirepoints.com,
The speeches last night said most of what you need to know about the election.
In her concession speech, Jeanne Ives said,
“Illinois does not have a Democratic or Republican problem, it has a math problem.”
It was a core part of her campaign message - that simple math shows the fiscal catastrophe Illinois faces. That’s also been our core theme at Wirepoints since our inception. It trumps all other issues.
In his victory speech, Governor Rauner said,
“To those of you around the state who wanted to send me a message, let me be clear: I have heard you.”
In his victory speech, JB Pritzker said,
“Let’s fund our schools properly so that every child gets a quality education. Let’s institute a progressive income tax, so that we can lower the tax burden on the middle class and those striving to get there. Let’s work toward universal health care by passing my plan for a public option.”
There you have it. The stage is set.
For Rauner, the issue is which message he heard. The message I most hope he heard is that denial isn’t working. Among the reasons why his base turned on him is failure to emphasize the full scope of our crisis — the simple math. Rauner has largely gone silent on that, in words and deeds, in contrast to the more realistic message he delivered in his first campaign. As governor, he supported a massive increase in educational spending with no way to pay for it. His budgets are unbalanced. His “comprehensive pension reform” proposals are little more then gimmicks.
Pritzker isn’t stupid enough to believe what he says — I know him personally well enough to say that — so he knows his entire campaign is a fraud. Tax the rich and spend more — he didn’t hesitate to emphasize that in his victory speech and throughout his campaign. But he knows full well that a progressive income tax wouldn’t fix much and would backfire in the long run by driving more big taxpayers out. He knows full well that we won’t have more money for schools or universal healthcare. He knows full well that The Machine, of which he is part, is looting the state. And he knows those things nevertheless win elections in Illinois.
Maybe the message Rauner claims he got is the right one. We’ll see.
As for Pritzker, there’s no hope.
And as for Ives, she ran on her principles, one being math.
She lost. It lost.
Mmm, I think math was the biggest loser decades ago when the ponzi was created.
Math problem? Yes. But, it also has a nigger problem.
In reply to Mmm, I think math was the… by MusicIsYou
You're a real simpleton
In reply to Math problem? Yes. But, it… by Buckaroo Banzai
Where's the lie, though?
In reply to You're a real simpleton by Juggernaut x2
You seriously think that IL's financial problems are a result of blacks- the vast majority of welfare dollars- including Medicaid- come from the Fed Govt. Other than pockets in Chicago and a few other big towns there are few blacks to be found. I guess it's easy, as a simpleton, just to say "It's the niggers" and not put much thought into the real financial problems.
In reply to Where's the lie, though? by Buckaroo Banzai
"Maff is hard!" - Democrats
In reply to You seriously think that IL… by Juggernaut x2
The mass exodus by those with half a brain will continue and gain exponential speed over the next decade. Chicago (Cook County) is the boat anchor that will drag the entire state down with it. Feel sorry for those tied to the land (farmers) who will be unable to flee due to family ties and tradition. Everyone else, it's time to abandon ship.
In reply to You're a real simpleton by Juggernaut x2
So... a Maff problem.
In reply to Math problem? Yes. But, it… by Buckaroo Banzai
Pritzker is Madigan's bitch so taxes will be raised in order to fund the Democrats' pet project- supporting the deadbeats in Il's public unions. Rauner, with his support of illegal immigrants and using taxpayer $ to fund Planned Parenthood, is a Democrat in Republican clothing and that is the real reason Ives made it such a close race.
In reply to Mmm, I think math was the… by MusicIsYou
140K less Republicans voted in the primary compared to the 2014 effort.
Republicans are leaving the state in droves. Madigan can do what he wants but there are less and less sheep to sheer.
Businesses are also fleeing. Workers' compensation costs in Illinoink as compared to say, Indiana, are DOUBLE. And Illinoink is the MOST regulated state in the country in terms of governing agencies, including California.
Ives stated the truth, both Rauner and Pritzker can babble about whatever they want. But Illinoink is fucking toast. They cannot pay their current bills and their public employee pension funds are the worst funded in the country.
The fuse was lit last night.
In reply to Pritzker is Madigan's bitch… by Juggernaut x2
OT
TOTALLY FED UP WITH THE DEROGATORY PEJORATIVES TO DESCRIBE EVERY TRUMP TWEET OR ANNOUNCEMENT
TWEET STORM
FURY
ANGRY
ETC
He's using direct media, central media hates that.
In reply to OT… by swamp
He's going around their little pathetic agitprop machines. They can't contain the disdain.
