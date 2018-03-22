6 Things That Will Make Conservatives Livid In The Spending Bill

Authored by Robert Donachie via The Daily Caller,
House leadership released the text of a 2,232 page must-pass spending bill late Wednesday evening that includes a number of provisions that are likely to make conservatives angry.
The legislation will keep the government-funded through Sept. 30 if House and Senate lawmakers pass the bill and President Donald Trump signs it. The bill comes after months of negotiation in Congress over contentions policy issues. Many of those policy standoffs, like Obamacare subsidy funding and appropriations for the Gateway Tunnel, were not included in the final text.
House lawmakers started debating the bill Thursday morning and voted to pass the bill this afternoon, which of course sets up the Senate for a vote to avoid the midnight Friday deadline for shutdown.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Speaker of the House Paul Ryan sold the bill to their colleagues as a win because they were able to get more money for defense, for the construction of small portions of the president’s border wall and to combat the opioid crisis.
Conservative Republicans in the House and Senate are upset with the last-minute roll out of the massive spending bill. Their anger is likely to increase after they see the number of concessions House and Senate leadership gave Democrats in order to come to a final agreement.
Here are seven provisions in the House bill that could fire up the conservative base:
1) Border Security Falls Short
The legislation provides $1.571 billion for “physical barriers and associated technology along the southern border including to hire new border patrol agents and acquire new technology, aircraft, sensors, and non-intrusive inspection equipment,” according to a Republican Study Committee (RSC) document obtained by The Daily Caller News Foundation.
That funding would include only $641 million for roughly 30 miles of new border wall security — under half of what the president asked Congress for previously. In total, Congress is providing grossly under the $25 billion the White House asked for construction of a border wall and enhanced border security.
According to RSC, that breaks down to:
-
$251,000,000 for roughly 14 miles of secondary fencing along the southwestern border in San Diego.
-
$445,000,000 for 25 miles of primary pedestrian levee fencing along the southwest border in the Rio Grande Valley Sector.
-
$196,000,000 for primary pedestrian fencing along the southwest border in the Rio Grande Valley Sector.
-
$445,000,000 for replacement of present fencing along the southwest border.
-
$38,000,000 for border barrier planning and design.
-
$196,000,000 for acquisition and deployment of border security technology.
Conservatives do not believe that level of funding is sufficient for securing the border and preventing illegal immigration.
2) Overseas Private Investment Corporation (OPIC)
Congress is proposing $79.2 million for the Overseas Private Investment Corporation (OPIC).
Conservatives have long labeled OPIC a slush fund and a means of “corporate welfare.” The conservative faction of House Republicans looked to target OPIC in 2015, calling it a “crony” capitalistic firm that exists solely for the purposes American investment in developing nations.
3) Fix NICS With No Concealed Carry Measures
The bill includes funding for legislation Senate Minority Whip John Cornyn put forth called “Fix NICS.”
Fix NICS requires the heads of federal agencies to submit semiannual reports to the Attorney General on how the agency is complying with federal NICS record system requirements.
The bill also includes grants to increase school infrastructure security and allows the Center for Disease Control and Prevention to research gun control as a health issue.
Conservatives could be upset because the bill does not include provisions for conceal carry.
4) CLOUD Act Without Committee Oversight
The bill includes the Clarifying Lawful Overseas Use of Data (CLOUD) Act. The Supreme Court is considering a case that addresses an issue at the heart of the CLOUD ACT: Whether tech companies have to comply with warrants issued for electronic communications stored abroad.
The House proposal would require electronic service providers to keep and disclose records regardless of whether those records are within or outside of U.S. borders if they are required by a warrant.
Conservatives, and others in Congress, will be upset that such brand privacy concerns are included in the omnibus without oversight.
5) Transportation Security Administration (TSA)
Congress is providing the TSA with $7.9 billion in discretionary funding, an increase of $114.6 million from 2017.
President Donald Trump has floated the idea of raising TSA fees and Republicans have long voted against spending bill that increased funding for the agency.
6) JFK Opera House Funding
Lawmakers are shelling out $40.515 million in subsidies for the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C.
House lawmakers were forced to pull a bill the last time they considered reauthorizing subsides for the arts center due to strong conservative opposition. The Republican Study Committee urged Congress to eliminate this funding.
Comments
In reply to but daddy! I want a fuzzy… by stinkhammer
Why are we building more fence along California?
Aren't those the assholes that want the beaners?
Why should we deny them what they want?
In reply to Somebody actually READ this… by DillyDilly
In reply to Why are we building more… by Pure Evil
Fucking $20 MILLION per mile for these border fences !?!?
