Congress Looks To Curb Chinese Inflitration Of America's Higher Education

Authored by Nikita Vladimirov via Campus Reform,

Several Republican lawmakers are backing a new bill that would further tighten the screws on Chinese “Confucius Institutes” in U.S. colleges and universities.

The bill, S.2583, was introduced by Republican Senators Marco Rubio and Tom Cotton, and is intended to amend two laws in order to make it harder for the Chinese government to infiltrate higher education.

Numerous lawmakers have expressed concerns that Confucius Institutes serve as “proxies for the Chinese Communist Party” on American campuses, pushing “manipulative propaganda campaigns” and using “strings-attached” funding to cow professors into conforming with the Chinese government’s priorities.

According to the Congressional Record published on Tuesday, the new initiative will “amend the Foreign Agents Registration Act of 1938 to limit the exemption from the registration requirements of such Act for persons engaging in activities in furtherance of bona fide religious, scholastic, academic, or scientific pursuits or the fine arts to activities which do not promote the political agenda of a foreign government…”

Likewise, the lawmakers seek to “amend the Higher Education Act of 1965 to clarify the disclosures of foreign gifts by institutions, and for other purposes.”

If passed, the bill would require Confucius Institutes to register as foreign agents and obligate universities to disclose any substantial donations received from abroad. 

Earlier this month, Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn also blasted the suspicious activity of Confucius Institutes, arguing that the Foreign Investment Risk Review Modernization Act, another legislative effort that was introduced last year, will become “an important piece of our overall response” to China’s strategy.

“These institutes are proxies for the Chinese Communist Party,” the lawmaker said at the time.

“They offer schools financial benefits in exchange to set up shop in close proximity to U.S. researchers and students whose views they attempt to influence for what are essentially manipulative propaganda campaigns—ones that conveniently whitewash over the Communist regime’s less flattering attributes and their troubling history of human rights abuses and belligerence in places like the South China Sea.”

The bothersome relationship between the Chinese government and its Confucius Institutes has alarmed many lawmakers and foreign policy experts, who are now calling for colleges and universities to end their association with the China-linked groups.

According to Reuters, Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying dismissed U.S. concerns about the Confucius Institutes, arguing that the program is simply designed to foster educational and cultural exchanges between the two countries. 

Hua also blasted critics in Washington, urging them to “abandon these outmoded ideas and get their brains, along with their bodies, into the 21st century, and objectively and rationally view the trends of the time in global development and China’s development progress.”

Antifaschistische Falconsixone Thu, 03/22/2018 - 18:32

why don't you start with eliminating the handicap advantages that you give to "Asian Pacific Islanders" which happens to include all of china, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philipines and INDIA!!! over normal red blooded Americans.

THAT'S A START!!

Why are we handing out "student visa's" like candy?    That's a start!!!

Cut the student visa program in 1/2 and eliminate affirmative action benefits for "Asians".....

what we were smoking when we did that anyway?  then we sit around and wonder why our kids today feel disenfranchised...because our country has given them the shaft at every turn they made after they escaped high school?

romanmoment Thu, 03/22/2018 - 18:29

Congress can figure this out but can't get their heads around the fact that there was NO conspiracy between the Trump campaign and Russia.  Morons.

 

And yes, the Chinese are working very hard to exploit American laws and institutions to their advantage.  They've been doing this for years and nobody gave two shits.  

 

Trump may have some issues but man I'm glad it's him and not HRC.

Agent P J J Pettigrew Thu, 03/22/2018 - 19:20

You beat me to it.  I logged in just to say that UofI might close if they curb Chinese infiltration into US higher education.  All those fuckers crowd out many resident students that would like to go there....and then bust the curve for the remaining few that do.  I also understand they have a huge underground network for sharing papers and test answers.  I wouldn't be surprised if Chief Illiniwek is eventually resurrected as a Happy Ho Tai. 

weliveinamatrix Thu, 03/22/2018 - 18:32

theatre...all the world is a stage..things will continue...do you know how many things come up in congress and nothing is ever done? And, I am having fun with this trump thing too, but get real...We are not out of the climate change thingy, nor TPP, chemtrails, GMO, opium in afghanistan, bomnbing syria, etc...come on you guys, trump is fun, but you remind me of the obama supporters..doesnt matter what is going on you will support some actor and real estate guy because you have no clue of finding strength in your ownself.  never mind, you wont listen, why do I even post here.

BanksterMind Thu, 03/22/2018 - 18:39

Racists!

No but seriously, that's a bit late, most of the campuses are neo-marxist, water melons if you will (green on the outside, red inside). The chines are preaching to the choir.

In the 80's Deng Xiaoping decided that "To get rich is glorious".

Looks like all the wannabe Chegevarra didn't get the memo!

 

 

Youri Carma Thu, 03/22/2018 - 18:45

Ah! "Inflitration Of America's Higher Education", that's blooty marvelous! LOlz

So now the U.S. demonized about the rest of the Globe with Russia, Iran and what have you. Joy.

China has send their best men and women to universities around the globe a long time ago so if you want to talk about "Higher Education" the Chinese have done that, seen that long ago and actually are nice fellas if you get to know them a little bit better.

And which part of America's "Higher Education" is dumb & dumber enough to fall for cheap propaganda as it's presented as such a tremendous hazard.

Constitution_Bitches Thu, 03/22/2018 - 18:45

Our collective survival depends on intellect evolution. 

Teach anyone and everyone who is capable to expand the collective human intellect. 

F*ck the politics, too many stupid, ignorant, bigot, racist f*cks already and these are out so called leaders.

RagnarRedux Thu, 03/22/2018 - 18:45

Then there is Jewish influence and privilege!

Jewish Privilege In The Ivy League

"Jews, who are less qualified in comparison with European Americans, are over-represented by a factor of more than 13 times higher than their merit would deserve, and almost 6 times over-represented than their ability would deserve against Asians.(3)"

https://davidduke.com/jewish-racist-discrimination-against-better-quali…

http://www.unz.com/runz/the-myth-of-american-meritocracy/

besnook RagnarRedux Thu, 03/22/2018 - 19:34

so who do you think is upset about asian dominance in the ivy league schools to the point that asian students have to sue to be considered for admission because jewish students make up 25% of the enrollment with most of them having far fewer credentials than other asian an white students, and almost abusing the legacy enrollment program with the number of subpar students allowed to enroll. this favoritism dates back to the 1920s and before.

 