US Threatens Sanctions For European Firms Participating In Russian Gas Pipeline Project

As previewed overnight, the U.S. State Department is warning European corporations that they will likely face penalties if they participate in the construction of Russia's Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, on the grounds that "the project undermines energy security in Europe", when in reality Russia has for decades been a quasi-monopolist on European energy supplies and thus has unprecedented leverage over European politics, at least behind the scenes.
“As many people know, we oppose the Nord Stream 2 project, the US government does,” said State Department spokeswoman, Heather Nauert at a Tuesday press briefing. “We believe that the Nord Stream 2 project would undermine Europe's overall energy security and stability. It would provide Russia [with] another tool to pressure European countries, especially countries such as Ukraine.”
And speaking of Ukraine, recall that in 2014, shortly after the US State Department facilitated the presidential coup in Ukraine, Joe Biden's son Hunter joined the board of directors of Burisma, Ukraine's largest oil and gas company. Surely that was merely a coincidence.
The project which began in 2015 is a joint venture between Russia's Gazprom and European partners, including German Uniper, Austria's OMV, France's Engie, Wintershall and the British-Dutch multinational Royal Dutch Shell. The pipeline is set to run from Russia to Germany under the Baltic Sea - doubling the existing pipeline's capacity of 55 cubic meters per year.
Nauert said that Washington may introduce punitive measures against participants in the pipeline project - which could be implemented using a provision in the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA).
“At the State Department, we have spent a lot of time speaking with our partners and allies overseas to explain to them the ramifications of CAATSA and how an individual or a company or a country can run afoul against CAATSA and fall into sanctions," Nauert said. "We don't tend to comment on sanctions actions but we've been clear that firm steps against the Russian energy export pipeline sector could – if they engage in that kind of business – they could expose themselves to sanctions under CAATSA.”
Several EU nations, particularly Germany, have repeatedly expressed interest in participating in Nord Stream 2, however the pipeline has been opposed by several minor bloc nations, including Poland, Latvia, Lithuania, Romania and Hungary. Ukrainian authorities are also staunchly against the project, as it bypasses Ukraine and would impact them monetarily.
Of note, CAATSA - approved last Summer, was recently used by the U.S. Treasury Department to impose penalties against 19 Russian individuals and five Russian entities, including Russia's Federal Security Service and the Main Intelligence Directorate (GRU) for their alleged interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential race.
As Alex Gorka of the Strategic Culture Foundation wrote, on March 15, a bipartisan group of 39 senators led by John Barrasso (R-WY) sent a letter to the Treasury Department.
They oppose NS2 and are calling on the administration to bury it. Why? They don’t want Russia to be in a position to influence Europe, which would be “detrimental,” as they put it. Their preferred tool to implement this obstructionist policy is the use of sanctions. Thirty-nine out of 100 is a number no president can ignore. Powerful pressure is being put on the administration. Even before the senators wrote their letter, Kurt Volker, the US envoy to Ukraine, had claimed that NS2 was a purely political, not commercial, project.
No doubt other steps to ratchet up the pressure on Europe will follow.
Comments
This outcome is easy to predict.
.eu based firms their support for the project, and the project gets finished by Russian firms.
However, building pipelines is a unique skill, and when these euro firms cease NS2 operations and Russian firms pick-up where they left off -- many of these Russian firms will simply hire the teams from the .eu firms to finish the job they themselves started. They will, of course, transfer "know how" to Russia which Russia might not have been able to get its hands on otherwise.
Then again, the Russians know how to build a pipe.
I love how Uncle Sam always finds a way to not only fuck themselves but their "trusted European friends and allies" with essentially every foreign policy decision made.
Uncle Sap doesn't have any friends or allies, everyone are either disposable assets and vassals to Uncle Sap. These rules apply evenly to American Citizens.
In reply to This out come is easy to see… by Haus-Targaryen
Don't forget Americans have no alternative to Russian gas. So what is it exactly they are trying to achieve besides throwing another useless tantrum? Only YHW or whatever the fuck his name is knows.
What? Qatar?
In reply to Uncle Sap doesn't have any… by fajensen
competition is a sin
US hates fair competition
Here's another situation where Americans don't know when to mind their own business -- and when they don't get their way, they do stupid things. This CAATSA is like cutting off one's nose to spite one's face.
Stupid pathocrats.
...and the mad dog just keeps snapping...all it knows how to do because all it has is a little nubbins on top of its brain stem...