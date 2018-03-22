Full-Scale Terror Drill: US Military Simulates Nuclear Truck Bomb Attack In Sacramento

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 03/22/2018 - 21:30

On Thursday, the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) will accompany the California National Guard’s Homeland Response Force (HRF) and the 95th Civil Support Team, along with FEMA Urban Search & Rescue Forces, CAL Fire, FBI, Department of Energy Radiation Assistance Team 7, and several other emergency response agencies for a “terrorism and active shooter response exercise at Sleep Train Arena in Sacramento and Sonoma Raceway,” said California Guard Deputy Director of Public Affairs.

“It is only through regular, realistic training alongside our partner agencies that we keep our skills sharp and response times low,” said Maj. Gen. David S. Baldwin, Adjutant General for the California National Guard. “These exercises establish the relationships and interagency coordination that is fundamental to an effective response during emergency incidents.”

With the magnitude of this terror drill, the public should expect:

The training scenario involves a series of simultaneous terrorist attacks across Northern California following a 6.5-magnitude earthquake. The attacks include simulated improvised explosive devices (IED), the detonation of a simulated radiation-dispersal device (RDD) and firearms. Sleep Train Arena will serve as the training site for IED and RDD response, while Sonoma Raceway will be the site for active shooter response training. Hundreds of emergency-response personnel, vehicles, and aircraft are expected to participate.

Read Full Release:

“First Responder Exercise @ #SleepTrainArena THUR.3/22. Very Realistic but don’t worry. Only an exercise. Fire trucks, Helicopters, Ambulances, “Victims” (Actors) & Media. We’re just training to serve YOU,” said California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services’ Twitter account.

“TOMORROW: A reminder to the public and media that the Cal Guard, @Cal_OES, and several other emergency-response agencies will conduct a full-scale first responder exercise tomorrow/Thursday inside and outside @SleepTrainArena,” said the Official California National Guard’s Twitter account.

“Sacramento-area residents will see a large number of military and first responder vehicles and aircraft in the area starting early tomorrow morning and running through Friday morning. No need to be alarmed, just a preparedness drill,” said Sacramento Fire Department.

According to CBS Sacramento, first responders and the United States Armed Forces will simulate a “disaster drill” and “train for real-life terror attacks” at the Sleep Train Arena, on Thursday. The storyline of the drill includes a nuclear truck bomb denotation inside the sporting arena. This will be a wild training exercise, as government and military officials have been relatively discreet about terror drill.

Earlier this week, social media users freaked out when large formations of military helicopters circled above Sacramento. Unbeknownst to the general public, the helicopters were not because Californians upset Trump as some social media users believed, but instead, the flying war machines were preparing for today’s full-scale nuclear truck bomb denotation drill at Sleep Train Arena.

“Helicopters circling Sacramento. Did we upset Trump? @kcranews @sacbee_news @CBSSacramento @abc10,” said one Twitter user.

Another Twitter user said, “Sacramento Ca , can someone explain this ? Hella Helicopters.”

One worried Twitter said, “9 helicopters flying over Sacramento in formation. If this was before this admin I wouldn’t be worried, but now….”

The bottom line: The United States government is quietly preparing for a mass-casualty incident involving a radiological dispersal device (RDD). As a citizen, you are not allowed to know this knowledge, and frankly, you will not be prepared - only the government will be.

erkme73 pier Thu, 03/22/2018 - 21:38 Permalink

^^^^FUCKING SPAMMER^^^^  Please report "Pier" to abuse@zerohedge.com as a prolific spammer.

Seems to me the only difference between a drill with "victims" (actors), and a false-flag attack, is how the media reports it.   Why is it so hard for people to believe that  Sandy Hook, or the Stoneman shooting (which supposedly also had a "code red drill" scheduled that day) isn't just a "drill" that was not advertised as such?

beepbop erkme73 Thu, 03/22/2018 - 22:59 Permalink

Hey philipat/erkme73/zerospam... what happened to your spam with ZeroSpam? Did you get confused as to which you were gonna use? Do you still think you own ZH? Are you the ZH superhero wannabe? Did you forget your meds? Clarification please!

LOL

Somebody report erkme73 for spamming vs spam.

LOL

 

chumbawamba WVHillbilly Thu, 03/22/2018 - 22:08 Permalink

A "Radiation Dispersal Device" you say?

Sounds scary.

Wait, isn't that what Fuckyoushima has been since 2011?  A radiation dispersal "device" (if as large as a nuclear reactor plant)?

Why, yes, it is.

And what have been the effects?  As far as we all can tell or are being told, negligible.  At least the doomsday scenarios have not materialized.

So unless a terrorist can haul a fucking nuclear power facility with multiple reactors around with him and detonate it, and even if then...

Is any hysteria warranted?

At all?

Answer yourself in the form of a question.

I am Chumbawamba.

skbull44 robertocarlos Thu, 03/22/2018 - 22:27 Permalink

"...The storyline of the drill includes a nuclear truck bomb denotation..."

Just like the 2006 TV show Jericho: https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0805663/?ref_=nv_sr_1

A false flag attack in 24 America cities, blamed on North Korea and Iran but carried out by the deep state and a large corporation that had suggested such a possibility in a research report they wrote for the government.

Is it fact or is it fiction? Hard to tell in these Orwellian times.

 

https://Olduvai.ca

Dun_Dulind Thu, 03/22/2018 - 21:40 Permalink

It's a front for moving Federal forces into Sanctuary cities and kicking out all the traitorous scumbag liberals.  If you're only seeing military assets around Sanctuary Cities, the source of your problems are likely those in your local government.

BetterRalph Thu, 03/22/2018 - 21:43 Permalink

It's NANCY PELOSI's BLACKBLOCK and BLM and all that crap from Berkley.  ( I would gtfo if I was at that other ARENA. and SUE EM. snd the bill to NANCY PELOSI )

Cars goin 80 down the street.

also Send the bill to the media  because they encourage BLM damage to downtown.

SEND ALL THE BILLS TO @ NancyPelosi    and @XavierBaccerra  for that awan spy ring to be a festerin the communist treason.  Send him the bill too when the FIRES in SACRAMENTO go on and on day after day

 

Night time soon...   a CHOREOGRAPHED CIRCUS OF COMMUNIST TREASON ?    OR SACPD gonna put the stomp on the commies.

Keep listening, spread the word.  Send the bill to that BITCH pelosi.

San Pedro Thu, 03/22/2018 - 21:48 Permalink

Miniature 10k ton nukes are now only 6 dia by 15" long. A thermos.  A 10k ton nuke detonation would change your Liberal / Progressive life for your life time. Coast to coast.. 

IvannaHumpalot Thu, 03/22/2018 - 22:10 Permalink

They have to practise for every scenario, it's GOOD they're doing this. It does NOT mean there's a false flag disaster coming as idiotards like to say. It means they are practising their skills to keep ready just in case the unthinkable happens. That's their job. We pay them to do that.

IvannaHumpalot Thu, 03/22/2018 - 22:13 Permalink

the biggest threat scenario they are NOT planning for is religious subversion through mass migration and competitive breeding over a 100-year time frame. That's what will destroy Western civilisation 