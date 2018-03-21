Powell Explains Why The 2018 Inflation Forecast Was Unchanged

One of the big dovish surprises, just like in the December FOMC meeting, was that even as the Fed raised its economic outlook by increasing its GDP and employment projections, it kept its PCE inflation projection flat for 2018 vs December, upgrading it only for 2019 and 2020 by 0.1% to 2.1%

And, predictably, this was the first question asked. Powell's response was modestly elusive saying Inflation remains below 2% long-run objective and that the shortfall partly reflects unusual price declines, in other words he expects it to rise as one-time factors drop out of the calculation. 

Powell also confirmed the Fed's "symmetric" inflation target and repeated the Fed's core view that transitory factors - such as cell phone plans which will no longer have a Y/Y impact next month - explain inflation:

"In coming months as those earlier declines drop out of the calculation, inflation should move up closer to 2 percent and stabilize around that level over the medium term. Various forces will continue to affect inflation, at times it may be above 2 percent, just as at times it may be below. Our inflation objective is symmetric in the sense that we are trying to prevent persistent deviations from 2 percent in either direction."

Powell also warned against hiking too slowly or too fast, noting that the outcome in either case could be adverse, and in the former case would lead to aggressive tightening down the line.

The Fed chair also said that he wouldn't say he "tolerated an undershoot of the inflation goal" and that the Fed will always be seeking 2% inflation.

And to nudge the dovish case, he noted that there is "no sense in the data" that inflation is about to run away.

Ironically, as he said that equities were sliding and are now red.

thatthingcanfly nope-1004 Wed, 03/21/2018 - 15:15

I think it was Jim Rickards who pointed out in an interview years ago that at 2% inflation, your purchasing power decreases by half in about 35 years.

Using the P=e^rt formula, assuming compounding annually, I get 34.6 years.

Yeah, that's the rate at which the Fed is stealing our wealth...

...assuming you store your wealth in dollar-denominated assets.

Consuelo Wed, 03/21/2018 - 14:56

Gawd I can't wait for this rig to pull away - if for nothing else but put the lie to this nonsense of being able to tweak inflation targets... 

mark1955 Wed, 03/21/2018 - 15:02

ANYONE!!!

 

 Could someone/anyone here, please acknowledge/respond to this post in anyway?

 Trying to find out if I am "Shadow Banned" and censored here...Thank you!

abgary1 Wed, 03/21/2018 - 15:08

The Central bank targeted inflation rate is an absolute crime.

I was hoping for better from Powell considering is not a economist.

 

Neo-classical economic theory has no relevance to reality and needs to be discarded.

Steve Keen has written a critique of present economic theory, Debunking Economics: The Naked Emperor Dethroned?, and is asking the economic community for assistance in developing new theories that are reflective of the complex, dynamic and chaotic economy and markets that exist today.

BanksterMind Wed, 03/21/2018 - 15:18

The good thing about the rise of Skynet is that characters like this will be made obsolete.
At least you'll know where the plug is if you want to turn it off.

But who cares anyways, I got me bread and me circus.

Blame (the lack of) Education.

Here's a ray of sunshine for ya:

MusicIsYou Wed, 03/21/2018 - 15:25

Powell might want to figure out how he is going to create jobs for millennials before millennials go more militant on society than they already are. In that even the most passive observer can notice that more and more millennial males are starting to massacre people. It's hardly a secret that most of them have been in or around their 20's.

nsurf9 Wed, 03/21/2018 - 15:38

Its confirmed, there's only a tiny bit of inflation, because flat screen TV prices and middle class wages have gone no where - keep stealing.