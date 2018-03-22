Dow Futs Plunge 600 Points From Powell Highs, Below Monday's Lows

Well, that re-escalated quickly... The Dow is down 600 points from its Powell highs... And it's not just The Dow... And Facebook is tumbling further... Bonds and Bullion are well bid as the dollar sinks... Tags Technology Internet Social Media & Networking
ah shit! buy 'em! sorry ZH lol
Hmmm looks like the stock market doesn't get off ZIRP cold turkey very well. QE4 incoming!!
"QE4 incoming"!!
You are correct IMO. Banksters Inc. will jerk a knot in Jerome's ass very soon!
Meh. Some mystery dip buyer will step in and save the day.
Those pesky Belgians again?
Agrees with my crystal balls.
I love the smell of selling in the morning
Bitcoin is the answer whether you believe in science or not.
BUY BITCOIN!!! Losers.
Good riddance
Let the trade war start, bigly, BIGLY!
600 points is hardly a plunge in percentage terms when dow is at 25000.
The day's not over...in fact it's only 9 am and hasn't even started.
Wait until the London close for a ramp and then another one at 3PM- Dow down 150pts at the most at close
"And Facebook is tumbling further"...
Good!
So this would mean that even more of their stawk holders will sue them, because the stawk can not go down based on any form of reality.
...but but but...the cute doggie pics.
those pet pics and food pics are worth billions somehow. i still say someone should start shitbook, where people post pictures of their shit.
Take the pain now wussies. When did American people become such of wussies? If we don't take the pain now bigger pain is waiting for us down the road. Suck it up. Think about the children's future.
We've already fucked up the children's future...we're working on the grand kids and great grand kids now.
it's for the children! you're starting to sound like the leftists in government now.
I sure am. I am taking a page out of their playbook.
English is no longer in use. "Futs" for "futures" is naggerized usage, has nothing to do with English.
I suppose you think trannies means transsexuals ... (sigh)
It doesn't mean that? I've been responding to the wrong types of personal ads!
<honk honk>
I have witnessed the present and the future is not so bright so we might as well "naggeized" our language now to get use to future ghetto life.
What's naggerized? Sounds like you KKK'd our language.
Get out of here before I zap you with my disiniggeration gun.
cramer sez "buy buy buy" :)
Yeah, look at gold take off! /sarc Wow, all of $1,337/oz. LOL Queue monkey-hammer back to $1300 in 3...2...1...
What did they think normalization meant?
sure, sure... ...wake me when the ten year yield is >5%.
"Full Faith and Credit"
same as it ever was!
Bailout CalPERS!!!
Today is 3/22, skull & bones day. I wouldn't be surprised if it opened, down 322. Plus expect a hoax shooting or bombing, maybe anthrax fake stories.
Any media platform including Facebook that can be used in anyway to promote a Christain conservative or conservative view point is being altered or eliminated.
lol.. Nice try..
try? don't you see it, youtube etc
You claim to be a Christian but advocate for the preservation of satanic platforms? There are plenty of ways of spreading a message w/o arguing 'for' the beast.
Minds is beta right now. Hopefully something like that will sprout up.
Time for the proverbial short squeeze? Fuckers fall for it every time.
LOL! Don't worry, the Fed and their primary dealer banks got this. We will close green.
Stormy is going to show on Live TV where Donald put it, and Stocks will Soar from all the Testosterone.
You could park an 18 wheeler up in that snizz
