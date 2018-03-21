Trump Lashes Out At "Obama And Clinton's" Lack Of "Energy Or Chemistry" With Putin

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 03/21/2018 - 15:28

Furious at the reaction to reports he congratulated Russian President Vladimir Putin on his most recent electoral triumph during a hastily arranged Tuesday phone call, President Trump tweeted Wednesday afternoon (right in the middle of Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's first post-meeting press conference) that the media is crazy for not lavishing him with praise for trying to repair the relationship between the two powers.

Trump also noted that "Obama called him also" and that "the Fake News Media is crazed because they wanted me to excoriate him. They are wrong! Getting along with Russia (and others) is a good thing not a bad thing..."

He added that "They can help us solve problems with North Korea, Syria, Ukraine, ISIS, Iran and even the coming Arms Race."

Obama and Clinton "didn't have the energy or chemistry" to get along with Putin, Trump added.

 

 

 

 

Trump's tweet follows a Washington Post report published last night reporting that several of Trump's national security advisers were uneasy about the call, and even went so far as to specifically warn Trump not to "congratulate" Putin, as he had done to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

We can't help but hear that "PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH" comment and think 1984...

Tags
Politics

Comments

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 0
ted41776 Wed, 03/21/2018 - 15:31 Permalink

MIC has been fapping to the thought of getting it on with the Russians for decades now. blue balls of doom caused by constantly thinking of the "economic growth" that can be achieved by throwing a few nukes around

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 0
Pandelis Wed, 03/21/2018 - 15:31 Permalink

bad cap good cap again

it looks like that clown out of uk together with the new defense minister might have overdone a bit .... time to call good cap to the rescue... nahhh ... watch what the other hand is doing

Vote up!
 10
Vote down!
 0
The First Rule Wed, 03/21/2018 - 15:32 Permalink

"Getting along with Russia a good thing"

Exactly.

 

Russia is a Christian nation and so is the United States (despite Liberals best efforts otherwise), there is no need for us to be enemies.

 

The out of control Deep State in our country just needs a villain, and they have chosen Russia.

 

 

 

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 3
BritBob Wed, 03/21/2018 - 15:33 Permalink

Obama never moved off the fence from 'recognizing the de facto UK administration of the Falklands' to realizing that Argentina's Falklands' claim is spurious and that they have been duped into believing propaganda. He even called the Islands 'the Maldives' when he meant to say 'Malvinas.'

 

Falklands - Argentina's Imaginary Territory (1 pg):- https://www.academia.edu/35715281/Falklands_Argentinas_Imaginary_Territory

 

What will Trump do when he visits South America?

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 1
veritas semper… BritBob Wed, 03/21/2018 - 15:39 Permalink

Britain ,Little Britain has lost biggly big.

When you lose even your sense of humor ,you're done as a nation. Did they kill the dog to teach him a lesson?

On a more serious note , Seig Heil BritBob ,Las Malvinas son Argentinas .

And  Crimea Эсте Pусский

I say this because I think BritBob is ,in fact ,Theresa May.

The AAZ Empire Titanic is sinking . It took too much zionist water on board ,it's going down.

V.V. Putin has won ,MoFos !

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
ssnova Wed, 03/21/2018 - 15:33 Permalink

We don't have to make enemies for the sake of making enemies, if you can get a long, it can be a mutually benefiting relationship, this goes for all our relationships with other countries.  Fake news trying to make boogie men, create drama when there is none. 

Vote up!
 5
Vote down!
 0
veritas semper… Wed, 03/21/2018 - 15:36 Permalink

It is rumored that the Donald wants to "negotiate" a new non proliferation treaty .

As if the Russians can trust JSA .

This means that V.V. Putin has won.

Maybe the Donald can start his improved relations with Russia by:

-denouncing the "Russian spy gassing" for what it is =fake news ; but can he do this ,when his State Department ,last year invested 150 Mil in Cambridge Analytica ?

