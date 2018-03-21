Trump Lashes Out At "Obama And Clinton's" Lack Of "Energy Or Chemistry" With Putin

Furious at the reaction to reports he congratulated Russian President Vladimir Putin on his most recent electoral triumph during a hastily arranged Tuesday phone call, President Trump tweeted Wednesday afternoon (right in the middle of Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's first post-meeting press conference) that the media is crazy for not lavishing him with praise for trying to repair the relationship between the two powers.

Trump also noted that "Obama called him also" and that "the Fake News Media is crazed because they wanted me to excoriate him. They are wrong! Getting along with Russia (and others) is a good thing not a bad thing..."

He added that "They can help us solve problems with North Korea, Syria, Ukraine, ISIS, Iran and even the coming Arms Race."

Obama and Clinton "didn't have the energy or chemistry" to get along with Putin, Trump added.

I called President Putin of Russia to congratulate him on his election victory (in past, Obama called him also). The Fake News Media is crazed because they wanted me to excoriate him. They are wrong! Getting along with Russia (and others) is a good thing, not a bad thing....... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 21, 2018

.....They can help solve problems with North Korea, Syria, Ukraine, ISIS, Iran and even the coming Arms Race. Bush tried to get along, but didn’t have the “smarts.” Obama and Clinton tried, but didn’t have the energy or chemistry (remember RESET). PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 21, 2018

Trump's tweet follows a Washington Post report published last night reporting that several of Trump's national security advisers were uneasy about the call, and even went so far as to specifically warn Trump not to "congratulate" Putin, as he had done to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

We can't help but hear that "PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH" comment and think 1984...