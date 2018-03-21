Techlash – Is Facebook Doing More Harm Than Good?

Amid the ongoing debate about whether or not companies such as Facebook and Twitter are responsible for the spreading of disinformation or “fake news” on their platforms, the world’s largest social network finds itself at the center of yet another scandal related to the 2016 U.S. presidential election. According to information leaked to the Observer and reported by The Guardian, a data analytics firm exploited a loophole in Facebook’s API to obtain the personal information of 50 million Facebook users in order to target them with personalized political ads.
The company, Cambridge Analytica, was working closely with the Trump campaign and is also said to have played a role in the pro-Brexit campaign ahead of the United Kingdom’s EU referendum in 2016. “We exploited Facebook to harvest millions of people’s profiles. And built models to exploit what we knew about them and target their inner demons”, Christopher Wylie, a former Cambridge Analytica employee turned whistleblower, told the Observer.
As Statista's Felix Richter notes, it is not the first time that Facebook has unwillingly but rather naively enabled misuse of its platform as Josh Constine of Techcrunch interestingly points out in a recent article.
“Facebook has naively put its faith in humanity and repeatedly been abused, exploited, and proven either negligent or complicit”, Constine writes, adding that the company lacks “cynics and diverse voices who might foresee how its products could be perverted or were conceptualized foolishly in the first place”.
Facebook is currently facing massive criticism for its handling of the Cambridge Analytica affair, its stock price is tumbling and the hashtag #DeleteFacebook is trending on Twitter. Even before the most recent scandal, many people had started questioning whether the world’s largest social network might have gotten out of control.
You will find more infographics at Statista
In a poll conducted in December by CB Insights, 59 percent of the respondents said that they expect Facebook to be considered a net negative for society in ten years’ time.
Comments
What is this book of faces of which you speak?
"Is Facebook Doing More Harm Than Good?"
Only a complete idiot would ask that.
It's not known as FACEFUCK for nothing.
In reply to What is this book of faces… by American Psycho
Feces book does NO good.
In reply to "Is Facebook Doing More Harm… by wee-weed up
Facebook does more harm to the people addicted to it than anything else. Besides, it's a fad that will soon go the way of MySpace.
In reply to Feces book does NO good. by SethPoor
Like the GOT reference!
In reply to What is this book of faces… by American Psycho
All this witch hunt, pile on, hyping this story for one motive. Look deeper, folks. They are playing you. The powers that be are upset that Facebook has prevented them from controlling the narrative.
THEY WANT REGULATION AND CONTROL.
That is why every whore news organization is simultaneously piling on Zuck. If it seems coordinated, it's because IT IS. Facebook has been doing this shit for years, but all the sudden everyone is like #deletefacebook?? Give me a break.
They want to soften Zuck up, make him afraid he'll lose his job, company... etc scare him enough that he'll come on his knees begging Washington for mercy. This is why his admission that regulation might be ok, was trumpeted everywhere today.
Don't buy into it. Facebook is not perfect but has been a very good tool for dissemination of ideas. Its independence from Washington is a good thing.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Honest_Ads_Act
If you are getting something for free it means YOU are the product being sold. What part of that do people not understand?
What's the odds the #DeleteFacebook is part of a Snapchat PR campaign.
Lionel buttreked his opponent about both farcebook & hellary. the russian bot meme is so weak this idiot should be embarrassed...but he's not.
gets gooder 19 in.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4_ujTVH2IwM
The next big disruptor of tech will undoubtedly be decentralisation. Should do a fair amount of damage to Social Media, they felt the migration hard when young people didn't want to be on the same platform as parents, soon they will feel this when people recognise their data is being sold for a profit and used in ways they could never imagine.
Some people won't care, but they will be looked at as ignorant and slow.
Of course it is. Especially to the 'right-wingers' or what normal people call conservatives or Libertarians or right-of-centerists. They were actively restricting 'right of center' speech in Germany and jailing people, they shut down 1000's of pages of legal gun owners/groups in the US, and they allowed the use of ME groups to hawk sales of military weapons to terrorist groups at the same time. All while selling out to government security agencies and 3rd party data mining gold-diggers. Burn it, burn it down and toss Fuckerberg away for life. He's a complete sell-out and tool.
Is that a rhetorical question Tyler? Or have you been abducted by some reptilian progs?