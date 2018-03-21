Real Rates Spike To Highest Since Sept 2013 'Taper Tantrum' Highs

While the dollar index has rebounded back to almost unchanged, Treasury yields, and most critically real-yields, are spiking. 10Y real yields have jumped above the critical 80bps level... (taking out early Feb highs today post-Fed)
To their highest since the peak of 2013's post-taper-tantrum swing...
Remember, a month ago, Morgan Stanley was warning that the run-up in real yields was a more negative signal for stocks than higher nominal yields. We're not there yet, but a breakout above the 80bps level -- on the back of fourth-hike rhetoric today -- would be bad news for U.S. equities.
Comments
Where do you get these charts? Please?
Inflation is running 6% using 1990 CPI method.
Real rates still the shits.
But but but the Feds just said they had the rate under control and it's working great!
remember...this is the 'have your cake and eat it too crew"...they'll do everything they can to keep the market from selling off as they raise rates...
6% sounds about right.
From the Economic Institute of No Shiat Sherlock:
"Real Interest Rates should be rising with an improving economy."
More like 10%
10 Year Real Interest Rate - S&P 500 PE Ratio
(answering my own question)
"... but a breakout above the 80bps level...would be bad news for U.S. equities..."
I think they have a pill for that now.
Like the Greenspan/Bernanke hikes that proceeded the 2008 housing crash.
This time it is housing bubble 2.0, and Student Debt Bubble, and Crypto Bubble.
Go ahead Powell, raise them rates! 3.0% ought to pop the bubble nicely, but 2% might too.
Good! Let em rise! Hope they go back to rates of the early 80's when my mortgage interest payment was 15%. Don't have a penny in "the market" or in bonds and would like to finally get a bit of return on my savings which is the only real evidence of my personal labor and productivity. Tired of subsidizing this enfant terrible debtor economy.