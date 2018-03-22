Congress Looks To Curb Chinese Inflitration Of America's Higher Education

Authored by Nikita Vladimirov via Campus Reform,
Several Republican lawmakers are backing a new bill that would further tighten the screws on Chinese “Confucius Institutes” in U.S. colleges and universities.
The bill, S.2583, was introduced by Republican Senators Marco Rubio and Tom Cotton, and is intended to amend two laws in order to make it harder for the Chinese government to infiltrate higher education.
Numerous lawmakers have expressed concerns that Confucius Institutes serve as “proxies for the Chinese Communist Party” on American campuses, pushing “manipulative propaganda campaigns” and using “strings-attached” funding to cow professors into conforming with the Chinese government’s priorities.
According to the Congressional Record published on Tuesday, the new initiative will “amend the Foreign Agents Registration Act of 1938 to limit the exemption from the registration requirements of such Act for persons engaging in activities in furtherance of bona fide religious, scholastic, academic, or scientific pursuits or the fine arts to activities which do not promote the political agenda of a foreign government…”
Likewise, the lawmakers seek to “amend the Higher Education Act of 1965 to clarify the disclosures of foreign gifts by institutions, and for other purposes.”
If passed, the bill would require Confucius Institutes to register as foreign agents and obligate universities to disclose any substantial donations received from abroad.
Earlier this month, Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn also blasted the suspicious activity of Confucius Institutes, arguing that the Foreign Investment Risk Review Modernization Act, another legislative effort that was introduced last year, will become “an important piece of our overall response” to China’s strategy.
“These institutes are proxies for the Chinese Communist Party,” the lawmaker said at the time.
“They offer schools financial benefits in exchange to set up shop in close proximity to U.S. researchers and students whose views they attempt to influence for what are essentially manipulative propaganda campaigns—ones that conveniently whitewash over the Communist regime’s less flattering attributes and their troubling history of human rights abuses and belligerence in places like the South China Sea.”
The bothersome relationship between the Chinese government and its Confucius Institutes has alarmed many lawmakers and foreign policy experts, who are now calling for colleges and universities to end their association with the China-linked groups.
According to Reuters, Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying dismissed U.S. concerns about the Confucius Institutes, arguing that the program is simply designed to foster educational and cultural exchanges between the two countries.
Hua also blasted critics in Washington, urging them to “abandon these outmoded ideas and get their brains, along with their bodies, into the 21st century, and objectively and rationally view the trends of the time in global development and China’s development progress.”
Comments
"...manipulative propaganda campaigns..."
Such 'campaigns' are everywhere. Just open up a newspaper, turn on the TV...
You want to register a foreign agent ? Start with AIPAC! There's your influence on education.
AIPAC has special exemption for ...............everything.
Confuseus say woman who fly upside down have crackup.
Not much to worry about. America's "higher education" is lower than a limbo stick.
Pretty much.
Sure the Chinese reds are infiltrating US universities, it’s very old news.
But has anyone been to a US school grades 1 thru 12, recently? US-born, English-speaking reds own those...
Right?!? What are they worried about, that they will out Marx America's universities?
Too late and the wrong targets....
Gender studies. Sociology, Anthropology and it's fucking spreading into history, english.
Even some STEM departments are becoming infected.
Wait till you get to the corporate world.
It's a full blown metastasising cancer.
After they are done purging the influence of the PRC in Higher Education, how about also eliminating all the Islamic Studies Departments funded by our buddies, the Saudis? These are even more pernicious than the PRC.
why don't you start with eliminating the handicap advantages that you give to "Asian Pacific Islanders" which happens to include all of china, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philipines and INDIA!!! over normal red blooded Americans.
THAT'S A START!!
Why are we handing out "student visa's" like candy? That's a start!!!
Cut the student visa program in 1/2 and eliminate affirmative action benefits for "Asians".....
what we were smoking when we did that anyway? then we sit around and wonder why our kids today feel disenfranchised...because our country has given them the shaft at every turn they made after they escaped high school?
Truth, all of it ^
"Laugh Track Deafening !!!!"
Way too late
"Congress Looks To Curb Chinese Inflitration Yup, they Flit here and they
flit there, is the Pimpernel back?
Good!
Fool, this is all about the war narrative. Stupid "conservatives" will cheer as enemy planes bomb them into oblivion.
Look into these programs a little. Fuck the commie propagandists and their money. I think making them register as foreign agents is exactly the right thing. Many US NGOs overseas deserve the same treatment.
Wait. Not Russia?
