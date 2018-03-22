In The 'Brave New World', Who Controls The Matrix?

By Doug “Uncola” Lynn via TheBurningPlatform.com,

The heart of the wise inclines to the right, but the heart of the fool to the left. – Ecclesiastes 10:2 For the time will come when people will not put up with sound doctrine. Instead, to suit their own desires, they will gather around them a great number of teachers to say what their itching ears want to hear. They will turn their ears away from the truth and turn aside to myths. – 2 Timothy 4:3-4

Today, I read an exercise in surreality entitled: ”Yes, This Is Going To Be Worse Than Watergate”. When I first clicked the link, which was posted on Drudge this morning, I thought it was about the forthcoming Inspector General’s report and was hoping it might shed some light on FBI, DoJ, and State Department corruption at the highest levels. Instead, the article rendered liberal outrage at the possibility of the Evil Trump firing the noble and honorable Robert Mueller. The author, furthermore, claimed such a travesty would be a larger scandal than Watergate and lamented how not enough Republicans will join the high-minded, justice-seeking Democrats to save America.

Unbelievable.

The article even cites a vituperative Tweet to Trump from former CIA Director, leaker, and likely perjurer, John Brennan:

When the full extent of your venality, moral turpitude, and political corruption becomes known, you will take your rightful place as a disgraced demagogue in the dustbin of history. You may scapegoat Andy McCabe, but you will not destroy America…America will triumph over you. — John O. Brennan (@JohnBrennan) March 17, 2018

Talk about the pot calling the kettle black. One can only hope the Inspector General, Michael Horowitz, will soon make these fools look even more stupid. Even still, when actual crimes that are truly bigger than Watergate are completely revealed, will liberal journalists and corrupt former spies plead for the Democrats in Congress to rally and save the country? Nope. It’s all just big fat nothingburgers to them.

Additionally, this week, we witnessed the Mainstream Corporate Media turn Trump’s newly-hired attorney, Joe Digenova, into a “conspiracy theorist” for accurately identifying the “vast law-enforcement conspiracy to take down Trump”. Yes, conspiracy, the same term that was coined by the U.S Central Intelligence Agency’s Clandestine Services Unit in a dispatch marked “psychological operations” in 1967, will never die; like fake news. Remember when it used to be called skepticism and critical thinking?

Isn’t it bizarre how the Centralizers can use both “conspiracy theorist” and “fake news” against their political opponents while propagating Russian election hacking lies and, furthermore, reporting on the falsehoods as actual news? How do they pull that off?

In large part by misappropriating language in order to set any basic premises, and therefore, establishing the ensuing conversational constraints.

However, it also goes deeper than that in ways difficult to describe.

Have you ever had the words, but not sure of the right way to chain them together? That’s me right now. Like a man during a power outage, in a dark basement at 2 AM, trying not to step on his recently dropped and broken flashlight with his bare feet; looking for the stairs. Random thoughts and flashes of insight mix into dusky amalgamations. When watching the news, or reading the headlines, Robert A. Heinlein’s “Stranger in a Strange Land” comes to mind. I’m a Martian in a new reality, constantly questioning and ever perplexed.

Too big to scale.

One way to understand is to use the Matrix films as a frame of reference. These are, indeed, a clear cognitive construct to conceptualize the brave new world. For those who have not seen the science fiction trilogy, the actor Keanu Reeves plays a hacker by the name of Neo who learns his entire life was a digital simulation created by computers. In the first movie, a member of the “resistance”, named Morpheus (played by Lawrence Fishburne), entered the Matrix to recruit Neo by asking him to ingest a red pill to learn truth – or a blue pill, whereby nothing would change.

Neo chose the red pill and, in turn, “woke up” to discover he was nothing more than a living “battery” whose body was electrically charging the computer simulation along with hundreds of thousands of other poor souls dreaming in a digital world.

Behold! The prophecies of the imaginary Book of Morpheus, Chapter One:

For Neo did not enter into the Matrix to condemn the Blue Pilled People, but rather, to save those digesting the Red Pill and lead them into Reality.

The madness is also reminiscent of the rock group Metallica’s “One” video, featuring scenes from the 1971 movie “Johnny Got his Gun” (based on the 1939 book of same name); where a conscious World War I quadruple amputee with annihilated eyes, ears, and mouth, says in his tortured mind:

“I don’t know whether I am alive and dreaming or dead and remembering.”

That’s how I feel about America.

The Borg is dreaming new realities it wishes to be true. The Leftists are daily becoming ends unto themselves. By means of sheer will, their fantasies will come to pass; any contravening facts be damned.

Propaganda works by reinforcing what people want to believe. It’s how the Corporate Media, in all of its various forms, provides the context to make real the illusions of the hive mind.

In other words, like Neo in the Matrix, virtual is the new reality.

The implementation set forth by the Centralizers is two-pronged: they mold consensus to give dreams consistency while, simultaneously, denigrating reality. For example, before and after the election of Donald Trump, key officials in the highest levels of American government colluded with the mainstream media to absolve the criminal activity of Hillary Clinton, while concomitantly undermining Trump on various fronts, ranging from female genital grasping to Russian collusion.

