More California Cities Seek To Defy Sanctuary City Laws Los Alamitos Rebellion

Several California cities are planning to defy Jerry Brown's "Sanctuary City" laws, following Monday's decision by the quiet Orange County town of Los Alamitos to disregard several state-wide statutes preventing, among other things, cooperation between local law enforcement and federal immigration authorities.
As reported previously, Los Alamitos' city leadership passed an ordinance 4-1 on Monday, and instructed the city attorney to file an amicus brief in the DOJ lawsuit against California's Immigrant Worker Protection Act (HB-450), the California Values Act (SB-54), and the Inspection and Review of Facilities Housing Federal Detainees Law (AB-103).
Mayor Troy Edgar joined council members Richard Murphy and Shelly Hasselbrink in support of the new local law - noting that California's sanctuary law puts them at odds with the U.S. constitution, while councilman Mark Chirco voted against it - suggesting it would lead to litigation.
Following the Monday decision, the Orange County Register reports that several other cities - and in fact the entire county itself, may be on the verge of enacting similar laws to defy the state's Sanctuary Laws.
The County of Orange and several cities in Southern California soon might join Los Alamitos in its bid to opt out of a controversial state law that limits cooperation with federal immigration officials.
Officials with the county as well as leaders in Aliso Viejo and Buena Park said Tuesday they plan to push for various versions of the anti-sanctuary ordinance approved in Los Alamitos late Monday by a 4-1 vote of that city council.
Immigration advocates said Los Alamitos and cities and counties that follow its opt-out ordinance will be violating state law and at risk of litigation.
But Los Alamitos’ anti-sanctuary push also received wide attention in conservative media, and gained support from those who don’t agree with California’s protective stance on all immigrants, regardless of legal status.
Of note, while California's Bay Area and Los Angeles are notably quite liberal, there are conservative enclaves all over the state according to the California Secretary of State (via the Sacramento Bee).
Voters affiliated with conservative parties outnumber voters affiliated with liberal parties in about 70 of the state’s 200 largest cities and counties. Yorba Linda and Newport Beach are the state’s most conservative cities, with conservative-affiliated voters outnumbering liberal-affiliated voters by a 2-to-1 margin.
Californians affiliated with conservative parties – Republicans, Libertarians and American Independents – today comprise about 25% of the state’s registered voters, according to new data from the California Secretary of State.
State voters affiliated with liberal parties – Democrats, Greens and Peace and Freedom party members – make up about 45% of the electorate. Californians with no party preference comprise 25% of voters and third-party voters make up the other 5%.
Comments
If you like your illegals you can keep your illegals! Seriously do not send them over here.
A country founded by “illegal” immigrants fanning the flame vs immigrants. Priceless.
In reply to If you like your illegals… by Humpday69
Good try spam bitch.
In reply to A country founded by … by pier
Hate Crimes Charges Filed: http://americanfreepress.net/hate-crimes-charges-filed/
"Rabis in the alley spraying swastikas on windows that they own"- Blink1488 The Jew:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nkcXySJMbs4&list=PLpdljfl7dt6RZhm0ugOO8…
In reply to Good try spam bitch. by BlackChicken
Used to live there. Nice place. LOTS of military housing and a National guard/reserve airport. Mel Gibsons Forver Yound was partly filmed their. My 10 seconds of fame as an extra.
In reply to Hate Crimes Charges Filed: … by NumbersUsa
Another layer of irony worth mentioning: migrants flooded Texas and other parts of Mexico and went independent.
History surely rhymes.
In reply to A country founded by … by pier
The native Americans have been fighting illegal immigration since 1492. No good will ever come by welcoming poverty. In the Marvel film "Black Panther", they too did not want any "poor people" coming into Wakanda.
(https://www.architecturaldigest.com/story/5-things-you-didnt-know-about…)
In reply to A country founded by … by pier
Correction:
The Republic was founded by settlers who rebelled against the taxation tyranny of the Crown.
In reply to A country founded by … by pier
And then took a big chunk of Mexico pouring ilegal immigrants and declaring independence.
In reply to Correction:… by Ink Pusher
What will become blindingly obvious to you is that these people, adorable as they might be, are going to compete with you and yours for resources on this finite planet.
And when the horrid truth rips the rose coloured glasses from your face, you will surprise yourself with your naked hatred for them.
Do not stand too close to me when that happens, Mr.Hyde, for I am easily embarrassed.
You have pulled the pendulum too far to the left.
In reply to A country founded by … by pier
There is still a sliver of hope left for California in these cities, but I'm not holding my breath. The 'Progressive' Leftists will seek to destroy these cities and their politicians in due time and take over, like a virus destroys the last white cells left to protect the body.
Liberalism is a mental disorder that needs to be fought at every and any level.
In reply to There is still a sliver of… by Bryan
Liberalism started with the hippie SOTM - Sermon On The Mount.
In reply to Liberalism is a mental… by BlackChicken
Bullshit.
Liberallism is the new gathering of fat, lazy, weak, ugly and confused people into a union like structure bent on making everyone as fucked up as they are.
There is a derranged mind behind every one of them. Don’t hate them; try to help them realize the futility. If they don’t get it, be prepared to defend yourself against a mentally unstable opponent.
In reply to Liberalism started with the… by HRClinton
Liberalism is just thinly disguised judaism.
In reply to Liberalism is a mental… by BlackChicken
From the above text, "... while councilman Mark Chirco voted against it - suggesting it would lead to litigation..."
