China Responds: "Not Afraid Of Trade War", Vows To "Fight To The End"

Earlier today we laid out the various ways in which China can retaliate to today's official start of trade warfare between Washington and Beijing (of which the "trade war heavy" scenario was especially troublesome), and said that at this point all there is to do is watch and wait as China unveils next steps.
It did just that when the Chinese Embassy in the US issued a statement in response to the "Section 301" investigation, in which it said that the US, "ignoring rational voices" has engaged in a "typical unilateral trade protectionist action" which "China is firmly opposes."
The embassy then said that while China "does not want a trade war with anyone", it is "not afraid of and will not recoil from a trade war." Furthermore, Beijing is "confident and capable of facing any challenge."
It then warns Trump that "if a trade war were initiated by the U.S." which it just was a little after noon Eastern, "China would fight to the end to defend its own legitimate interests with all necessary measures."
Ultimately, China warns that "the actions undertaken by the U.S. are self-defeating. They will directly harm the interests of U.S. consumers, companies, and financial markets. They also jeopardize international trade order and world economic stability."
And in a plea that will fall on deaf ears in the White House, Beijing concludes by urging the U.S. "to cease and desist, make cautious decisions, and avoid placing China-U.S. trade relations in danger with the purpose of hurting others that eventually end up hurting itself."
Translation: China will retaliate imminently, at which point - in typical tit-for-tat fashion - the US would respond in kind again, until the worst-case scenario envision by Deutsche Bank emerges.
The silver lining: this trade war will be used by the Fed to first delay and then call of the rate hike cycle entirely, in the process perversely validating Trump's claim that trade wars are, drumroll, bullish.
Full statement below:
Statement of the Chinese Embassy in the United States regarding the "Section 301 Investigation"
The United States persisted in conducting the "301 investigation" and announced relevant trade measures, ignoring rational voices, and in disregard of the mutually-beneficial nature of China-U.S. trade relations and the consensus reached by the two countries of managing differences constructively through consultations. It is a typical unilateral trade protectionist action. China is strongly disappointed and firmly opposes such an action.
Bearing in mind the principles of mutual respect and win-win cooperation, China has demonstrated sincerity in making reasonable suggestions to the U.S., and has made great efforts to address the current trade imbalance between China and the U.S. China does not want a trade war with anyone. But China is not afraid of and will not recoil from a trade war. China is confident and capable of facing any challenge. If a trade war were initiated by the U.S., China would fight to the end to defend its own legitimate interests with all necessary measures.
The actions undertaken by the U.S. are self-defeating. They will directly harm the interests of U.S. consumers, companies, and financial markets. They also jeopardize international trade order and world economic stability.
We urge the U.S. to cease and desist, make cautious decisions, and avoid placing China-U.S. trade relations in danger with the purpose of hurting others that eventually end up hurting itself.
Comments
Xi will fight for what he believes in and sometime he believes in fairy-tales.
China – Argentina – the Falklands
In tune with President Macri's words, Xi Jinping thanked Argentina "the support they have given us for our claim of a single China as we support theirs for the Falkland Islands." (Telam 17 May 2017).
How would a map of the world look today if all of the territory lost and gained over the past 180 years reverted to its 19th century status? Quite a ridiculous proposal.
Falklands – Acquisitive Prescription(1 pg): https://www.academia.edu/35552595/Falklands_-Acquisitive_Prescription
Ha! So they accept their time is coming to an end.
In reply to Xi will fight for what he… by BritBob
yeah well it is just an embassy level statement
from our side it is chump ...
In reply to "China would fight to the… by Occident Mortal
Implode China. You bastards.
Nixon set you up and Trump will knock you down.
In reply to yeah well it is just an… by Pandelis
The Orange Lord huffs
While Pooh Bear bluffs
That ain't no poker face, chinaman
In reply to Implode China. You bastards… by IH8OBAMA
What's with you Russian trolls on orange or you just jealous Trump got laid more often than you do?
In reply to The Orange Lord huffs… by house biscuit
Trump and America don't need China, but China sure as hell needs the U.S.
Block all trade with China. Let them thrive on that.
In reply to What's with you Russian… by aliens is here
The percentage of trade to GDP in the US versus China:
http://thesoundingline.com/15213-2/
In reply to Trump and America don't need… by Bumpo
China Responds: "Not Afraid Of Trade War", Vows To "Fight To The End"
My response: THIS IS NOT NOW NOR HAS THIS BEEN A TRADE WAR!!!
