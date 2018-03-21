Zuckerberg Issues Statement On Cambridge Analytica: "We Made Mistakes"

After three days of being inexplicably missing from the public arena at a time when Facebook stock was crashing, the company was being sued, and shareholders were demanding answers, moments ago CEO Mark Zuckerberg finally broke his silence, and published a statement on Facebook, updating on the Cambridge Analytica situation, "including the steps we've already taken and our next steps to address this important issue."
While we repost the full statement below, the following excerpts are key:
We have a responsibility to protect your data, and if we can't then we don't deserve to serve you. I've been working to understand exactly what happened and how to make sure this doesn't happen again. The good news is that the most important actions to prevent this from happening again today we have already taken years ago. But we also made mistakes, there's more to do, and we need to step up and do it.
Translation: Facebook never did audits of what apps have access to user data to determine if they complied with the TOS. Which is perfectly understandable: after all Facebook is in the "selling user data" business not "protecting user data" business.
And then there was this:
I started Facebook, and at the end of the day I'm responsible for what happens on our platform. I'm serious about doing what it takes to protect our community. While this specific issue involving Cambridge Analytica should no longer happen with new apps today, that doesn't change what happened in the past. We will learn from this experience to secure our platform further and make our community safer for everyone going forward.
So Zuckerberg "takes responsibility"... he just won't change the Class B super-structure that makes him immune to any shareholder ire or, well, responsibility. He also promises to not share your data... except perhaps with those who only pay Facebook for your data, i.e. advertisers, but unlike Cambridge Analytica promise not to disclose to the world that they have it.
Incidentally, there was one word missing the disingenuous, dissembling 937-word statement, the only word that matters: "advertising."
His full statement is below:
I want to share an update on the Cambridge Analytica situation -- including the steps we've already taken and our next steps to address this important issue.
We have a responsibility to protect your data, and if we can't then we don't deserve to serve you. I've been working to understand exactly what happened and how to make sure this doesn't happen again. The good news is that the most important actions to prevent this from happening again today we have already taken years ago. But we also made mistakes, there's more to do, and we need to step up and do it.
Here's a timeline of the events:
In 2007, we launched the Facebook Platform with the vision that more apps should be social. Your calendar should be able to show your friends' birthdays, your maps should show where your friends live, and your address book should show their pictures. To do this, we enabled people to log into apps and share who their friends were and some information about them.
In 2013, a Cambridge University researcher named Aleksandr Kogan created a personality quiz app. It was installed by around 300,000 people who shared their data as well as some of their friends' data. Given the way our platform worked at the time this meant Kogan was able to access tens of millions of their friends' data.
In 2014, to prevent abusive apps, we announced that we were changing the entire platform to dramatically limit the data apps could access. Most importantly, apps like Kogan's could no longer ask for data about a person's friends unless their friends had also authorized the app. We also required developers to get approval from us before they could request any sensitive data from people. These actions would prevent any app like Kogan's from being able to access so much data today.
In 2015, we learned from journalists at The Guardian that Kogan had shared data from his app with Cambridge Analytica. It is against our policies for developers to share data without people's consent, so we immediately banned Kogan's app from our platform, and demanded that Kogan and Cambridge Analytica formally certify that they had deleted all improperly acquired data. They provided these certifications.
Last week, we learned from The Guardian, The New York Times and Channel 4 that Cambridge Analytica may not have deleted the data as they had certified. We immediately banned them from using any of our services. Cambridge Analytica claims they have already deleted the data and has agreed to a forensic audit by a firm we hired to confirm this. We're also working with regulators as they investigate what happened.
This was a breach of trust between Kogan, Cambridge Analytica and Facebook. But it was also a breach of trust between Facebook and the people who share their data with us and expect us to protect it. We need to fix that.
In this case, we already took the most important steps a few years ago in 2014 to prevent bad actors from accessing people's information in this way. But there's more we need to do and I'll outline those steps here:
First, we will investigate all apps that had access to large amounts of information before we changed our platform to dramatically reduce data access in 2014, and we will conduct a full audit of any app with suspicious activity. We will ban any developer from our platform that does not agree to a thorough audit. And if we find developers that misused personally identifiable information, we will ban them and tell everyone affected by those apps. That includes people whose data Kogan misused here as well.
