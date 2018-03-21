"The New World Order Is Targeting American Freedom..."

Authored by Mac Slavo via SHTFplan.com,
The target of the globalists is America, and the number one target is the “America First” president, Donald Trump.
Award-winning journalist Alex Newman recently sat down for an interview with USA Watchdog‘s Greg Hunter, and he revealed that the New World Order is “freaking out” about Trump.
“This has come through loud and clear, and they have made clear America, as we patriots understand it with “self-evident truth” and our Founders said we were “all created equal” and “we were endowed by our creator with certain inalienable rights,” is not going to fly with their little vision of a New World Order,” said Newman.
“They need to eliminate that idea, and they make very clear they are coming after that. What we see in their actions and what we see in their words is they are trying to break down this idea of America...
It’s very clear their vision for the New World Order is totalitarian to the core...
They really can’t stand this whole agenda articulated by President Trump. We are going to put America first. We are going to stop globalism. We are going to get out of these so-called trade deals that undermine our sovereignty. You can tell they are freaking out about this, and it came through in the speeches at the World Government Summit most recently.”
Newman begins by blasting social media as a propaganda arm of the globalists and deep state.
“It’s actually really hard to tell where the social media berms begin and where the deep state ends. They’re practically one in the same and this has been true from the start. A lot of these big social media companies ended up getting seed money from the intelligence community through In-Q-Tel the investment arm of the US intelligence community.
And what you see is that all these globalist con bags...the leading executives of Facebook and Eric Schmit of Google and Twitter and LinkedIn and Amazon and all these...of course they all have memberships with the Council on Foreign Relations...
they are undergoing a systematic campaign to censor, to silence, and to sideline conservatives, Christians, libertarians, people who say anything that contradicts the agenda.”
Hunter then says that so many people still believe the New World Order (one world government) is just a myth. However, the World Government Council met back in February and no one in the mainstream media dared to alert the public.
“This World Government Summit, which was the sixth one they have had, which takes place on the Arabian Peninsula... is all out in the open.
It did not get any coverage in the American media, even though Sky News and CNN have cosponsored this event...
You had the heads of all these UN agencies, the Head of the IMF, the Head of the World Bank, you had top globalists and executives from social media companies, very senior government officials and the head of the United Nations last year. So, this is very serious business. They told us what their agenda was. They came out with an official press release and said we need to realign our institutions to get ready for the New World Order.
It’s not a conspiracy anymore because a conspiracy requires secrecy, and they are in the open now. It’s not a theory, it’s a fact and you cannot argue with the facts. They just haven’t told the American people their agenda.”
Comments
It's the Russians again
American freedom?
catchy little oxymoron there
In reply to It's the Russians again by tooldog
Kill every one of these Satanic Globalist bastards who want us to live in eternal slavery to them. That's the only way this crap will stop.
In reply to American freedom?… by Big Creek Rising
It will continue unabated until the fiat currency Ponzi is upended...
http://Olduvai.ca
In reply to Kill every one of these… by SMG
They can make a martyr out of Trump if they want.
So far Trump is getting good mileage out of it.
In reply to It will continue unabated… by skbull44
Here’s the deal..
We will not go down without a fight.
Whomever can try to impose their will, but it will be confronted at great cost.
The douche-nozzle, inbred, sociopathic bitches can say or try anything they want; the blow back will eventually get the majority of them in the Marie Antoinette syndrome.
FUCK OFF.
In reply to It will continue unabated… by skbull44
You're a dreamer. Americans are not going to rise up unless and until they are starving. Sorry, I just don't see much rage against the system. Yes, everybody agrees that it's corrupt but I see a lot more resignation than anger and I live in the rural midwest surrounded by conservative gun owners. They're more interested in football and fishing then politics.
In reply to Here’s the deal… by BlackChicken
Why cannot any spokesman for freedom in the USA be a little bit educated and correctly state that - related to the wording of the Declaration of Independence - we have unalienable rights?
