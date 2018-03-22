Citigroup Enforces Gun Control Restrictions On Customers

Seemingly following Andrew Ross Sorkin's suggestions, and echoing the virtue-signaling from Dick's Sporting Goods et al., megabank Citigroup is setting restrictions on the sale of firearms by its business customers.
As a reminder, Andrew Ross Sorkin wrote in the NY Times that banks could control guns, if Washington won't.
Liberty Blitzkrieg's Mike Krieger exclaimed that even in today’s world replete with plutocrat public relations masquerading as journalism, it’s rare to encounter an article simultaneously pandering, authoritarian, childish and dumb. Nevertheless, I found one, and it was unsurprisingly published in The New York Times.
The title of the piece more or less says it all, How Banks Could Control Gun Sales if Washington Won’t, but let’s go ahead and examine some of the author’s suggestions in greater detail. For instance:
Here’s an idea.
What if the finance industry — credit card companies like Visa, Mastercard and American Express; credit card processors like First Data; and banks like JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo — were to effectively set new rules for the sales of guns in America?
Collectively, they have more leverage over the gun industry than any lawmaker. And it wouldn’t be hard for them to take a stand.
PayPal, Square, Stripe and Apple Pay announced years ago that they would not allow their services to be used for the sale of firearms.
If Visa and Mastercard are unwilling to act on this issue, the credit card processors and banks that issue credit cards could try. Jamie Dimon, chief executive of JPMorgan Chase, which issues credit cards and owns a payment processor, has talked about how he and his bank have “a moral obligation but also a deeply vested interest” in helping “solve pressing societal challenges.” This is your chance, Mr. Dimon.
That was followed by Dick's Sporting Goods, who said they would no longer sell high-capacity magazines and that they would not sell any gun to anyone under 21 years of age, regardless of local laws.
“When we saw what happened in Parkland, we were so disturbed and upset,” CEO Edward Stack told NYT in an interview. “We love these kids and their rallying cry, ‘enough is enough.’ It got to us.”
He added, “We’re going to take a stand and step up and tell people our view and, hopefully, bring people along into the conversation.”
And now, according to The NY Times, Citigroup is stepping in the 2nd Amendment miasma.
The new policy, announced Thursday, prohibits the sale of firearms to customers who have not passed a background check or who are younger than 21. It also bars the sale of bump stocks and high-capacity magazines. It would apply to clients who offer credit cards backed by Citigroup or borrow money, use banking services or raise capital through the company.
The rules, which the company described as “common-sense measures,” echo similar restrictions established by some major retailers, like Walmart. But they also represent the boldest such move to emerge from the banking sector.
Citigroup’s gun policy has “been a while coming,” its chief executive, Michael L. Corbat, told The New York Times Thursday.
Mr. Corbat, who called himself “an avid outdoorsman and responsible gun owner,” acknowledged that “some will find our policy too strict while others will find it too lenient.”
“We don’t pretend that these answers are perfect, but as we looked at the things we thought we could influence, we felt that, working with our clients, we could make a difference,” he said.
“Banks serve a societal purpose - we believe our investors want us to do this and be responsible corporate citizens.”
If business customers decline Citigroup’s restrictions, the bank said it would work with them to “transition their business away.”
As Krieger so eloquently concluded previously, there simply isn’t overwhelming national support for more gun control. As such, if the mega banks that wrecked the economy a decade ago and consumed massive bailouts to survive, decided to use their power to shadow legislate it will not go over well. I can promise you that much.
Comments
And now for the retard moron with a gun's opinion.
what?
Andy.
How 'bout we plug that pie hole with some hot lead?
Or, at the very least, stuff an old sock in it.
In reply to And now for by QueenDratpmurt
Smart Bump stock manfacturers will retool their technology for sex dolls.
In reply to what? by whatswhat1@yahoo.com
I need to open a Citi account so I can close it in protest.
In reply to Smart Bump stock… by Bastiat
“Banks serve a societal purpose - we believe our investors want us to do this and be responsible corporate citizens.”
