More California Cities Seek To Defy Sanctuary City Laws Los Alamitos Rebellion

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 03/21/2018 - 22:25

Several California cities are planning to defy Jerry Brown's "Sanctuary City" laws, following Monday's decision by the quiet Orange County town of Los Alamitos to disregard several state-wide statutes preventing, among other things, cooperation between local law enforcement and federal immigration authorities.  

As reported previously, Los Alamitos' city leadership passed an ordinance 4-1 on Monday, and instructed the city attorney to file an amicus brief in the DOJ lawsuit against California's Immigrant Worker Protection Act (HB-450), the California Values Act (SB-54), and the Inspection and Review of Facilities Housing Federal Detainees Law (AB-103).

Mayor Troy Edgar joined council members Richard Murphy and Shelly Hasselbrink in support of the new local law - noting that California's sanctuary law puts them at odds with the U.S. constitution, while councilman Mark Chirco voted against it - suggesting it would lead to litigation.

Following the Monday decision, the Orange County Register reports that several other cities - and in fact the entire county itself, may be on the verge of enacting similar laws to defy the state's Sanctuary Laws. 

The County of Orange and several cities in Southern California soon might join Los Alamitos in its bid to opt out of a controversial state law that limits cooperation with federal immigration officials.

Officials with the county as well as leaders in Aliso Viejo and Buena Park said Tuesday they plan to push for various versions of the anti-sanctuary ordinance approved in Los Alamitos late Monday by a 4-1 vote of that city council.

Immigration advocates said Los Alamitos and cities and counties that follow its opt-out ordinance will be violating state law and at risk of litigation.

But Los Alamitos’ anti-sanctuary push also received wide attention in conservative media, and gained support from those who don’t agree with California’s protective stance on all immigrants, regardless of legal status.

Of note, while California's Bay Area and Los Angeles are notably quite liberal, there are conservative enclaves all over the state according to the California Secretary of State (via the Sacramento Bee). 

Voters affiliated with conservative parties outnumber voters affiliated with liberal parties in about 70 of the state’s 200 largest cities and counties. Yorba Linda and Newport Beach are the state’s most conservative cities, with conservative-affiliated voters outnumbering liberal-affiliated voters by a 2-to-1 margin.

Californians affiliated with conservative parties – Republicans, Libertarians and American Independents – today comprise about 25% of the state’s registered voters, according to new data from the California Secretary of State.

State voters affiliated with liberal parties – Democrats, Greens and Peace and Freedom party members – make up about 45% of the electorate. Californians with no party preference comprise 25% of voters and third-party voters make up the other 5%.

Tags
Social Issues
Politics
Newspaper Publishing
Educational Services

Comments

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 0
Is-Be pier Wed, 03/21/2018 - 23:02 Permalink

What will become blindingly obvious to you is that these people, adorable as they might be, are going to compete with you and yours for resources on this finite planet.

And when the horrid truth rips the rose coloured glasses from your face, you will surprise yourself with your naked hatred for them.

Do not stand too close to me when that happens, Mr.Hyde, for I am easily embarrassed.

You have pulled the pendulum too far to the left.

Vote up!
 5
Vote down!
 0
Bryan Wed, 03/21/2018 - 22:32 Permalink

There is still a sliver of hope left for California in these cities, but I'm not holding my breath.  The 'Progressive' Leftists will seek to destroy these cities and their politicians in due time and take over, like a virus destroys the last white cells left to protect the body.

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
BlackChicken HRClinton Wed, 03/21/2018 - 23:19 Permalink

Bullshit.

Liberallism is the new gathering of fat, lazy, weak, ugly and confused people into a union like structure bent on making everyone as fucked up as they are.

There is a derranged mind behind every one of them.  Don’t hate them; try to help them realize the futility.  If they don’t get it, be prepared to defend yourself against a mentally unstable opponent.

Vote up!
 6
Vote down!
 0
Code Duello Wed, 03/21/2018 - 22:34 Permalink

From the above text, "... while councilman Mark Chirco voted against it - suggesting it would lead to litigation..."

