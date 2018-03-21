Zuck Made Him A Billionaire, Now WhatsApp Founder Urges Users To Delete Facebook

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 03/21/2018 - 08:35

Three years after Mark Zuckerberg made Brian Action a billionaire, by paying $22 billion for WhatsApp, the messaging app's co-founder has a clear message for the billions of social media drones worldwide - #deletefacebook.

MarketWatch notes that Acton and fellow co-founder Jan Koum sold the messaging service WhatsApp to Facebook in 2014 for $22 billion. Acton received about $3 billion in the deal, and has a net worth of about $5.5 billion, according to Forbes.

After staying on for three years, Acton quit Facebook in September, and is now a major backer of rival messaging service Signal, which boasts encryption to make its messages resistent to government surveillance.

And now, after the revelations of the last week, building on an ever-growing mountain of issues for Facebook, Acton said, in a tweet overnight:

“It is time. #deletefacebook,”

Action was referencing the online movement that is gaining steam in the wake of revelations that the personal data of 50 million Facebook users was used without their permission by political data company Cambridge Analytica during the 2016 presidential campaign.

Could it really happen again?

 

greenskeeper carl old naughty Wed, 03/21/2018 - 09:01 Permalink

Funny how hypocritical the left is. Well, hell, not like that's a shocker. But, its long been known that these big tech companies cooperate on a big level with intelligence agencies. Everyone knows they sensor non leftist views. Google was caught modifying search algos to help Clinton, and zuck is a CIA stooge. None of this was a problem. The left didn't care that all these companies were doing on them for the government. But some third party firm data mined for trump and now they are mad. Fucking retards. 

buzzsaw99 Wed, 03/21/2018 - 08:27 Permalink

i can't believe people go on the internet and use their real names, with pictures, and posts that track their every movement, VOLUNTARILY.  idiocracy in action.

Cognitive Dissonance buzzsaw99 Wed, 03/21/2018 - 09:02 Permalink

i can't believe people go on the internet and use their real names, with pictures, and posts that track their every movement, VOLUNTARILY.  idiocracy in action.

Actually Facebook forces you to go through a 'verification' process or your account is deleted. You must prove your name is really who you are. The CIA insists on only tracking 'real' humans and not Donald Duck.

This is why neither myself nor my alter ego, Cognitive Dissonance, have a Facebook page. I have no interest in proving I exist and I can't prove Cognitive Dissonance exists in the 'real' world.

LOL

Griffin Wed, 03/21/2018 - 08:30 Permalink

Facebook needs to be a free and open public media.

I think that any attempt to central control this media to use it as a propaganda machine in any direction will not help it much in the future.

 

Downtoolong Wed, 03/21/2018 - 08:40 Permalink

I’m cautiously awaiting the bullshit propaganda that is certainly being brewed and forthcoming from Facebook’s beefed up PR army to try and convince their flock of followers they have nothing to fear.

Against my wife’s wishes, I am leaving one of my toilet seats up in case I have to make a dash to puke.

 

AurorusBorealus Wed, 03/21/2018 - 08:40 Permalink

News about Facebook as a CIA tool for political propaganda was the major story on network news in all of South America yesterday.  As each day passes, the shrill clatter of U.S. war propaganda grows more odious to the rest of the world.  Each day that U.S. spy agencies interfere with the lives of people around the world, spy on everyone, and engage in "regime change operations," hatred builds for the U.S. .  Each day that U.S. politicians and media propaganda outlets shriek about Russia, Russia, Russia, the people of the entire world realize how insane and absurd the U.S. is.  The U.S. has no authority any longer, anywhere in the world, except through the politicians that the CIA, Wall Steet, and the U.S. banking system bribes and supports.  These politicians also are increasingly alienated from their own constituencies as they support the Muslim conquest of Europe and the ransack of local resources to feed the gluttonous American beast.

 The end of empire is here, and one day soon, the world will realize that there can be no peace on earth so long as the U.S exists as a nation.  The world is beginning to realize, like Churchill, that the Chamberlain policy of appeasing the U.S. will result only in more outrageous demands.  War is coming, of that, there can be no doubt.  The Fourth Reich will be destroyed, like its predecessor.

Proaurum Wed, 03/21/2018 - 08:42 Permalink

Delete Facebook, or just don't use it. I have an account I hardly ever use or post on. If some idiot advertiser think my profile is worth $X a year to them, sucks to them! 

Hillarys Server Wed, 03/21/2018 - 08:48 Permalink

If you go against Facebook there are a dozen ways to Sunday they can get back at you.

Looks like someone's private jet is set to explode in the sky or boat sink.

And try not to walk near driverless vehicles or keep barbels in your apartment.

And if two MS13 members with I'm With Her buttons shoot you in the back of the head try to live stream it on your new app for us who remain.

topshelfstuff Wed, 03/21/2018 - 08:56 Permalink

IMHO, whatever Agency is in charge, should tell Facebook that they MUST create an easier way to Delete Account. Anyone who has tried to will know what I'm talking about. In fact there are scores of youtubes oand written instructions on how to, but its still difficult and involves "steps" (waiting periods, etc.).

Facebook should be like any other place you might become a member of, but if you decide to exit one day, you simply tap a few keys and confirm <<< that's what Facebook needs to do and do ASAP