~"Will China's New Oil Futures Flop?"~

This week will see a historic event: on March 26, trading will begin in yuan-denominated crude oil futures contracts on the Shanghai International Energy Exchange. The futures launch is historic because it will be the first time that foreign traders will have access to a Chinese commodity market. It is also historic because the yuan oil futures have been in the making for years, but have been delayed time and again.
Many investors are eagerly awaiting the chance to tap China’s booming commodity markets, but Beijing is going about the launch with extra caution after in 1993 its first attempt at oil futures flopped within a year because of uncontrollable price volatility.
China last year became the world’s top oil importer, and this year it will likely keep the crown. The time is as ripe as it will ever be for the launch of the futures, and China is now trying to make sure that volatility will not be excessive. This, however, could compromise the success of the futures.
The approach Beijing has chosen is through increasing the cost of oil storage to discourage pure-play speculators from flooding in the market and unleashing price volatility that could spell doom for the brand-new contracts. Bloomberg reports that these will be set at about US$0.95 per barrel per month. This compares with US$0.05-0.07 per barrel per month for storage capacity at Louisiana’s Offshore Oil Port. The international storage cost averages US$0.25-0.50 per barrel per month.
Such high storage costs will almost certainly discourage speculators such as prop traders and hedge funds from tapping the new yuan-denominated contract, all the more so in light of the fact that the nearest-term contract to be launch on March 26 is for delivery in September.
Yet these high costs, which could exceed US$1 per barrel per month when you add financing costs, could discourage even legitimate investors.
“High storage costs could prevent the necessary arbitrage between cash and futures markets, which further significantly reduces the price discovery function of the contract.
“Without a good price discovery function, no futures contracts can eventually be successful,” J.P. Morgan research director Jian Yang told Bloomberg.
It is obviously a question of priorities. China wants these futures because of the vibrant oil trade going on in the world’s largest importer of the commodity. What it doesn’t want is excessive volatility, which has become the mark of Chinese commodity markets in recent years as trading becomes a national sport for the Chinese.
Already a trading band of 5 percent on either side has been set for the oil futures, with 10 percent on either side for the first trading day. Margin has been set at 7 percent. There is no doubt that regulators are ready to step in without delay should the new market start to exhibit any signs of a bubble. All seems set for the launch.
It looks like the authorities have done what they can to cap the volatility potential, but only time will tell if the bigger goal could be achieved: displacing the dollar as the one and only petrocurrency in the world, part of Beijing’s strategy of advancing the country’s global influence by making the yuan an international currency.
Gird your loins ...
This is pretty historic though, you have nations that can sell their oil in Yuan, not dollars. This will create a less demand for dollars, will China protect them from the US military for trading in Yuan? This is a big move and China is far larger economically today then in 1993. Also don't forget about the Russian alternative to the Swift system that China is already tied into.
In reply to Gird your loins ... by Giant Meteor
NEED To Do The Requisite Oil Dance ...
In reply to This is pretty historic… by JimmyJones
Xiriously...always 'Gutter Oil' to fall back on...
In reply to n by BaBaBouy
The Chinese Yuan is less used as a reserve currency than the Australian Dollar:
In reply to Always 'gutter oil' to fall… by Déjà view
Who needs markets when we have committees?
In reply to The Chinese Yuan is less… by Four Star
The story is PetroGold as the yuan oil contracts are designed for conversion into physical gold @ the Shanghai Gold Exchange - International in the Shanghai free trade zone.
Russia is already receiving gold for its oil deliveries to China.
In reply to … by hedgeless_horseman
Why if one didn't know any better, they'd think these folks were preppin ..
In reply to https://www.youtube.com… by Pinto Currency
IT absolutely looks like that.
In reply to Why if one didn't know any… by Giant Meteor
Will it flop? That’s not even a prayer.
In reply to IT absolutely looks like… by JimmyJones
Yet more uninformed buffoonery in this piece. Access to Chinese markets? Que? Has anyone looked at the deliverables? Only one out of 7 ports of lading is for Chinese crude (a very old and tired field), the other 6 are traditional Middle East ports. All of the members of the Exchange are Chinese or HK firms. This is all about China being able to purchase crude in CNY and avoid the USD exposure element. Nothing here for barbarian foreigners.
