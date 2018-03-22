Dow Futs Plunge 600 Points From Powell Highs, Below Monday's Lows

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 03/22/2018 - 08:48

Well, that re-escalated quickly...

The Dow is down 600 points from its Powell highs...

 

And it's not just The Dow...

 

And Facebook is tumbling further...

 

Bonds and Bullion are well bid as the dollar sinks...

Tags
Technology Internet
Social Media & Networking

Comments

Vote up!
 6
Vote down!
 0
wmbz Thu, 03/22/2018 - 08:54 Permalink

"And Facebook is tumbling further"...

Good!

So this would mean that even more of their stawk holders will sue them, because the stawk can not go down based on any form of reality.

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 0
aliens is here Thu, 03/22/2018 - 08:54 Permalink

Take the pain now wussies. When did American people become such of wussies? If we don't take the pain now bigger pain is waiting for us down the road. Suck it up. Think about the children's future.

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 0
XBroker1 Thu, 03/22/2018 - 09:14 Permalink

Today is 3/22, skull & bones day. I wouldn't be surprised if it opened, down 322.  Plus expect a hoax shooting or bombing, maybe anthrax fake stories.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 1
redtie Thu, 03/22/2018 - 09:16 Permalink

Any media  platform including Facebook that can be used in anyway to promote a Christain conservative or conservative view point is being altered or eliminated.