French Voters Turn On Macron: Violence Erupts On Paris Streets As Workers Protest Labor Reforms

That didn't take long.
Less than a year after French President Emmanuel Macron rode a wave of reformist optimism to the Elysee Palace, France's vast body of public-sector workers have turned against the country's youngest-ever president as his attempts to loosen France's restrictive labor laws have met with an outraged response from France's 5.4 million civil servants and workers on its state-run rail system.
Rail workers are using Thursday's demonstrations as the start of a prolonged strike that could last until June. Specifically, rail workers are protesting Macron's plan to cut some of the special employment rights for rail workers. From April 3 until June 28, rail unions have planned strikes for two days out of every five.
Macron famously prevailed in a runoff election last Spring, where he defeated National Front candidate Marine Le Pen after founding his own centrist, reform-oriented political movement called En Marche - or "Forward!" in English.
For his part, Macron is hoping the public will respect him for standing firm, and maybe even that the broader public will find the strikes exasperating.
The strike was expected to lead to the cancellation of 60% of fast trains, 75% of inter-city trains and about 30% of Paris airports' flights throughout the day.
A Les Echos poll showed just over half of French people backed Thursday’s strike - but an even larger majority are pushing for the reforms, including cutting the number of public sector workers, what the Express described as a "paradox."
"We are going to continue reforming France in depth ... with the certitude that our country needs this transformation to make up for the ground lost over previous decades," Macron told reporters during a trip to India last week.
As the Guardian explains, Thursday’s strike date was deliberately chosen to echo the start of nationwide protests in 1968 that led to the country’s biggest ever strikes and the notorious street battles between police and students of May 1968.
As Express reported, students clashed with riot police on Thursday, who fired tear gas to disperse the crowds.
Unions had previously struggled to unite crowds against Macron's reforms. But Thursday was the first protest that brought together both public sector workers, students and railway workers.
"It's a real mess this morning," Didier Samba, who missed his morning commuter train to the suburbs and had more than one hour's wait for the next, said at Paris' Gare du Nord station.
According to the Unions, one in four primary schools were on strike, while electricity generation dropped by over three gigawatts (GW), the equivalent of three nuclear reactors, as gas and electricity sector workers joined the strike. Some 150 protest marches were scheduled - including two rallies starting at around 1300 GMT in Paris.
Of course, some of the hostility is due to Macron going back on his campaign promises for better recognition and remuneration. He now seeks to slash budgets, rely more on contract workers, introduce merit-based pay and voluntary redundancies to cut the number of public workers by 120,000 over five years.
The government, which led an overhaul of labor laws last year and is working on a series of other sensitive reforms to programs like unemployment insurance, says it will stand by its plans - though they will keep a close eye on protests.
Though he has promised to maintain a steady hand, Macron will be watching the protests with what we imagine would be a sense of foreboding. Thursday's strike, and the government's reaction, will be a test, said Laurent Berger, the head of France's largest union, CFDT.
"Either they (the government) listen to us and it will have been just a warning shot, or they don't listen to us and then, let me tell you that public sector workers are very mobilised," he told RTL radio.
Comments
MAGMA...wrong nation...
Lesson learned here....
You can never stop giving out “free” shit if you ever start giving out “free” shit.
In reply to X by Déjà view
Shut down food deliveries. "Delivering food with hundreds of dangerous migrants attacking trucks is risking the lives of the drivers so blocking of deliveries by the police is ordered". No more Grey Poupon. Starve you fuckers.
In reply to Lesson learned here… by TheSilentMajority
There is a problem with France.
There is a problem with Canada.
And another one with new Zealand.
What do these countries have in common?
Young 40yo ignorant and fashionista prezz/PMs with no talent who have neither experience in life nor any clue about economy despite what we've been force fed through the official Isreali lies channels. And yet they act as tools to decimate their white populations without knowing the consequences of their stupidity.
Cui bono? If you haven't yet guessed by now then go back to school and re-read history ( actually it's lies in school, so go read it through reputable alternative sources, it's going to be time well invested). There's very little I can do for uneducated idiots.
In reply to Shut down food deliveries. … by SoDamnMad
The French? Ha, ha, ha, ha. Those ass-munching Frogs don't want to work. They just want to drink wine and fuck with their faces. Bastards.
In reply to Shut down food deliveries. … by SoDamnMad
Get your 10 trillion franc notes here!
In reply to The French? Ha, ha, ha, ha… by purplewarrior
"Huh, well yes, we elected a Communist, but we didn't think he'd do THAT!! Sacre bleu!!!"
What do you think? Maybe his 70-yo wife and former schoolteacher is putting him up to it?
In reply to Get your 10 trillion franc… by Aeonios
Foppish Manny Macron, the boy wonder pedo victim Jupiterian "god" and Big Mama STASI "Erika" in her Berlin bat cave are under the delusion that they can spawn together the Fifth Reich where France loots German pensioners for the losses of French banksters in Southern Urupp and Die Fuehrerin can lord over the entire assemblage of Europeon peasantry for her Soros slash chosenite handlers. It is going to be a major source of delight to watch the entire abomination of Natostan explode in their faces and with it the end of the Pedophile Politburo in EUSSR sink hole Brussels. The masses have got it figured and Marine Le Pen will only profit from this cheap Vichy NAZI side show as Bastille pig bashing season opens with spring and le French rip the pavements to pieces as only le French can.