What hell are they making these things from ????
In reply to likely to make … by Pandelis
Land mines are cheaper and the revenue goes back into the domestic economy. ESAD swamp.
In reply to 6 foot chain link fencing. by jim942
from graft and corruption.. the usual ingredients in welfare for the rich... this is how they got rich to begin with... well, most of them, there's always a small few that actually earn it... not subsidized by the deep state investment arms... but they are the rare exceptions.
Of course, we could do this 'wall' for free... send in a few divisions that aren't doing much of anything around the world in our 800 bases/facilities... give them something to do like guard the border... but that isn't the real goal here... never was.
In reply to Fucking $20 MILLION per mile… by Stackers
Win-win deal: You vote for my spending $500B for my destructive defense projects and I'll vote for $500B for your destructive social programs.
In reply to Fucking $20 MILLION per mile… by Stackers
I've been livid since 2008.
Bring it.
In reply to Why are we building more… by Pure Evil
They're putting it up on the wrong border.
In reply to Why are we building more… by Pure Evil
Pony, nothing. More like a full stable of thoroughbreds with groomers, tack, and the whole nine yards.
And for those of you who voted for someone with a D or R behind their name, you are part of the PROBLEM. You voted for these clowns or their twin spawn. I quit voting for anyone associated with their parties years ago. They will destroy America. Remember that next time you vote!
In reply to but daddy! I want a fuzzy… by stinkhammer
"debt and deficits do not matter" - Ben Bernanke
If he turns out to be wrong, the fucker needs to be drawn and quartered in a public execution.
In the meantime...
"Full Faith and Credit"
I agree but elites will not get executed for their crimes. Only the working fools will get hanged in the end.
In reply to "debt and deficits do not… by LawsofPhysics
That's not how the last "let the majority eat cake" monetary experiment turned out. The "elites" will turn on each other, some evidence that they already are, the fucking pawns/slaves are always irrelevant because they don't own shit. Ownership, and maintaining ownership, is key, always has been.
In reply to I agree but elites will not… by aliens is here
END the Fed.
In reply to "debt and deficits do not… by LawsofPhysics
Disagree. Any politician who LISTENS to a Federal Reserve Chairman should be drawn and quartered. If you know nothing about economics at all, you should not be in Congress.
Shut down the Fed!
In reply to "debt and deficits do not… by LawsofPhysics
Bacon frying now.
What's the over/under for the Dow being 22K or less by the end of business tomorrow?
Better than betting on basketball.
In reply to Bacon frying now. by VAL THOR
You know at this point I don't give it fk who wins in the congressional elections. Both sides are the same. Nothing will change until people starts to revolt.
If there are going to be any political solutions at all we need an alternative to red and blue. It's clear as day.
In reply to You know at this point I don… by aliens is here
We need a Rainbow party.
They'll be so busy fucking each other they won't have time to bother us anymore.
In reply to If there are going to be any… by chunga
The only ones worth a shit on the red team are probably Rand and Jordan from Ohio.
The rest of them blow. If the Clintons skate again they've also sucked at swamp draining for 30 years straight and come mid-term time I'll write names in or go 3rd party.
The maverick outsider will sign this thing.
In reply to We need a Rainbow party… by Pure Evil
This article is so replete with spelling and grammatical errors that it's difficult to read. Tell the author to hire a proofreader.
With $700 billion the military should be able to build a wall on the northern, southern, and western borders. Western you know, along the western border of Arizona and Nevada.
Maybe a mine field would be cheaper, more effective, and could be done quickly out of the military budget?
No more "catch and release"
In reply to With $700 billion the… by One of We
Just six things? I can think of about 1.3 trillion things that would make me livid about this borrowing bill!!
Yeah, there is a whole lot more wrong with this Bill than just 6 things.
Trump failed us by not vetoing this.
In reply to Just six things? I can… by Charles Offdensen
Trump will fail us if he doesn't veto this! FIFY
In reply to Yeah, there is a whole lot… by The First Rule
Seriously?
Still funding unPlanned Parenthood?
Did DACA get funded?
I'd pay money to kick McConnell and Robin Hood in the balls.
Then again, I think this is the last "budget" we are going to see for years from our elected representatives. Soon we will switch to a provisional way of doing things.....
Blood on wallstreet
can't we just pay a couple drug lords $50 Million/Year to just shoot everyone before they come over the border? Save a couple billion
That's precisely what Mexico appears to be doing and it works!
In reply to can't we just pay a couple… by venturen