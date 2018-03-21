STRATCOM General Warns: US Is Powerless Against Hypersonic Missile Attacks From China, Russia

The United States is extremely vulnerable to future attack via hypersonic missiles and is falling behind in the technological know-how to defend the homeland from the threat, the commander of the United States Strategic Command told the Senate Armed Services Committee on Tuesday.
“The first, most important message I want to deliver today is that the forces under my command are fully ready to deter our adversaries and respond decisively, should deterrence ever fail. We are ready for all threats. No one should doubt this,” Air Force Gen. John Hyten, commander of U.S. Strategic Command said in his opening statement.
However, in a follow-on conversation with Sen. Jim Inhofe, R-Oklahoma, Hyten cautioned:
“we [U.S.] don’t have any defense that could deny the employment of such a weapon [hypersonic missiles] against us.”
What Hyten suggests, as of today, the U.S. is powerless against hypersonic weapon threats and has to rely on deterrence against these so-called hypersonic weapons.
Hyten added, “so our response would be our deterrent force which would be the triad and the nuclear capabilities that we have to respond to such a threat.”
In other words, if Russia or China launches a hypersonic missile attack on the U.S., the Pentagon will respond with nuclear war.
Sen. Inhofe then asked America’s top nuclear commander to describe what a hypersonic weapon is and what it does.
“A hypersonic threat is a system that starts out ballistic, so you will see it like a ballistic missile, but then it depresses the trajectory and flies more like a cruise missile or airplane,” Hyten said.
“It goes up into the low reaches of space and then turns immediately back down and then levels out and flies at a very high level of speed. That’s a hypersonic weapon,” he said.
Hyten told Inhofe, “both Russia and China are aggressively pursuing hypersonic capabilities. We have watched them test those capabilities.”
Earlier this month, we reported that Russia test-fired a high-precision Kinzhal (Dagger) hypersonic missile from a MiG-31 supersonic interceptor jet in the South Military District in Russia’s southwest.
“The launch went according to plan, the hypersonic missile hit its target,” the Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation declared.
The ministry released video footage showing the hypersonic missile air launch from the underbelly of the MiG-31 over the skies of Russia.
Экипаж истребителя МиГ-31 Воздушно-космических сил #ВКС выполнил практический учебно-боевой пуск гиперзвуковой ракеты высокоточного авиационного ракетного комплекса #Кинжал в заданном районе. Пуск прошел штатно, гиперзвуковая ракета поразила заданную цель на полигоне pic.twitter.com/xLguUwGrQW— Минобороны России (@mod_russia) March 10, 2018
In late 2017, China conducted several tests of a hypersonic glide vehicle that could be used to defeat U.S. missile defense systems, nevertheless more recently, Russia’s hypersonic glider is one of six new strategic weapons announced recently via Russian leader Vladimir Putin.
China just showed its hypersonic-BGV in a vid on 08 Oct. Probably a test design model, but AFAIK this is first pics of an actual object 1/ pic.twitter.com/EXIMHkXTEA— Raymond Wang (@soraywang) November 5, 2017
In February, the U.S. Missile Defense Agency (MDA) requested the largest-ever budget increase of $9.9 billion in funding for the 2019 fiscal year. Within the request, we found the agency is demanding $120 million for “hypersonic defenses:”
Hypersonic Defense (PE 0604181C): MDA is requesting $120.4 million in FY 2019. MDA will execute a rigorous systems engineering process, identify and mature full kill chain technology, provide analysis and assessment of target of opportunity events, and execute near term sensor and command and control capability upgrades to address defense from hypersonic threats. This effort will execute the Defense Science Board’s recommendations to develop and deliver a set of material solutions to address and defeat hypersonic threats informed by a set of near-term technology demonstrations. An integrated set of enhancements will provide incremental capability measured by progress and knowledge points in the following areas: establishment of systems engineering needs and requirements to identify alternative material solutions; execution of a series of sensor technology
CNBC points out “it is clear that the U.S. lacks the means to combat hypersonics,” nevertheless has poorly allocated funds to develop the technologies over the years — thus enabling Russia and China to advance hypersonics to a higher degree.
