House Commerce Chair Calls On Zuckerberg To Testify

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 03/22/2018 - 13:01

As was widely expected, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has been formally asked by the leaders of the House Energy and Commerce Committee to testify at an upcoming hearing organized in response to reports about the firm's lax data security standards, revealed in a weekend expose about how a data analytics firm working for the Trump campaign improperly used personal data from 50 million Facebook users, per the Washington Post.

The request officially came Thursday from the House Energy and Commerce Committee, a powerful panel that oversees Facebook and its tech peers, and arrives a day after Zuckerberg limply suggested he'd be "happy" to testify...unless there's somebody at Facebook who might be better suited to the job.

Apparently, lawmakers believe Zuck is the only man for the job.

"The latest revelations regarding Facebook’s use and security of user data raises many serious consumer protection concern," said Republican Rep. Greg Walden (Ore.), the panel's chairman, and Rep. Frank Pallone Jr. (N.J.), the committee's top Democrat. "After committee staff received a briefing yesterday from Facebook officials, we felt that many questions were left unanswered."

"Mr. Zuckerberg has stated that he would be willing to testify if he is the right person," they added. "We believe, as CEO of Facebook, he is the right witness to provide answers to the American people. We look forward to working with Facebook and Mr. Zuckerberg to determine a date and time in the near future for a hearing before this committee."

A spokesman for Facebook did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

Prominent Democrats like Mark Warner who pilloried Facebook following the Russia revelations late last year started demanding that Zuckerberg testify shortly after the news broke. Many were infuriated by tech CEOs decision to send their top attorneys to testify at a hearing held about efforts to curb "voter manipulation" on their platforms.

Judging by the palpable uneasiness he displayed during last night's interview on CNN - where he was roundly criticized for sounding unrepentant and robotic - we imagine Zuck is looking forward to the opportunity to set the record straight...

Tags
Technology Internet
Politics
Social Media & Networking

Comments

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 1
D.T.Barnum Thu, 03/22/2018 - 13:09 Permalink

he has no charisma at all.  he looks demonically possessed/schizophrenic/ whatever you want to call it.  At least LLoyd Blankfien looks like a J.R.R. Tolkien creature so it's kind of amusing when he had to testify

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 1
shimmy Thu, 03/22/2018 - 13:14 Permalink

So now the narrative is farcebook helped get pumpkin elected even though there are all those statements by farcebook execs indicating they would lick killary's crusty old snatch if given the chance. Gotcha

Lefitsts are great when they get like this and start going after each other. 

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 1
sheketebaka Thu, 03/22/2018 - 13:19 Permalink

Why is Facebook so awesome?

 

It was the Iranians Sir

 

Well, what are you going to do about it?

 

We're going to bomb them Sir

 

When did you get bombs?

 

Bombs are easier to make than JavaScript Sir

 

 

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Inthemix96 Thu, 03/22/2018 - 13:31 Permalink

Who gives two fucks about this utter bullshit?

As if this young fella had fuck all to do with this vacuous shit anyways what was brought into being by the collective efforts of the CIA, Mossad and MI5?

And for fucks sake, who gives a fuck?  To sell you more shit Chinese shit, with 'Script', printed from thin air, that most folk cant afford anyhow?  Is this all that entertains them?  Have they got fuck all better to do with the time on their fucking idol hands that you lot pay for?

Are you taking the right fucking piss?

Call me when they make the world aware that the fucking ruined shell of a country I call home, is ran by a bloke that is a fucking owtrageous piss take of a woman, just to see how far these monsters can push us.

Otherwise, fuck off and get something useful to do with your wasted time.

Cunts

;-)