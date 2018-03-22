Cable Spikes Then Dumps As Hawkish BOE Vote Reveals 2 Unexpected Dissenters

In a surprising announcement, the Bank of England kept its rates as expected at 0.50%, however instead of a unanimous 9-0 vote as had been expected, the vote was 7-2 with McCafferty and Saunders dissenting - preferring to increase Bank Rate by 25 basis points now - citing slack being largely used up and accelerating wage growth, presenting risks to inflation in the medium term. The others, however, agreed that an “ongoing tightening of monetary policy over the forecast period would be appropriate”.

On the QE side, there were no surprises with the Committee voting unanimously to maintain the stock of sterling non-financial investment-grade corporate bond purchases and UK government bond purchases unchanged.

With today's statement, the BOE set the stage for a second interest rate rise at its next meeting in May - which has been fully priced in by the market - saying that pay growth was picking up and inflation was likely to remain above its 2% target for too long.

A quick scan through the Monetary Policy Committee's reveals that the BOE removed the line from the February release that "were the economy to evolve broadly in line with the February inflation report projections, monetary policy would need to be tightened somewhat earlier and by a somewhat greater extent over the forecast than anticipated at the time of the November report, in order to return inflation sustainably to target."

The MPC also maintained the language that any rate rises to come “were likely to be at a gradual pace and to a limited extent”, which has previously assured financial markets not to expect more than 2 rate hikes in 2018.

Some other observations, courtesy of RanSquawk:

Brexit: Maintains view on Brexit that was stated in the February release by stating ‘Developments regarding the UK’s withdrawal from the EU – and in particular the reaction of households, businesses and asset prices to them – remain the most significant influence on, and source of uncertainty about, the economic outlook’. Although did acknowledge that since the previous meeting, a draft withdrawal agreement between the UK and EU had been agreed ahead of the EU council meeting on March 23rd.

: Overall has been broadly consistent with the MPC’s view set out in the QIR Inflation : Inflation is expected to ease further in the short term but remain above the 2% target.

: Inflation is expected to ease further in the short term but remain above the 2% target. Growth : Prospects for global growth remain strong. Q4 GDP was revised lower to 0.4% with components suggesting less rotation towards net trade and business investment than anticipated in February, albeit could be subject to revision. Activity indicators suggest underlying Q1 2018 growth is similar to that of Q4 2017.

: Prospects for global growth remain strong. Q4 GDP was revised lower to 0.4% with components suggesting less rotation towards net trade and business investment than anticipated in February, albeit could be subject to revision. Activity indicators suggest underlying Q1 2018 growth is similar to that of Q4 2017. Wages : Pay growth continued to pick up. The firming of short-term measures of wage growth in recent quarters and a range of survey indicators suggests pay growth will rise further in response to the tightening labour market; providing increasing confidence that growth will pick-up at target consistent rates.

: Pay growth continued to pick up. The firming of short-term measures of wage growth in recent quarters and a range of survey indicators suggests pay growth will rise further in response to the tightening labour market; providing increasing confidence that growth will pick-up at target consistent rates. Slack: Maintains view on slack that was stated in the February release by stating that the steady absorption of slack has reduced the degree which it is appropriate for the MPC to accommodate an extended period of inflation above the target.

Commenting on the statement, Scotiabank economist Alan Clarke said "it looks like May is all but a done deal" adding that the "only thing that will make it slightly tricky is if I’m right on CPI next month,” says Clarke, who sees consumer price inflation slowing to 2.4% y/y. However, he adds, "higher wages sufficiently offset that."

In immediate knee-jerk reaction, Cable spiked above 1.42 on the hawkish vote split, moving from 1.4160 to 1.4220; gains, however, were pared back with GBP then quickly sliding back to around 1.4150, below the pre-announcement level.

Gilts, meanwhile, fell in an immediate reaction, moving from 121-30 to 121-04, before making its way back to 121-30 again. 10y gilt yield pares drop to -3bps to 1.49%, with the 2y eventually stabilizing at 0.93% after falling as much as 5bps earlier in the day.

Ultimately, the statement means that the next hike is likely to take place in May, as previously expected, and thus no incremental information was revealed today. To be sure, after the BOE announcement, the MPC-dated Sonia shows odds of a 25bps May hike at 89%, little changed from before the meeting.