Hyten has been on record — calling Russia the “most significant threat” to Washington, and emphasized the need for the Pentagon to modernize its nuclear weapon programs.
“I strongly agree with the need for a low-yield nuclear weapon,” he said of the Pentagon’s request for a low-yield warhead for submarine-launched ballistic missiles. “That capability is a deterrence weapon to respond to the threat that Russia, in particular, is portraying. President [Vladimir] Putin announced as far back as April of 2000 that the Russian doctrine will be to use a low-yield nuclear weapon on the battlefield.”
Hyten said the U.S. is somewhat ahead of Russia and China in some hypersonic technologies, but overall is severely behind the curve.
“As a whole, I’d say it’s a competition and it’s a competition, I believe, that we should have a goal of winning that competition; not tying, not losing, but winning the competition,” he said.
Hyten failed to address the exact areas where the U.S. is behind the eight ball in hypersonics when compared to Russia and China, in fear that such knowledge could jeopardize national security.
“The areas [we are] ahead in, we should accelerate further,” he said. “We need to make sure that that becomes a priority for our nation.”
The next phase is a U.S. response “and the first way to respond to it is to be able to see the threat, which, right now, is challenging. So we have to build capabilities to see what the threat is as well,” he added.
Hyten said defense companies and the Pentagon need to progress hypersonic technologies immediately. He mentioned the need for advanced technologies in sensors to track and identify the origin of a hypersonic threat.
“And right now, we have a challenge with that, with our current on-orbit space architecture and the limited number of radars that we have around the world,” he said.
“I’m going to advocate, as I’ve advocated for the last 30 years, that we need to move into space and be able to build sensors to conduct both the characterization of these new threats that are appearing, as well as discriminate better and earlier the midcourse element of the threat that exists today,” he said.
When asked about Russia and China improving strategic capabilities, including hypersonics, Hyten suggested both countries are “closing in” on U.S. advantages that have been the key building blocks of maintaining America’s global empire.
“I think we have stability with Russia on the nuclear side,” he said. “We have an advantage with China on the nuclear side. But they are gaining ground quickly, especially when you look at space and cyber.”
Unfortunately, the arms race in hypersonic weapons has ushered in the next Cold War between the United States, Russia, and China. It is a repeating cycle of madness where billions of dollars are being diverted to the military-industrial complex and frankly could bankrupt Washington.
Hypersonics will not make the world safer, but rather more dangerous with global superpowers having the capabilities of hurling projectiles at March five or greater. Americans, of the exceptional nation, see themselves as the dominant economic, political and technological power, but as we just discovered from the StratCom General — hypersonic technologies from Russia and or China could disrupt the American hegemony party rooted from a post World War II basis.
Nevertheless, you are starting to get the picture of how the next war will be fought...
Comments
Bullshit...
There are weapons and technology at our disposal that can match most threats. There are many people and groups that want America scared. Don’t fall for that, with all our faults, we are a civilization to be reckoned with on many levels.
Good, maybe we'll stop trying to start a fucking war with them or surrounding them with our missiles?
In reply to Bullshit... by BlackChicken
Giddy up tax donkeys! gotta pay for another cold war.
In reply to Good, maybe we'll stop… by chubbar
Everyone knows annihilation is possible. The question, is what idiotic conduct will trigger it.
In reply to Giddy up tax donkeys! gotta… by NoDecaf
Hypersonic?
But we're still trying to fight the super slow Afghanis in their mud huts and caves after 16 years.
Maybe someday we can eventually find the Saudi Arabian Osama bin Laden, the Master Mind behind 9-11-2001, question him about his evil terroristic plots, and finally end this war, the longest war in American history...
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2016-06-20/seems-vietnam-veterans-couldn…
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2016-10-31/what-have-you-done-me-lately
In reply to Everyone knows anhilliation… by ???ö?