It is always a double whammy. Desired narratives are propagated as countervailing truth is diminished; by degree, or in entirety, throughout multiple mediums.

The same people who defended a previous U.S. president for staining a blue dress now, twenty years later, expect to derail another president over his previous Stormy relations. Whatever happened to the private business between two consenting adults defense? Hey, they established the new rules, so they can’t blame the Deplorables for abiding by them. Nevertheless, have you ever noticed how liberals consistently weaponize the integrity of their opponents while having no shame themselves? How does that work? Rosebud. By way of the magic bubble do sleighs slide downward as souls are sold:

consensus morality = mob rule

A handful of corporate entities control 90% of the media today. This means hundreds of media executives control the information regimen of near 300 million Americans.

Sigmund Freud’s nephew, Edward Bernays, who was the famous pioneer in the field of public relations, put it this way:

The conscious and intelligent manipulation of the organized habits and opinions of the masses is an important element in democratic society. Those who manipulate this unseen mechanism of society constitute an invisible government which is the true ruling power of our country. …We are governed, our minds are molded, our tastes formed, our ideas suggested, largely by men we have never heard of. This is a logical result of the way in which our democratic society is organized. Vast numbers of human beings must cooperate in this manner if they are to live together as a smoothly functioning society. …In almost every act of our daily lives, whether in the sphere of politics or business, in our social conduct or our ethical thinking, we are dominated by the relatively small number of persons…who understand the mental processes and social patterns of the masses. It is they who pull the wires which control the public mind. – Bernays, Edward. (1928). “Propaganda”, Ig Publishing, Brooklyn, NY, Sept, 2004, page 37

How do the weaponized snowflakes (i.e. useful idiots) engage in such widespread blind hypocrisy on a daily basis, you ask? Perhaps because emotions are relative and instincts are eternal as logic dissipates like morning fog. Most people are too lazy to think critically and, thus, propaganda becomes hypnosis. It’s how lies travel the world as the truth ties its shoes. It is why, in America today, citizens are labeled as Deplorables and the children of illegal immigrants are called Dreamers. It’s how guns are guilty and why America’s oldest civil rights organization is being bullied.

Marshall Mcluhan’s “the medium is the message” comes to mind. The World Wide West has become an electronic grid; zapping freedoms like winged pests. Our devices plug us into a grand neural network and the Centralizers use various platforms, including social media, to reward ideological conformity which gives rise to specific orthodoxies that, in turn, set the table for rewards and punishments in three dimensions. Required consensus by Human Resource Departments or militarized police: When staring down tyranny, what’s the difference?

The messaging wars are not meant to be won; they’re meant to be continuous. Thusly, reality is bent until inverted into Mirrorworld where down is up, up is down, dark is light, left is right, right is wrong, wrong is right, and lies are true.

Woe unto them that call evil good, and good evil; that put darkness for light, and light for darkness… – Isaiah 5:20

Orthodoxy has replaced natural law. Diversity and genealogy are now valued over liberty on both extremes of the political spectrum. Obama fundamentally transformed America and Trump is forever despised by Democratic voters even though labor unions support his policies on immigration and trade.

The New World is virtual paradox.

Today, the Political Left measures both Obama and Trump by standards of politically correct orthodoxy as opposed to the legality, or efficacy, of their respective administrations.

Who has established these new standards? Who is legislating the new morality now?

In the 2012 Presidential Election, no one complained about Team Obama using Facebook to target users for campaign ads. In fact, Obama’s former campaign staffer, Carol Davidsen, recently tweeted:

Facebook was surprised we were able to suck out the whole social graph, but they didn’t stop us once they realized that was what we were doing. — Carol Davidsen (@cld276) March 19, 2018

However, when it was revealed Team Trump utilized similar data mining through a company called, Cambridge Analytica, Facebook’s stock plummeted and the company’s CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, has been called to testify before Congress. All this, even though:

In the case of the Trump campaign, Facebook’s allowance for the misuse of its data was an accidental oversight; as far as the Obama campaign goes, it appears that it was completely intentional. – SOURCE

There’s a name for that kind of arbitrariness. It’s called bullshit.

Why is it that Trump is always guilty and Obama, Hillary, Bill, James Comey, Eric Holder, Susan Rice, Debbie Wasserman Schultz, Andy McCabe, and all of the other Deep State and Democratic Party clowns are never, truly, held to account; either legally, or in the court of public opinion?

It’s because advertising works.

In the global technocracy, the Planners only need to control the access points in any governing networks. They do. Politics, law enforcement, internet, and media. The all-seeing eye decides what the snowflakes see, and it knows your address.

Who has the power to censor truth? Who has the power to keep the stupid, stupid, and their intellectual opposites stumbling around in the dark? Who has the legal mandate to enforce the new rules under threat of poking holes into their subjects with bullets and bombs?

Who controls the matrix?

As of this time, it seems these questions have been answered. Who currently holds a double-digit advantage in the upcoming U.S. Midterm Elections this fall? The Democrats.

There’s a name for that too. It’s called winning.

Will the forthcoming Inspector General’s Report turn back the approaching Blue Wave, stem the tide, and rebuild the ramparts of law and liberty on America’s shores?