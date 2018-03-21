Today's Biggest Winner: Banks To Get An Extra $5 Billion In Interest From The Fed

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 03/21/2018 - 16:24

Today's 25bps hike in rates to 1.75% will have little impact on how much interest is paid to the trillions of dollars held in checking and savings accounts across the US (simply because banks continue to drown in over $2 trillion in excess reserves and thus do not really need all those deposits). It will, however, have a notable impact on how much cash the Fed pays out to banks in the form of interest on excess reserves (just don't call it a subsidy).

As the chart below shows, after today's rate hike, the Fed will be paying $37 billion in annualized interest to banks, an increase of $5 billion from the last rate hike.

The chart above shows the monetary gift the Fed gives to banks for not lending out money to the system, and keeping the velocity of money at all time lows.

And, assuming the Fed hikes another 2 times in 2018, the Federal Reserve is on track to pay out $47 billion in subsidies IOER to banks for the privilege of bailing them out a decade ago, as the following chart from Deutsche Bank shows.

pitz Wed, 03/21/2018 - 16:26 Permalink

Its not a subsidy because the banks actually had to put money into the Fed's account.  The banks' funding costs will increase by at least $5B due to the rate hikes, especially as questions start arising of solvency.  So a big non-issue.

ShorTed pitz Wed, 03/21/2018 - 16:47 Permalink

a lot of comment readers seem not to understand...the overnight bank funding rate (OBFR) is currently 1.43 and the interest on excess reserves (IOER) is 1.5.  That's 7 basis points the banks earn risk free.  Tomorrow the OBFR will be 1.67 or 1.68 and the IOER will be 1.75, so definitely 7, maybe 8bps if they're lucky.  The banks will be receiving and extra 5yds in IOER but their funding costs go up the same amt...it's a wash.

101 years and … Wed, 03/21/2018 - 16:30 Permalink

this actually a taxpayer funded scam authored by the Fed.  The fed gets interest payments from the Treasury.  Pays out interest to Wall St banks.  and whatever that is left from the Treasury is given back to the Treasury.

 

IE: US Taxpayers give fed $100B.  Fed gives Wall St $37B. Fed hands $63B back to US taxpayer.  Best scam ever thought of by Wall St/Fed to completely bend over Main ST in plain sight.

Roger Ramjet Wed, 03/21/2018 - 16:33 Permalink

But, rest assured, according to Powell (in today's Q&A) it is not a subsidy and it does not cost the taxpayer anything.  But I have to ask, if the bank's get the credit, who gets the debit?

BandGap ToSoft4Truth Wed, 03/21/2018 - 16:45 Permalink

This storm has shitloads of elements. And throw in a bomber from Austin for entertainment. Or a porn star and Playboy Playmate.

Rates - check

Tariffs - check

Budget ceiling - pending

Budget proposal - pending

Another tax break - pending

If all this shit goes down it won't be a straw that breaks the camels back, it will be a teak log.

 

 

scaleindependent Wed, 03/21/2018 - 16:44 Permalink

Even worse than this is the fact that after a while, the interest on excess reserves IOER will come from the treasury. In other words, the money will come from our tax dollars. For the fucking stupid: the money will come from your pocket. 

erk Wed, 03/21/2018 - 16:49 Permalink

The FED prints money out of thin air, it costs nothing to exchange with the banks which control the FED anyway. It's all for show. The banks create debt out of thin air that you and I work our lives paying off.

Watch the hardship sink in from the 25bps interest rate hike.