In reply to X by Déjà view
Gaddafi's son is ready to testify against Sarkozy.
https://z5h64q92x9.net/proxy_u/ru-en.ru/https/colonelcassad.livejournal…
In reply to Foppish Manny Macron, the… by Fireman
And strangely while prefabricated Macron is meeting resistance and can legitimately doubt he will be re-elected in a landslide, we learn that his 2 most formidable contenders, namely Marine Le Pen and the infamous Sarkozy, will likely be condemned for any reason that seems legit. This means in no uncertain terms that they will not be able to campaign against him. Not that Sarkozy didn't deserve it, especially after having persecuted his predecessor. But in the case of Le Pen, this is very very dubious.
Anyway this kind of strategy couldn't come out of the brain of Macron alone, for he his a tool, in the same vein as the other falsely named farcebook Jew.
So this poses the question about the handler of the prime fag of France, and the deep state, which seems to go very deep in there, as well as in Macron's anus.
Cui bono again?
In reply to Gaddafi's son is ready to… by Shemp 4 Victory
Cut with this tear gas shit. You want to hurl a piece of street granite at my head, I'll fire a .223 at your knees. See how you like it.
In reply to Foppish Manny Macron, the… by Fireman
Clearly you fail to appreciate European ExceptionalismTM and the next level of humanity contemporary Western Europeans have ascended to. You see, (hark'eth) Europeans have risen above war, violence even the ability to defend themselves. Ne'er again will there be violence or war committed by a European government (hark'eth)against its own people(hark'eth).
These are peaceful (hark'eth) protestors (hark'eth) protesting for their (hark'eth) rights(hark'eth).
Regrettably the above is a realistic description of how many here in Rainbowland think.
In reply to Cut with this tear gas shit… by SoDamnMad
If you want your Liberté, you can keep your Liberté.
Sincerely,
No one in France
What the hell is wrong with people? Did they actually believe this little bitch and his lies? It amazes me how stupid people are when it comes to their own futures... Whatever, it doesnt matter anyways seeing as how the Brexit shit wont happen, the overlords will do whatever they want it seems.
Voters firmly rejected the "Far Right" political candidate. Just that it was the wrong "Far Right" political candidate, (who the MSM dubbed centre left.) So, he must have been centre left. Right?
Poor dumb French voters....
The news of France at war with itself is becoming tiresome...does anybody care about France anymore...Let Islam crucify it if they can't get their shit together...
All I can think about is revenge for Gadhafi...
The muzzies can sit on the sidelines and watch the two sides fight, occasionally firing on one side or the other if things quiet down. At the end they can work on the tired"winner" of all this mayhem. Go long plate glass windows.
In reply to The news of France at war… by Cracker Pipes
Hate to say it (kind of), but any trouble for Macron makes me smile. I've been seriously disappointed that he was elected in the first place rather than Le Pen.
Yes but Macron is N.M.Rothschild's darling bought and paid for. Pen is not.
In reply to Hate to say it (kind of),… by LadyMarmalade
delete
In reply to Hate to say it (kind of),… by LadyMarmalade
delete
In reply to Hate to say it (kind of),… by LadyMarmalade
It is ironic, most of these protesters did not vote for Le Pen although her economic policies would have been in their favor. They voted for the golden boy in order not to have Le Pen in power. Macron however already said he was going to push through reforms which are necessary to make France competitive.
France is a country that hates change but loves revolution.
Great moniker you have there, because it reflects the way your comment makes no sense. French don't hate change, their country is getting transformed and they don't seem to mind.
In reply to France is a country that… by Voice of insanity
Zut alors!
In reply to Great moniker you have there… by MusicIsYou
The stupid french are programmed to protest over certain things, but the retards won't protest over their entire culture getting transformed.
There is no more France, that exists today in the land of the old France is a 3rd World Muslim territory in Europe under the EU flag... that is it people ! RIO French history ! Welcome brave new multicultural World!
so expected. europe is on edge will purge macron minutes after he gives the speech to the Congress. the antiamerican anger is all over Europe you can feel it everywhere. I won't even dare to show my us passport sometimes. if you think Poland and France are your allies think twice. Balkan countries, Italy, Austria are even worse. eastern nato members hate you with the passion, all of them.
silly frenchy free shit is for migrants, you keep on working
French voters are street whores
Nothing new they riot every year it’s tradition in France.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=58&v=5oP25vd4o1c
Migrants invade Basilica St. Denis during service...where Martel is buried...
They should rally not because of his labor reforms but BECAUSE HE IS ONE OF THE TRAITORS (LIKE MERKEL, JUNKER, MAY, TUSK, etc) TRYING TO DESTROY EUROPE!! He blows with the wind on his political affiliations which is more deceptive...