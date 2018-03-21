Paulson Returns Investor Money In Gold, Credit, Special Situation Funds

John Paulson's hedge fund, which a little less than a decade ago was the most desired place for buyside employment on Wall Street, is imploding.
Just days after the Post reported that the firm fired its heads of equity and credit trading amid freefalling P&L as the one-hit wonder has so far failed to repeat the success of his blockbuster subprime megatrade, amid shrinking AUM which has tumbled from $38bn in 2011 to under $10bn now (of which 80% is Paulson' own money), today Paulson Capital took a decisive step to becoming a family office - or perhaps just shutting down - when, as Bloomberg reported the fund's gold and special situations hedge funds are returning client capital "as the firm narrows its focus."
Additionally, one of the firm’s Credit Opportunities funds is also forcing clients to redeem, according to Bloomberg sources, although a second credit fund - arguably the better performing one - will remain open, and investors have the option of moving their money into that offering. Investors can also switch into the merger-focused Pure Spread fund and the European Event Equities fund. They probably won't.
Amid the termination of its core traders and the return of capital, Paulson hopes to return to his roots of merger arb and distressed investing, as Bloomberg previously reported.
So is the inevitable next step downsizing to a family office and returning all outside capital?
For now, he has no plans to turn the firm into a family office, and is re-focusing on distressed debt and merger arbitrage, people close to Paulson say. A representative for the firm declined to comment about changes to the funds.
“We are rightsizing the firm to focus on our core expertise in areas that are growing,” the fund said in a statement on Friday, a euphemism for scrambling to do anything in our power to avoid a forced liquidation of all our positions.
For now Paulson's equity funds are said to remain operational, which is why we will save a table of Paulson's top 10 positions until the liquidation actually begins.
Comments
Buh bye!
I prefer the Pat Paulson fund.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vsU8_DSmlXY
In reply to Buh bye! by HopefulCynical
One minute you're the King, next minute you're a pauper.
"One minute you're a millionaire, next minute you're broke again"
~Peter Brady
"Pork chops & appleschauce ~ that's schwell!"
In reply to One minute you're the King,… by 107cicero
This is what happens when you make a ton of money , increase it to 38 billion and then, get more greedy?
In reply to One minute you're the King,… by 107cicero
One minute you're the King, next minute you're a pauper.
I've been a puppet, a pauper, a pirate
A poet, a pawn and a king
I've been up and down and over and out
And I know one thing
Each time I find myself flat on my face
I pick myself up and get back in the race
In reply to One minute you're the King,… by 107cicero
So if you're tired of the same old story,
Oh, turn some pages
I will be here when you are ready
To roll with the changes, yeah, yeah
In reply to I've been a puppet, a pauper… by D.T.Barnum
Paulson, who bought Steinway Pianos, is so behind the times, striking the wrong key. He needs to read up on Bitcoin, Crypto, and Shitecoin.
Steinways suck. Paulson is just as stupid for buying them as every college music departments that make themselves "all-Steinway School".
Buy Yamaha.
In reply to Paulson, who bought Steinway… by Nuclear Winter
Everything Yamaha makes kicks ass. Mixers, drums, effects, basses, MOTORCYCLES...
Bulletproof and affordable.
In reply to Steinways suck. Paulson is… by Debtpool
their guitars are great, too
In reply to Everything Yamaha makes… by 1.21 jigawatts
Sounds like you've never played a Steinway. There's a reason nearly all serious classical musicians insist on them. Only the rock and jazz guys play Yamaha (very bright tone).
In reply to Steinways suck. Paulson is… by Debtpool
Word of the day : rightsizing, not downsizing!
"Transitory phase of the firm" Thats a lot better
In reply to Word of the day :… by NubianSundance
So did he just discover that gold derivatives are shit?
Hey - As bad as we're doing, just park yourself in this bland fund for a bit while we plunder from folks out there who are actually worse off than we are. We'll finish the 'family-office' re-branding schtick and you'll be better off than before.
More turmoil and chaos at his shop than a Fathers Day in Baltimore!
announced the day gold actually does something and bounces off a relatively important level ... poetic justice
It's hard Job to do , without inside information.
Anyone who paid this clown 2/20 to invest in the GLD deserves to lose money.
A fool and his money soon will part!