For 50 YEARS, American POTUS office holders have let this entire TRADE DEFICIT situation GET OUT OF CONTROL!!!
We now have POTUS who gives a SHIT and knows DAMN WELL that running a DEFICIT of 250 billion plus per year with CHINA is NOT SUSTAINABLE!!! President TRUMP is trying to get the figure down to 100 billion.
So for all you INTELLECTUALS out there in market FANTASY LAND, stop using the term TRADE WAR. What we are looking at is the ROTTEN FRUIT of American trade mismanagement over the last 5 decades that needs to be thrown away.
And YES, this will be PAINFUL in the short run like an ADDICT being removed from DRUGS. But longer term, it will prove to be the correct strategy.
In reply to The percentage of trade to… by Four Star
I love this shit... we rely on consumers for what? 70% or more of our economy... Trump wants to raise prices on goods...
Oh yeah, this is a good idea.
In reply to China Responds: "Not Afraid… by GUS100CORRINA
Twenty years too late. Yes it will be painful, VERY painful when America has to live within it's means and not go begging other countries EVERY MONTH to support our life style. Better to keep things the way they are and send them our worthless dollars and Treasury's in exchange for real goods
In reply to China Responds: "Not Afraid… by GUS100CORRINA
remember...it is impossible for a trade deficit to last forever. Federal Reserve Notes represent IOUs. they give us a boat of stuff for walmart...we give them an FRN/IOU. They don't eat it...they use it. It bounces back directly in direct imports from the US (including treasuries) and indirectly when they buy a Mercedes, where the Germans then buy oil, and the Saudi's buy Treasuries.
If we focused on making the best products in the world like we used to...the deficits would take care of themselves.
In reply to China Responds: "Not Afraid… by GUS100CORRINA
I don't understand the "fight to the end to defend our interests"
what? you're interest in dumping low quality steel into the US? So we can make engine blocks that melt when they get overheated? how is that in China's best interest?
if you sell your goods in fiat....then you're stuck with our fiat and you MUST do something with it. Once you take the cash your stuck...so, stop taking the cash and move on.
In reply to Trump and America don't need… by Bumpo
They're gonna start with a FOXCONN bombing campaign
https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/s--_td6VuUq--/c_scale…
In reply to "China would fight to the… by Occident Mortal
They tried to move in on Vietnam after we pulled out and got their socks handed to them.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZoCZviOodTM
In reply to "China would fight to the… by Occident Mortal
I got it! I got it! I got it!!
We'll send gunboats into China and force them to buy Afghani opium, the profits from which we'll use to buy coveted Chinese items like tea and iphones. Hey, it worked before....
In reply to They tried to move in on… by Francis Marx
Fight to defend its debt and the debt by owed to it, by the us? what a load of bollocks
In reply to "China would fight to the… by Occident Mortal
"Can't We ALL Just Get Along?" - Rodney King.
Sadly, we cannot. Except maybe Brit Bob in the Falklands
In reply to Xi will fight for what he… by BritBob
A lot a lot of Chinese are going to starve without American exports of food and energy!
Good good luck retaliating Xi !
In reply to Xi will fight for what he… by BritBob
Of course China would say this. This is standard political talk.
the more important point: China has more to lose than the U.S. from a trade war. So they don’t want to risk it.
thisi s a short term bearish factor for the stock market, but it isn’t a medium-long term bearish factor for the stock market.
http://bullmarkets.co/stocks-on-march-22-2018-outlook/
In reply to Xi will fight for what he… by BritBob
"And Trump climbs to the top of the wrestling ring ropes.........."
"It's bedlam in the Garden tonight, Mean Gene!"
In reply to "And Trump climbs to the top… by wisehiney
“Let me tell something brother!”
“Oh yea.... Dig it!
In reply to "It's bedlam in the Garden… by ParkAveFlasher
Biden: "Wooooooo!"
In reply to “Let me tell something… by Chupacabra-322
Derivery for Mista Twump:
Poo Poo platter, steam rice balls and Orange Chicken,
you pay cash now... NOW!
China is indignant to be called out for their crimes and treaty violations. Bluffing. Call. Expect the despots to wet their EU panties circling the wagons.
the financial markets in the west exist to serve the chinese economy.
you can say the same about the US congress.
In reply to China is indignant to be… by Rex Andrus
Is this what you call a game of xi-ken?
Their only retaliation is against food and Boeing. They cannot do food and they cannot do Boeing or they don't get the Boeing plants so they can steal all the secrets.
