Today's Biggest Winner: Banks To Get An Extra $5 Billion In Interest From The Fed

Today's 25bps hike in rates to 1.75% will have little impact on how much interest is paid to the trillions of dollars held in checking and savings accounts across the US (simply because banks continue to drown in over $2 trillion in excess reserves and thus do not really need all those deposits). It will, however, have a notable impact on how much cash the Fed pays out to banks in the form of interest on excess reserves (just don't call it a subsidy).
As the chart below shows, after today's rate hike, the Fed will be paying $37 billion in annualized interest to banks, an increase of $5 billion from the last rate hike.
The chart above shows the monetary gift the Fed gives to banks for not lending out money to the system, and keeping the velocity of money at all time lows.
And, assuming the Fed hikes another 2 times in 2018, the Federal Reserve is on track to pay out $47 billion in
subsidies IOER to banks for the privilege of bailing them out a decade ago, as the following chart from Deutsche Bank shows.
Its not a subsidy because the banks actually had to put money into the Fed's account. The banks' funding costs will increase by at least $5B due to the rate hikes, especially as questions start arising of solvency. So a big non-issue.
It's just not true. Since when do banks automatically raise CDs 25 basis point for every 25 basis point rate increase? I'm in the business and, at best, 10 basis points over the next 2 months will get passed on.
In reply to Its not a subsidy because… by pitz
What bank funding costs? They’re sitting on excess reserves.
In reply to Its not a subsidy because… by pitz
a lot of comment readers seem not to understand...the overnight bank funding rate (OBFR) is currently 1.43 and the interest on excess reserves (IOER) is 1.5. That's 7 basis points the banks earn risk free. Tomorrow the OBFR will be 1.67 or 1.68 and the IOER will be 1.75, so definitely 7, maybe 8bps if they're lucky. The banks will be receiving and extra 5yds in IOER but their funding costs go up the same amt...it's a wash.
In reply to Its not a subsidy because… by pitz
That assumes that the banks seek overnight funding, each and every night, in the exact amount that they have on deposit with the Fed ....
You sir, are a paid shill, a paid troll from a PR firm, and an asshole
In reply to a lot of comment readers… by ShorTed
Well done. This is the smoke and mirror portion of the pogrom ..
Free Money! Is The Fed Paying Banks $22 Billion To Not Lend?
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-04-18/free-money-fed-pays-banks-22-…
In reply to That assumes that the banks… by Disgruntled Goat
lissen up, pitz: used to be when banks put excess reserves in the Fed they did *not* get interest on it, so they had some incentive to lend. you are clearly a troll. this is part of the continuing bleeding-to-death of the American economy by the banks
In reply to Its not a subsidy because… by pitz
Fed raises rates - plebs suffer, banks get more.
The Fed has to go, this is fucking ridiculous.
this actually a taxpayer funded scam authored by the Fed. The fed gets interest payments from the Treasury. Pays out interest to Wall St banks. and whatever that is left from the Treasury is given back to the Treasury.
IE: US Taxpayers give fed $100B. Fed gives Wall St $37B. Fed hands $63B back to US taxpayer. Best scam ever thought of by Wall St/Fed to completely bend over Main ST in plain sight.
Correct to a point only. Once the interest rate goes even higher, the money will not go to the US treasury. Instead, it will flow from the US Treasury to the banks. Lookitup!
In reply to this actually a taxpayer… by 101 years and …
But, rest assured, according to Powell (in today's Q&A) it is not a subsidy and it does not cost the taxpayer anything. But I have to ask, if the bank's get the credit, who gets the debit?
The debit is called Federal Reserve Notes. It’s on the right side of their balance sheet. Otherwise known as US Dollars
In reply to But, rest assured, according… by Roger Ramjet
In the end we the people are the one getting the shaft no matter who is in charge. We just pay the bills. FK.
Even worse than this is the fact that after a while, the interest on excess reserves IOER will come from the treasury. In other words, the money will come from our tax dollars. For the fucking stupid: the money will come from your pocket.
The FED prints money out of thin air, it costs nothing to exchange with the banks which control the FED anyway. It's all for show. The banks create debt out of thin air that you and I work our lives paying off.
Watch the hardship sink in from the 25bps interest rate hike.
