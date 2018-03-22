Blankfein: "It's Only With Great Trepidation I'd Say Anything Positive About The President"

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 03/22/2018 - 14:58

It's hardly a secret that outgoing Goldman CEO, Lloyd Blankfein, had a clear preference for which candidate he wanted in the White House...

... although, ironically, it was Hillary Clinton's formerly confidential speeches before Goldman employees, which were released by Wikileaks in October 2016, that cost her greatly with disenchanted potential voters - and ultimately, the White House - as it was there that her duplicity emerged in its full glory for the whole world to read.

Which is why it is surprising that Blankfein, who has repeatedly trolled, mocked and otherwise criticized Trump at every opportunity, actually had something favorable to say about the president.

Even if it didn't quite sound that way at first.

Speaking at an event in Boston, the Goldman CEO said that "it’s only with some great trepidation I’d say anything positive about the president in this crowd, or any crowd".... there is a 'but'... "But I would say that one of the things I admire is the way he disintermediated the press. I mean, really, you have to say it.”

To be sure, whereas his leadership style has left many dumbfounded, when it comes to directly reaching the American population, Trump has been without peer: as Bloomberg summarizes, in the past 24 hours, Trump has taken to Twitter to defend his congratulatory call to Russia’s Vladimir Putin, to insult a compromise with Democrats as a waste of money, and to say that if he fought Joe Biden, the former vice president “would go down fast and hard, crying all the way” if the two were to get into a physical fight.

Of course, as Bloomberg also adds, the irony of Blankfein’s comment is that he has used several of his 37 tweets since joining last year to take digs at the president. His first, in June, criticized the decision to withdraw from the Paris climate accord.

The CEO told of his fingers trembling while typing his first tweet, and when he later accidentally sent out an emoji of the flag of Liberia instead of the U.S.

Blankfein said he’d be better at Twitter if he weren’t leading the bank: "The ones I don’t send are really terrific."

We bet...  although as for Twitter CEO Lloyd Blankfein, after the growing scandal at Facebook, all Twitter's already fractured and highly politicized userbase would want to see is Lloyd Blankfein in charge.

Separately, Lloyd had another, far more notable and concerning comment: he said that sovereign balance sheets look risky and added that "one wonders if the next crisis will be a sovereign crisis."

Well yes, of course it will be, as Goldman's economist team pointed out one month ago, when it made the stunning admission that "the continued growth of public debt raises eventual sustainability questions if left unchecked" and added that looking at the future, "federal debt will slightly exceed 100% of GDP and interest expense will rise to around 3.5% of GDP, putting the US in a worse fiscal position than the experience of the 1940s or 1990s" as it showed the following chart:

These is, of course, a very valid worry. Our only question is why did it only become a concern to Lloyd only now, when US debt doubled from $10 trillion to $20 trillion under the previous administration?

Tags
Politics
Business Finance
Investment Banking & Brokerage Services - NEC

Comments

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 0
DillyDilly alexcojones Thu, 03/22/2018 - 15:30 Permalink

His claim to fame is that he spent the mostest money EVER to hire the most expensive clowns at both his sons Alex & Jonathan's bar mitzvahs & that his daughter Rachel fantasizes all the time about sucking goy cock

 

https://pbs.twimg.com/profile_images/1403433550/twiit_400x400.jpg

 

That is ~ When she's not out partying with her DUFF friends (to make her seem not so, you know, 'Amish').

 

https://media.gettyimages.com/photos/ariana-thomas-vanessa-asare-and-ra…

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 10
Deep Snorkeler J S Bach Thu, 03/22/2018 - 15:12 Permalink

Our Trumperfect Nation

  1. the red hot magma of Trump's intellect is awesome
  2. elevating porn girls to Greek goddesses kills inequality
  3. he shows that spelling good don't count 
  4. government by erratic whims is working just fine
  5. with corporations, bigger is better, mega is super
  6. even if you pay women for sex, you can still be killed by them
  7. guns don't kill people, index fingers do
  8. if you watch TV long enough, you can be president

 

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Blankenstein Deep Snorkeler Thu, 03/22/2018 - 16:24 Permalink

Hey snorkeler you forgot that Obama and his DOJ didn't prosecute Blankfein or any other of the other Wall Street criminals whose actions caused the 2008 financial crisis.

 They should all be in orange jumpsuits.  Instead, they're living it up, with the help of massive amounts of taxpayer bailout money. 

But that doesn't fall in line with your anti-Trump agenda, so no problem right?   

 

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 9
enf83 Thu, 03/22/2018 - 15:03 Permalink

In the news

Man Kills Himself And His Children Because His Wife Enjoyed Masturbating: http://enternations.com/thread/572/man-kills-wife-enjoyed

Couple Commits Suicide After Their Parents Tried To Separate them:http://enternations.com/thread/548/couple-commits-after-parents-separate

Man dies while trying to steal from a transformer:http://enternations.com/thread/549/man-dies-trying-steal-transformer

 

Airport staff member get punished for being too handsome: http://enternations.com/thread/528/airport-staff-member-punished-handsome

Girlfriend saves her lover’s life by cutting his throat: http://enternations.com/thread/522/girlfriend-saves-lover-cutting-throat

Woman dies after husband uses mortar bomb as sex toy:http://enternations.com/thread/499/woman-dies-after-husband-mortar

Father Joins Son To Rape His Young Daughter:http://enternations.com/thread/445/father-joins-son-young-daughter

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
GoysRUs18 Thu, 03/22/2018 - 15:07 Permalink

To the , cough cough , brave members of the military. Instead of killing civilians in the ME , you have the citizens of this country permission to remove this vile POS IMMEDIATELY .. If you choose to not, remember the chant went you get sent overseas to die for his war, "Onward Christian Soldier "