Offensive Jokes: The UK's Latest Absurd National Security Threat

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 03/21/2018 - 10:51

Authored by Scott Greer via The Daily Caller,

The United Kingdom is once again taking down serious threats to its national security.

This time, the UK brought to justice a comedian who taught his girlfriend’s dog how to do a Roman salute.

On Tuesday, Scottish YouTuber Mark Meechan - better known as “Count Dankula” - was found guilty of the hate crime of being “Grossly Offensive” for teaching a pug how to imitate the fascist gesture.

The stunt was not meant to promote fascism or white supremacy in any way and was merely a joke done to irritate Count Dankula’s girlfriend. The court appeared unfazed by this argument, and found him guilty of a crime that could result in two months of jail-time.

Whether you find the joke offensive or not, it’s hard to argue how a sieg-heiling pug is a threat to anyone, especially when it was not meant as an endorsement of national socialism. This dog is not going to create a Woofen-SS division just because he can raise up his paw in return for a treat.

And Dankula is certainly not the first British citizen to play up the Nazis for laughs or apolitical shock.

Monty Python once had a skit where the crew dressed up as Nazis and threw up the salute for comedy. They were not arrested for such an act.

The original punk rock scene were fond of the shock value of Nazi symbols, even though most of the bands were very left-wing and did it to offend conservatives. The Sex Pistols are still cultural icons in spite of their Roman salutes.

The media’s favorite royal Prince Harry dressed up as a Nazi, complete with a swastika armband, at a 2005 costume party. That poor choice has not detracted from the glowing praise he usually receives from the press and he was never charged with a crime.

Interestingly enough, teaching your dog how to sieg heil angered actual Nazis. The Third Reich tried to punish a Finnish man who taught his dog how to Roman salute because government officials took grave offense at such an act.

Comedy is often going to be tasteless and offensive. That’s the nature of the art. Thankfully, free expression is protected in the United States and performers don’t have to worry about their shock tactics landing them in jail.

The same cannot be said for the UK.

Hate speech laws ensure Britons don’t have a right to free expression. If somebody finds your views or jokes “grossly offensive,” you can end up jail. If your politics aren’t politically correct, you can be barred entry from the country. If you criticize Islam or another sacred cow on social media, you can see police busting down your door.

This is the kind of country one has with hate speech laws. Political dissent is suppressed under the guise of “public safety” and promoting “tolerance.” But criminalizing speech accomplishes neither of those objectives. All it does is silence figures who deviate from the elite’s dogmas.

Even avowed progressive comic Ricky Gervais knew this was a problem when he expressed his contempt for Dankula’s conviction Tuesday. “A man has been convicted in a UK court of making a joke that was deemed ‘grossly offensive’. If you don’t believe in a person’s right to say things that you might find ‘grossly offensive’, then you don’t believe in Freedom of Speech,” Gervais tweeted Tuesday.

The British comic demonstrated his point in rebutting a leftist who tried to his mock him for being “offended."

Criminalizing offensive jokes does nothing for public safety — it only undermines free speech and sends a message to dissidents to get in line.

The UK has many problems, such as thousands of jihadis living in its country and rising knife crime. Fascist-saluting pugs are not one of them.

The purpose of free speech laws is to protect unpopular and offensive views. There’s no need to safeguard the views of the powerful.

A society does not uphold free expression when it only allows “inoffensive” views to be expressed.

It’s hard to say you’re a beacon of freedom when you throw people in jail for jokes, but British leaders lack the self-awareness to realize that truth.

“The thing which makes it so ridiculous is that this is over a joke, I’m a Youtuber, I made the joke video for a laugh… but then people wanted to misrepresent that.”

hedgeless_horseman TheDude1224 Wed, 03/21/2018 - 11:13 Permalink

 

Next time you see an American with a redcoat on their dog, turn them in!

 

Truthfully, nothing more offensive to an Irish Republican than an Englishman ordering a Black and Tan at the pub.  

The arrival of the Black and Tans immediately accelerated the level of violence. Unlike the RIC and British soldiers, they were not bound by the normal rules of engagement. They’d been recruited to fight fire with fire — to attack, brutalize, and assassinate IRA operatives and civilians suspected of assisting them. They did their work well and soon acquired a fearsome reputation for brutality and violence. For example, in September 1920 a force of 150 Black and Tans assaulted the town of Balbriggan in County Dublin, killing two and burning 49 houses. By the end of 1920, known as The Year of Terror among the Irish, some 200 civilians were killed.

https://www.irishecho.com/2011/02/82-years-ago-black-and-tans-arrive-2/

Lore Pure Evil Wed, 03/21/2018 - 12:31 Permalink

Re: "The Brits are the epitome of National Socialism."

