Facebook, Uber, And The End Of The Great American Tech Delusion

We’ve been there before, in the crash of the dot-com bubble of 2000, when we believed that downloading pop music and porn would drive the economy of the future.
We’ve done it again: We made another tech bubble on the premise that Americans would write the apps and Asians would make the hardware, and the miracle of connectivity would bring the world together in Mark Zuckerberg’s utopian vision. Internet community and Artificial Intelligence were the two blasts of hot air that inflated the bubble. Social media as a substitute for actual human interaction and computation as a substitute for human thought were going to waft us into the future.
This week’s double crash of these delusions was the sort of irony that makes one intimate the hand of God in human history.
The crown jewel of Artificial Intelligence shattered when Uber’s autonomous SUV ran over Ms. Elaine Herzberg at the corner of Curry and Mill Street in Tempe, Arizona. And the concept of Internet community vaporized when news reports alleged that Cambridge Analytica improperly retained Facebook profiles of 50 million users. Facebook promptly lost 7% of its stock market value in yesterday’s trading, and other big tech names fell by 3% to 4%.
All the hype in the world can’t stand up to the ugly fact of a dead human body on the road. A few skeptics, including the distinguished physicist and venture capitalist Dr. Henry Kressel, have warned that AI in general and self-driving cars, in particular, are mainly hype. As Kressel wrote last year in Asia Times:
In a well-controlled environment (like driving on a track), the computer can be expected to respond to situations consistent with programmed information. The problematic situations are the accidental ones when something happens on the track that requires a quick response different from the programmed actions. This is where the awareness and quick response of a human driver come into play and where the response of a computer making the decisions is quite another matter. And this is the skill that differentiates race-car drivers from the rest of us – and computers from all of us.
A glance at the intersection where Uber’s vehicle killed Ms. Herzberg tells the whole story. It is one of those massive, amorphous, ill-designed and opaque suburban crossings that human drivers traverse in fear of their lives. One makes eye contact with other drivers and pedestrians, taps the breaks, and proceeds with extreme caution. To ask a computer to navigate through this sort of mess is foolish. We do not know the precise circumstances of Ms. Herzberg’s death; we only are surprised that it did not happen before. If that seems complex, try fighting the yellow cabs in Manhattan with a self-driving car.
Self-driving vehicle tests are now suspended, which will collapse valuations across a range of Silicon Valley enterprises. But that is minor compared to the blow to the public’s perception of the future of AI technology.
The Information, a consulting organization that showcases industry specialists, recently held a conference call on self-driving where one expert warned: “You have to remember that self-driving does not work, at least in… a highly functional, driverless robotaxi sense. It does not work. And there are many folks clamoring for architectures to get there. Again, think back to flight. Do you ever watch those YouTube videos where the guy pumping the umbrella and the dude with a big corkscrew and the person with the bird wings? I would think of it more that way. It is left to be seen which one of those architectures gets you to a useful outcome.”
America simply doesn’t have the infrastructure to support autonomous vehicles, the expert added. China is another matter, he added:
If you’ve been to China… over the last couple of years and watched it grow, they are literally building new cities all of the time and then they move populations into them. And these cities frequently have infrastructure that is unheard of in the US. Just as an example, fences that keep people off the roads. Someone who jumped the fence and runs out into the road and gets hit by a car – that’s the pedestrian’s fault. Simple things like that make the self-driving problem several orders of magnitude easier [emphasis added]. So even without looking at their “technology pool,” just their ability to do simple things like that I think really makes China a very, very attractive target for developing autonomy. I think it would be foolish to count them out in any way, shape or form. The China market may end up being something that is very big and profitable for the companies that are there.
The last tech bubble was based on entertainment, as I wrote in my maiden column for this website’s predecessor, Asia Times Online, in January 2000:
What if [the Internet stock boom] isn’t a bubble? What if consumers want to double or quadruple their spending on whatever it is the Internet has to offer every year for the next 20 years? What if they will pay a premium to watch their favorite episode of Pee-Wee Herman or the Lone Ranger rather than the latest sit-com? What if they will spend heavily to explore the cutting edge of anatomical possibility on the porn sites?
