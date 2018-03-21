Rick Saccone Concedes Pennsylvania Congressional Race To Conor Lamb

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 03/21/2018 - 21:05

Republican Rick Saccone conceded defeat on Wednesday night to Democrat Conor Lamb in a Pennsylvania special congressional election.

The 33-year-old Lamb, backed by his district's influential labor unions, beat Saccone by around 750 votes in a deeply Republican district that President Trump won by nearly 20 percentage points in the 2016 election. Saccone, a state lawmaker, had one of the most conservative voting records in the state legislature. 

In the race, Lamb downplayed opposition to Trump, who remains more popular in the district than nationally. He opposed sweeping new gun regulations and supported Trump's steel tariffs, but he is a fierce critic of Republicans' tax cuts and their economic and health care policies. -NBC

Saccone, meanwhile, embraced Trump - who offered ample support for the Republican over twitter, and appeared at a headline-generating rally the Saturday before the election. 

Lamb will succeed Republican Tim Murphy, and eight-term congressman who resigned in October while embroiled in a sex scandal.

Republicans mulled a recount and legal action over the Lamb's razor thin lead, however the Democrat's margin over Saccone, 60, continued to increase as officials continued to count votes. Outside Republican groups spent approximately $10 million on Lamb - around seven times as much as similar groups spent on Lamb's endorsement. 

slopz38 Mazzy Wed, 03/21/2018 - 21:26 Permalink

 

ZeroSpam slopz38 Wed, 03/21/2018 - 21:48 Permalink

lester1 ???ö? Wed, 03/21/2018 - 21:17 Permalink

Is the FBI ever going to do their job and examine the voter rolls for non citizens voting?? We all know it's happening in states like Pennsylvania where you are automatically registered to vote when you get your driver's license. Citizenship is never verified!

 

​​​​​​This is a major problem for the GOP. Dems are now empowered to keep their illegal voters on the rolls because the lazy ass/Corrupt FBI looks the other way!

just the tip lester1 Wed, 03/21/2018 - 22:03 Permalink

as much as i like piling on the FBI at a time like this.  it is not that the FBI is not doing their job.   the republican party can not initiate a voter fraud case unless they get permission by a court before the election takes place.  this is the law.  it is national in scope,  and it applies only to the republican party.

https://judicialview.com/Court-Cases/Civil-Procedure/Democratic-Nationa…

Cabreado Wed, 03/21/2018 - 21:18 Permalink

This story has been overblown from the get-go... simply because the "Democrat vs Republican" thing is a ruse.

Notice how We knew/should've known that for a while now...

Chipped ham Wed, 03/21/2018 - 21:18 Permalink

It wasn't that he old and not charismatic.  He went ugly early and attacked a Marine nobody ever heard of. He didn't have a MAGA message and the unions (Trump is trying to save) turned out in a blind herd to vote for more of the policies that are making unions less relevant. 

A weak candidate lost to a Marine who distanced himself from Stretch Pelosi.  We all lost tonight.

Aubiekong Wed, 03/21/2018 - 21:47 Permalink

It is over for conservatism.  Even our elected republicans know this and they welcome it.  They are  much more comfortable with socialism and big government.  Texas is going blue, illegal votes ensures they will vote democrat in the next election.  Its over...

Aubiekong Wed, 03/21/2018 - 21:50 Permalink

Every year our public high schools turns out millions of socialist voting graduates,  add to the millions of illegal voter who quickly have children who are also socialist who can legally vote once they turn 18   Take a look at the shrinking number of conservatives who are dying off of old age and you can see the writing on the wall, we are becoming a big government socialist world order nation...

Aubiekong Wed, 03/21/2018 - 21:52 Permalink

Its very easy for the unions.  Name the party that will take tax payer dollars and fund their bankrupt ponzi retirement funds?  DEMOCRAT...