“In 2015, the bank was ordered to pay $700 million to customers and fined $70 million over illegal practices related to its marketing of card add-on products.”
And
“Citigroup will refund customers $335 million after discovering it charged too much credit-card interest” Feb 18
And
“Citigroup agreed to pay $11.5 million in fines and compensatory damages to resolve claims that it gave mom-and-pop investors wrong or outdated information about its analysts’ recommendations” Dec 17
could go on and on
In reply to I by IH8OBAMA
What kind of last name is Sorkin anyway? Doesn't seem Anglo-Saxon.
In reply to “Banks serve a societal… by two hoots
All those crimes and tell me, who went to jail?? Yeah, I thought so.
In reply to What kind of last name is… by Dindu Nuffins
Turn in your guns because the next time we screw you over we don't want you to shoot us.
In reply to All those crimes and tell me… by Mr. Universe
Here's an idea. Why not start promoting sales of these legal implements of safety with fucking BITCOIN, ETHER, ETC?
There's your market right there. And it would give cryptos a needed boost.
Fuck them all!
pods
In reply to Turn in your guns because… by DillyDilly
So, banksters will prevent law-abiding Americans from purchasing firearms but see nothing wrong with money-laundering for Terrorists and Mexican Drug Lords.
What’s wrong with this picture?
In reply to Here's an idea. Why not… by pods
Ooh! Ooh! Let's do gay wedding cake sales next! And abortion services! And illegal alien remittances! What, no takers?
In reply to So, bankers will prevent law… by Pool Shark
Bankers know upon whom many of those firearms will be used when this house of cards collapses.
I'm surprised this took so long, actually. Kinda dumb on the banker's part.
In reply to Ooh! Ooh! Let's do gay… by ThaBigPerm
Stop borrowing from them then.
In reply to Bankers know upon whom many… by ThanksChump
What keeps people from paying cash? How does Citibank control that?
In reply to Bankers know upon whom many… by ThanksChump
Kind of hard to buy a gun with cash in Texas when you are in Arizona. This is the limiting of our rights. It starts with Dicks, Walmart and now the credit cards and so on and so forth. Open your eyes.
In reply to What keeps people from… by pippi68
Anybody who wants to grab my gun is gonna have to grab it from the business end
In reply to So, bankers will prevent law… by Pool Shark
The globalists hate freedom. This should sum up things pretty clearly. Pretty soon they will require you to take the sign of the beast and cutoff your credit if you don't worship as they see fit. This is what tyranny and being a debt slave is all about. Of course I don't do citigroup.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jAfUI_hETy0
I wonder if the cunts who run citi have private jets, personal security, armed guards at their offices (not the banks) the sheeple are at the banks. Remember these are the people who will tell you that you shouldn't have a gun, but they already have them.
What do these people know that you don't?
In reply to So, bankers will prevent law… by Pool Shark
We live in a world that is upside down and backwards. The Twilight Zone if you will.
In reply to So, bankers will prevent law… by Pool Shark
This is a marvelous opportunity for the NRA to issue a "GunCard." Flash that card anywhere and you get instant respect. In fact, the people behind the counter may even hold their hands over their heads to honor you.
In reply to Here's an idea. Why not… by pods
Except it should be GOA issuing the card. NRA compromises and will continue to do so in the future. GOA never backs up a millimeter. They fought the bumpstock issue when the NRA was whining it should be studied.
In reply to This is a marvelous… by Stuck on Zero
I donate to both using my CitiCard....
In reply to Except it should be GOA… by RedBaron616
I was watching a few weeks back on the AR's and what happened was smart people went out and bought, simply made the decision to buy.
