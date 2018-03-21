Watch Live: New Fed Chair Powell Faces First Press Conference

The market is hoping for 'goldilocks' as Powell faces the press and hopes to offer a 'not too dovish' and 'not too hawkish' perspective after hiking rates, and carefully signalling uncertainty over how much more is to come.
As a reminder of what just happened - The Fed hawkishly raised its rate-hike trajectory, raised GDP growth expectations, left the inflation outlook alone, but talked down the economic outlook in its statement - Powell has some 'splaining to do.
Ian Shepherdson of Pantheon Macroeconomics notes that "only one FOMC member needs to add another hike to their 2018 profile to raise the median to four hikes this year; that looks like a very good bet for June. In the meantime, though, this is a pretty benign outcome for markets, for now."
And we wonder who the 5% dot plot in 2020 is...
Bloomberg's Steve Matthews notes that Powell's press conference will be interesting on lots of levels.
For one, unlike Janet Yellen and Ben Bernanke, the new chairman tends to be very straightforward in his answers -- there are lots of yeses and nos. Such directness can be a little disquieting to markets -- stocks dropped after his first day of congressional testimony in February.
Second, as Fed watcher Roberto Perli notes, new Fed chairs can have a tendency to be a little less polished at first.
So fasten your seatbelts.
So which will it be?
Hawkish 'man of steel'?
Or market-pandering goldilocks?
Will he mention LIBOR's blowout? The Deficit? Fiscal Unsustainability? Trade wars? Record high sentiment?
Live Feed (due to start 1430ET)...
"Well it's unfortunate we were left in this position... Even more unfortunate that we're going to do the same things that got us into this unfortunate position."
"The looting will continue until the economy craps out. Obey your Rothschild masters like I do. Remember Seth Rich."
Anything is better than having to listen to 100 Replies start with So.
Sooooo?
[Garden Gnome in the headlights look]
Nice picture of Goldilocks slurping down that FED porridge.
Laced with SSRI's no doubt.
Goldilocks will have fewer pennies in her apron pocket to spend at Toys R Us....oh wait...
for Satan's messenger, he seems pretty normal.
the algos don't seem to like him much though.
This is a great example of how screwed up amerika is.
They worship the scum of the earth.
"The minute you read something you don't understand, you can be almost sure it was drawn up by a lawyer." --Will Rogers
If he had worked in temp jobs, grading the standardized tests of public school students for $10.40 per hour, Will might have qualified that statement.
Lets all hang on razors edge at what this wizard might say to us instead of making our own decisions and letting market forces tell us what the true cost of capital should be!
THATS THE TICKET!
The Wizard is real, but he is one of a “team.” It is like a “team” of corporate back-office mommas, but with the power not just to bully out all the non-culture-fits so that mom cronies can reign supreme in a crony-absenteeism alliance.
The stakes are higher here. The Wizard and his teammates can rig the Yelliw Brick Road and, by extension, many other sections of nearly broke Oz.
https://www.investopedia.com/terms/p/plunge-protection-team.asp
*my investment in wheel barrels will soon pay off, expected within next two-three years!
I guess you traders cannot invest in EBT stock...
This is going to take some serious getting used to... listening to a chairman of the Fed who doesn't speak in a fashion that gives the impression he's retarded.