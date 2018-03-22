Cambridge Analytica's London HQ Evacuated Due To Suspicious Package

It appears Cambridge Analytica has some enemies...

Cambridge Analytica's London headquarters has been evacuated and a major thoroughfare closed as the Metropolitan Police investigates reports of a suspicious package.

The Standard reports that officers rushed to the scene in New Oxford Street shortly before 1.30pm London Time on Thursday.

HuffPo reports one witness described seeing specialist police and sniffer dogs on the scene.

“We were called at 1326 to a report of a suspicious package,” a spokesperson said. “Enquiries are ongoing. Specialist officers are en route.”

Details to follow...