I'm still seeing a few intro level AR's left.
https://gun.deals/search/apachesolr_search/736676085002?upc_only=1
But even the Ruger AR-556 are getting scarce
as well as the
https://gun.deals/search/apachesolr_search/022188868104?upc_only=1
Smith and Wesson M&P15
The globalists are on the march, they want your guns.. you should have bought while the getting was good
https://gun.deals/search/apachesolr_search/098289023292?upc_only=1
Saints not to be found
https://gun.deals/search/apachesolr_search/706397913649?upc_only=1
Colt not to be found
Need to get to a gunshow and not be left out
http://www.gunshows-usa.com
In reply to Here's an idea. Why not… by pods
How ironic. Let me go to a gun show where they PROHIBIT me from either open or concealed carry. No thanks. I'll buy from my local gun store or over the internet through my local FFL guy. You can keep your gun shows that require that everyone be disarmed.
In reply to I was watching a few weeks… by Dilluminati
laughing.. you do whatever you want dude.. fine with me, I see some people with guns who are frankly dangerous and dumb, I'm all for people practicing gun safety at the gun shows. not sure what state you live in, but not all states handle gunshows the same.. so f you're from a cunt state, in a state of "cunt" well that is too damn bad.. I do the shows just don't be a cunt
http://capitalismmagazine.com/2002/08/franciscos-money-speech/
“Francisco’s Money Speech” (appropriate)
Such looters believe it safe to rob defenseless men, once they’ve passed a law to disarm them. But their loot becomes the magnet for other looters, who get it from them as they got it. Then the race goes, not to the ablest at production, but to those most ruthless at brutality. When force is the standard, the murderer wins over the pickpocket. And then that society vanishes, in a spread of ruins and slaughter.
...
So long as men live together on earth and need means to deal with one another–their only substitute, if they abandon money, is the muzzle of a gun.
....
Paper is a mortgage on wealth that does not exist, backed by a gun aimed at those who are expected to produce it
....
Blood, whips and guns–or dollars. Take your choice–there is no other–and your time is running out.”
In reply to How ironic. Let me go to a… by RedBaron616
F**k Visa, Mastercard and CiTi. They are bloated parasitic corporations that do nothing other than promote debt servitude. I pay for everything that I possibly can in cash and will continue to make sure that I do so going forward.
In reply to Here's an idea. Why not… by pods
Just one more thing that is making traditional banking obsolete.
In reply to Turn in your guns because… by DillyDilly
I didn't really need yet another reason to have nothing to do with ShittyBank.
In reply to Turn in your guns because… by DillyDilly
Unfortunately I don't have any accounts with Shittybank, otherwise I'd be in the process of closing them this afternoon.
In reply to I didn't really need yet… by truthseeker47
For all the gun control knuckleheads, look around and see what the Federal Gov't is up to. The surveillance, the social media interactions, the banking regs, need I say FBI and Justice? Now for the Libtards, would you like your gun if/when a Theocratic government starts incarcerating you for being LGTB, for smoking too much pot, for abortion.....? The gun is your only defense from an over zealous Federal Government. Period.
In reply to What kind of last name is… by Dindu Nuffins
When I give a libtard this reverse example of how it could bite them in the ass someday, they look at me like I just stepped off a UFO. Why no they cry, the government is on our side, and the military and police will protect us.
Strictly tunnel vision.
In reply to For all the gun control… by Ghost of PartysOver
This is the biggest reason all true Conservatives should hate George Bush: he gave us the Patriot Act.
NEVER give the government more power than is minimally necessary to carry out its basic duties, or those powers will eventually be turned against YOU.
People forget that Reagan’s RICO Statutes were later used by the Clinton administration to criminally go after Operation Rescue members and Roberta Achtenberg to criminally charge homeowners whose only crime was voicing opposition to her forcing group homes into their residential neighborhoods in violation of their CC&R’s.
In reply to When I give a libtard this… by malcolmevans
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jAfUI_hETy0
The police have no responsibility to protect you. The recent response in both Broward and Vegas shows when the shooting starts they wait until it is over. Then they start screaming grab the guns. Liberals can't see it.. Just too damn frightening
https://www.nratv.com/
In reply to When I give a libtard this… by malcolmevans
Sorry, abortion was only illegal in all 50 states. Killing a baby in the womb is still killing a baby. If you think that a government that actually believes that is wrong prosecutes someone for it should be fired upon, you have the wrong idea entirely.