Second, we will restrict developers' data access even further to prevent other kinds of abuse. For example, we will remove developers' access to your data if you haven't used their app in 3 months. We will reduce the data you give an app when you sign in -- to only your name, profile photo, and email address. We'll require developers to not only get approval but also sign a contract in order to ask anyone for access to their posts or other private data. And we'll have more changes to share in the next few days.
Third, we want to make sure you understand which apps you've allowed to access your data. In the next month, we will show everyone a tool at the top of your News Feed with the apps you've used and an easy way to revoke those apps' permissions to your data. We already have a tool to do this in your privacy settings, and now we will put this tool at the top of your News Feed to make sure everyone sees it.
Beyond the steps we had already taken in 2014, I believe these are the next steps we must take to continue to secure our platform.
I started Facebook, and at the end of the day I'm responsible for what happens on our platform. I'm serious about doing what it takes to protect our community. While this specific issue involving Cambridge Analytica should no longer happen with new apps today, that doesn't change what happened in the past. We will learn from this experience to secure our platform further and make our community safer for everyone going forward.
I want to thank all of you who continue to believe in our mission and work to build this community together. I know it takes longer to fix all these issues than we'd like, but I promise you we'll work through this and build a better service over the long term.
And here is Sheryl Sandberg, noting that Facebook's troubles are just starting, because as the COO notes, "we're investigating all apps that had access to large amounts of information before we changed our platform in 2014 to dramatically reduce data access." In other words, CA was just the start. The question of course is
Sharing Mark's post addressing the Cambridge Analytica news. As he said, we know that this was a major violation of peoples' trust, and I deeply regret that we didn't do enough to deal with it. We have a responsibility to protect your data - and if we can't, then we don't deserve to serve you.
We've spent the past few days working to get a fuller picture so we can stop this from happening again. Here are the steps we're taking. We're investigating all apps that had access to large amounts of information before we changed our platform in 2014 to dramatically reduce data access. And if we find that developers misused personally identifiable information, we'll ban them from our platform and we'll tell the people who were affected.
We're also taking steps to reduce the data you give an app when you use Facebook login to your name, profile photo, and email address. And we'll make it easier for you to understand which apps you've allowed to access your data.
You deserve to have your information protected - and we'll keep working to make sure you feel safe on Facebook. Your trust is at the core of our service. We know that and we will work to earn it.
You indeed "deserve to have your information protected" and yet it's odd that instead of promising to do that, the best Facebook can come up with is that it will "keep working to make sure you feel safe on Facebook."
Just keep uploading your confidential information please.
Meanwhile after reading those two statements, if anyone has any idea what Facebook admits to having done wrong, please buy the stock. For now, the market's isn't.
Comments
Myspace.
MySpace is as dead as money grubber Zuck should be for spying on Americans, silencing opposing free speech, and for his social engineering schemes.
His only options should be rope or firing squad
In reply to Myspace. by css1971
Is it the same Jew who talks about protecting data blah blah security confidence than the one who once said from his Harvard dorm that dumb fucks entrusted him with their private data?
https://www.theregister.co.uk/2010/05/14/facebook_trust_dumb/
Tick tock motherfucker... MySpace was a fairytale.
In reply to That's as dead as Zuck… by Stu Elsample
All social media platforms sell your data. That defines their business model. This is all bullshit and window dressing.....
In reply to Id by Adolph.H.
It's scam and fraud, not just mistakes... Your mistake was you got caught!
In reply to All social media platforms… by Stan522
Burn it to the ground.
In reply to It's scam and fraud, not… by Liquid_Silver
"We made a mistake: we got caught."
In reply to Burn it to the ground. by ZENDOG
None of this would ever happen if Hellary had won.
In reply to "We made a mistake: we got… by Shemp 4 Victory
It's amazing how this story seems to never be trending on Facebook. It's almost like they don't want their viewers to see anything about this.
In reply to None of this would ever… by ClickNLook
Zuckerberg off camera: "... and we'll continue to make the same mistakes as long as they are profitable."
In reply to It's amazing how this story… by TheDude1224
"We tortured some folks."
In reply to Zuckerberg off camera: "… by Stuck on Zero
I REALLY REALLY don't understand all the agonizing, the stock selling, and the apologies.
They provide a free service -- whether you use it, hate it, or advertise on it, you still have to agree that they provide a service (social interaction) to anybody who wants it and they don't charge for it. It is obvious that they are making money by advertising, and anybody who types ANYTHING or posts any pictures of ANYTHING must absolutely assume that all that information is widely sold to anybody with any interest in marketing, polling, and snooping.
