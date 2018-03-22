Dowd Resigns As Trump's Lead Lawyer In Mueller Probe: "He's Increasingly Ignoring Advice"

In a major development for Mueller's probe of Trump collusion with Russia collusion with Cambridge Analytics and/or obstruction of justice or whatever else is the scandal du jour, the NYT reported that on Thursday morning, Trump's lead lawyer for the special counsel investigation, John Dowd, resigned on Thursday, just days after the president called for an end to the inquiry.

Moments later, Dowd confirmed his departure to NBC News: "I love the president and wish him well," Dowd told NBC News.

As the NYT adds, Dowd, who took over the president’s legal team last summer, had considered leaving several times in recent months and ultimately concluded that Mr. Trump was increasingly ignoring his advice.

Mr. Trump has insisted he should sit for an interview with the special counsel’s office, even though Mr. Dowd believed it was a bad idea.

Dowd's resignation comes days after Trump hired Joseph diGenova, a longtime Washington lawyer who has pushed the theory that the FBI and Justice Department framed Trump in their push to remove him from office. As we reported on Monday, DiGenova wasn't expected to take a lead role, but he is expected to be a "more aggressive player on the president's legal team", joining in the middle of negotiations with the special counsel over the parameters of a possible interview with the president.

Of note, diGenova's wife is former Reagan Justice Department official and former chief counsel of the Senate Intelligence Committee, Victoria Toensing - who happens to represent FBI whistleblower William D. Campbell.

It now appears that diGenova will be Trump's main lawyer on the Mueller probe.

As a reminder, Trump also recently hired Charles Harder, the lawyer who represented Hulk Hogan in his successful defamation lawsuit against Gawker, to assist longtime attorney Michael Cohen in moving a lawsuit against former adult film star Stephanie Clifford - aka Stormy Daniels - into a federal court.