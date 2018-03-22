Facebook Fines Not Enough: Open Markets Institute Demands Full-Restructuring "To Protect Democracy"

It appears Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg's non-apology apology statement and robotic CNN interview, that he feels bad and is sorry, were not enough to quell the concerns of both shareholders and regulators as the Open Markets Institute demands that The FTC restructure Facebook and lays out 9 steps to achieve that...
Since news broke that a data analysis firm with ties to the Trump campaign harvested personal information from tens of millions of Facebook users, much of the speculation has focused on whether the Federal Trade Commission will fine the corporation for violating a 2011 deal to protect user privacy.
But the pressing nature of America’s Facebook problem, especially the way the corporation’s actions have endangered basic democratic institutions, means the FTC should go much further.
“Facebook has too much power over America’s communications infrastructure. And Facebook’s failure to manage that power responsibly has made it too easy for Russian hackers to spread propaganda and disinformation, even while making it too hard for trustworthy American journalists and editors to do their jobs. This is a direct threat to American democracy, and the government must act now,” said Barry Lynn, Executive Director of Open Markets.
If the next set of FTC commissioners truly are serious about making Facebook serve the interests of the American public, here is a set of actions they should begin to take on day one.
Every one of these action has a strong foundation in US law and practice:
1) Impose strict privacy rules on Facebook, perhaps using Europe’s new General Data Protection Regulation as a guide.
2) Spin off Facebook’s ad network. This will eliminate, in one swoop, most of the incentive that Facebook now has to amass data and to interfere and discriminate in the provision of information and news.
3) Reverse the approvals for Facebook purchases of WhatsApp and Instagram, and re-establish these as competing social networks.
4) Prohibit all future acquisitions by Facebook for at least five years.
5) Establish a system to ensure the transparency of all political communications on Facebook, similar to other major communication networks in the United States.
6) Require Facebook to adopt open and transparent standards, similar to conditions the FTC imposed on AOL Messenger in the AOL-Time Warner merger settlement in 2001.
7) Establish whether Facebook violated the 2011 consent decree and, if so, seek court sanctions.
8) Threaten to bring further legal action against Facebook unless top executives immediately agree to work with the FTC to restructure their corporation to ensure the safety and stability of our government and economy.
9) Establish whether top executives enabled, encouraged, or oversaw violations of the 2011 consent decree and, if so, pursue personal fines against them.
Rather than simply carve away some of Facebook’s huge profits, the FTC should immediately move to restructure the corporation to ensure this now essential medium of communication really serves the political and economic interests of American citizens in the 21st century.
* * *
Shareholders are not happy...
Could it really happen again?
Comments
"The government must do something," and most likely they will make it vastly more difficult to create another minds.com
They're trying to make it seem like Facebook has some superpowers. Why are they blowing this smoke up our ass?
In reply to "The government must do… by techpriest
When the government gets involved you can be assured that it will always be for the good of the masses! They might as well just change the name from Facebook to "Now Surrendering All" or just shorten it to NSAbook and just assign everyone the same number to access it that they will be assigning the sheeple to buy and sell with:
Revelation 13:16-17 And he causeth all, the small and the great, and the rich and the poor, and the free and the bond, that there be given them a mark on their right hand, or upon their forehead; (17) and that no man should be able to buy or to sell, save he that hath the mark, even the name of the beast or the number of his name.
https://sumofthyword.com/2016/10/04/the-rapture-of-the-church-is-after-…
In reply to wert by DownWithYogaPants
They just can't accept the fact that Trump won. Every excuse must be exhausted. Can hair burn for eight years straight?
In reply to If the government gets… by mobius8curve
"Facebook’s failure to manage that power responsibly has made it too easy for Russian hackers to spread propaganda and disinformation"
Oh, so that's what "restructuring" is supposed to accomplish? Protecting us from the Russians? Shit, Zuckerberg is going to look like a beacon of free speech compared to what comes next.
In reply to They just can't accept the… by FEDbuster
What about the fact that they shadowban and keep us walled out if they don't like our speech or keep us from seeing other people who agree with us? Not a peep about that
Welcome back to the gutter Zuck
In reply to "Facebook’s failure to… by NoDebt
Facebook Fines Not Enough: Open Markets Institute Demands Full-Restructuring "To Protect Democracy"
My response: Two Points to Share
1. Place all of the SOCIAL MEDIA companies (Internet Fringe Operators like Google, FB, etc.) under control of FTC (It's happening now as evidenced by recent articles!!)
2. INTERNET BILL OF RIGHTS!!!
Both actions above will address concerns with both CITIZEN INFORMATION PRIVACY and CENSORSHIP.
Both have to happen ASAP this year!
LET JUSTICE TAKE ITS DUE COURSE AS PRESCRIBED BY US LEGAL CODES.
Going forward, WE THE PEOPLE need to VOTE OUT OF OFFICE every single DEMOCRAT and RINO in the upcoming 2018 midterm elections.
Choose wisely America for the days are filled with EVIL.
In reply to "Facebook’s failure to… by NoDebt
Mark Fuckerberg is a goon, like Musk, Gates and other geniuses the elite is presenting us. To make us believe in the system the smart drop out can succeed. The real owners are the 0.01% who own the whole show. Just don’t believe the hype.