Americans woke up one day in early 2000 and realized that salacious entertainment could not support equity market valuations indefinitely. Now Americans have discovered that cars won’t drive themselves like magic and that the Facebook fishbowl is not a substitute for ordinary human interaction, but rather a vast commercial experiment in profiling their behavior.
Only a handful of Facebook users will delete their accounts and cancel their broadband connections, to be sure, but the bloom is off the lily: The Internet giant no longer can sell the concept of community, and it is not clear what it will sell except the sort of connectivity that is provided by any number of competitors.
The idea that Americans would be the designers and Asians would be the manufacturing worker-bees had an obvious and fatal flaw. At some point, the advancement of the technology requires real physical infrastructure, and research and development will come to grief without a working partnership with the factory floor. Without the sort of physical infrastructure that China is building into its new cities, computation can’t solve all the problems that arise in intersections like the corner of Mill Avenue and Curry St. in Tempe, Arizona.
Infrastructure, R&D budgets, and technological innovation by themselves don’t explain major economic transformations, however. More important than all of these put together, Prof. Edmund Phelps argued in his 2013 book Mass Flourishing (which I reviewed for Standpoint magazine). The people of China have leapt from traditional life into the modern world, and their entire life experience is a sequence of innovations. They are far more eager than Americans or Europeans to adopt new technologies because they never made a habit of old ones. For example, E-commerce now accounts for 30% of retail sales in China, but less than 10% of retail sales in the United States.
China’s alternative to Facebook behind the Great Firewall is Wechat, Tencent’s premier product. Unlike Facebook users, who feel violated when they learn that their personal data was appropriated by big data firms, Chinese social media users have no expectation of privacy. The issue simply doesn’t arise: Everything that one does in China is subject to examination by the state.
America’s tech stocks won’t blow up in the fashion of early 2000 when the tech sector traded at 60 times forward earnings vs. about 16 times today. Unlike the era of maximized burn rates, they are monopolies with stable profits. But the tarnished tech sector won’t drive stock market valuations the way it did during the past five years. It isn’t clear what will.
Tech will work in the troposphere up (drones, airlines, satellite, missiles, spaceX stuff), oceans, all away from people. Not ready for people mixing.
" If you’ve been to China… over the last couple of years and watched it grow, they are literally building new cities all of the time and then they move populations into them. "
Anybody else laughing their ass off at this? China's infamous ghost cities...built on false demand created by the communist state and left to ruins by the reality of no actual demand? LOL.
Tech can now do people better than you do people, in a lot of contexts. There are now people spend more time in reasonable conversion with AAPL's Siri than they do with family members living in the same house. It will only get worse, smart appliances, talking to your stupid refrigerator, Christ it never ends. And then, mu'fucking androids will show up to do house work and wipe your 87 year old ass when your kids have told you to go fuck yourself for a geezer. Nobody reading these words will bat an eye by then, you'll be so dependent on tech to figure out the exponentially increasing complexity of the human world you'll shit yourself at the mere thought of a power failure or EMP.
In reply to Tech will work in the… by two hoots
I've said it before, no matter how "smart" or fast they get, computers will never understand the meaning of the word "Now!"..........................
The author is so clueless it hurts.
You are gonna be rolled, fuckers.
I am on the inside of all this and imma tell you right now, it's a done deal nikkas.
meaning Ai and driverless cars... I tend to agree. we are definitely accelerating towards an "event horizon" of some kind, or simply the "Unknown" . its not a joke, its going to happen. our tools will surpass us .... eclipse us in the blink of an eye, so they say we must merge with it (and eachother i would assume? but perhaps not.) but we will become it, synthetic ... lifeless not the other way around. dead? alive? dreaming? no one knows but most agree its coming and i think its coming sooner than later.. needless to say the change is going to come quicker and quicker now
In reply to The author is so clueless it… by cougar_w
No driver could do any better then that Uber AI did, and I don't even like Uber.
