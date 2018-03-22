House Passes $1.3 Trillion Omnibus Spending Package 256-167

Update: The omnibus bill has passed. The final vote count was 256-167...

The Senate now has until midnight Friday to pass it.

* * *

House Republicans confirmed to CNN on Thursday that they will begin voting on the 2,000 page omnibus spending bill at 12:30 pm. The voting should be concluded by 1 pm.

House Republican and Democratic leaders say they have enough votes to pass the bill.

With House Freedom Caucus Leader Mark Meadows opposing the bill after tentatively embracing the deal last night, Republican leaders struck a last-minute deal with Democrats to win their support for a procedural vote that would allow them to proceed to the final vote.

- Record spending levels

- No wall/border security

- Obamacare intact

- Funds Planned Parenthood

- Sanctuary Cities funded

- Barely 24 hours to read a 2,300 page bill



This Omnibus is so far from what the forgotten men and women of America voted for. I will oppose it. — Mark Meadows (@RepMarkMeadows) March 22, 2018

Steny Hoyer, the No. 2 Democrat in the House, managed to squeeze some notable concessions from Republicans at the last minute. Chief among them: A "queen of the Hill" rule on immigration, meaning that GOP leaders would agree to bring up several immigration measures and the one that gets the most votes would prevail.

OMB Director Mick Mulvaney told reporters Trump will sign the omnibus bill - assuming it does, in fact, pass.

As we pointed out last night when the tentative deal was reached, the bill includes notable concessions from Republicans on their border-security package, which allocates funding for a border fence, but not the wall Trump had envisioned. This bothered Trump, prompting him to nearly withdraw his support.

The White House also held a pre-vote press conference explaining why the vote is actually a victory for Republicans despite lacking a comprehensive immigration deal...