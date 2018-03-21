Tempe Police Release Disturbing Footage Of Fatal Self-Driving Uber Accident

The Tempe Police Department appears to have gotten over its initial reluctance and released video footage that was taken into evidence of the fatal accident involving one of Uber's self-driving cars and a woman who was crossing the road with her bicycle...
The video depicts the final moments before the accident from two angles: One showing the view from the driver's seat into the roadway, and the other showing a view of the inside of the car. The footage stops a split-second before the collision - but it's disturbing nonetheless. Tempe police have said the initial investigation determined that the Uber wasn't at fault, and that the victim abruptly stepped from the shadows into the road. Police also revealed that the victim, 49-year-old Elaine Herzberg, was believed to be homeless. The collision occurred within 100 yards of the nearest crosswalk.
Too bad it wasn't McCabe on his way to work.
We get to see this footage but not other incidents? What about the concern that it's too graphic the way we hear about every false flag type event?
Probably something to do with it being night and low visibility, be interesting to know what type of sensors they are using as thermal imaging would have seen him well in advance.
Thermal imaging is not the answer. Too many possibilities for false reads. Way too many.
Question is: how many false negatives do we accept?
And so much for the narrative that the person jumped right out in front of it from the bushes.
aurum4040, you don't use any one type of sensor but many.
Disturbing?
Fuck no! I see the same footage on the road every day with my own two eyes.
(douchebags taking their eyes off the road to "glance" at another critical update on Facefuck)
This "technology" might not even be safe in the virtual world.
Whoever signed off on this beta shit, "fuck the public", should be stoned and beheaded.
Now let's see the Marjorie Douglas School shooting surveillance camera footage please.
Don't hold your breath for that one.
Looks like a suicide by driverless Uber.
If you think the dead homeless lady was disturbing, it's only because you didn't pay attention to the ghoul doing the 'driving'
A transvestite Bigfoot would have been easier on the eye
The self driving car should have absolutely started applying the breaks. It should be reacting even before the person is visible to a human. Huge fail!
The last I heard, the car never applied the brakes; even after it hit her.
I thought the bike was "heavily laden down with plastic bags"?
WTF is up with those headlights?
> No illumination of the bike until the counter reaches 3 seconds.
> At 3 seconds they finally illuminate 1/2 of the person.
> At 4 seconds they mowed her down.
Had that thing behind the wheel (WTF is that?) been looking forward, he would have seen her before the 3 second mark.
"Now let's see the Marjorie Douglas School shooting surveillance camera footage please."
I will "second" the request.
0
Autonomous cars...the new solution to Americas homeless problem.
yeah, this doesn't make sense at all. ten years ago i was doing automated driving code for the DARPA "grand challenge" desert race, and we were better than this. with all the light sensors and lidar systems running, there is no way they could miss a pedestrian like that.
i'm guessing that the lidar was out and some of the sensor lenses were dirty. it doesn't take much to render a quadrant of vision unuseable. a human notices that sort of thing, and corrects (like for dirty glasses) by moving head, etc.
I live in Wyoming and we have lots of deer, pronghorns and elk and lots of roadkill. I've (so far) managed to avoid hitting any of them suddenly springing from the shadows while driving on the Interstate at 65 mph and on other roadways as well. That's because I pay attention to what's beyond and to the sides of my headlight beams. When there is snow and/or ice on the Interstate or other roadways I slow down way below the speed limit. This Uber driver was totally oblivious to the road and should be charged with manslaughter.
I have used 3rd Generation AN/PVS-7 night goggles on many pitch black nights. They work great though they kind of suck for depth perception. That pedestrian would have been visible for hundreds of yards on night vision goggles without even using headlights, or on a thermal imaging display, providing plenty of time to stop.
you can usually see uncensored footage, if it exists, or was leaked, on liveleak, maybe other places...
"incredibly disturbing", especially for the victim. The driver? Oh, he was only disturbed from his sleep!
The driver, the she was a he. Yup, America. Yuppie kill off the working class drivers, Uber, had a twice convicted felon, as a guy, but now is a she, sort of, to stabilise , the driverless taxi, that hits a near 50 year old, done jail time, homeless , drug addict, female.
Beam me up Scotty.
In Phoenix? Too bad it wasn't McCain.
McCa _ _
(fill in the blanks)
Work?
... on his way to HR.
Boris would be better
http://i.dailymail.co.uk/i/pix/2011/07/29/article-0-0D32B8DB00000578-20…
There is a difference between what a camera can see and what a human can see.
Don't confuse that. A human would have had a better chance than the car at not hitting the pedestrian.