Why anybody would act surprised that the user data was taken and used is beyond me. If anybody was naive enough to assume that Facebook was acting in the users best interest, they only had to look at the corporate profitability to discern otherwise.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SjbPi00k_ME
In reply to It's amazing how this story… by TheDude1224
"We made mistakes but it is time to move on."
In reply to It's amazing how this story… by TheDude1224
Suck makes no mention of the Obama open door to take people's data and their friends data in 2012 onwards and Hence Maxine Waters boast that he had huge amounts of data on everyone.
In reply to "We made mistakes but it is… by HowdyDoody
Yup.
Now they'll double-down on the censorship and purges.
In reply to "We made a mistake: we got… by Shemp 4 Victory
Zuck Fuckerberg.
In reply to "We made a mistake: we got… by Shemp 4 Victory
like how he cries while fuking you..some say it's a trade mark of his people
In reply to It's scam and fraud, not… by Liquid_Silver
Yeah, how about that: "We made mistakes." Zuckerberg - you and your filthy rich cohorts committed treason against the million of Facebook folks who used your service.
You deserve to being brought up on federal criminal activities; convicted, and thrown in Ryker Island; ad infinitum!!
We're sick of you bloodsucking bastards.
In reply to It's scam and fraud, not… by Liquid_Silver
It's a big club; that's what we need.
In reply to Yeah, how about that: "We… by Rubicon727
Playbook of the banks with public taking all the risk.
In reply to It's scam and fraud, not… by Liquid_Silver
Zuck is as a farmer apologizing to the fruit trees in his field, when the wrong group buys the fruits.
In reply to All social media platforms… by Stan522
@ Stan,
Only citizens can shut down Google, Face Book & other digital monopolies. Every citizen needs to immediately download brave browser or similar adblocking browser.
Brave blocks advertising malware and tracking by DEFAULT on any device and operating system rendering digital advertising model useless.
It’s so simple that even grandma can use it.
Whoever controls the browser controls the money.
What is the value of advertising if an ad can't be sent, viewed or tracked?
Also if you are selling my data and I'm the product then why not give me a percentage of the revenue?
If you are going to censor, track, steal & sell my data without compensating me, then each day I will try to destroy your business model one person at a time.
We the citizens can take down the goobook by installing brave.
The FTC won't do anything.
Netscape was pre Google. Everything Google does starts with chrome. Brave blocks advertising malware and tracking by DEFAULT rendering digital advertising model useless on any device and operating system.
I use Google phone, what good am I to do an advertiser when I can't be served ads, ads can't be viewed and I can't be tracked around internet?
I use brave to watch YouTube, no ads. Let Google pick up storage costs. I am not going to let them monetize me if they won't share the profits from selling my data and tracking and censoring me.
In reply to All social media platforms… by Stan522
Fuck You Mark
Cut off your penis and bleed out - asshole.
In reply to All social media platforms… by Stan522
Maybe, this will help them clarify how much information is accessible, but advertising is the way they make their money. Shock.
In reply to All social media platforms… by Stan522
"We have a responsibility to protect your data"
Sure, so only democrats can use it.
If Hillary had won, the Libs would be cheering Zuck, not condemning him.
In reply to Id by Adolph.H.
@ Jimmy,
Don’t for one second let the Political Ass Munch Theater distract you from what this is really about.
CONTROL.
CONgress will bring him in cry wolf, regulation, Fairness Doctrine all the way to CONTROLLING free speech on the Internet which is why ZuckerFuckFace & CONgress are all “in on it.”
They want to impose similar “Hate Crime” (Whatever the Fuck that is) Legislation to mirror that of the Britain & the EU.
In reply to "We have a responsibility to… by jimmy c korn
The Fairness Doctrine makes them give equal time to both sides of the political fence, but the hate-speech ban will not cut down on the overall viciousness and bullying in this society.
It will just punish anything that is said critiquing groups in this country who are called minorities, although they are not world-wide minorities in many cases and are not even minorities in the USA when it comes to women—a minority for EEOC purposes.
This leads to unintended consequences, like minorities using the laws opportunistically. Take a minority in a majority-minority workplace, trying to use a crltique of her company’s race-based hiring as a way to undermine a non-minority colleague for speaking out about it, etc.
