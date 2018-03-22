House Commerce Chair Calls On Zuckerberg To Testify

As was widely expected, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has been formally asked by the leaders of the House Energy and Commerce Committee to testify at an upcoming hearing organized in response to reports about the firm's lax data security standards, revealed in a weekend expose about how a data analytics firm working for the Trump campaign improperly used personal data from 50 million Facebook users, per the Washington Post.
The request officially came Thursday from the House Energy and Commerce Committee, a powerful panel that oversees Facebook and its tech peers, and arrives a day after Zuckerberg limply suggested he'd be "happy" to testify...unless there's somebody at Facebook who might be better suited to the job.
Apparently, lawmakers believe Zuck is the only man for the job.
"The latest revelations regarding Facebook’s use and security of user data raises many serious consumer protection concern," said Republican Rep. Greg Walden (Ore.), the panel's chairman, and Rep. Frank Pallone Jr. (N.J.), the committee's top Democrat. "After committee staff received a briefing yesterday from Facebook officials, we felt that many questions were left unanswered."
"Mr. Zuckerberg has stated that he would be willing to testify if he is the right person," they added. "We believe, as CEO of Facebook, he is the right witness to provide answers to the American people. We look forward to working with Facebook and Mr. Zuckerberg to determine a date and time in the near future for a hearing before this committee."
A spokesman for Facebook did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.
Prominent Democrats like Mark Warner who pilloried Facebook following the Russia revelations late last year started demanding that Zuckerberg testify shortly after the news broke. Many were infuriated by tech CEOs decision to send their top attorneys to testify at a hearing held about efforts to curb "voter manipulation" on their platforms.
Judging by the palpable uneasiness he displayed during last night's interview on CNN - where he was roundly criticized for sounding unrepentant and robotic - we imagine Zuck is looking forward to the opportunity to set the record straight...
Comments
Yea, well it's a Norwegian Blue, it's just sleepin'
some jew on jew ultra violence is all i can hope for in this scenario.
In reply to . by An Shrubbery
I can only hope Obummer's campaign comes up in the same hearing just like the HRC email scandal.
In reply to some jew on jew ultra… by Four chan
Soon, polticians will be useful
https://www.intellihub.com/mit-researchers-create-device-they-claim-can…
In reply to I can only hope Obummer's… by mtl4
House Energy Subcommittee
Jan Schakowsky (Ranking Member) is gonna wanna know if FB 'accidentally' gave out Savta's secret Matzoh Ball recipe.
In reply to I can only hope Obummer's… by mtl4
why testify? Just sue this bastard for billions and put him in jail. Everyone already know what they did for years.. stop wasting our tax money.
In reply to House Energy Subcommittee… by DillyDilly
Who gives a fuck when you can buy the courtroom. Like he said in the movie right? Just build more courtrooms across America for his jewish court appointed friends to play around.
In reply to why testify? Just sue this… by Liquid_Silver
Suckerburg
bring money.
And data, all the data (that you haven't already given us).
In reply to bring money. by buzzsaw99
Make sure to smile for the cameras.
It's all a charade.
Zucker will puppet his way through the script.
Appear "controversial" in some gambit for "street cred".
It's all a narrative.
In reply to And data, all your data. by Joe Davola
He looked like he was going to wet his pants last night on CNN. Not sure that's part of the narrative.
I know Trump has re-set the bar but Zuckerberg ain't going to be president after that.
In reply to Make sure to smile for the… by ParkAveFlasher
Warner is one of my 2 satanic senators. Guess he's making sure the CONgress gives a platform for F**kface to lie on. Has everyone else noticed how REALLY COWARDLY F**kface is? I mean, he doesn't even attempt to hide his lack of any natural male traits including competence.
In reply to Make sure to smile for the… by ParkAveFlasher
Testify, schmestify. What they gonna do? Send him to jail? Pffft. Gimme a break, frickin' Paper Tigers.
paper tigers putting on a dog and pony show. Lets start a circus, we even have an (((elephant in the room)))!
<honk honk>
In reply to Testify, schmestify. What… by Pop3y3too
Probably be a line of whores, I mean politicians, waiting to see Cuck so they can buy his wares, oops, I mean interrogate him.
He's being "asked," not subpoenaed.
How nice. Facebook becomes Double-Talkingbook.
There isn't a larger POS than Pallone in congress. Totally useless then again he is from Jersey.
Oh, I can think of quite a few POS larger than Pallone.....
In reply to There isn't a larger POS… by JoseyWalesTheOutlaw
he has no charisma at all. he looks demonically possessed/schizophrenic/ whatever you want to call it. At least LLoyd Blankfien looks like a J.R.R. Tolkien creature so it's kind of amusing when he had to testify
Money can't buy a personality.
In reply to he has no charisma at all. … by D.T.Barnum
Whats needed is a global quest for truth. Im thinkin if we start a game on a level field the truths will win out.
If all the cool folks take the field the others will follow. Just like the playground at school. You will be tested and measured up.
In reply to Whats needed is a global… by VWAndy
Big Tech is going to do everything in their power to make winning in 2020 difficult for The Don.
He already made it too difficult for himself, by making way too many promises he couldn't possibly keep. And cheerleading this turd economy immediately after getting into office will bite him in the ass, hard.
In reply to Big Tech is going to do… by JoseyWalesTheOutlaw
If Zuckerberg had half a clue, he'd sell the company to the CIA and go into the tulip business.
Wasn't Obammy labeled a genius for the way he so incredibly, innovatively and skillfully used social media as a campaigning platform? Fuck 'em all.
So now the narrative is farcebook helped get pumpkin elected even though there are all those statements by farcebook execs indicating they would lick killary's crusty old snatch if given the chance. Gotcha
Lefitsts are great when they get like this and start going after each other.
Hillary Clinton is a thief and murderer, and deserves to be punished to the furthest possible extent of the law, but do you have to be so graphic? It's not funny, it's just sickening. Please stop.
In reply to So now the narrative is… by shimmy
Why is Facebook so awesome?
It was the Iranians Sir
Well, what are you going to do about it?
We're going to bomb them Sir
When did you get bombs?
Bombs are easier to make than JavaScript Sir
The 'harvesting' of 50 million users happened in 2015, presumably to the benefit of Trump, another 'harvest' of the entire Social Network of the US happened in 2012 with Obama.
Facebook explicitly agreed not to let this happen in 2011. https://www.ftc.gov/sites/default/files/documents/cases/2011/11/111129f…
Zuckerberg will go down for helping to elect the best and worst President's in history.
They should have this clown show up with a big red nose and floppy shoes.
Who gives two fucks about this utter bullshit?
As if this young fella had fuck all to do with this vacuous shit anyways what was brought into being by the collective efforts of the CIA, Mossad and MI5?
And for fucks sake, who gives a fuck? To sell you more shit Chinese shit, with 'Script', printed from thin air, that most folk cant afford anyhow? Is this all that entertains them? Have they got fuck all better to do with the time on their fucking idol hands that you lot pay for?
Are you taking the right fucking piss?
Call me when they make the world aware that the fucking ruined shell of a country I call home, is ran by a bloke that is a fucking owtrageous piss take of a woman, just to see how far these monsters can push us.
Otherwise, fuck off and get something useful to do with your wasted time.
Cunts
;-)
Zuck the cuck will lie and that will be the end of it. Nothing is going to change