The Mk1 eyeball in a young healthy adult has tremendous dynamic range. The fat fuck driving should have been able to see that woman. At the very least, that woman was negligent.
TV news here headlined AI self driving vehicles, are they safe? and then went on to describe how the woman ran out in front of the vehicle, suggesting it was her own fault.
Well the video doesn't show her running out in front of the vehicle and she's now dead, so to answer their own question its a big fat NO.
Obviously the technology is not there yet but there is a hurry to get these things on the road.... and make some money.
Right now these cars should have a similar equivalence to learner drivers (because that's what they are), in some countries learners cannot drive at night. And if I guess correctly a learner certainly can't carry fare paying passengers.
And of course when a learner finally takes a test, one very small part is the emergency stop, and if you kill someone then i think its an automatic fail.
And lastly does the stated fact that this woman was homeless somehow lessen the crime... what's that got to do with it?
My 2 cents.
The Anglo-Zionist FAKE NEWS Media & Entertainment Oligopoly would be going on in high dudgeon for weeks if she'd been a member of one of the Intellectual Yet Idiot classes:
• political parasite;
• presstitute talking head;
• Anglo-Zionist Banking Gangster Kabal;
• CON Street Swindler;
• CONporate executive;
• Lib-Tard academic;
Uber transports whales now?
No. Whales now drive Uber.
First to comment ... not on this one ...
Front Row Seat to a machine killing a human.
I just saw this report on FOX. The disturbing part was the DRIVER! The driver is a felon! WTF was Uber doing hiring this loser to drive a car? Plus, in the video, the guy was looking at a screen and texting! Who hires these losers? The driver had a freak haircut, looked like a complete idiot. There is more to this story.
Yeah, the dude is not paying any attention whatsoever.
Did the robot driver shed a tear or something?
What am I missing here? Good idea? (NOT)
Robots 1, Humans 0.
AI Al was watching gay swedish porn with the professional robot tester who ran the human down. Hang fatso. Hang the Uber suits.
About 1 second from seeing pedestrian to impact.
Don't know if a human driver would have done any better.
Only difference could have been would be a human turning on the high beams on the dark road and seeing the jaywalker taking her sweet time rolling the bike across the highway.
Human driver would have slowed down and tried to avoid the collision. The person walking the bike more than likely would have survived. These are killing machines, sue for half a billion.
Dash cameras don't have the dynamic range of the human eye. I don't think that there are many, if any, cameras that have the dynamic range of the human eye. A human paying attention would have seen that pedestrian long before she showed up for the camera.
So, in Arizona it's okay to run down pedestrians as long as it's dark? Plus, that driver looks like he was texting or surfing the Interwebs on his smartphone. He sure wasn't watching the road. The car sure wasn't watching the road. I would start checking the bank accounts of Tempe government officials for big deposits from Uber.
Well it kind of lets the Ex-Con snoring driver off the hook. At least when a deer stares at the headlights, it's eyes lightup. This bike-pushing jaywalker at night was unseen until the last 10 feet. Faulty Lidar, faulty infrared sensors, couldn't pick up the person until after it plowed through it.
Blame Travis for stealing the wrong tech.
Hmm, if the human operator was paying attention, could s/he (not sure of gender) have swerved and/or braked in time to avoid hitting the pedestrian?
I sure couldn't have.
The idiot homeless bitch should have learned a long time ago that you look both ways before crossing the street. If she had survived, she should have been sued for the damage she did to the car.
people do "overdrive their headlights" all the time, but generally you will get much faster response from somebody who is engaged than somebody who is not. i.e. if somebody is driving the car, they are already "feeling" everything and looking around, and an emergency stop situation is generally pretty fast. if you are sitting there, even if watching the road, you are not engaged since the car is driving. you simply won't be able to respond anywhere near as fast. the whole idea of human overseers is silly, you might as well go full auto.
as for overdriving headlights, the lidar should solve most of that, and they are supposed to have thermal as well. they also have side-looking vision on those cars, and the dynamic range of the sensors is a lot better than the impression you get on the short video clip. the "sudden" appearance of the pedestrian doesn't make sense.
Not sure it’d have made a differnce but there was time from when the cyclist first becomes visible for an attentive driver to hit the brakes.
I'm afraid we're just gonna have to chalk this one up as collateral damage in the war on human autonomy ..
No oncoming traffic. None.
Absolute fastest and best way to avoid this collision is turning the wheel already in your hand - hard left, then recover the lane - same as if one encountered a refrigerator that fell off a truck - in decorator black. Drive long enough and this becomes a reflex.
Wonder if the computer will learn from experience ???
