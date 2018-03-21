US Building Military Garrison To Control Largest Syrian Oilfield

The US is reportedly establishing an at-Tanf-like military garrison in the Omar oil fields area in the province of Deir Ezzor.
Considering the US attempt to maintain a military presence in Syria for as long as possible, Washington may see the Syrian oil and gas resources as useful tool to gain an additional financial revenue from its occupation of the eastern part of the country.
A video has also appeared allegedly showing two US-led coalition Blackhawk helicopters landing in the area.
On March 19, the Syrian state-run news agency SANA accused the US-led coalition of evacuating four ISIS members from the area between the villages of al-Jissi and Kalu in southeastern countryside of Qamishli.
SANA also recalled that on February 26 the US allegedly evacuated a number of ISIS members to the Sabah al-Kheir center, 20 km south of Hasaka, which the US forces are using as center for training militant groups.
According to one version, the US is going to use the evacuated ISIS members to create “security threats” in Central Asia. In late 2017 and early 2018 reports appeared that the US had already redeployed some ISIS members from Syria and Iraq to Afghanistan. The ISIS threat will serve as justification for a continued US military presence in the country.
Following the military success of the Turkish Army and the Free Syrian Army in Afrin, Turkish President Recep Tayip Erdogan vowed to clear the entire Syrian north, from Manbij to Qamishli, of Kurdish militias, mostly the People’s Protection Units (YPG).
He also hinted that the Turkish Army may conduct a large-scale military operation against the PKK in northern Iraq.
The Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) is a Kurdish militant separatist organization operating in southern Turkey, northern Syria and northern Iraq. The PKK has for a long time been involved in militancy against the Turkish government and de-facto seeks to establish an independent Kurdish state, which would include territories from Turkey, Syria and Iraq.
Ankara describes the YPG as a branch of the PKK. The YPG is at the core of the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces. US support for the YPG is one of the reasons behind the current Turkish-US tensions in the diplomatic sphere.
In Eastern Ghouta, Syrian and Russian forces continued evacuating civilians from the militant-held areas. According to Chief of the Russian General Staff’s Main Operations Department Colonel-General Sergei Rudskoi, 44,639 people have been evacuated in recent days.
The Russian military has also warned that militants in Eastern Ghouta have not abandoned their attempts to stage false flag chemical attacks which they plan to blame on the Syrian government.
* * *
Comments
The US is the fucking invader. Don't blame Putin for any mishaps.
Easy to lay Saudi/ US pipeline to EU.
"Mission Accomplished"
Die people in the way. Die!
Signed,
CIA/USA
In reply to The US is the fucking… by Truther
It's about spreading democracy, not the oil. Never the oil.
https://Olduvai.ca
In reply to … by BennyBoy
Congress out to lunch. Nobody even needs to lobby them for war. They don't care anymore. Just delegate.
Whatever. They're not a branch of government. Just talking heads from podunk, enjoying the sights of historic DC.
In reply to It's about spreading… by skbull44
74 years in Germany & Japan...
In reply to Congress out to lunch. by ???ö?
American soldiers..dying to protect the Zionist dream...paid for Congress funded by Zionist central bank printed dollars...anti Syrian propaganda media cover provided by Zionist Wolf Blitzer and CNN. Kinda a hard sell when you say it like it is.
In reply to 74 years in Germany & Japan… by Déjà view
Oil shipped/sold to Turkey is how ISIS funds itself....
~~~~~~~~~~
What ISIS needs to wage war:
1. Financial Support: Oil sales to NATO member Turkey - CHECK!
2. Political Support: Russia enters the game, begins demolishing ISIS and Kerry is off to the UN demanding a "Cease Fire" - CHECK!
3. Logistical Support:
>The USA supplies "Moderates" with supplies which then "fall into the hands" of ISIS - CHECK!
>"How a Texas plumber's truck wound up in ISIS' hands" - " the truck made the same journey many potential jihadis from the US make to get to Syria — largely through Turkey. "
Where would ISIS be without the USA/NATO/Turkey?
https://www.pri.org/stories/2015-12-15/how-texas-plumbers-truck-wound-isis-hands
In reply to American soldiers..dying to… by strannick
Nobody wants to say it... but sadly they are just semi-autonomous occupied territories. Everyone lost in the 'Jew War II'
Biggest losers were Germany, then England, then USA (government hijacked)
In reply to 74 years in Germany & Japan… by Déjà view
semi-autonomous industrial giants ...
In reply to Nobody wants to say it... … by Yellow_Snow
Sure good that everybody is following the war powers act and congress is approving these.
In reply to … by BennyBoy
Tearing up starving peasant countries = "Mission Accomplished" as dictated by the wise 'Chosen Ones'.
In reply to … by BennyBoy
US master-puppeteers love to divide citizens against themselves:
Crisis creates turnover. Turnover creates velocity. Velocity creates profits.
In reply to Tearing up starving peasant… by Yellow_Snow
Those are poor people that the US MIC is taking oil from.
In reply to Tearing up starving peasant… by Yellow_Snow
the pipeline was supposed to be from saudi and qatar to jordan, to syria to turkey to europe. that will never happen as long as Putin is there.
there is not enough oil in the largest Syrian oil field to ship to europe, also erdogan would not let it happen, he is terrified of Putin.
In reply to … by BennyBoy
I like the precedents being set here. Pretty soon I will be able to use the same justifications for establishing occupied zones of my own design. There is some prime California real estate I'd like to exploit for myself.
In reply to The US is the fucking… by Truther
Now wait a minute, buster. We may need to negotiate a bit, depending on what you have your sights set on.
In reply to I like the precedents being… by chumbawamba
The US military is simply following (((higher))) orders.