Ramping up that Cold War 2.0. Gotta make the MIC great again...
https://Olduvai.ca
In reply to But we're still trying to… by hedgeless_horseman
Cold War 2.0 = Die for Israel
In reply to Ramping up that Cold War 2.0… by skbull44
The minuteman flies at about Mach 23 https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/LGM-30_Minuteman . Polaris flies at Mach 10. All this "hypersonic" talk is just bullshit. We already have hypersonic and have had it for years.
In reply to Cold War 2.0 = Die for Israel by 07564111
Dialing for Dollars.
In reply to The minuteman flies at about… by Fish Gone Bad
This is all BS. There has never been a real defense against nuclear delivery systems. Stealth cruise missiles, submarine drones, etc. etc. are all plenty good and cheap to deliver warheads.
In reply to Dialing for Dollars. by IH8OBAMA
U.S. pulled fried China out of Japanese WOK...Russians from German SAUSAGE GRINDER...
In reply to Dialing for Dollars. by IH8OBAMA
“All this "hypersonic" talk is just bullshit. We already have hypersonic and have had it for years.”
Exactly.. I’m getting flack for trying to say the obvious. We have tech nobody has seen yet.
In reply to The minuteman flies at about… by Fish Gone Bad
"..... as of today, the U.S. is powerless against hypersonic weapon threats and has to rely on deterrence...."
Exactly what deterrence is referenced given the USA's puppet NATO aggressively moving missile systems up against the borders of Russia; conducting military drills alongside similar borders; invading Syria and fomenting warfare within its boundaries, a Russian ally?
In reply to Cold War 2.0 = Die for Israel by 07564111
Lets see, trident missile traveling at 13,600 mph launched from sub anywhere in the open waters:
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Trident_(missile)
"High hypersonic" speed defined as anything between 7,673–19,182 mph:
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hypersonic_speed
So what's the threat? Thirty years ago? Shit, my mother built those fucking Ohio class subs while I was riding a trike.
In reply to Cold War 2.0 = Die for Israel by 07564111
Clearly defense...I meant offense spending more than almost every other country combined isnt enough.
In reply to But we're still trying to… by hedgeless_horseman
Stratcom has zero cred.
In reply to Clearly defense...I meant… by overbet
I believe that you are confusing Stratcom with the Israeli sympathizer Stratfor.
In reply to Stratcom has zero cred. by Lost in translation
Ours
In reply to Everyone knows anhilliation… by ???ö?
Set up for the final (plan c) false flag. The deep state has lost control. They have been aggressively trying to get the guns and take over since the early 90's. They lost.
The elite are heading for bunkers as we sit here this evening. They are going to nuke us and blame the Russians and Chinese.
In reply to Ours by resistedliving
If they only nuke five big cities the firestorms will put enough soot above the stratosphere to make the skies gray and all the blue go away for many human lifetimes.
No more blue skies for you.
In reply to Set up for the final (plan c… by JRobby
No idiot. That's not how physics works. Stop pretending to be an authority.
In reply to If they only nuke five big… by bluez
"idiotic conduct" ???????
That is all we have gotten from our leaders for 75 years.
In reply to Everyone knows anhilliation… by ???ö?
The greatest security will come from good relations with others.
I thought that was the lesson learned from the failures and waste of the first cold war.............
DO NOT GO TO A HOT WAR..........
the consequences are too awful to consider.
In reply to Giddy up tax donkeys! gotta… by NoDecaf
Maybe we will continue to battle those who stand against basic liberty. There are none amongst us that knows the whole picture, but getting America to stop trying to stay above the seas pool is futile. .
In reply to Good, maybe we'll stop… by chubbar
cesspool.
In reply to Maybe we will continue to… by BlackChicken
basic liberty?
seaspool?
In reply to Maybe we will continue to… by BlackChicken
Yeah.
Dont look at the concept, focus on the grammatical error before I could edit it. Dick.
In reply to basic liberty?… by Volkodav
What "concept" would that be ???
