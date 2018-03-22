Cambridge Analytica's London HQ Evacuated Due To Suspicious Package

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 03/22/2018 - 10:26

It appears Cambridge Analytica has some enemies...

Cambridge Analytica's London headquarters has been evacuated and a major thoroughfare closed as the Metropolitan Police investigates reports of a suspicious package.

The Standard reports that officers rushed to the scene in New Oxford Street shortly before 1.30pm London Time on Thursday.

HuffPo reports one witness described seeing specialist police and sniffer dogs on the scene.

“We were called at 1326 to a report of a suspicious package,” a spokesperson said.

“Enquiries are ongoing. Specialist officers are en route.”

Details to follow...

Comments

mog Thu, 03/22/2018 - 10:33 Permalink

Facebook is but a small facet of this poison - carefully plotted brainwashing - links to the MOD, NATO even the Royal Family via the Mountbattens.
https://www.craigmurray.org...
The Deep State breaks the Surface
http://bellacaledonia.org.u...

Try these two.

The British have been played like violins by this lot.

And not just the British - global.

Brainwashing psy -ops.

The British establishment is doing the lot.

Coming to you albeit by the creators of Tavistock.

Amricans are amateurs.......

bankonzhongguo Thu, 03/22/2018 - 10:48 Permalink

Funny how the Steele Memo and all this Facebook drama came out of the UK too - 'to undermine US elections.'

It never was the 'Russians' - it was always the British - since before 1776.

MI6 had a bigger impact on Trump getting elected than anything else - and they did the same work for Team Hilary too.

You can get a long way in the world with just a British accent.

All of this is nothing - except what the age of corporatism is in the face of the Human Spirit and the promise of democracy.

It's all just a bunch of hired guns gaming the system to stay in power on the backs of the disenfranchised and indebted.

I would imagine that Google has a working real time voter profile on every American already - already knowing where the instability exists and how to exploit it - for their favor.

Atalanta Thu, 03/22/2018 - 10:55 Permalink

MusicIsYou Thu, 03/22/2018 - 11:03 Permalink

Well, you people don't put things you want out by the curb for trash collectors to pick up, so it's your own fault for posting things on the web you don't consider trash. I don't post comments on the web that isn't in the grand scheme of things anything other than trash.

MusicIsYou Thu, 03/22/2018 - 11:16 Permalink

Everything on the internet is trash, but everybody thinks themselves are special and therefore they think what they put on the internet is super special. But the bottomline is its all echo chamber trash.