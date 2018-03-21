WTI/RBOB Extend Gains After 'Surprise' Crude Draw; Production New Record High

WTI/RBOB extended yesterday's gains this morning, after bullish API data, and continued higher after DOE data confirmed the surprise crude build and decent sized product draws. Production rose to a new record high.
A “tidal wave” of bullish news - including falling oil stockpiles following winter and after seasonal refinery maintenance, possible U.S. sanctions on Iran and Venezuela, as well as sustained OPEC-led output curbs - is seen hitting the market in the not-so-distant future, Bloomberg reports that FGE said in a note.
Bloomberg Intelligence Energy Analyst Fernando Valle noted that domestic demand for refined petroleum products has been well above expectations for 2018, confounding fears of macroeconomic headwinds. Inventories should continue to decline, supporting higher crack spreads ahead of the peak summer season.
API
-
Crude -2.739mm (+3.25mm exp)
-
Cushing +1.644mm (-200k exp)
-
Gasoline -1.063mm
-
Distillates -1.926mm
DOE
-
Crude -2.62mm (+3.25mm exp)
-
Cushing +905k (-200k exp) - biggest build since Oct 2017
-
Gasoline -1.69mm (-2.5mm exp)
-
Distillates -2.02mm (-2.3mm exp)
Cushing stocks rose 905k barrels - the biggest weekly rise since Oct 17 but crude's surprise build (confirming API) and product draws were seen as bullish...
Cushing stockpiles are more than 46% below the average as crude extends a secular move to export facilities, but Cushing stocks are starting to find a bottom.
Of course, all eyes remain on production as US shale dominates Saudi hopes and prayers, and it rose once again to a new record high (up 26k b/d to 10.407mm b/d)
The specter of conflict involving giant producers is jolting prices, which have traded in a tight range since February, and last night's positive API data helped, and along with DOE's inventoiry draws sent prices higher once again...
“The possibility of new sanctions on Iran has been the main issue in recent days,” said Carsten Fritsch, an analyst at Commerzbank AG in Frankfurt told Bloomberg. “Oil sanctions against Iran would have a greater impact in an undersupplied market than in an oversupplied one.”
Comments
WTID baby !
GUSH.....buy around 20.xx...easy $$$
In reply to WTID baby ! by bmw550i
I am making 85 bucks hourly for working from home. I never thought that it was legit but my best friend is earning 10 thousand dollars a month by working online and she recommended me to try it. Try it out on following website, you have nothing to lose...<
====http://www.todaysfox.com
In reply to GUSH.....buy around 20.xx… by FreeShitter
▲▲▲ Slopz38 ▲▲▲ CHRONIC SPAMMER ▲▲▲ VIRUS ALERT ▲▲▲
THIS IS BUT ANOTHER LOG-ON FROM ZeroHedge's OBSESSIVE-COMPULSIVE WHACKED-OUT ZIT-FACED SPAMMER, here peddling links to ANOTHER spam page, ALSO LADEN WITH TROJANS AND VIRUSES. DO NOT CLICK ON ANY LINK FROM THIS SPAMMER!!!
>>>> Slopz38 posted this identical spam post **75 times** in one day, March 20!!!
This chronic thread-hijacker and poster of "My last paycheck..." spam with Multiple Log-on's (aka "stizazz" and "pier" "beepbop" "Braveforce" "PRIVETHEDGE" "SLOPZ38" "LLOLL" "JUMANJI1959" -- hopefully banned) is a CHRONIC SPAMMER whose "disguised links" (under other log-on's) will take you to his Spam- and Trojan-laden webpages, fondly known by ZHers as "The Whacked Out Biblicism SPAM page" or "BIBLICISM GOES PORNO" where you will be the happy recipient of numerous virus from this very disturbed and obsessed individual, spamming here for more than five years.
ALL THIS SPAM IS FROM THE SAME SPAMMER!
•dailywesterner
•celebrity-leaks (porn)
•biblicism
•"I made $7000 last week ..... this is what I do"
END SPAM!
Copy and send this text to abuse@zerohedge.com
Please remove all postings and ban log-on from user "LLOLL" who chronically SPAM posts short-URL links to his virus- and trojan-filled website. This is the same individual posting chronically as "stizazz" and "pier" "beepbop" "Braveforce" "PRIVETHEDGE" "SLOPZ38" "LLOLL" "JUMANJI1959, among dozens of other banned log-ons [that's YOU "dailywesterner" and "biblicisminstitute" and "celebrity-leaks" (porn) and "I made $7000 last week...."]. Thank you.
In reply to I am making 85 bucks… by slopz38
Inflation is raging (except hourly workers). Standard of living is dropping quickly.
In reply to ▲▲▲ Slopz38 ▲▲▲ CHRONIC… by ZeroSpam
SURPRISE!! Every month another one of the same two old tiring "surprises".
There would be no surprises at all if they would just hire a 10th grade student with a pencil and a sheet of paper. You know... do a little adding and subtracting.
The next time they issue a SURPRISE!... someone needs to go to jail.
KSA King MBS travelling to DC.
Next!
The market pays far too much attention to the weekly numbers. The big picture story is much simpler and more telling.
a) OPEC has completed its belt-tightening and pushed prices to their target area between $60 and $70 per barrel.
b) By pushing oil prices higher to levels at which frackers make profits, OPEC has ensured that the frackers will be pumping crude out of their wells for long into the future, as these frackers have been selling futures contracts well into 2019.
c) As long as spot prices continue to support futures prices about $60, frackers will continue to sell forward delivery, thereby ensuring that crude oil supply will remain robust and even overbearing throughout the next two years.
d) The continued supply that will be delivered each month going forward for the next year will eventually weigh heavily on spot prices. Combine that with the Iranian desire to drop the OPEC target price to no higher than $60, and you have the makings of an oversupply condition that will weigh down the oil market in the coming months. In concert with the frackers, I believe that its a gift to be able to sell oil in the mid-$60s now for future delivery, and I believe that this gift sale will pay off quite nicely as an annuity for the next year.
Oil. The biggest gang rape in history.
Why is the driving brought on by Spring Break a surprise? Nothing matters until collapse disrupts supply chains. Till then it is all good.
The CL prices are fucking absurd. This going to screw up the Spring and Summer vacation season. If you want your stagflation, you can have your stagflation.