In reply to Yeah… by BlackChicken
I could explain it to you , but can’t make you understand.
In reply to What "concept" would that be… by 07564111
Perhaps "concrete shit hole" is easier to spell?
In reply to basic liberty?… by Volkodav
What do you mean by "our basic liberty"?
Do you mean those liberties described in the Bill of Rights or the liberty to steal resources from others?
What other country is trying to curtail your rights under the Bill of Rights?
In reply to Maybe we will continue to… by BlackChicken
Our basic liberties given to us by our Creator. I personally don’t need a constitution to define my rights; I will take and keep them personally.
Can/will you?
In reply to What do you mean by "our… by scaleindependent
hahhahahahahahaha
you, like so many others, won't do shit to defend your 'rights' and (((they))) know that for a fact.
In reply to Our basic liberties given to… by BlackChicken
You have no idea about me or what I do. Have another soy-latte and fuck yourself.
In reply to hahhahahahahahaha… by 07564111
You have no idea about me or what I do. Have another soy-latte and fuck yourself.
In reply to hahhahahahahahaha… by 07564111
"I repeat myself when under stress"
"I repeat myself when under stress"
"I repeat...
The more I look at it,
The more I like it.
I do think it's good.
The fact is..
No matter how closely I study it,
No matter how I take it apart,
No matter how I break it down,
It remains consistent.
I wish you were here to see it.
I like it."
In reply to You have no idea about me or… by BlackChicken
I think he meant to call himself "black chicken hawk"
it must've been another typo
In reply to What do you mean by "our… by scaleindependent
I’m older, and remember a time that was not an ongoing joke that is today.
Asshole.
In reply to I think he meant to call… by NoDecaf
Blackchiken , no one is disputing that our civilization is to be reckoned with. We know that.
The problem is not that.
The problem is using our mighty power to try and control the freaking world and to destroy anyone that disagrees with us.
Also, just because we are awesome does not mean that they cannot destroy us.
In reply to Bullshit... by BlackChicken
We all know the intention of America was to be something greater. There are many who would love to destroy the basic constructs of this initiative; and are sabotaging that at every opportunity and chance.
Im not allowing media induced fear from keeping me positive.
Thank you for a thoughtful reply.
In reply to Blackchiken , no one is… by scaleindependent
The kool aide goes down smoother with a straw.
In reply to Blackchiken , no one is… by scaleindependent
stop beating your chest like a gorilla.
So far the us used B52s, the mother of all bombs, all sorts of weapons and after 15 years it cannot win against a ragtag army of talibans.
In vietnam 4 feet people beat the shit out of you, disgraced you in front of the world and killed 50,000 us soldiers , after 10 years you had to run like rats after destroying the country with NAPALM and agent orange as well as white phosphorus.
In reply to Bullshit... by BlackChicken
My dad was a tunnel-rat in Vietnam; he ran from nothing, and perhaps there is still bravery in the land of the growing weak.
I can’t instill that in anyone, and am not beating my chest. Only wishing the testosterone levels were higher among those who call themselves men.
Sorry if that offends you, but reality does that from time to time.
BTW, David Duke is an idiot.
In reply to stop beating your chest like… by Davidduke2000
Did we ever find the WMD's in Iraq?
No, but we did find a certain number of passports in the wreckage.
In reply to Did we ever find the WMD's… by Bank_sters
LOL. Passports are humongous, resistant to fire and react to metal detectors.
In reply to No, but we did find a… by ParkAveFlasher
There was an article yrs agog tons of captured yellow cake and there were empty bio or chem weapons shells
In reply to Did we ever find the WMD's… by Bank_sters
Show me!
In reply to There was an article yrs… by El Viejo
No! but the U.S. left so much depleted uranium from there Armor piercing munitions,they left Iraq Glowing! https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Armor-piercing_shell
In reply to Did we ever find the WMD's… by Bank_sters
We don't have the defenses until you give us MOAR $$$$!!!
MOAR!!!!