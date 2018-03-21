Zuck Made Him A Billionaire, Now WhatsApp Founder Urges Users To Delete Facebook

Three years after Mark Zuckerberg made Brian Action a billionaire, by paying $22 billion for WhatsApp, the messaging app's co-founder has a clear message for the billions of social media drones worldwide - #deletefacebook.

MarketWatch notes that Acton and fellow co-founder Jan Koum sold the messaging service WhatsApp to Facebook in 2014 for $22 billion. Acton received about $3 billion in the deal, and has a net worth of about $5.5 billion, according to Forbes.

After staying on for three years, Acton quit Facebook in September, and is now a major backer of rival messaging service Signal, which boasts encryption to make its messages resistent to government surveillance.

And now, after the revelations of the last week, building on an ever-growing mountain of issues for Facebook, Acton said, in a tweet overnight:

“It is time. #deletefacebook,”

Action was referencing the online movement that is gaining steam in the wake of revelations that the personal data of 50 million Facebook users was used without their permission by political data company Cambridge Analytica during the 2016 presidential campaign.

Could it really happen again?