Watch Live: New Fed Chair Powell Faces First Press Conference

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 03/21/2018 - 14:25

The market is hoping for 'goldilocks' as Powell faces the press and hopes to offer a 'not too dovish' and 'not too hawkish' perspective after hiking rates, and carefully signalling uncertainty over how much more is to come.

As a reminder of what just happened - The Fed hawkishly raised its rate-hike trajectory, raised GDP growth expectations, left the inflation outlook alone, but talked down the economic outlook in its statement - Powell has some 'splaining to do.

Ian Shepherdson of Pantheon Macroeconomics notes that "only one FOMC member needs to add another hike to their 2018 profile to raise the median to four hikes this year; that looks like a very good bet for June. In the meantime, though, this is a pretty benign outcome for markets, for now."

And we wonder who the 5% dot plot in 2020 is...

Bloomberg's Steve Matthews notes that Powell's press conference will be interesting on lots of levels.

For one, unlike Janet Yellen and Ben Bernanke, the new chairman tends to be very straightforward in his answers -- there are lots of yeses and nos. Such directness can be a little disquieting to markets -- stocks dropped after his first day of congressional testimony in February.

Second, as Fed watcher Roberto Perli notes, new Fed chairs can have a tendency to be a little less polished at first.

So fasten your seatbelts.

So which will it be?

Hawkish 'man of steel'?

 

Or market-pandering goldilocks?

 

Will he mention LIBOR's blowout? The Deficit? Fiscal Unsustainability? Trade wars? Record high sentiment?

*  *  *

Live Feed (due to start 1430ET)...

shizzledizzle Wed, 03/21/2018 - 14:28 Permalink

"Well it's unfortunate we were left in this position... Even more unfortunate that we're going to do the same things that got us into this unfortunate position."  

BigWillyStyle887 Wed, 03/21/2018 - 14:45 Permalink

Lets all hang on razors edge at what this wizard might say to us instead of making our own decisions and letting market forces tell us what the true cost of capital should be!

 

 

THATS THE TICKET!

Endgame Napoleon BigWillyStyle887 Wed, 03/21/2018 - 15:16 Permalink

The Wizard is real, but he is one of a “team.” It is like a “team” of corporate back-office mommas, but with the power not just to bully out all the non-culture-fits so that mom cronies can reign supreme in a crony-absenteeism alliance.

The stakes are higher here. The Wizard and his teammates can rig the Yelliw Brick Road and, by extension, many other sections of nearly broke Oz. 

https://www.investopedia.com/terms/p/plunge-protection-team.asp

regular Wed, 03/21/2018 - 14:46 Permalink

So we went from
$2 for 25% of a potatoe
to
$2 for 20% of a potatoe

with expectation of
$2 for 10% of a potatoe
and
$2 for nothing (starve)

*my investment in wheel barrels will soon pay off, expected within next two-three years!

Albertarocks Wed, 03/21/2018 - 15:01 Permalink

This is going to take some serious getting used to... listening to a chairman of the Fed who doesn't speak in a fashion that gives the impression he's retarded.