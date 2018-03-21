Trader: "Ignore The Fed, The Real Action Is In Commodities"

By Mark Cudmore, macro strategist and former Lehman trader who writes for Bloomberg
Investors are hyped up about Wednesday’s Federal Reserve meeting, but a bigger dynamic that doesn’t hew nicely to a schedule as does U.S. monetary policy isn’t getting the attention it deserves: shifts in commodities.
There’s an inordinate amount of focus on this Fed meeting. Sure, there are plenty of facets to analyze and it will dominate the attention of traders for the next day or two. But there are quite a few dynamics in the commodity space that will influence markets long after every sentence of Jerome Powell has been fully parsed.
Agricultural commodities are collapsing again. It was only in January they reached a multi-decade low. A subsequent bounce of 10% in less than seven weeks for the Bloomberg Agriculture Subindex fed the narrative that global inflation was finally set to accelerate, fueled by rising food prices putting upward pressure on CPI baskets throughout Asia in particular.
But that’s already proved to be a pipe dream, and a major support for higher yields has been removed.
More worrying, perhaps, is the recent slump in industrial metals. This is a negative signal on global growth, and on China’s economy in particular. It’s irrelevant whether the move has been driven more by the financial deleveraging push or by a deteriorating outlook for the real economy -- both are negative for risk assets.
These broad commodity declines are coming even as oil prices are rising. Since energy is one of the largest costs in the extraction, production and distribution of most other commodities, this divergence is remarkable and unlikely to be sustainable.
It’s also causing some notable shifts in terms-of- trade that have not yet fully fed through to relative asset pricing. Australia, Indonesia and South Africa are suffering from severe slumps in terms of trade, even as those for fellow commodity exporters -- Russia, Norway, Colombia -- remain near multi-year highs.
These dynamics are providing a variety of trading opportunities -- many that are being overlooked amid the excitement over one Fed meeting. And they’ll still drive asset moves and provide profit potential when you wake up on Thursday.
Moly. MOLY. MOLY!
http://www.infomine.com/investment/metal-prices/molybdenum-oxide/6-mont…
the cliff is starting to crack....
cudmore is really popular up in here. /sarc
Some people may be aware that commodities, and base foodstuffs, like corn, wheat, barley, in particular, have been at the root of economic activity for a very long time and are notable in Adam Smith's fundamental analysis of economics in "The Wealth of Nations."
This is important for one good reason. If the prices of agricultural goods are falling, and the price of gold and silver are also falling or stable, over long periods - decades, even centuries - the trend is massively deflationary.
On the surface, people may remark, "food is cheap," or other such trivial talk, but underpinning everything is agriculture, labor, and capital, which may partially explain why this current era of fiat money is lasting so long. Food is cheap, labor is cheap, fiat money is, essentially, worth not much more than the paper upon which it is printed.
That's why the Fed and other central banks are so desperate to create inflation, using everything from QE to ZIRP to artificially pumping up financial asset prices in a vain attempt to thwart the forces of nature, human and otherwise.
It's also important to note that during the Great Depression, those goods which were least affected in the downward spiraling of prices was food. While there were soup lines - just as today we have food stamps - few actually starved in America. Elsewhere in the world was different. Nations without adequate farming infrastructure were devastated.
Thus, it is my belief that there will be a global restructuring soon, if not already underway, because the current paradigm of debt-based money is failing.
Mark Cudmore, the headliner of this piece, may not be popular around these parts, but it's probably because few understand the massive forces at work, underneath the fiat money system. He may be onto something bigger.
Dude, what are you smoking? "Food is cheap"..??? Chicken $15/whole, Milk $6 a gallon and quality beef not affordable even for "middle class" 13-20$/lb steaks x3 from about 3-6$/lb 20 years ago.. While labor maybe same as cheap as 20 years ago, food prices doubled or tripped since then, not to mention health insurance, education and stuff x8-x10, now you can calculate the real "income"... Yeah, everything is "cheap", if you have a printer in your basement, like fed (treasury)..
you gotta stop shopping at whole foods, fella. I bought milk this morning at Walmart for $1.35/gallon, eggs for $0.88 doz.
But the thesis for this article just missed the boat, because China will seriously put tariffs on our food exports, and that will really change things ....
The cheap (free) money that central bankers have unleashed has created over capacity in everything. It's deflationary.
Oil has been allowed to rally for the Saudis IPO?
Is Donald going to do a Photo op holding hands with a Prince of Oil in the Rose Garden - like little "W" ?
I doubt it, but, he will sell them some big guns.
Low dollar raises oil prices, helps Saudis but also helps Putin.