In reply to @ Jimmy,… by Chupacabra-322
Thanks Zucky. We all feel so much safer and secure now that you have explained things. Is this like inviting Lucifer to speak at the baby's christening?
In reply to Id by Adolph.H.
His baby was christened?
Ironic, if true.
In reply to Thanks Zucky. We all feel so… by shortonoil
Public/Private Zio intel ("we are saving you tax dollars!")
In reply to That's as dead as Zuck… by Stu Elsample
Zuckerbutt doesn't get it. Fuckbook isn't cool. It is used by stupid people and grandmothers. As Paul Watson has been saying, the young kids coming up are tending to be more conservative. They understand the risks of technology and they don't want to be used or manipulated by it.
That book I got last week, "Hope of the Wicked" by Ted Flynn, ends each chapter with this quote: "The name of the game is control." I skipped ahead to Chapter 14 last night. This book was published in 2000 and this is the chapter title: "Your Life as an Open Secret: Electronic Bondage." Or, as Drudge said a few years ago, the new ghetto.
In reply to That's as dead as Zuck… by Stu Elsample
Facebook "It is used by stupid people and grandmothers"
A Truer Statement has never been made.
In reply to Zuckerbutt doesn't get it. … by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
Stu, whoever controls the browser controls the money. The citizens are the only hope of destroying the digtal advertising tracking censoring goobook monopolies.
Every citizen needs to download brave browser or similar adblocker immediately.
Brave blocks advertising malware and tracking by DEFAULT on any device and operating system rendering digital advertising model useless.
So simple grandma can use it.
If there digital surveillance advertising goobook monopolies continue to sell my data without my consent and won't share the profits with me then I will continue my daily march to inform each citizen to use brave browser.
Most citizens have no idea there is a mobile adblocker that works on any device.
What is advertising worth if you can't serve me an ad, I don't see an ad and you can't track me while I'm browsing.
Cheers,
Pigpen
In reply to That's as dead as Zuck… by Stu Elsample
Suck it up Jeff,
Guess no Zuck 4 Prez in 2020?
In reply to Myspace. by css1971
If he expounds on how he helped Obama and Clinton in just this manner, expect all will be forgiven.
In reply to Suck it up Jeff,… by alexcojones
F*** You Zuck!!!!!!
In reply to Myspace. by css1971
we zucked some folks
In reply to F*** You Zuck!!!!!! by MoralsAreEssential
“”“We”””
In reply to we zucked some folks by DinduNuffin
I.T.S.T.H.E.C.I.A.
In reply to Myspace. by css1971
It most definitely is:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XJQrwcxtZkI
In reply to I.T.S.T.H.E.C.I.A. by DC Beastie Boy
Zuckerberg.....lol
Jacob Greenberg speaks...
We accidentally sold all the data on your goy asses out to Israel... Thanks for playing!
In reply to Zuckerberg.....lol by Falconsixone
lulz we made mistakes: we got caught
now enjoy getting the anti-trust book thrown at you, loser. i heard myspace is hiring
Anti Trust is not going to happen to the Deep State apparatchiks.
In reply to lulz by ted41776
"We have a responsibility to protect your data, and if we can't then we don't deserve to serve you. I've been working to understand exactly what happened and how to make sure this doesn't happen again. The good news is that the most important actions to prevent this from happening again today we have already taken years ago. But we also made mistakes, there's more to do, and we need to step up and do it."
My translation of this: "We don't really how this happened, but the good news is we've already taken the necessary steps to prevent this from happening, even though it did. Not to worry though, we are stepping up efforts to do more of what we've already done."
Or the short version: "We don't deserve to serve you."
In reply to lulz by ted41776
Or the short version: "We don't deserve to serve you up for dinner, to anyone who pays us"
There, fixed it for you. ;-)
In reply to "We have a responsibility to… by Agent P
SHUT IT DOWN!!
Liberals were Fine when Obama did this exact same thing w/Facebook data.
But when Conservatives do the exact same thing, they get their panties in a wad and scream for investigation/regulation.
Liberals = Hypocritical Scum
In reply to SHUT IT DOWN!! by natronic
There was a time...once...when POS's were tarred, feathered and run out of town on a rail...
(sigh)
In reply to Shut Non-Essential Govt down… by The First Rule
You're right, I saw it on Gunsmoke reruns.
In reply to There was a time...once… by kralizec