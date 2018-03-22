China Responds: "Not Afraid Of Trade War", Vows To "Fight To The End"

Earlier today we laid out the various ways in which China can retaliate to today's official start of trade warfare between Washington and Beijing (of which the "trade war heavy" scenario was especially troublesome), and said that at this point all there is to do is watch and wait as China unveils next steps.

It did just that when the Chinese Embassy in the US issued a statement in response to the "Section 301" investigation, in which it said that the US, "ignoring rational voices" has engaged in a "typical unilateral trade protectionist action" which "China is firmly opposes."

The embassy then said that while China "does not want a trade war with anyone", it is "not afraid of and will not recoil from a trade war." Furthermore, Beijing is "confident and capable of facing any challenge."

It then warns Trump that "if a trade war were initiated by the U.S." which it just was a little after noon Eastern, "China would fight to the end to defend its own legitimate interests with all necessary measures."

Ultimately, China warns that "the actions undertaken by the U.S. are self-defeating. They will directly harm the interests of U.S. consumers, companies, and financial markets. They also jeopardize international trade order and world economic stability."

And in a plea that will fall on deaf ears in the White House, Beijing concludes by urging the U.S. "to cease and desist, make cautious decisions, and avoid placing China-U.S. trade relations in danger with the purpose of hurting others that eventually end up hurting itself."

Translation: China will retaliate imminently, at which point - in typical tit-for-tat fashion - the US would respond in kind again, until the worst-case scenario envision by Deutsche Bank emerges.

The silver lining: this trade war will be used by the Fed to first delay and then call of the rate hike cycle entirely, in the process perversely validating Trump's claim that trade wars are, drumroll, bullish.

Full statement below:

Statement of the Chinese Embassy in the United States regarding the "Section 301 Investigation"

The United States persisted in conducting the "301 investigation" and announced relevant trade measures, ignoring rational voices, and in disregard of the mutually-beneficial nature of China-U.S. trade relations and the consensus reached by the two countries of managing differences constructively through consultations. It is a typical unilateral trade protectionist action. China is strongly disappointed and firmly opposes such an action.

Bearing in mind the principles of mutual respect and win-win cooperation, China has demonstrated sincerity in making reasonable suggestions to the U.S., and has made great efforts to address the current trade imbalance between China and the U.S. China does not want a trade war with anyone. But China is not afraid of and will not recoil from a trade war. China is confident and capable of facing any challenge. If a trade war were initiated by the U.S., China would fight to the end to defend its own legitimate interests with all necessary measures.

The actions undertaken by the U.S. are self-defeating. They will directly harm the interests of U.S. consumers, companies, and financial markets. They also jeopardize international trade order and world economic stability.

We urge the U.S. to cease and desist, make cautious decisions, and avoid placing China-U.S. trade relations in danger with the purpose of hurting others that eventually end up hurting itself.

BritBob Thu, 03/22/2018 - 16:51 Permalink

Xi will fight for what he believes in and sometime he believes in fairy-tales.

China – Argentina – the Falklands

In tune with President Macri's words, Xi Jinping thanked Argentina "the support they have given us for our claim of a single China as we support theirs for the Falkland Islands."  (Telam 17 May 2017).

How would a map of the world look today if all of the territory lost and gained over the past 180 years reverted to its 19th century status? Quite a ridiculous proposal.

GUS100CORRINA Four Star Thu, 03/22/2018 - 17:28 Permalink

China Responds: "Not Afraid Of Trade War", Vows To "Fight To The End"

My response: THIS IS NOT NOW NOR HAS THIS BEEN A TRADE WAR!!! 

For 50 YEARS, American POTUS office holders have let this entire TRADE DEFICIT situation GET OUT OF CONTROL!!!

We now have  POTUS who gives a SHIT and knows DAMN WELL that running a DEFICIT of 250 billion plus per year with CHINA is NOT SUSTAINABLE!!! President TRUMP is trying to get the figure down to 100 billion. 

So for all you INTELLECTUALS out there in market FANTASY LAND, stop using the term TRADE WAR. What we are looking at is the ROTTEN FRUIT of American trade mismanagement over the last 5 decades that needs to be thrown away.

And YES, this will be PAINFUL in the short run like an ADDICT being removed from DRUGS. But longer term, it will prove to be the correct strategy.

Antifaschistische GUS100CORRINA Thu, 03/22/2018 - 18:13 Permalink

remember...it is impossible for a trade deficit to last forever.   Federal Reserve Notes represent IOUs.   they give us a boat of stuff for walmart...we give them an FRN/IOU.  They don't eat it...they use it.  It bounces back directly in direct imports from the US (including treasuries) and indirectly when they buy a Mercedes, where the Germans then buy oil, and the Saudi's buy Treasuries.

If we focused on making the best products in the world like we used to...the deficits would take care of themselves.  

 

Antifaschistische Bumpo Thu, 03/22/2018 - 18:07 Permalink

I don't understand the "fight to the end to defend our interests"

what?  you're interest in dumping low quality steel into the US?  So we can make engine blocks that melt when they get overheated?  how is that in China's best interest?

if you sell your goods in fiat....then you're stuck with our fiat and you MUST do something with it.  Once you take the cash your stuck...so, stop taking the cash and move on.

Rex Andrus Thu, 03/22/2018 - 16:54 Permalink

China is indignant to be called out for their crimes and treaty violations. Bluffing. Call. Expect the despots to wet their EU panties circling the wagons.

truthalwayswinsout Thu, 03/22/2018 - 16:56 Permalink

Their only retaliation is against food and Boeing. They cannot do food and they cannot do Boeing or they don't get the Boeing plants so they can steal all the secrets.

You cannot lose a trade war when you have $600 billion deficits. You have nothing to lose.

China however, can suffer a complete collapse. China has 29,991 BMBS (Bernie Madoff Bombs) ready to go of because just about every business in China is a fraud or suffers from overcapacity by 200-300%.

What no one realizes is the Robotic Revolution is coming and all the factories that everyone sent to China will be coming back to the US anyway and China will suffer and the Communist Party may not survive.

So there are no real net consequences of a trade war with China.

The Companies that get hurt will be all those who moved their factories to China. Those who still have production in the US will boom and most likely be able to robotize their factories first and dominate.

Apple, Walmart, and Amazon will suffer but who really cares?

Bren843 truthalwayswinsout Thu, 03/22/2018 - 18:03 Permalink

you really believe that? the u.s. is the biggest debtor nation in the HISTORY of the world. We are not rich, we are BROKE! the game is coming to an end very soon and our 5% of the worlds population is going to feel the pain of being cut off from our creditor. Yes trump will lash out and start a war or two but it's just the last gasps of a diving nation

Xscream Thu, 03/22/2018 - 16:57 Permalink

Nixons biggest crime was getting the USA involved with these guys. watergate was nothing. Oh yeah dumping gold standard was not so good either. 

just the tip Kafir Goyim Thu, 03/22/2018 - 17:44 Permalink

i don't buy that russian leverage for a second.  you can frame it that way if you want.  it does fit the optics. 

all of this was planned before the sixties.

i sat in the gallery of the US senate in 1965.  listening to jibberish. i asked my mom, "what are they talking about?"  "we are going to start getting imports from china, and they are debating the size of the containers that will be used".  i said, "a container is a container".  she said, "they want to standardize the size so they will fit into a designated space".  i thought she was crazy.   after i got home, i got my copy of the congressional record for that day in the mail.  i looked up the time/location of debate, and sure enough, they were doing exactly what she said.  that was the spring of 1965.  this has been in the planning for a long long time.