You cannot lose a trade war when you have $600 billion deficits. You have nothing to lose.
China however, can suffer a complete collapse. China has 29,991 BMBS (Bernie Madoff Bombs) ready to go of because just about every business in China is a fraud or suffers from overcapacity by 200-300%.
What no one realizes is the Robotic Revolution is coming and all the factories that everyone sent to China will be coming back to the US anyway and China will suffer and the Communist Party may not survive.
So there are no real net consequences of a trade war with China.
The Companies that get hurt will be all those who moved their factories to China. Those who still have production in the US will boom and most likely be able to robotize their factories first and dominate.
Apple, Walmart, and Amazon will suffer but who really cares?
However, they can implement their Petro-Yuan trading platform (backed by physical gold) on March 26, 2018, and begin dumping their 3 trillion dollars in US Treasury holdings.
In reply to Their only retaliation is… by truthalwayswinsout
Bro, stop paying for JS Mineset "e-blast". Just, stop paying.
In reply to However, they can implement… by serotonindumptruck
Had to look that guy up.
You mean to tell me that the commenters on ZH have been misleading me?
I'm outraged, I tell you.
Absolutely outraged.
In reply to Bro, stop paying for JS… by ParkAveFlasher
Thats another load of bollocks
In reply to However, they can implement… by serotonindumptruck
Perhaps if I began chanting "USA! USA! USA!", then I might not start many fights in my local tavern.
Of course, I'd be expected to buy a round for the house.
In reply to Thats another load of… by 1952angus
>and begin dumping their 3 trillion dollars in US Treasury holdings.
They haven't seen the tariff on U.S. Treasury Holdings yet... pennies on the dollar?
In reply to However, they can implement… by serotonindumptruck
It´s Trillions, but otherwise you are right. k-times right. But look at your opponents.
In reply to Their only retaliation is… by truthalwayswinsout
you really believe that? the u.s. is the biggest debtor nation in the HISTORY of the world. We are not rich, we are BROKE! the game is coming to an end very soon and our 5% of the worlds population is going to feel the pain of being cut off from our creditor. Yes trump will lash out and start a war or two but it's just the last gasps of a diving nation
In reply to Their only retaliation is… by truthalwayswinsout
It's getting worse.
S&P 500 Futures 2,644.25 -74.00 -2.72%
Nasdaq Futures 6,689.25 -194.75 -2.83%
Nixons biggest crime was getting the USA involved with these guys. watergate was nothing. Oh yeah dumping gold standard was not so good either.
1913 - Fed reserve act was the single worst disaster in american history.....everything since this is just a symptom.
In reply to Nixons biggest crime was… by Xscream
Don't change the subject. Nixon fucked us with China. He took a 4th world country and made it into a credible existential threat. We refuse to let little Iran flex it's muscles, in case, some day in the far future, it may be a threat, but to China, Nixon handed over the keys to the kingdom.
In reply to 1913 - Fed reserve act was… by FreeShitter
You have no clue.
Nixon had to go to China as leverage against Brezhnev/Soviet Union.
In reply to Don't change the subject. … by Kafir Goyim
You're right, I did not consider USSR. However, given the ramp time it took to get China going, I'm unconvinced that had much effect one way or the other.
In reply to You have no clue… by BandGap
i don't buy that russian leverage for a second. you can frame it that way if you want. it does fit the optics.
all of this was planned before the sixties.
i sat in the gallery of the US senate in 1965. listening to jibberish. i asked my mom, "what are they talking about?" "we are going to start getting imports from china, and they are debating the size of the containers that will be used". i said, "a container is a container". she said, "they want to standardize the size so they will fit into a designated space". i thought she was crazy. after i got home, i got my copy of the congressional record for that day in the mail. i looked up the time/location of debate, and sure enough, they were doing exactly what she said. that was the spring of 1965. this has been in the planning for a long long time.
In reply to You're right, I did not… by Kafir Goyim
Nixon also started the EPA I believe
In reply to Nixons biggest crime was… by Xscream
Save the Snail Darter!
https://soapboxie.com/social-issues/The-Story-Of-The-Snail-Darter
In reply to Nixon also started the EPA I… by RafterManFMJ
Bureaucrats aren't afraid of ANY wars. War is good for business when you're in the business of government.
Breaking News
Russia/China break off all relations and contact with USA/EU
Spokesman said ''We are sick of these fucking liars and children'
Let the fun begin
Trump, the only NON-government-globalist puppet that finally stood up to this BS of "FREE" trade