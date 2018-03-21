Real Rates Spike To Highest Since Sept 2013 'Taper Tantrum' Highs

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 03/21/2018 - 14:44

While the dollar index has rebounded back to almost unchanged, Treasury yields, and most critically real-yields, are spiking. 10Y real yields have jumped above the critical 80bps level... (taking out early Feb highs today post-Fed)

 

To their highest since the peak of 2013's post-taper-tantrum swing...

 

Remember, a month ago, Morgan Stanley was warning that the run-up in real yields was a more negative signal for stocks than higher nominal yields. We're not there yet, but a breakout above the 80bps level -- on the back of fourth-hike rhetoric today -- would be bad news for U.S. equities.

ebworthen Wed, 03/21/2018 - 15:00 Permalink

Like the Greenspan/Bernanke hikes that proceeded the 2008 housing crash.

This time it is housing bubble 2.0, and Student Debt Bubble, and Crypto Bubble.

Go ahead Powell, raise them rates!  3.0% ought to pop the bubble nicely, but 2% might too.

notfeelinthebern Wed, 03/21/2018 - 15:00 Permalink

Good! Let em rise! Hope they go back to rates of the early 80's when my mortgage interest payment was 15%. Don't have a penny in "the market" or in bonds and would like to finally get a bit of return on my savings which is the only real evidence of my personal labor and productivity. Tired of subsidizing this enfant terrible debtor economy.