From his CV, "...He has been a practicing attorney for more than 13 years..."

 

Now there's an elected official with real balls.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 2
BanksterMind Wed, 03/21/2018 - 22:46 Permalink

You liked teh Maduro Diet?

Wait, you'll love The California Diet, where you can devalue even calories into oblivion.

What's that?  Some towns want to all-you-can-eat?  Time to unleash the zombies. No more Walmart for you.

All the stuff they won't teach at school:   Entrepreneurship for kids.  (age 8 to 88)
http://bootcamplive.online/start/entrepreneurship-for-kids-join/

 

 

 

 

                                 __gggrgM**M#mggg__
                __wgNN@"B*P""mp""@d#"@N#Nw__
              _g#@0F_a*F#  _*F9m_ ,F9*__9NG#g_
           _mN#F  aM"    #p"    !q@    9NL "9#Qu_
          g#MF _pP"L  _g@"9L_  _g""#__  g"9w_ 0N#p
        _0F jL*"   7_wF     #_gF     9gjF   "bJ  9h_
       j#  gAF    _@NL     _g@#_      J@u_    2#_  #_
      ,FF_#" 9_ _#"  "b_  g@   "hg  _#"  !q_ jF "*_09_
      F N"    #p"      Ng@       `#g"      "w@    "# t
     j p#    g"9_     g@"9_      gP"#_     gF"q    Pb L
     0J  k _@   9g_ j#"   "b_  j#"   "b_ _d"   q_ g  ##
     #F  `NF     "#g"       "Md"       5N#      9W"  j#
     #k  jFb_    g@"q_     _*"9m_     _*"R_    _#Np  J#
     tApjF  9g  J"   9M_ _m"    9%_ _*"   "#  gF  9_jNF
      k`N    "q#       9g@        #gF       ##"    #"j
      `_0q_   #"q_    _&"9p_    _g"`L_    _*"#   jAF,'
       9# "b_j   "b_ g"    *g _gF    9_ g#"  "L_*"qNF
        "b_ "#_    "NL      _B#      _I@     j#" _#"
          NM_0"*g_ j""9u_  gP  q_  _w@ ]_ _g*"F_g@
           "NNh_ !w#_   9#g"    "m*"   _#*" _dN@"
              9##g_0@q__ #"4_  j*"k __*NF_g#@P"
                "9NN#gIPNL_ "b@" _2M"Lg#N@F"
                    ""P@*NN#gEZgNN@#@P""

 

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
Doctor Faustus Wed, 03/21/2018 - 23:03 Permalink

I grew up in Orange County (Costa Mesa to be exact). I moved to North Carolina 25 years ago, but am visiting this week in the OC. Newport Beach IS conservative, but they can afford to be; it's only available to the very wealthy. Costa Mesa & Huntington Beach are also fairly conservative. However, there are a lot of Vietnamese, Koreans, Cambodians, etc. (located in Garden Grove, Fountain Valley & Anaheim) and they are much more conservative than Hispanic immigrants.

Interestingly enough, there are not a lot of blacks in Orange County and I suspect that is why the county has remained relatively conservative over these past decades. FYI, it was A LOT more conservative in the 60s & 70s than it is today when it was predominantly a bedroom community dominated by Catholics.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
Boxed Merlot Wed, 03/21/2018 - 23:07 Permalink

...California's most Conservative Places...

Well, at least we know where the most active locations for gerrymandering will occur next time redistricting happens.

Make no mistake about it, as many of these voters as possible will be geographically linked together in the "democratic"ly controlled legislative committee assigned to re-apportion representatives in voting districts in order to dilute the impact rightful thinking voters will have in ultimate voting decisions.

As history has shown for decades, this has and will be done to legitimize sleepwalking lemmings to over-rule the desires of otherwise freedom seeking folks to surrender their futures into the hands of selfish, self-aggrandizing and self-absorbed miscreants applauding vile conduct that does nothing but encourages folks to "wallow in their mire".

jmo.