In reply to The US is the fucking… by Truther
US military is the last line of morality in the United States. Regulars don't want this kind of interventionist shit.
In reply to The US military is simply… by WorkingClassMan
Where in the ranks do you hear that sort of sentiment expressed?
In reply to US military is the last line… by ???ö?
In reply to Where do you hear that sort… by Code Duello
In their support for Ron Paul and then Trump. In the pages of Stars and Stripes.
Anywhere you bother to look.
I'll even give you a liberal source: https://www.motherjones.com/politics/2012/02/ron-paul-military/
Why Does the Military Love Ron Paul?
In reply to Where do you hear that sort… by Code Duello
Thank you.
In reply to In their support for Ron… by Jim in MN
Then why the actual fuck do they keep reupping for it?
Don't kid yourself.
In reply to US military is the last line… by ???ö?
It's called theft, with a lot of murder along the way. The true intentions of Israel and minions US and UK are clearly revealed. On the world stage the US and the UK lose more and more in the way of trust and credibility - clearly the most unjust and obnoxious bully nations of the world, and not a peep of public protest from citizens in the streets. Pretty soon it will be other nations imposing severe sanctions on our plundering nations backing the Syrian debacle.
In reply to The US military is simply… by WorkingClassMan
And the Kurds, just like all factions that have allied with the USSA... get phucked in the end
In reply to The US is the fucking… by Truther
When you make deals with the devil....Really, what were the Kurds expecting? They were better off on their own, or allying with Iran.
In reply to And the Kurds, just like all… by Yellow_Snow
It's a good lesson, to anyone thinking about allying with the Clinton/McCain neolibcon globalist traitors.
What you get is.....dead.
In reply to And the Kurds, just like all… by Yellow_Snow
So why doesn't Assad grow a chin and some balls, and at least take the US Invasion to the UN? Why?
A REAL man and leader would go "Full Mao, full Tito, full Hitler, full Atilla, full Chavez, full Washington" on the American asses.
No balls, no chin, no warrior brains, no charisma. Totally unsuitable for the Presidency for a place like Syria.
In reply to The US is the fucking… by Truther
he should hire some old North Vietnamese advisors - that's the only way Assad can win...
The USSA controls the UN with it's puppets and lap dog nations and the Joo-loving Nikki 'the whore' Haley...
In reply to So why doesn't Assad grow a… by HRClinton
Assad could easily get the votes for a Condemnation of the US invasion at the General Assembly.
In reply to he should hire some old… by Yellow_Snow
I believe that the Russians have already raised the Syrian issue in the UN. The USA stated that if they can't get their way in the General Council that they will do whatever they deem necessary in Syria.
In reply to So why doesn't Assad grow a… by HRClinton
Putin kicked out the Yeltsin gang with the help of and in cooperation with the Putin gang. Putin is not about ideals or Russia, but profits. The US has 20 bases in Syria, they are taking Syria or the part they want. Not by proxy but with US boots on the ground.
Putin the cowardly bear could have stopped this by declaring a no-fly zone years ago - now it is too late. And they know his cowardice. The one certainty we have is that Putin will not fire upon or engage NATO, period. Russians will begin to suffer after Iran is attacked and EUke suffers a WUke offensive backed by NATO. But Putin and his gang of new oligarchs are rich and will remain so as the common people suffer. It even appears they cooperate with the zionists at important times.
Putin came into power due to the people beginning to campaign to go back to communism, for they were better off then. Putin was smart enough to improve things for the people but the new gang still takes the best for themselves. Russia could quickly become internally unstable and crumble once again like the early 1990's.
In reply to The US is the fucking… by Truther
I disagree, I think Putin genuinely cares about Russia and the Russian people.
In reply to Putin kicked out the Yeltsin… by Blankone
Putin is protecting 5 Canada's with a population of 1/4 the USA. Looks like he's doing a pretty good job keeping out the ex-bolsheviks.
In reply to I disagree, I think Putin… by Mazzy
Maybe, but when it comes to the mideast Putin has already lost. He's demonstrated clearly that he will not risk direct engagement with NATO. Repeatedly. There is no line in the sand. The line is at the Russian border.
In reply to Putin is protecting 5 Canada… by ???ö?
Putin is an operator, a slippery spook, not a warrior.
A warrior, a Khrushchev, a Brezhnev would've imposed a No Fly zone.
Putin can be conned with promises of good deals and (((slick talk))).
The US and Israel outsmarted the Russians, or they would not be in this control position. 4D Poker beats 2D chess.
In reply to Putin kicked out the Yeltsin… by Blankone
Putin is not going to be badgered into reacting with binary solutions.
Obama is still ashamed of losing Crimea and inheriting a useless Nazified Ukraine.
That's the penalty for spoiling Putin's Sochi happiness.
See? Not a binary solution.
In reply to Putin is a slippery spook,… by HRClinton
Good comments... hard to sort this out.. Putin is smart enough not to start something he can't finish
In reply to Putin kicked out the Yeltsin… by Blankone
Putin and Assad have infinite patience compared to the divided, knee-jerk, PC politicians in the USA.
In reply to Good comments... hard to… by Posa
That Putin patience worked very well for Saddam and Gaddafi.
In reply to Putin and Assad have… by ???ö?
In reply to The US is the fucking… by Truther
The U.S. is entirely lacking in any shred of morality or decency, a cancer on the face of the world.
The US learned from the best: English aristocracy, and Zio Global-Lusts.
In reply to The U.S. is entirely lacking… by Citymouse16
And so it begins.
What's it called ...if you go to someone's house by force and start taking all their stuff ...
That's bad chemistry right there.
In reply to What's it called ...if you… by Captain Nemo d…
Democracy.
In reply to What's it called ...if you… by Captain Nemo d…