In reply to It will continue unabated… by skbull44
Until Trump ends the Fed he is just another cog in the NWO machine
He was the best bullshitter available.
In reply to Until Trump ends the Fed he… by Juggernaut x2
They'll win for a while, and then they won't.
Their end has already been determined.
Determined by who?
In reply to They'll win for a while, and… by HushHushSweet
Determined by the cosmos. Happy now?
In reply to Determined by who? by crossroaddemon
The sheer complexity of what a world government would look like. Its costs are too high.
In reply to Determined by who? by crossroaddemon
There are no noble elite rulers.
None of them are really 'elites'. If they were, they wouldn't need to rig the game so heavily in their favor against we 'common folk'.
They hated the idea of 'America' from the beginning. Here was a place of self taught, literate people (much higher literacy rate than Europe), with an independent & adventurous spirit. They might give the European serfs 'dangerous' ideas !
They've been gunning for America for a long time.
In reply to There are no noble elite… by Reaper
Exactly, America has screwed up many a despot’s plans by its mere existence.
We messed up by thinking we could impose our republic mindset on others...
In reply to None of them are really … by HardAssets
This guy didn't say anything that wasn't put in Tragedy and Hope or that Alex Jones and the Birch Society, and others, have been bitching about for years. I wish this guy talked a little slower, his speech pattern is a little forced, staccato, and pressured.
Everything this guy says is in a book published in 2000: "Hope of the Wicked" by Ted Flynn.
Only a fool could not see this thirty years ago.
We have been fools.
In reply to Only a fool could not see… by wisehiney
Speak for yourself
In reply to We have been fools. by Aireannpure
Maybe you were. I realized it was all bullshit by age 23.
In reply to We have been fools. by Aireannpure
Exactly why I left Commiefornia.
In reply to Only a fool could not see… by wisehiney
oh we got a 'Ship of Fools',
more like a cruise line of fools.
In reply to Only a fool could not see… by wisehiney
It's been going on a lot longer than 30 years.
In reply to Only a fool could not see… by wisehiney
Trump isn't the target, he's one of their highest ranking members. NOBODY gets to sit in the presidents office who isn't chosen to.
Obviously, but the ZH hive mind is pathetically desperate to believe this system can be made to work.
In reply to Trump isn't the target, he's… by karenm
it's working marginally better than it was a year ago. the key is the direction, not the improvement
In reply to Obviously, but the ZH hive… by crossroaddemon
Wrong, that was the smooth sailing, zero resistance agenda, could do no wrong Obamao. The best you could argue regarding Trump is perhaps there are different factions at play and he is aligned with one.
In reply to Trump isn't the target, he's… by karenm
The resistance is theater. trump is 1005 a puppet, and he works for the same people Obama did.
In reply to Wrong, that was the smooth… by overbet
Yours is an opinion, likely backed by nothing in terms of real information.
It's possible Trump is just another plant. But if he's real, he's probably the only man with all the necessary personal assets & character traits that could take on the Deep State.
Ron Paul had some great ideas. But he's too much of a 'nice guy'. He also doesn't have his own office tower and private personal protection team.
In reply to Trump isn't the target, he's… by karenm
not yet
In reply to Trump isn't the target, he's… by karenm
You never know when a good liar is lying. Trump is clearly in on it. "Jail Hillary" was a theme.
amen. how does it feel to be a minority, on the right side of logic, "the equation"?
sucks...
Turning the frogs gay as well.......
Publish these enemies EVERYWHERE!!
Well the highway is alive tonight
Where it's headed everybody knows
I'm sitting down here in the campfire light
Waiting on the ghost of Tom Joad…
Upvote for rage against the machine. Ahead of their time. Check out the guy holding the sign at the 1 min mark. Album was released in 1999. https://youtu.be/w211KOQ5BMI
In reply to Well the highway is alive… by Bill of Rights
Good. Fuck freedom. We're better off without it. Take my guns, hate speech, and holohoax denial but don't take away my feetsball and reality TV! Please don't do that Mr. Jew!
but Rachel Madow.... but cnn.... but beyonce', but kims ass...