I've never hit a person or another car in 25 years of driving. I've also avoided dozens of collisions with quick thinking and reflexes.
I would put myself up against Uber's AI system anytime. Uber's system couldn't navigate past a delivery truck that was sticking half a foot out into a street in Pittsburgh.
A self driving car would sit at a dead stop until the gas tank ran out and the batteries died just trying to get out of my driveway and head down my potholed street with no markings or stop signs.
In reply to No driver could do any… by Neochrome
Don't forget the self-driving car bullshit. As though broke Americans, who can't even afford their current fleet of monster SUVs and pickup trucks, will be spending a million bucks a piece on self-driving cars, with trillions needed in infrastructure investment to make it happen.
Living in the present is very Zen.
But rust wins. Every time.
Except at the leGrange points. Then you can choose the best steel for for the job and its guaranteed not to rust.
In reply to Don't forget the self… by pitz
Someone who jumped the fence and runs out into the road and gets hit by a car – that’s the pedestrian’s fault.
And someone who steps off the sidewalk and gets hit by vehicle-that's the pedestrian's fault.
Unless it's a child or teen girl or woman.
I was telling my wife the other day my smartphone can’t sit on my face and giggle..
Give it a decade.
In reply to I was telling my wife the… by MuffDiver69
They were never great to begin with.
The video of the poor woman getting run down by Skynet was damning.
It was a four lane road, she was crossing from the left with the bicycle pointed at the curb. She had already crossed one lane walking with the bicycle, the Uber vehicle was in the right lane doing 5mph over the posted limit. Originally they claim she had just walked into the street, but unless the video was reversed, she was walking towards the curb when she was hit.
It means that she had already been in the street for quite a while. The self driving car didn't "see" her at all. The backup driver of the car wasn't even looking at the road, probably playing on his phone. He only looked up after the vehicle hit the woman and he had a shocked look on his face.
I had wondered how the bicycle and the woman ended up where they did and how the moron police chief could exonerate Uber when it was clear the self driving car was at fault.
Would a human still would have hit her? Maybe.
However a human most likely would have seen a woman crossing a four lane street pushing a bicycle who had already made it through three of the lanes.
My guess is the car couldn't make out what the object was. The combination of a standing woman, a bicycle, and grocery bags threw the object recognition software for a loop and the car went on with its standard operation. With these things still in beta, a human backup driver should be at the ready to grab that wheel at a moment's notice. For the "driver" to be looking down, not paying attention, he should be held liable along with Uber.
If I hit a woman walking across the street, regardless of it being dark and potentially jaywalking, I'd be charged with involuntary manslaughter.
Keep in mind the AI attempted a hit & run until the human driver overrode it.
In reply to The video of the poor woman… by adr
What's the point of having a self driving car if you have to pay attention to the damn road and can't be tweeting on your phone or taking a nap.
In reply to The video of the poor woman… by adr
Where was the LIDAR?
(the spinning radar like thing you see on the top of some AI vehicles)
In reply to The video of the poor woman… by adr
You imply wetware is perfect.
Old motorcycle riders will beg to differ.
How many of us suffer from petti mal, and don't even know?
Old motorcycle riders know this.
In reply to The video of the poor woman… by adr
I work in major infrastructure (power, water, rail) for the largest companies on earth.
The original BART trains in Silicon Valley (1972) were robotically driven until one of the robots missed the brake and two cars exploded through the side of a building and ended up laying in the street.
Around the world companies have been trying to automate train operations. Trains, as I am sure you are aware, are mostly stuck on rail lines that do not move.
The only thing the train has to do is make sure the track ahead is clear. They have not had much success. And think how much more simple the problem of driving a train is verses driving a car.
One area that has met with some success is the automation of super heavy mining equipment. The human drivers tend to run over their co-workers and otherwise cause an array of problems. So far the computers are doing pretty well, but again, the problem they are solving is far more simple.
When I was last in China the buildings in Beijing were about 80% empty.
the adoption of technology and social media = walking into your lifelong prison without a fight, or even the slightest clue what you were doing.