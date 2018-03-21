US Building Military Garrison To Control Largest Syrian Oilfield

Wed, 03/21/2018

The US is reportedly establishing an at-Tanf-like military garrison in the Omar oil fields area in the province of Deir Ezzor.

Considering the US attempt to maintain a military presence in Syria for as long as possible, Washington may see the Syrian oil and gas resources as useful tool to gain an additional financial revenue from its occupation of the eastern part of the country.

A video has also appeared allegedly showing two US-led coalition Blackhawk helicopters landing in the area.

On March 19, the Syrian state-run news agency SANA accused the US-led coalition of evacuating four ISIS members from the area between the villages of al-Jissi and Kalu in southeastern countryside of Qamishli.

SANA also recalled that on February 26 the US allegedly evacuated a number of ISIS members to the Sabah al-Kheir center, 20 km south of Hasaka, which the US forces are using as center for training militant groups.

According to one version, the US is going to use the evacuated ISIS members to create “security threats” in Central Asia. In late 2017 and early 2018 reports appeared that the US had already redeployed some ISIS members from Syria and Iraq to Afghanistan. The ISIS threat will serve as justification for a continued US military presence in the country.

Following the military success of the Turkish Army and the Free Syrian Army in Afrin, Turkish President Recep Tayip Erdogan vowed to clear the entire Syrian north, from Manbij to Qamishli, of Kurdish militias, mostly the People’s Protection Units (YPG).

He also hinted that the Turkish Army may conduct a large-scale military operation against the PKK in northern Iraq.

The Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) is a Kurdish militant separatist organization operating in southern Turkey, northern Syria and northern Iraq. The PKK has for a long time been involved in militancy against the Turkish government and de-facto seeks to establish an independent Kurdish state, which would include territories from Turkey, Syria and Iraq.

Ankara describes the YPG as a branch of the PKK. The YPG is at the core of the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces. US support for the YPG is one of the reasons behind the current Turkish-US tensions in the diplomatic sphere.

In Eastern Ghouta, Syrian and Russian forces continued evacuating civilians from the militant-held areas. According to Chief of the Russian General Staff’s Main Operations Department Colonel-General Sergei Rudskoi, 44,639 people have been evacuated in recent days.

The Russian military has also warned that militants in Eastern Ghouta have not abandoned their attempts to stage false flag chemical attacks which they plan to blame on the Syrian government.

*  *  *

Oil shipped/sold to Turkey is how ISIS funds itself....

What ISIS needs to wage war:

1. Financial Support: Oil sales to NATO member Turkey - CHECK!

2. Political Support: Russia enters the game, begins demolishing ISIS and Kerry is off to the UN demanding a "Cease Fire" - CHECK!

3. Logistical Support:

>The USA supplies "Moderates" with supplies which then "fall into the hands" of ISIS - CHECK!

>"How a Texas plumber's truck wound up in ISIS' hands" - " the truck made the same journey many potential jihadis from the US make to get to Syria — largely through Turkey. "

Where would ISIS be without the USA/NATO/Turkey?

the pipeline was supposed to be from saudi and qatar to jordan, to syria to turkey to europe. that will never happen as long as Putin is there.

there is not enough oil in the largest Syrian oil field to ship to europe, also erdogan would not let it happen, he is terrified of Putin.

It's called theft, with a lot of murder along the way. The true intentions of Israel and minions US and UK are clearly revealed. On the world stage the US and the UK lose more and more in the way of trust and credibility - clearly the most unjust and obnoxious bully nations of the world, and not a peep of public protest from citizens in the streets. Pretty soon it will be other nations imposing severe sanctions on our plundering nations backing the Syrian debacle. 

So why doesn't Assad grow a chin and some balls, and at least take the US Invasion to the UN?  Why?

A REAL man and leader would go "Full Mao, full Tito, full Hitler, full Atilla, full Chavez, full Washington" on the American asses.

No balls, no chin, no warrior brains, no charisma. Totally unsuitable for the Presidency for a place like Syria.

Putin kicked out the Yeltsin gang with the help of and in cooperation with the Putin gang. Putin is not about ideals or Russia, but profits. The US has 20 bases in Syria, they are taking Syria or the part they want. Not by proxy but with US boots on the ground.

Putin the cowardly bear could have stopped this by declaring a no-fly zone years ago - now it is too late. And they know his cowardice. The one certainty we have is that Putin will not fire upon or engage NATO, period. Russians will begin to suffer after Iran is attacked and EUke suffers a WUke offensive backed by NATO. But Putin and his gang of new oligarchs are rich and will remain so as the common people suffer. It even appears they cooperate with the zionists at important times.

Putin came into power due to the people beginning to campaign to go back to communism, for they were better off then. Putin was smart enough to improve things for the people but the new gang still takes the best for themselves. Russia could quickly become internally unstable and crumble once again like the early 1990's.