Not buying it at any level. Now that I understand that there are hive-mind parasites pretenting to be aliens that are infecting humans, I feel sorry for those humans who have given themselves over in exchange for wealth and power in this world. Yes, they had and still have a choice, but seemingly have failed the test that God has given us. To invest all of this time to onoy fail at the last is quite sad.
Ernst Mayer famously referred to sentience as a lethal mutation. I'm starting to agree with him.
In reply to Not buying it at any level… by Grandad Grumps
If you see a liberal - beat his ass. No reason. Just do it.
and fuck his girlfriend. You know hes not doing it right.
In reply to If you see a liberal - beat… by Dun_Dulind
We know how this ends. Revelations.
Mac sorry to differ with you buddy... But it was blatantly in our faces the day this happened (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IVpSBUgbxBU) and the day after (http://www.ae911truth.org/)!...
Everything else is "ACADEMIC" including the science and engineering behind (3 buildings 2 planes) that gave U.S. the Patriot Act(s) G.W. Bush and NDAA Section(s) 1021 and 1022 at the start of President #44's second term!
The question you should be addressing but don't is how could the American people ignore the fact that they've been "targeted" the last 16 years in the blatant pitches that followed September 11, 2001 by telling Washington not a war on my "dime" without a REAL INVESTIGATION and not the coverup that "We The People" were given only because Bush was seeking a second term to start 3 more wars (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SXS3vW47mOE)?!!!
Can't figure out why everyone is giving the Emperor a pass?? They say he is forced to do this or forced to do that or forced to be mean and nasty to Russia and China.
Does he have a mind of his own or not? If he really is the savior of the nation how could he be 'forced' away from his principles? No, I don't buy it. He has only kept one promise and that is the tax cut,,, but even that will be a tax increase in a couple years. He has already out bombed Obama. He is right now putting US troops in Syria to steal the oil to weaken Assad and to split Syria up. Hundreds are being killed everyday in Syria due to our actions and our funding terrorists.
IMO the Ukraine is fixing to fire up,,, Trump is handing the Nazi's in charge millions of dollars in weapons to kill the Russians in the breakaway republics that don't want to be ruled by Nazi's.
He is going full speed ahead encircling Russia with missile systems.
He has echoed the UK's PM Mays charges that Russia poisoned a spy.
He is making a American lake out of the Black Sea, enraging Russia.
He has implicitly agreed that Russia invaded the Ukraine and the Crimea.
He has accused Russia of assisting Assad in gassing Syrian citizens when in fact it was the terrorist we fund and are supplying them with the chemicals in one fashion or another.
He has said he will sign anti-gun legislation.
IMO this guy is a NWO hero, but for some reason most cannot see the Emperor is naked.
As for Greg Hunter,,, check out his interview with Mark Taylor. If you want 30 minutes of Pro Trump hogwash,,, if you want to pretend America is loved and protected by God,,, if you want to hear God will put Russia and China in their place then this video is for you!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fVgJP3asVPc
Well articulated rej per your usual.
But at some point it's not the President or Washington D.C. as a whole any more that's the problem!...
Remember Corporations were being considered in a legal context as "people" 10 or so years ago?..
When the Federal and State no longer have the interests of their constituents and fail them deliberately on behalf of corporate money, it's up to the little guy to stir the shit at the bottom of the pot!...
Do it not?... And you WILL BE "CARED FOR" (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m3zSDdm-SHI)!
In reply to Can't figure out why… by rejected
discovered today that "spot IM" a new york company run many conversation boards and shadow ban posters.
The easy way to find out if spot IM is running your favorite board, simply read the terms for posting, if it is spot IM, then write a post that the left hates a lot, like praise Putin or bash antifa, then go on a computer where you are signed on that board, you would not see your post, while on the computer where you are signed on , you will see your posts.
As Qanon has told us, NWO = Nazi World Order. As in the 4th Reich led by the globalists.