Perceptive, in more ways than one. (Who financed the Nazis again?  The truth ought to give many Jewish people pause.)

Some of the worst modern (((Nazis))) in the world are standing out in plain sight.

7thGenMO hedgeless_horseman Wed, 03/21/2018 - 12:11 Permalink

The Empire oligarchy has betrayed the very people used as cannon fodder for The Empire.  Anyone remember the good British commoners who implemented genocide against the Christian/European Boers of South Africa because the Rothschilds wanted their gold?

You've previously described The Empire's nefarious activities on this side of the pond with your articles about the Amish. The Empire oligarchy wants no organized groups capable of living outside its control, especially those with Western/Christian values, as the ultimate goal is a global Society of Control.

caconhma skbull44 Wed, 03/21/2018 - 12:06 Permalink

Degradation? Just look at the today Royal family. All Queen Elizabeth II children are a total disgrace (no wonder that we hear so little about them).

As for the latest generation, Prince Harry (with not clear who is his father since Princess Diana was sexually promiscuous) will marry a nice Black/Irish girl with a lot of sex milage coming from a nice criminal/welfare family. So much for the Great British traditions.

PS

By the way, what did happen to British spy from Russia? Is he still alive? Why do British against international investigation as it is required by the international Law British are the signatory to?

Terminaldude PeeWeedUp Wed, 03/21/2018 - 11:40 Permalink

I think you are missing the BIG picture here Dude. 

This the insanity of the Forever Triggered group that is offended about everything. 

Big Brother and the thought police have totally invaded and taken over Britain and the EU and it is working its way to North America.  Laugh and make jokes about it as much as you want but when it is your "progressive left socialist Marxist" speech that is being suppressed maybe you would have a different response.

HopefulCynical JoeTurner Wed, 03/21/2018 - 11:06 Permalink

That is quite literally what's driving all of this. People are doing things like examining the (((official))) Holocaust narrative in terms of physics, and demonstrating how it's simply not possible for events to have happened to the scale we're constantly browbeaten over.

Only actual lunatics are saying that there were no camps, or that nobody died in them, or that the Nazis didn't turn into the very mirror image of the bloodthirsty (((communists))) they originally rose to fight. But that (((narrative))) has been used to keep us filthy goyim on our heels and cowering for several decades, while the self-chosenites have taken pretty much complete control of the entire western world*. Anything which challenges this narrative must be SHUT DOWN at any cost - even jailing the owners of Seig Heiling dogs...

 

*And when you consider what an abject shithole the world has become in that time, either there is no God, or that God sure didn't choose those people to run things.

FBaggins ZENDOG Wed, 03/21/2018 - 11:32 Permalink

Elizabeth May is an establishment hack and has completely sold out on Brexit.  The populist Brits are no different from the populist Europeans, Canadians, and Americans who want to control their own nations' affairs and completely flush the establishment destroying everything of any real value, including children, families, morals, jobs, savings, pensions, etc. They are greedy, condescending, arrogant, exploitive, lying, murdering bastards and we have to not only resist them openly but bring them to justice and replace them.     

agNau Wed, 03/21/2018 - 10:58 Permalink

Wait for it........oops, it's already here.
I like the Langley bots. They are very punctual.(that means on time Langley bitches.)

The_Dude Wed, 03/21/2018 - 10:59 Permalink

And yet, raping thousands upon thousands of young white English girls by Paki pedophiles in their cultural jihad doesn't seem offensive enough for the brits to do anything....they are so cucked!

commoncourtesy jcbudmo Wed, 03/21/2018 - 11:12 Permalink

Fun Boy Three, a great song and very apt as is this one:

 

Welcome to your life
There's no turning back
Even while we sleep 
We will find You acting on your best behavior
Turn your back on mother nature
Everybody wants to rule the world

It's my own desire
It's my own remorse
Help me to decide
Help me make the most Of freedom and of pleasure
Nothing ever lasts forever
Everybody wants to rule the world

There's a room where the light won't find you
Holding hands while the walls come tumbling down
When they do, I'll be right behind you
So glad we've almost made it
So sad they had to fade it
Everybody wants to rule the world

I can't stand this indecision
Married with a lack of vision
Everybody wants to rule the world

Say that you'll never, never, never, need it
One headline, why believe it?
Everybody wants to rule the world

All for freedom and for pleasure
Nothing ever lasts forever
Everybody wants to rule the world

 

DillyDilly Wed, 03/21/2018 - 11:00 Permalink

This morning I saw a click bait link to one of those shallow glossy articles that basically said:

 

"What prince [I can't remember his name] says he thought when he first met Megan Markle"

 

