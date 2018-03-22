House Passes $1.3 Trillion Omnibus Spending Package 256-167

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 03/22/2018 - 13:00

Update: The omnibus bill has passed. The final vote count was 256-167...

The Senate now has until midnight Friday to pass it.

* * *

House Republicans confirmed to CNN on Thursday that they will begin voting on the 2,000 page omnibus spending bill at 12:30 pm. The voting should be concluded by 1 pm.

House Republican and Democratic leaders say they have enough votes to pass the bill.

With House Freedom Caucus Leader Mark Meadows opposing the bill after tentatively embracing the deal last night, Republican leaders struck a last-minute deal with Democrats to win their support for a procedural vote that would allow them to proceed to the final vote.

 

 

Steny Hoyer, the No. 2 Democrat in the House, managed to squeeze some notable concessions from Republicans at the last minute. Chief among them: A "queen of the Hill" rule on immigration, meaning that GOP leaders would agree to bring up several immigration measures and the one that gets the most votes would prevail.

OMB Director Mick Mulvaney told reporters Trump will sign the omnibus bill - assuming it does, in fact, pass.

As we pointed out last night when the tentative deal was reached, the bill includes notable concessions from Republicans on their border-security package, which allocates funding for a border fence, but not the wall Trump had envisioned. This bothered Trump, prompting him to nearly withdraw his support.

The White House also held a pre-vote press conference explaining why the vote is actually a victory for Republicans despite lacking a comprehensive immigration deal...

Politics

DillyDilly Thu, 03/22/2018 - 12:31 Permalink

$1.299 trillion to go into investigating Russian collusion. The rest to be divided up equally between Congressional pay raises & the WAR DEPARTMENT (I mean 'Defense Dept) contractors Lockheed, Booz Allen, and Raytheon who is developing a boomerang laser, and disco ball anti-laser defense system.

 

The rest of you serfs GET NOTHING!

Jim in MN lester1 Thu, 03/22/2018 - 12:52 Permalink

There's lots of wall funding.  It's just one fiscal year fer Christ's sake.

And how is Obamacare 'fully intact' with no individual mandate?

I think Independents are getting worn down by the Establishment propaganda.

Trump proposes cuts and BOTH parties reject them.

So......maybe elect some other folks?  To help the Don?

The art of the deal isn't crying and going home.  It's working within the actual space that exists.

Jim in MN cossack55 Thu, 03/22/2018 - 12:54 Permalink

I've read a lot of it.  Do you have any actual questions?

Hint: This bill folds together what normally happens in thirteen separate appropriations bills.  Each of which has been read, and re-read, and re-re-read ad nauseum by anyone who actually gives a shit about agency A B or C.

overmedicatedu… Thu, 03/22/2018 - 12:34 Permalink

OT. like the contents of this bill..unreported we will see it when we pass it ..R's acting like Nancy P..here is news never to see the MSM spot light..racist it must be..newsweek messed up and reported this..

"Activists say South African authorities are tacitly approving attacks on the country’s white farmers, with one being murdered every five days, and the police turning a blind eye to the violence.

The white nationalist lobbying group AfriForum says that when lawmakers passed a motion last month which could see land being seized from farmers without compensation, it sent a message that landowners could be attacked with impunity.

It said there have been 109 recorded attacks so far in 2018 and 15 farm murders, meaning that this year, one white farmer has been killed every five days.

In a statement, Ian Cameron, AfriForum’s Head of Safety said: “Our rural areas are trapped in a crime war. Although the South African government denies that a violence crisis is staring rural areas in the face, the numbers prove that excessive violence plague these areas.”