Rick Saccone Concedes Pennsylvania Congressional Race To Conor Lamb

Republican Rick Saccone conceded defeat on Wednesday night to Democrat Conor Lamb in a Pennsylvania special congressional election.
The 33-year-old Lamb, backed by his district's influential labor unions, beat Saccone by around 750 votes in a deeply Republican district that President Trump won by nearly 20 percentage points in the 2016 election. Saccone, a state lawmaker, had one of the most conservative voting records in the state legislature.
In the race, Lamb downplayed opposition to Trump, who remains more popular in the district than nationally. He opposed sweeping new gun regulations and supported Trump's steel tariffs, but he is a fierce critic of Republicans' tax cuts and their economic and health care policies. -NBC
Saccone, meanwhile, embraced Trump - who offered ample support for the Republican over twitter, and appeared at a headline-generating rally the Saturday before the election.
Lamb will succeed Republican Tim Murphy, and eight-term congressman who resigned in October while embroiled in a sex scandal.
Just got off the phone with my opponent, @RickSaccone4PA, who congratulated me & graciously conceded last Tuesday's election. I congratulate Mr. Saccone for a close, hard-fought race & wish him the best.— Conor Lamb (@ConorLambPA) March 21, 2018
Ready to be sworn in & get to work for the people of #PA18.
Republicans mulled a recount and legal action over the Lamb's razor thin lead, however the Democrat's margin over Saccone, 60, continued to increase as officials continued to count votes. Outside Republican groups spent approximately $10 million on Lamb - around seven times as much as similar groups spent on Lamb's endorsement.
Maybe republican party will take a clue and stop running unattractive, old fat guys like us.
Trudeau factor?
In reply to Maybe republicans will stop… by ???ö?
In reply to Trudeau factor? by Mazzy
Half the voters think the Republicans will save them and half think the Democrats will save them.
The other half just don't vote.
Get strategic hedge simple score voting today (not fake IRV) and be done with the two-parties!
In reply to ▲▲▲ Slopz38 ▲▲▲ CHRONIC… by ZeroSpam
Is the FBI ever going to do their job and examine the voter rolls for non citizens voting?? We all know it's happening in states like Pennsylvania where you are automatically registered to vote when you get your driver's license. Citizenship is never verified!
This is a major problem for the GOP. Dems are now empowered to keep their illegal voters on the rolls because the lazy ass/Corrupt FBI looks the other way!
In reply to Maybe republicans will stop… by ???ö?
You weren't hitching about who voted in PA in Nov 2016.....no you weren't. Too funny.
In reply to Is the FBI ever going to do… by lester1
Ive ALWAYS been demanding the FBI examine the voter rolls and check for non citizens voting, even in 2016.
In reply to You weren't hitching about… by TabakLover
The major problem is that we are saddled with voting for one of two whores.
In reply to Is the FBI ever going to do… by lester1
as much as i like piling on the FBI at a time like this. it is not that the FBI is not doing their job. the republican party can not initiate a voter fraud case unless they get permission by a court before the election takes place. this is the law. it is national in scope, and it applies only to the republican party.
https://judicialview.com/Court-Cases/Civil-Procedure/Democratic-Nationa…
In reply to Is the FBI ever going to do… by lester1
Both illegal voters/alliens more than likely crossed our boarders while fleeing their corrupt, parasitic, economic slavish, crime ridden and leech invested government, only to vote for the same fucking Statist idiots in which they fled.
Honestly they're braindead!
In reply to Is the FBI ever going to do… by lester1
Democrats learned to put fake centrists again. Just like the 70's.
In reply to Maybe republicans will stop… by ???ö?
Conservative Democrats they gonna be stealing my Trump Signs again.
Torture your lib neighbors by putting a Trump sign in their yard during the night.
In reply to Conservative Democrats they… by Dragon HAwk
Isn't that a hate crime nowadays, like burning crosses?
In reply to Torture your lib neighbors… by ???ö?
Haha.
My BIL spray contact cemented a Trump sign over his asshole neighbors Hillary sign.
"You can get in trouble for stealing a sign, so I didn't".
Funny bastard.
In reply to Isn't that a hate crime… by Mazzy
I too had my Trump signs taken by leftists. Lol
In reply to Conservative Democrats they… by Dragon HAwk
Unions backing Democrats! These dumb fukkers never learn!
Rick Saccone, what a loser.
This story has been overblown from the get-go... simply because the "Democrat vs Republican" thing is a ruse.
Notice how We knew/should've known that for a while now...
You have a choice between the two.
Red flavored commies and blue flavored commies to go along with your commie flavored commies.
In reply to This story has been… by Cabreado
Hence the Trump tryout.
In reply to You have a choice between… by shovelhead
It wasn't that he old and not charismatic. He went ugly early and attacked a Marine nobody ever heard of. He didn't have a MAGA message and the unions (Trump is trying to save) turned out in a blind herd to vote for more of the policies that are making unions less relevant.
A weak candidate lost to a Marine who distanced himself from Stretch Pelosi. We all lost tonight.
Whatever, Dems or Repubs we are fucked either way.
It is over for conservatism. Even our elected republicans know this and they welcome it. They are much more comfortable with socialism and big government. Texas is going blue, illegal votes ensures they will vote democrat in the next election. Its over...
Every year our public high schools turns out millions of socialist voting graduates, add to the millions of illegal voter who quickly have children who are also socialist who can legally vote once they turn 18 Take a look at the shrinking number of conservatives who are dying off of old age and you can see the writing on the wall, we are becoming a big government socialist world order nation...
Its very easy for the unions. Name the party that will take tax payer dollars and fund their bankrupt ponzi retirement funds? DEMOCRAT...