-withdrawing his troops ,all his troops from Syria ,and forget about American soldiers dying for Israhell

-withdraw support for the criminal Ukrainian government and do not send them American weapons

-recognize what any intelligent person knows ,that Crimea is ,and has always been , Russian

These for a good start .

 

 

 

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
notfeelinthebern Wed, 03/21/2018 - 15:36 Permalink

Just fulfilling another campaign promise of his willingness to end the cold war bullshit and make FRIENDS with Russia. We need them as an ally not an enemy. Sorry haters but Russia does not have a Government or Constitution that functions as ours in the US nor should they have one. Our form of Government barely functions anymore due to it having been bastardized due to all the amendments that stripped it of many of it's unique positive attributes. WINNING!

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
rejected Wed, 03/21/2018 - 15:37 Permalink

Speaking of chemistry,,, I wonder if the statement was before he agreed with Ukistans moron PM May about the BS poisoning of their spy.

Mr. Putin has more sense in his little finger than the entire US government,,, including all employees.

He is a statesman trying his best to deal with idiots.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Hongcha Wed, 03/21/2018 - 15:40 Permalink

Again, almost no men in charge and when one comes along, all kinds of resistance.

Of COURSE you are civil to rivals. No, not a vengeful bitch or a passive-aggressive eunuch - both of which pass for the essence of Amerikan politesse at this point I'm afraid.

The idiocy is remarkable at this stage. I can only pray we don't get immersed in a fireball by these damn fools.

Carry on, Mr. Trump.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
Mike Masr Wed, 03/21/2018 - 15:44 Permalink

I was watching Fox News yesterday and have to comment. The recent ZH story about social media reminded me of this.

The fake narrative about Russia is so pervasive they talk about the following on Fox News as though it was true.

  • 1.) Russia invaded Ukraine. False: Russia never invaded Ukraine. If they had it would have been over in one week with Russian tanks rolling into Kiev.
  • 2.) Russia used chemical weapons in the UK. False:   The “Novichok” programme was in Uzbekistan not in Russia. Its legacy was inherited by the US during our alliance with Karimov, not by the Russians.
  • 3.) Russia is sowing discord and committing atrocities in Syria. False: Russia and Assad are fighting terrorists that the US support to effect regime change. To sow anarchy these US supported terrorists embed themselves in peoples homes, mosques and hospitals. Getting them is like trying to kill cancer cells. Some good cells die along with the cancer. Regime Change is the only thing US neocons care about in Syria. The fake narrative is created around this.
  • 4.) The Russian election was fake and not the will of the people. Not enough choice of candidates say our MSM know it all's. The US population is 325 million people. This is more than twice the Russian population. The best and the brightest in the US was Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump. Need I say more?   
  • 5.) The Russian government is a regime and corrupt. This implies #4 above and that Putin and his government are corrupt. Now lets think about our own deep-state corrupt crooks embedded in Congress, the DOJ and FBI, "The Swamp". If Putin's Govt is a regime then the Deep State "Swamp"controlled US government is also a regime.
  • 6.) That $100K worth of Facebook ads was Russian meddling. This is what it took Congress a year to find out. Maybe that was meddling for whatever a paltry 100k buys. However, Victoria Nuland testified in 2014 before Congress that the US had spent $100 million dollars to influence the 2012 Russian Presidential election. Remember the massive streets riots in Moscow? All bought and paid for by hard working US taxpayers. We spent $100 million dollars for neocons to fuck around in another countries internal affairs. And we don't have enough money to take care of our homeless veterans whom sleep and die on our cold city streets. This duplicity and hypocrisy is the pot calling the kettle black!       
Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
GoingBig Wed, 03/21/2018 - 15:45 Permalink

you people are freaking delusional. Putin is all in it for Putin and then russia and then fuck the US. 

The Orange Dotard is too stupid to understand Putin. All of the russian bots on here will soon be freaking out. Putin is not a good man. He kills anyone in his sphere that dares criticize him. But go ahead delusional hedge conspiracy freaks, all you have to believe that he is good and he will be... the childishness of you people.