In reply to OT… by swamp
Clinton state...coincidence.
Don't worry the criminals in Washington DC will just print you more! Next!
Compulsory work and Communism is the solution. (After all, the good citizens of Illinois voted for it).
Illinois will hit the wall and force the FED to buy its bonds, bailing out the state pension problem. The muni bond market can take a PR default but not a major state's muni bond collapse.
The state is toast. And the Fed's will think twice because right behind Illinoink is Connecticut, Kentucky, California, etc.
They never bailed out Detroit for the same reason. Chicago waits in the wings, and that's an even bigger shitpile than Detroit could ever hope to be.
State legislators are being evicted from rental offices.
In reply to Illinois will hit the wall… by MrSteve
I moved out of Illinois almost five years ago. I'm not looking back.
I'm literally packing up my house in Texas to move back due to my father's health issues. I'm effing fuming. I'll exit again ASAP. Good choice and good luck!
In reply to I moved out of Illinois… by BrigstockBoy
Pritzkers are the wealthy Chicago Jews who promoted the Marxist Obama. People are running away from Jew-controlled Illinois in record numbers, just as we fled from Jew-controlled England 370 years ago. People are running away from Jews.
I'd run far, far away. Like southern Argentina or southern Chile.
Oh, wait...
RagnarRedux 07564111Tue, 03/20/2018 - 18:31Permalink
Does Israel Have “A Patagonia Project” In Argentina?
https://www.globalresearch.ca/does-israel-have-a-patagonia-project-in-a…
https://www.henrymakow.com/2016/01/zionists-set-their-sights.html
http://www.kawther.info/K20040416A.html
In reply to Pritzkers are the wealthy… by gearjammers1
LOL. JB Pritzker. Ah, the stories I could tell. Well, we were young then.
Easy for JB to live The Life on daddy's money
In reply to LOL. JB Pritzker. Ah, the… by Expat
It's Ill-inoise progressives (shout the loudest) vs Jeanne Ives Math of the dumbass pols in the state. I believe re-education as in taking an entry math exam by all Illinois pols to remain in power. Once they fail that, then fresh young blood can come in and change the state motto from:
"State Sovereignty, National Union" to
"State Insolvency, National Fools"
Oh look Illinois is going to crap just look.
Illinois is FUBAR
Or as it's said in the UK, maths.
A lot of states love sucking the teats so much they even made their winter highway salt storage facilities look like a giant breast. Momma!
Illinois doesn't have a math problem. Illinois voters have a math problem.
is it math, or like in California your SAMPLE BALLOT has no damn choices except for insolance and known traitors. All baked at 450 for 12 hours in the left right paradigm
In reply to Illinois doesn't have a math… by Pernicious Gol…
Math isn't going to be found anywhere near a CPS classroom. Graduated in 1987 ranking in the 98th percentile and was still woefully unprepared for a university level finance class. It hasn't gotten any better. That state is doomed.
That's okay, Illinois is mostly dumb farmers and city slickers.
In reply to Math isn't going to be found… by Krink26
In her concession speech, Jeanne Ives said,
No Jeanne my dear. Illinois doesnt even have a math problem. It has a Kike problem.
We have a Nanny Socialism problem. My hometown with a Republican Mayor just banned 20 year olds from buying cigarettes. If Muslim terrorists won’t sell them the heroin dealers will. They are too immature and irresponsible to smoke but hand them a Assault Rifle and they’ll die for our country or give them $100K in student loans and they’ll be Debt Slaves to Wall Street for life.
Hello I see your name is Mud, I am not sure I can help you.
All joking aside, if the steel mills going to be fired back up, and re-tooling and American Steel, and other Illinois industry GREAT AGAIN, then this liberal nonsense underneath the hood needs to be squeezed out.
Same problem we got in California. WORSE there , I can't bring my AR to Illinois. What a JOKE.
The interesting thing about the U.S is just the same way Communists took land away from productive farmers and gave it to their buddies, the majority of the U.S was settled the same way. So it's no wonder that the U.S is seizing up like an old broken down engine.
And yet when they are voted out or locked up the sun comes out and the rays bath everyone and cleanse the land again. It's like the dark clouds part instantly.
In reply to The interesting thing about… by MusicIsYou
2+2= 55
When any politician claims he or she is going to "tax the rich" he or she means YOU, not the "rich." They are the rich and raising their own taxes is ALWAYS off the table.
But fools, simpletons and retards fall for it every time.
Thank God the citizens are armed. Buy more ammo and MAGA!
"Math is racist!" So sayeth the SJW.