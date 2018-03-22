Cambridge Analytica's London HQ Evacuated Due To Suspicious Package

It appears Cambridge Analytica has some enemies...
Cambridge Analytica's London headquarters has been evacuated and a major thoroughfare closed as the Metropolitan Police investigates reports of a suspicious package.
The Standard reports that officers rushed to the scene in New Oxford Street shortly before 1.30pm London Time on Thursday.
HuffPo reports one witness described seeing specialist police and sniffer dogs on the scene.
“We were called at 1326 to a report of a suspicious package,” a spokesperson said.
“Enquiries are ongoing. Specialist officers are en route.”
Fire brigade now on scene #breaking pic.twitter.com/Zz6dJ1rk2o— JozefP (@JozefPFurReal) March 22, 2018
Details to follow...
Comments
ohhh no ... destroying the evidence??? cutting lose ends???
FedEx is a bitch
In reply to destroying the evidence??? by Pandelis
Does FedEx pick up in Moscow? No doubt that Putin did it.
In reply to FedEx by Adolph.H.
His name was Seth Rich.
In reply to Does FedEx pick up in Moscow… by Ghost of PartysOver
CA's enemies are Israhelli hackers. They don't want CA revealing any more of their hacks.
So they threaten CA with their well-known terror.
In reply to His name was Seth Rich. by Haus-Targaryen
ATTN: Server Room
In reply to ATTN: Server Room by GlassHouse101
... and you put diesel in your gasoline tank. Now you've got to work harder to get the injection replaced. Congrats.
That will be another week of acting in kiddie porn snuff movies for you before you can drive that rich kid toy again.
In reply to Start working at home with… by slopz38
Isn't what they did at the Ecuadorian Embassy?
An Arkansas postmark...
When nine hundred years old you become, look this good you will not.
In reply to Isn't what they did at the… by Cardinal Fang
That was quick...
The only visible label on the package....
To: Our Friends at Cambridge Analyticas
From: Mark & Sheryl
Why didn't they hit NordStream 2?
Facebook is but a small facet of this poison - carefully plotted brainwashing - links to the MOD, NATO even the Royal Family via the Mountbattens.
https://www.craigmurray.org...
The Deep State breaks the Surface
http://bellacaledonia.org.u...
Try these two.
The British have been played like violins by this lot.
And not just the British - global.
Brainwashing psy -ops.
The British establishment is doing the lot.
Coming to you albeit by the creators of Tavistock.
Amricans are amateurs.......
Trumptard bombers in London?
Fukkin Austin kid is good, real good !!!!! /s
We need stricter parcel control laws
5 tons of C4 will do the job.
False alarm.
It was just the head of the former director of African elections.
Funny how the Steele Memo and all this Facebook drama came out of the UK too - 'to undermine US elections.'
It never was the 'Russians' - it was always the British - since before 1776.
MI6 had a bigger impact on Trump getting elected than anything else - and they did the same work for Team Hilary too.
You can get a long way in the world with just a British accent.
All of this is nothing - except what the age of corporatism is in the face of the Human Spirit and the promise of democracy.
It's all just a bunch of hired guns gaming the system to stay in power on the backs of the disenfranchised and indebted.
I would imagine that Google has a working real time voter profile on every American already - already knowing where the instability exists and how to exploit it - for their favor.
Hmmmm...I'm thinking that the name of the sender of this package might rhyme with Flark Fluckerburg.
Didn't see THAT coming...
Oh wait, yes we did.
That's like going after Fred Sanford for collecting people's garbage.
Live by the sword, all that ...
I hope all the evidence isn't in London headquarters ....
Well, you people don't put things you want out by the curb for trash collectors to pick up, so it's your own fault for posting things on the web you don't consider trash. I don't post comments on the web that isn't in the grand scheme of things anything other than trash.
Putin. No doubt it was Putin.
Honestly, it is probably nothing more than a box of Saudi passports.
Oh wait.....hmmmm.....
Hey, click my like or dislike button and transform my comment into echo chamber trash.
Everything on the internet is trash, but everybody thinks themselves are special and therefore they think what they put on the internet is super special. But the bottomline is its all echo chamber trash.
Garbage in, garbage out.
Glad to see someone has got the balls to shut down Cambridge Analytica.
Glad to see you have no balls, most ZH 1 month troll sock puppets don't.
In reply to Glad to see someone has got… by Chief Joesph