In reply to For all the gun control… by Ghost of PartysOver
"Shittigroup"
In reply to “Banks serve a societal… by two hoots
In late December, 2017, I noticed 4 fraudulent charges were posted to my Citibank Mastercard account. Two billing cycles went by and they snuck 2 of the 4 fraudulent charges back on my account hoping that I wouldn't notice. I spoke with their call center reps in the Philippines and Sri Lanka multiple times but could never get the fraud issue resolved. Out of frustration, I cancelled my account and told them that they are no better than the criminals that perpetrated the fraud activity.
In reply to “Banks serve a societal… by two hoots
I'm sure the cunts broke some law and are sucking some dong in an attempt at appeasement to the grab-yo-gun agenda
In reply to “Banks serve a societal… by two hoots
According to Jim Willie, Citigroup is the primary banking cartel used by the Bush Crime Family for their $1 Trillion Afghanistan heroin trade. Now that's a societal purpose if I ever heard of one!
In reply to “Banks serve a societal… by two hoots
RESPONSIBLE + CORPORATE + CITIZEN... uh, is that a nonsequitur or an oxymoron?
In reply to “Banks serve a societal… by two hoots
Yeah but I bet Citi would happily bake some gay wedding cakes if necessary.
In reply to “Banks serve a societal… by two hoots
F'ing parasites.
In reply to “Banks serve a societal… by two hoots
We need a better strategy than negative comments on Zh to fight this.
In reply to I by IH8OBAMA
You can't just start stalking and shooting Citi employees.
That's wrong. Don't do it.
In reply to We need a better strategy… by DownWithYogaPants
Come on, stupid motherfuckers.
Any time I've bought a gun with a credit card I have had to go through a NICS check. Every single fucking time.
Now when I've bought for cash from someone who needed rent money, I might not have gone through a check. And if all those guns hadn't gone overboard with all my silver and gold on that fateful canoe trip, I might have something.
This guy's statement is a great big nothingburger. They aren't doing shit, except for maybe the high cap mags and the bump stocks. Dumb ass symbolic shit.
OK, rant off.
In reply to You can't just start… by ThanksChump
Dumb ass symbolic shit.
That's what they said when the first gun law was enacted.
But,,, hey! maybe your right,,, they'll stop because it's all unconstitutional!
In reply to Come on, stupid… by SumTing Wong
Square POS vs. gun shows is kind of important. Another thing to note is Citibank is not in MT, UT, ID, I think not the Dakotas, and maybe yes to CO. So they aren't in a lot of the pro gun USA for people to have business accounts with them.
In reply to Dumb ass symbolic shit. … by rejected
The agenda will never stop because its adherents are scared shitless of people they cannot control. An armed man is a free man right up and until the moment he is killed or incarcerated. The deplorables would already be in camps if it was feasible to round them up. It is not feasible. The Marxists cannot even control the cities they purport to govern much less walk out into flyover country and disarm us.
This system and this government are long in the tooth. They are due a reset. We have constructed the most fragile civilization in the history of man. Most confuse inertia with stability.
In reply to Dumb ass symbolic shit. … by rejected
They really do need to make better canoes. More and more are tipping over.
In reply to Come on, stupid… by SumTing Wong
And if all those guns hadn't gone overboard with all my silver and gold on that fateful canoe trip . . .
WTF?? That's one of the stupidest things I've ever heard (if it's true). Next time just give that stuff to me before you go canoing.
In reply to Come on, stupid… by SumTing Wong
All the NICS check says is that you bought a gun at that time. It does say when you sold, gave away, or otherwise disposed of said gun. It is really meaningless in the long term.
If you think that they will stop with high cap mags and bump stocks, you don't know gun grabbers. Nothing wrong with either of these. Do you think that because of drunk driving, they are going to stop restaurants from serving alcohol that you their services? Crickets.
In reply to Come on, stupid… by SumTing Wong