From his CV, "...He has been a practicing attorney for more than 13 years..."
Now there's an elected official with real balls.
He'd make an outstanding resource officer in South Florida
In reply to From the above text, "… by Code Duello
Hopefully an earthquake will swallow the bay area and LA. That way we can start fresh with these cities.
The term "illegal immigrant" really sets of the liberals. The correct term should really be "criminal trespasser".
DACA = Delayed Action for Criminal Aliens
In reply to The term "illegal immigrant"… by Fish Gone Bad
We should just start using mojado again. That'd really piss them off.
In reply to The term "illegal immigrant"… by Fish Gone Bad
Just call them wetbacks if you want to see heads explode
In reply to The term "illegal immigrant"… by Fish Gone Bad
I'm sure the state will declare these cities as terrorist towns
Just a few federal arrests of a few mayors and city councillors add a few charges of sedition and the rest of them will fall into line .
In reply to I'm sure the state will… by Francis Marx
wtf I love Orange County now.
You liked teh Maduro Diet?
Wait, you'll love The California Diet, where you can devalue even calories into oblivion.
What's that? Some towns want to all-you-can-eat? Time to unleash the zombies. No more Walmart for you.
All the stuff they won't teach at school: Entrepreneurship for kids. (age 8 to 88)
http://bootcamplive.online/start/entrepreneurship-for-kids-join/
__gggrgM**M#mggg__
__wgNN@"B*P""mp""@d#"@N#Nw__
_g#@0F_a*F# _*F9m_ ,F9*__9NG#g_
_mN#F aM" #p" !q@ 9NL "9#Qu_
g#MF _pP"L _g@"9L_ _g""#__ g"9w_ 0N#p
_0F jL*" 7_wF #_gF 9gjF "bJ 9h_
j# gAF _@NL _g@#_ J@u_ 2#_ #_
,FF_#" 9_ _#" "b_ g@ "hg _#" !q_ jF "*_09_
F N" #p" Ng@ `#g" "w@ "# t
j p# g"9_ g@"9_ gP"#_ gF"q Pb L
0J k _@ 9g_ j#" "b_ j#" "b_ _d" q_ g ##
#F `NF "#g" "Md" 5N# 9W" j#
#k jFb_ g@"q_ _*"9m_ _*"R_ _#Np J#
tApjF 9g J" 9M_ _m" 9%_ _*" "# gF 9_jNF
k`N "q# 9g@ #gF ##" #"j
`_0q_ #"q_ _&"9p_ _g"`L_ _*"# jAF,'
9# "b_j "b_ g" *g _gF 9_ g#" "L_*"qNF
"b_ "#_ "NL _B# _I@ j#" _#"
NM_0"*g_ j""9u_ gP q_ _w@ ]_ _g*"F_g@
"NNh_ !w#_ 9#g" "m*" _#*" _dN@"
9##g_0@q__ #"4_ j*"k __*NF_g#@P"
"9NN#gIPNL_ "b@" _2M"Lg#N@F"
""P@*NN#gEZgNN@#@P""
Go ask the Cubans who lived on the island in the 60's what "Arroz a la Gagarin" looks like. Call it a chef's "interpretation" of the Maduro Diet LOL.
In reply to You liked Venezuela?… by BanksterMind
Thank goodness for (most of) Orange County! Otherwise, California would be a REALLY jacked-up state.
I grew up in Orange County (Costa Mesa to be exact). I moved to North Carolina 25 years ago, but am visiting this week in the OC. Newport Beach IS conservative, but they can afford to be; it's only available to the very wealthy. Costa Mesa & Huntington Beach are also fairly conservative. However, there are a lot of Vietnamese, Koreans, Cambodians, etc. (located in Garden Grove, Fountain Valley & Anaheim) and they are much more conservative than Hispanic immigrants.
Interestingly enough, there are not a lot of blacks in Orange County and I suspect that is why the county has remained relatively conservative over these past decades. FYI, it was A LOT more conservative in the 60s & 70s than it is today when it was predominantly a bedroom community dominated by Catholics.
...California's most Conservative Places...
Well, at least we know where the most active locations for gerrymandering will occur next time redistricting happens.
Make no mistake about it, as many of these voters as possible will be geographically linked together in the "democratic"ly controlled legislative committee assigned to re-apportion representatives in voting districts in order to dilute the impact rightful thinking voters will have in ultimate voting decisions.
As history has shown for decades, this has and will be done to legitimize sleepwalking lemmings to over-rule the desires of otherwise freedom seeking folks to surrender their futures into the hands of selfish, self-aggrandizing and self-absorbed miscreants applauding vile conduct that does nothing but encourages folks to "wallow in their mire".
jmo.
.
Hate Crimes Charges Filed: http://americanfreepress.net/hate-crimes-charges-filed/
"Rabis in the alley spraying swastikas on windows that they own"- Blink1488 The Jew:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nkcXySJMbs4&list=PLpdljfl7dt6RZhm0ugOO8…
Fake prog politicians are a bunch of crooks. How the hell does sanctuary bs help their citizens? It's scandalous.
This is EXACTLY how West Virginia seceded from Virginia and was created as a separate state.
Fake prog politicians are a bunch of crooks. How the hell does sanctuary bs help their citizens? It's scandalous.
The DOJ won't do anything, the SCOTUS has gone limp, what other option is left other than grass roots resistance.