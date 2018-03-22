Cryptos Slide On Rumor Of Binance Crackdown, CEO Denies

Every day it seems that some new negative development emerges for the cryptocurrency sector, and just days after digital currencies evaded the wrath of the G-20 (allegedly thanks to the BOJ's Kuroda), fears of which had slammed bitcoin and its peers to multi-week lows, overnight cryptos tumbled again this time dragged lower by fears of regulatory trouble in Japan where Binance - the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange at the moment - was said to face a warning from the local regulators for operating without a license, according to Nikkei, unleashing a fresh round of concerns that increased regulatory scrutiny will curb demand for digital assets, even though this has now become a daily event.
According to the rumor initially reported by Nikkei , and which started the latest avalanche selling, Japan’s Financial Services Agency was planning to tell Binance to stop operating in the country without official approval, Bloomberg reported citing a "person familiar" who also added that Binance has several staff in Japan and has been expanding without receiving permission.
Bitcoin erased gains after Nikkei first reported the FSA’s plans, and the cryptocurrency was trading 2.2 percent lower at $8,700.85 according to Bloomberg data. Rival coins including Ether and Ripple also dropped.
In retrospect, this may have been just another attempt to spook the weak hands and shake out the "pretend-HODLers" by sending prices lower on "fake news": back in January, Binance told Bloomberg that it was working to acquire a license in Japan.
Shortly after the Nikkei report, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao denied that the exchange has “received any mandates” from the Financial Services Agency and describing Nikkei’s report as “irresponsible journalism
Nikkei showed irresponsible journalism. We are in constructive dialogs with Japan FSA, and have not received any mandates. It does not make sense for JFSA to tell a newspaper before telling us, while we have an active dialog going on with them.
Nikkei showed irresponsible journalism. We are in constructive dialogs with Japan FSA, and have not received any mandates. It does not make sense for JFSA to tell a newspaper before telling us, while we have an active dialog going on with them.— CZ (not giving crypto away) (@cz_binance) March 22, 2018
There is no reason why Japan would single out Binance: as Bloomberg notes, to date, the FSA has issued licenses to 16 cryptocurrency exchanges, including bitFlyer Inc. and Quoine. Another 16 were given permission to operate without a license. Among those was Coincheck Inc., which suffered a $500 million hack in January.
Ironically, the Coincheck hack may have benefited the industry by forcing local exchanges to clean up their act, as Japanese authorities have clamped down on the industry. Last month, the FSA issued an administrative penalty against Macau-based Blockchain Laboratory Ltd. for giving seminars and providing consultation services in Japan without a license. And this month, it suspended several local venues for poor security measures.
Binance has consistently ranked as the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by volume since late last year, according to Coinmarketcap.com. It held the top volume ranking for the past 24 hours, trading $1.8 billion, the website shows.
Over the past year, Japan has emerged as the top venue for cryptocurrency trading, and according to some analyses, the reason why the BOJ has been surprisingly supportive of cryptocurrencies - and may have warned against a harsher G-20 crackdown - is because cryptos now have a direct impact on Japanese wealth and GDP (see "Bitcoin "Wealth Effect" To Boost Japan's GDP Up To 0.3%.")
Comments
FUD comes and goes, every day.
What will happen when they run out of FUD?
In reply to FUD comes and goes, every… by Sir SpeaksALot
There is no slide. Just a bunch of anti-science jealous loser no-coiners trying to destroy real money in favor of fiat.
BUY BITCOIN!!! Losers. And try to learn about science while you're at it.
In reply to What will happen when they… by Nature_Boy_Wooooo
That chart of 'fiat currencies being traded for crypto's' doesn't look right... The Yen became more than 50% trading volume overnight !!! That didn't happen...
In reply to What will happen when they… by Nature_Boy_Wooooo
Its soon going to be Illegal to own Bitcoin.
Anyone holding Bitcoin should seriously read this article. You could be arrested.
https://www.sciencealert.com/bitcoin-illegal-almost-everywhere-after-sh…
In reply to FUD comes and goes, every… by Sir SpeaksALot
Different day, same bull shit.
binance? okay, i'll admit it, i can't keep up with this shit.
We have known for a long time that you had no clue what you were talking about No-Coiner.
In reply to binance? okay, i'll admit… by buzzsaw99
CEO "Satoshi" attempting to find ever increasingly small dick underneath kimono!
LOL!
In reply to CEO "Satoshi" attempting to… by Son of Captain Nemo
Translation: CEO's pecker increasingly shrinking in proportion to the mining server activity involuntarily halted (https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-01-05/bitcoin-miners-migrate-china-…) by government(s) with sound money we no longer can take advantage of and are alternatively seeking the biggest trade war in retaliation!
In reply to LOL! by kralizec
I guess the CEO sells first then the Government acts
Fed can't let Bitcoin take off till all the money is in the right hands..
The establishment wants you out of the new economy until they can grab full control of it. Then you'll be forced into it after a nice, high body count dollar and credit shipwreck.
The early adopters aren't playing that game.
Can't stop the signal.
An exciting time to be alive.