In reply to Will it flop? That’s not… by natxlaw
Chinese money and Russian military technology means that sooner or later America will be attacking no one but Central America.
In reply to This is pretty historic… by JimmyJones
Good. We can liquidate that giant waste of money we call a military: from our gold-plated fighter jets that break if they get rained on, to our soldiers and Marines getting their asses kicked for 17 years straight by 90 pound goat fucking illiterates.
In reply to Chinese money and Russian… by Joiningupthedots
~"Chinese money and Russian military technology means that sooner or later America will be attacking no one but Central America."~
Or maybe not.
~"Will China's New Oil Futures Flop?"~
Wrong question.
"What Will China's New Petro-Yuan-Gold Futures do to US Dollar Hegemony?"
Is the question.
Why do you think the House of Saud is in Washington right now sucking up to Trump? Because they are desperate to avoid it looking like they are screwing us over until they no longer need us.
The US will become a net exporter of oil if it isn't already in the net couple of years. China is the ascendant economy who is most likely to need the most of the oil Dar Al-Saud pumps when the US stops being the predominant customer. But the Prince wants to get paid in gold, or at least yuan backed by gold. To this end the Chinese are EXPORTING gold to London to back their oil-yuan futures.
"May you live in interesting times..." ~Ancient Chinese curse
In reply to Chinese money and Russian… by Joiningupthedots
In reply to Gird your loins ... by Giant Meteor
In reply to Gird your loins ... by Giant Meteor
Irina Slav, it would've been a better headline, to say:
Will China's New Oil Futures Tank?
In reply to Gird your loins ... by Giant Meteor
Depends on if the Money Powers that be are united on the switch, untied on staying in the Dollar, or divided, if divided then hold on to your seat because war is inevitable then.
In reply to <They're gonna FLOP… by DillyDilly
near the tipping point. will this do it?
Western exceptionalists would of course ask (hope) it will flop.
YAY! Just what we needed... MORE DERIVATIVE MANIPULATION of real commodity pricing <<< Extreme Sarc !
Physical gold will need to be sourced. It's a misconception that gold inside China can be taken outside its' borders.
sell it for crypto ~ cross border ~ buy it back
Well, that's how Goldman Sachs, who are the proxy owners of POLONIEX EXCHANGE, would do it. (& here we have people like lester who think cryptos are a PONZI SCHEME & going to zero because, being a no-coiner is a fundamental argument)
In reply to Physical gold will need to… by Herdee
Oooh. Almost correct
In reply to Physical gold will need to… by Herdee
Bloomberg reports that these will be set at about US$0.95 per barrel per month...
The yuan is just another name for the dollar. The yuan is backed by the dollar as the yuan has the dollar's back. The Chinese are part of the problem and not part of the solution. The Shanghai Gold Exchange (SGE) is a FRAUD and a LIE as it's largely a PAPER market just like the COMEX. The SGE's primary purpose is to backstop the fake gold price advertised at the COMEX (and the LME) and thereby lend credibility to it. The SGE is a fraud just like the LME and the COMEX:
The Russians and the Chinese acquire thousands of tons of gold and the price of gold goes DOWN or sells for LESS than what it costs to dig gold out of the earth?
Perhaps the gold price is manipulated lower by ALTRUISTIC (sic) Wall Street bankers who are just dying to give gold away AT COST or below to their supposed enemies, namely Russia and China?
You really believe that bankers would willingly lose money to aid and abet their competition?
CIA/hasbara/banker trolls are running rings around your peanut-sized brains.
FACT:
If thousands of tons of gold were regularly purchased by the Russians and the Chinese, the gold price would be thousands more than what it is now.
The governments and central banks of China and Russia are owned and controlled by the same Talmudic and Anglozionist interests that own and control the Fed and the ECB. The Americans, the Europeans and the BRICs are collaborating in the gold price suppression scheme.
