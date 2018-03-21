Trump Lashes Out At "Obama And Clinton's" Lack Of "Energy Or Chemistry" With Putin

Furious at the reaction to reports he congratulated Russian President Vladimir Putin on his most recent electoral triumph during a hastily arranged Tuesday phone call, President Trump tweeted Wednesday afternoon (right in the middle of Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's first post-meeting press conference) that the media is crazy for not lavishing him with praise for trying to repair the relationship between the two powers.
Trump also noted that "Obama called him also" and that "the Fake News Media is crazed because they wanted me to excoriate him. They are wrong! Getting along with Russia (and others) is a good thing not a bad thing..."
He added that "They can help us solve problems with North Korea, Syria, Ukraine, ISIS, Iran and even the coming Arms Race."
Obama and Clinton "didn't have the energy or chemistry" to get along with Putin, Trump added.
I called President Putin of Russia to congratulate him on his election victory (in past, Obama called him also). The Fake News Media is crazed because they wanted me to excoriate him. They are wrong! Getting along with Russia (and others) is a good thing, not a bad thing.......— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 21, 2018
.....They can help solve problems with North Korea, Syria, Ukraine, ISIS, Iran and even the coming Arms Race. Bush tried to get along, but didn’t have the “smarts.” Obama and Clinton tried, but didn’t have the energy or chemistry (remember RESET). PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 21, 2018
Trump's tweet follows a Washington Post report published last night reporting that several of Trump's national security advisers were uneasy about the call, and even went so far as to specifically warn Trump not to "congratulate" Putin, as he had done to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
We can't help but hear that "PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH" comment and think 1984...
Comments
fuckin 'a Donny
Putin made Obama look like a wus.
In reply to fuckin 'a Donny by stinkhammer
Popeye woulda made Bongoman like a smelly old turd, which he is.
In reply to Obama’s by Slippery Slope
Wusbama made Wusbama look like a Wus.
In reply to Popeye woulda made Bongoman… by VAL THOR
Trump's gotta clue. Even if the Swamp disagrees and look where the Swamp has pushed us over the last few decades. It has been an echo chamber with no original thought. Bring it Donald, to hell with the idiot Swamp Scum.
In reply to Popeye woulda made Bongoman… by VAL THOR
Retrogressive Trumpler
America's presidential hydrogen dirigible.
A dinosaur-man in a lost world,
incapable of subtlety and humor.
He does not float on a raft of knowledge.
You cannot be saved by billionaire whims.
In reply to Trump's gotta clue. Even if… by Ghost of PartysOver
No!! PUTIN knew OBAMA WAS A wuss! HE knew the retarded BUSH BOY WHO PLAYED PRESIDENT, was backed BY HIS father and DICK CHENEY, WHO WERE really running the country during DUMBASS "DUBBYA" presidency! All phony wirh ZERO sincerity!
In reply to Obama’s by Slippery Slope
That is difficult, how?
In reply to Obama’s by Slippery Slope
Putin making Obama look like a wus. LOL That is about as easy as breathing. The Gay little Kenyan IS A WUS, so ya. That's funny.
In reply to Obama’s by Slippery Slope
And that didn't take much doin'...
In reply to Obama’s by Slippery Slope
A little girl makes Obunghole, the Magic Halfican, look like a wuss.
In reply to Obama’s by Slippery Slope
Obama is a wuss.
In reply to Obama’s by Slippery Slope
Any opportunity to put a stick in the eye of Obummer, and Clinton, (both of the useless fuckers) is a good deed done.
In reply to fuckin 'a Donny by stinkhammer
MIC has been fapping to the thought of getting it on with the Russians for decades now. blue balls of doom caused by constantly thinking of the "economic growth" that can be achieved by throwing a few nukes around
bad cap good cap again
it looks like that clown out of uk together with the new defense minister might have overdone a bit .... time to call good cap to the rescue... nahhh ... watch what the other hand is doing
Trump manages to do the bad/good thing himself, switching every so often. Or he uses officials in his administration to make the accusations, threats and claims of evil past/present/future from Russia. It's a show, or maybe Trump really is unstable.
In reply to bad cap good cap again by Pandelis
My faith in Trump not using the Nuclear Football just became greater.
"Getting along with Russia a good thing"
Exactly.
Russia is a Christian nation and so is the United States (despite Liberals best efforts otherwise), there is no need for us to be enemies.
The out of control Deep State in our country just needs a villain, and they have chosen Russia.
When one stops to think of what the U.S. and Russia could accomplish together - across a wide spectrum of issues - from economic to space exploration, the possibilities are endless.
Get rid of the (((middle-man))) and that scenario becomes a definite possibility.