The chicom isn't your friend, not all Asians are chicom, but this shit went on way too long
Confucious say man who bolts door after horse gone finds stable always empty
"Grasshopper, it is time for you to go."
Congress can figure this out but can't get their heads around the fact that there was NO conspiracy between the Trump campaign and Russia. Morons.
And yes, the Chinese are working very hard to exploit American laws and institutions to their advantage. They've been doing this for years and nobody gave two shits.
Trump may have some issues but man I'm glad it's him and not HRC.
HRC would sell her daughter for a contribution to her Clinton global slush fund
She can't, because Chelsea Hubbell is up to her neck in it already...
Upvoted for IDing her bio-dad.
University of Illinois
Nee how ma
How much money from dept of education goes to foreign students????
You beat me to it. I logged in just to say that UofI might close if they curb Chinese infiltration into US higher education. All those fuckers crowd out many resident students that would like to go there....and then bust the curve for the remaining few that do. I also understand they have a huge underground network for sharing papers and test answers. I wouldn't be surprised if Chief Illiniwek is eventually resurrected as a Happy Ho Tai.
Next: China announces moratorium on sending grad students to the US
booya!
theatre...all the world is a stage..things will continue...do you know how many things come up in congress and nothing is ever done? And, I am having fun with this trump thing too, but get real...We are not out of the climate change thingy, nor TPP, chemtrails, GMO, opium in afghanistan, bomnbing syria, etc...come on you guys, trump is fun, but you remind me of the obama supporters..doesnt matter what is going on you will support some actor and real estate guy because you have no clue of finding strength in your ownself. never mind, you wont listen, why do I even post here.
Bye.
Hey - it's Nikita Vladimirov - the Soviet general in Fire Fox...
Actually its the Bolshevik KIKES of Israel that are doing that,.
America needs to go on a witchhunt rooting out Communists, Marxists and Anarchist groups. Jail them or expel them from the country.
Jews are the Marxists. Go get them
WOW! Exactly what I'd expect on a "libertarian" site: Full-on Repression! Only a sub-six yr old believes in "complete freedom ", um...for what I believe in, NONE for anyone else [THAT, BTW, is NOT freedom]
Racists!
No but seriously, that's a bit late, most of the campuses are neo-marxist, water melons if you will (green on the outside, red inside). The chines are preaching to the choir.
In the 80's Deng Xiaoping decided that "To get rich is glorious".
Looks like all the wannabe Chegevarra didn't get the memo!
All the stuff they won't teach at school: Entrepreneurship for kids. (age 8 to 88)
Ah! "Inflitration Of America's Higher Education", that's blooty marvelous! LOlz
So now the U.S. demonized about the rest of the Globe with Russia, Iran and what have you. Joy.
China has send their best men and women to universities around the globe a long time ago so if you want to talk about "Higher Education" the Chinese have done that, seen that long ago and actually are nice fellas if you get to know them a little bit better.
And which part of America's "Higher Education" is dumb & dumber enough to fall for cheap propaganda as it's presented as such a tremendous hazard.
Our collective survival depends on intellect evolution.
Teach anyone and everyone who is capable to expand the collective human intellect.
F*ck the politics, too many stupid, ignorant, bigot, racist f*cks already and these are out so called leaders.
Then there is Jewish influence and privilege!
Jewish Privilege In The Ivy League
"Jews, who are less qualified in comparison with European Americans, are over-represented by a factor of more than 13 times higher than their merit would deserve, and almost 6 times over-represented than their ability would deserve against Asians.(3)"
https://davidduke.com/jewish-racist-discrimination-against-better-quali…
http://www.unz.com/runz/the-myth-of-american-meritocracy/
Fuck you, Nazi
Fuck you, Nazi
http://i2.kym-cdn.com/photos/images/newsfeed/001/200/369/161.jpg
so who do you think is upset about asian dominance in the ivy league schools to the point that asian students have to sue to be considered for admission because jewish students make up 25% of the enrollment with most of them having far fewer credentials than other asian an white students, and almost abusing the legacy enrollment program with the number of subpar students allowed to enroll. this favoritism dates back to the 1920s and before.
And next it will be "Our precious bodily fluids".
Props for the Strangelove reference.
It's called the democrat party. When can we ban it?
Damn Chinese are copying the Democrats now, too?
What about the extraordinarily well-funded AIPAC - The American Israel Public Affairs Committee ...
??????
Oh I get it -- it's supposed to be a monopoly in this kind of stuff.
Bout damn time.