In reply to wert by DownWithYogaPants
True - the elites figured out a long time ago that to set up one of their own as a "self-made rebel" was the most convincing theater.
Bezos (directly from the Banker's Trust)
Gates (grandson of a Federal Reserve president)
Zuckerberg (funded primarily by InQTel associates, yet their investment never mentioned in the movie)
Google founders (expressly funded, at Stanford, by US-government, IC [Intelligence Community] to develop the query-based search engine of Google)
In reply to Mark Fuckerberg is a goon,… by Rapunzal
Indeed. Zuckerberg, Musk, et. al. are just spook actors - their stories scripted and sourced from some writing committee in Langley.
In reply to True - the elites figured… by desertboy
Yeah don't forget that Sergey Brin got his chops from his mom [Goddard Space Center] & dad [Math professor, Univ of Md], both just a few miles down the road from Ft. Meade.
Zuckerberg = Rockefeller (supposedly)
In reply to True - the elites figured… by desertboy
Because Trump wasn’t supposed to win
In reply to wert by DownWithYogaPants
A bunch of hysterical nonsense. Do people have anything better to do with their time?
In reply to wert by DownWithYogaPants
one does not simply unplug the darpa intel gathering experiment ran by the fckerberg.
In reply to "The government must do… by techpriest
"has made it too easy for Russian hackers"
Now even Zuckerberg has to put up with that bullshit?
In reply to one does not simply unplug… by Four chan
lol ~ Sergey Brin was born in Moscow
In reply to "has made it too easy for… by silverer
You dicked everyone, Zuck. Zuck rhymes with... oh, never mind.
Facebutt.
Take down google and all its bastard children, amazon too.
Sounds like a lot of nonsense so people stop selling their stock
The idea stolen by fuckerberg, abused by the liberals, hijacked by the government, and the whole fucking thing grabbed by the pussy by TRUMP
Hillary lost and Donald won because of Facebook now ? Oh, the irony.
"Since news broke that a data analysis firm with ties to the Trump campaign harvested personal information from tens of millions of Facebook users, much of the speculation has focused on whether the Federal Trade Commission will fine the corporation for violating a 2011 deal to protect user privacy."
And the condoned Obama data give-away extravaganza?
And Facebook’s failure to manage that power responsibly has made it too easy for Russian hackers to spread propaganda and disinformation,......
his name was Seth Rich
Face book is good because it is an affordable way for small business to advertise. It is not perfect.
It seems like all you Facebook haters really hate it because it is better than everything else, more efficient and less expensive.
If you don't like it don't use it. I really question the hate toward FB.
Crush the stock, it needs it. Fiat bullshit.
I use FB to make fiat to pay for life.
I don’t use it. I just don’t like the lies around all those tech billionaires. They didn’t invent anything none of them. They are just hired by the 0.01% to run the shit show.
In reply to Face book is good because it… by TheMexican
So what did Zuckerberg REALLY do to piss off TPTB to put FB in the 'picking losers' category?
It’s a good cop bad cop game. They let Facebook fall and the masses are happy. The 0.01% create and they destroy. Isn’t it fun to play god ?
In reply to So what did Zuckerberg… by holdbuysell
"Sign up with your Facebook profile"...........SUCKERS!!!
"Add your mobile/cell phone number for extra security".........SUCKERS!!!
"Tag your location so others can follow where you are"..............SUCKERS!!!!
"Post pictures of your house and kids and holidays"...........SUCKERS!!!!
"Add all those friends who gave you friend requests and you don't even know who the F##£ they are........SUCKERS!!!!
"Think make my profile non public gives you privacy"...........SUCKERS!!!!!!
No more big guberment intervention.
A truly free society requires an intelligent, active, aware populace.
Ignorance/laziness/complacency of a citizenry is no excuse for more laws.
"The more corrupt the state, the more numerous the laws".
Tacitus
You frickin idiots have no one to blame but yourselves.
Don't like it? STOP SUPPORTING IT!
"Open borders" are a fantastic way to keep the country mostly illiterate. Try fighting that one.
In reply to No more big guberment… by JelloBeyonce
Throwing Zuckerberg under the bus. Why?
Because they think nobody is smart enough to figure out Obama and Hillary did the same exact thing.... Shhh....
In reply to Throwing Zuckerberg under… by Savvy
More confounded trickery.
Wall St spawned FaceCrook.
The govt embraces their chicanery.
Lizards don't eat Lizards.
Back to serving big juicy nothingburgers.
Remember when everybody tore their hair out by the roots when Obama and Hillary did this!?!? Remember when people went nuts over it?!?
No, neither do I....
Throw in 40 lashes with a cane
The only idea fucktard nanny statists can think of is to regulate them. The thought of competition crushing them naturally is unimaginable for most idiots. Regulating them will of course simply establish them as a permanent institution. Regulation just welfare by another name and method, for the industries involved. Corporate execs love regulation. That's how they make monopolies, and too-big-to-fail.
Layoffs, eateries closing, metrosexuals in hiding, Palo Alto foreclosures, gnashing of bleached teeth... Or it ain't real.
Um who is the Open markets institute? Funny that they used the lefties trigger words.
Im thinking some brain washing be going on here. At minimum we got a royal chain yank.