In reply to "Getting along with Russia a… by The First Rule
Obama never moved off the fence from 'recognizing the de facto UK administration of the Falklands' to realizing that Argentina's Falklands' claim is spurious and that they have been duped into believing propaganda. He even called the Islands 'the Maldives' when he meant to say 'Malvinas.'
Falklands - Argentina's Imaginary Territory (1 pg):- https://www.academia.edu/35715281/Falklands_Argentinas_Imaginary_Territory
What will Trump do when he visits South America?
Britain ,Little Britain has lost biggly big.
When you lose even your sense of humor ,you're done as a nation. Did they kill the dog to teach him a lesson?
On a more serious note , Seig Heil BritBob ,Las Malvinas son Argentinas .
And Crimea Эсте Pусский
I say this because I think BritBob is ,in fact ,Theresa May.
The AAZ Empire Titanic is sinking . It took too much zionist water on board ,it's going down.
V.V. Putin has won ,MoFos !
In reply to Obama never moved off the… by BritBob
We don't have to make enemies for the sake of making enemies, if you can get a long, it can be a mutually benefiting relationship, this goes for all our relationships with other countries. Fake news trying to make boogie men, create drama when there is none.
Missed this news. It is Stormy 24/7 on CNN/MSLSD.
Too bad the dirtbags in a rush for war aren't the ones first in the fight. The "urge" would be self correcting in very short order.............
quit equating not liking Putin with wanting a war. There is no desire for a war.
In reply to Too bad the dirtbags in a… by RagaMuffin
Trump is an idiot. Get over it.
Says the aborted fetus...
In reply to Trump is an idiot. Get over… by QueenDratpmurt
They loathe masculinity.
Lock all these mudderfukkers up!
VIVA LA TRUMP!
She Blinded me With Science!
Hillary too, WOULD HAVE HAD more flexibility after the election...
Except SHE LOST!!! (Section 37B)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fpK36FZmTFY
YOU GET NOTHING!!!
It is rumored that the Donald wants to "negotiate" a new non proliferation treaty .
As if the Russians can trust JSA .
This means that V.V. Putin has won.
Maybe the Donald can start his improved relations with Russia by:
-denouncing the "Russian spy gassing" for what it is =fake news ; but can he do this ,when his State Department ,last year invested 150 Mil in Cambridge Analytica ?
-withdrawing his troops ,all his troops from Syria ,and forget about American soldiers dying for Israhell
-withdraw support for the criminal Ukrainian government and do not send them American weapons
-recognize what any intelligent person knows ,that Crimea is ,and has always been , Russian
These for a good start .
It's hard to have good chemistry while doing those things.
In reply to It is rumored that the… by veritas semper…
Just fulfilling another campaign promise of his willingness to end the cold war bullshit and make FRIENDS with Russia. We need them as an ally not an enemy. Sorry haters but Russia does not have a Government or Constitution that functions as ours in the US nor should they have one. Our form of Government barely functions anymore due to it having been bastardized due to all the amendments that stripped it of many of it's unique positive attributes. WINNING!
Lolz ahahahah.... life is full of funny shit, I'lll tell yah...!
Speaking of chemistry,,, I wonder if the statement was before he agreed with Ukistans moron PM May about the BS poisoning of their spy.
Mr. Putin has more sense in his little finger than the entire US government,,, including all employees.
He is a statesman trying his best to deal with idiots.
Again, almost no men in charge and when one comes along, all kinds of resistance.
Of COURSE you are civil to rivals. No, not a vengeful bitch or a passive-aggressive eunuch - both of which pass for the essence of Amerikan politesse at this point I'm afraid.
The idiocy is remarkable at this stage. I can only pray we don't get immersed in a fireball by these damn fools.
Carry on, Mr. Trump.
I am 100% certain that Putin just plain scared the shit out of Obozo.
The candy assed faggot.
...Just remember what tonight and tomorrow means for the Illuminati.
http://themillenniumreport.com/2016/02/322-illuminati-skull-and-bones-n…
I was watching Fox News yesterday and have to comment. The recent ZH story about social media reminded me of this.
The fake narrative about Russia is so pervasive they talk about the following on Fox News as though it was true.
OANN does pretty much the same thing. There's a custom flavor of fake news for everyone it seems.
In reply to I was watching Fox News… by Mike Masr
Obama and Clinton were practicing "Do as you are told patsy" politics.
you people are freaking delusional. Putin is all in it for Putin and then russia and then fuck the US.
The Orange Dotard is too stupid to understand Putin. All of the russian bots on here will soon be freaking out. Putin is not a good man. He kills anyone in his sphere that dares criticize him. But go ahead delusional hedge conspiracy freaks, all you have to believe that he is good and he will be... the childishness of you people.