The Russian central bank, for example, is de jure and de facto OWNED and controlled by the Rothschilds (aka the City of London). The Russians are specifically PROHIBITED from buying gold with the dollars they get for their oil. The Russians are only allowed to buy US Treasuries with the proceeds, NOT gold. This is written into the Russian Constitution:
The Russians cannot even issue their own currency the ruble without permission from the City of London. For how many years Putin promised to nationalize the Russian central bank and drain the Swamp? Read and weep:
USA=EU=Russia=Israel=China=KSA=ISIS
March 26 yuan-denominated derivative? So what. No oil nor gold is backing the yuan as it's expressly forbidden to any IMF-member country to use gold as money or back its currency with gold.
Just more lies.
Watch the price of gold and oil go DOWN on March 26.
So taking your logic here to its logical conclusion, all of the foreign policy hullaballoo and tension right now with war talk, trade war, etc., is as well, just one big Brandon Smith-esque sock puppet charade for the masses to erroneously think we have sovereign enemies...? It's all just one big gang-bang of marionettes controlled by the IMF...?
In reply to The yuan is just another… by Maestro Maestro
I'd say more the BIS, with the IMF more on road kill duty side of things ..
In reply to So taking your logic here to… by Consuelo
Yes.
In reply to So taking your logic here to… by Consuelo
You certainly have a lot of faith in those institutions to keep the peace between various countries and different alliances.
I don't. Human nature and history says you're wrong. There will be war, upheaval and chaos, not agreements to cooperate.
In reply to Yes. by Maestro Maestro
"Watch the price of gold and oil go DOWN on March 26."
In reply to The yuan is just another… by Maestro Maestro
"...only time will tell if the bigger goal could be achieved: displacing the dollar as the one and only petrocurrency in the world"
Curious as to where it has been written or said that China's goal was to displace the dollar as the one & only petrocurrency...?
First off, that's not their style. Secondly, the 'goal' as it were, will find its own watermark per the success or failure of the program itself - i.e., the global marketplace will decide whose currency they would prefer to use.
China is part of Team America which in return is part of the Talmudic Crazies.
The goal of the utterly evil talmudic jews is to lie and mislead, to torture, rape and kill, as many human beings as possible.
In reply to "...only time will tell if… by Consuelo
Liberate the means of production and you get a general glut, which if sustained by the working class out of the desire to satisfy their own needs and wants, eventually sends both prices and profits to zero. China's industrial policy of gross overproduction in all sectors is actually textbook Marxism.
In reply to Ghost cities, lifesize… by Giant Meteor
You sell us oil, we pay you in CNY. Oh, but you have to pay storage in USD.
Another Neocon run Press ti tute hangout eh Tylers ???
Heres another gem.. And Zainab Calcuttawala lists she has a degree ? You had to spend alll that money to learn how to be a hoooah?
U.S. Bases On Syrian Oilfields Receive New Equipment
A new U.S. military base has been built at the al-Omar oilfield in southeastern Deir Ezzor in Syria to support combat against the Syrian military, according to a new report by Fars News.
Russian forces have recently warned of a possible attack by U.S. forces on fortified Syrian bases. The U.S. military has dispatched weapons and other equipment to the Deir Ezzor area, including missiles, military vehicles, and bridge equipment.
Smaller U.S. bases on the Koniko and al-Jafreh oilfields are also getting new equipment. In the meantime, the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) sent troops to Jiya, Salehiyeh, and al-Tabiyeh—all villages where the Syrian military already holds positions.
The CHNese have been working on it; and will do whatever it takes to make it work WELL. They are the Largest Consumer. Au is introduced into the Process. It may not be smooth sailing; but it will happen.
You're better off finding Regional Experts and Officials' PR Department for Press Releases and Interviews.
This will flop if the effort is not supported by the world’s largest oil importer. Who is that?
Whether or not this will be good or harmful for any of our Western nations now or in the long run, one thing is certain and that is that the Western establishment - banksters, jet-setters, multinationals and billionaire global elites, will most certainly invest in this opportunity if they think they can make a profit. Just as they have been offshoring everything of value in our nations to China and other low-cost labor nations while making huge fortunes for themselves in their ventures, while destroying manufacturing, creating severe job shortages, and huge trade deficits in our nations, these traitors will most certainly invest huge amounts of Western capital if they consider it profitable to themselves.
3,2,1...US arming Taiwan
Short Oil, Long Gold