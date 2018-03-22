House Passes $1.3 Trillion Omnibus Spending Package 256-167

Update: The omnibus bill has passed. The final vote count was 256-167...
The Senate now has until midnight Friday to pass it.
* * *
House Republicans confirmed to CNN on Thursday that they will begin voting on the 2,000 page omnibus spending bill at 12:30 pm. The voting should be concluded by 1 pm.
House Republican and Democratic leaders say they have enough votes to pass the bill.
With House Freedom Caucus Leader Mark Meadows opposing the bill after tentatively embracing the deal last night, Republican leaders struck a last-minute deal with Democrats to win their support for a procedural vote that would allow them to proceed to the final vote.
- Record spending levels— Mark Meadows (@RepMarkMeadows) March 22, 2018
- No wall/border security
- Obamacare intact
- Funds Planned Parenthood
- Sanctuary Cities funded
- Barely 24 hours to read a 2,300 page bill
This Omnibus is so far from what the forgotten men and women of America voted for. I will oppose it.
Steny Hoyer, the No. 2 Democrat in the House, managed to squeeze some notable concessions from Republicans at the last minute. Chief among them: A "queen of the Hill" rule on immigration, meaning that GOP leaders would agree to bring up several immigration measures and the one that gets the most votes would prevail.
OMB Director Mick Mulvaney told reporters Trump will sign the omnibus bill - assuming it does, in fact, pass.
As we pointed out last night when the tentative deal was reached, the bill includes notable concessions from Republicans on their border-security package, which allocates funding for a border fence, but not the wall Trump had envisioned. This bothered Trump, prompting him to nearly withdraw his support.
The White House also held a pre-vote press conference explaining why the vote is actually a victory for Republicans despite lacking a comprehensive immigration deal...
Comments
$1.299 trillion to go into investigating Russian collusion. The rest to be divided up equally between Congressional pay raises & the WAR DEPARTMENT (I mean 'Defense Dept) contractors Lockheed, Booz Allen, and Raytheon who is developing a boomerang laser, and disco ball anti-laser defense system.
The rest of you serfs GET NOTHING!
Trump got rolled !! Barely any wall funding.
In reply to $1.299 trillion to go into… by DillyDilly
There's lots of wall funding. It's just one fiscal year fer Christ's sake.
And how is Obamacare 'fully intact' with no individual mandate?
I think Independents are getting worn down by the Establishment propaganda.
Trump proposes cuts and BOTH parties reject them.
So......maybe elect some other folks? To help the Don?
The art of the deal isn't crying and going home. It's working within the actual space that exists.
In reply to Trump got rolled !! Barely… by lester1
Traitor RINOS!! Fine then, empower ICE and order all DACA people who are registered and on "list" deported immediately, all illegals found to be deported immediately, simply put enforce the existing laws. Arrest the Oakland Mayor and all other "electeds" that are breaking the law by helping them.
In reply to There's lots of wall funding… by Jim in MN
same ole same ole.
In reply to Traitor RINOS!! by JimmyJones
What wall, what MAGA?
Trump is happy media talks about his grabbing pussy antics
https://celebrity-leaks.net/donald-trump-ex-lover-karen-mcdougal-nude-p…
https://celebrity-leaks.net/stormy-daniels-nude-photos-leaked/
Winning ?
In reply to same ole same ole. by Four chan
The longer the left goes after Trump, the greater he's a martyr, the better the polls.
In reply to Trump is happy media talks… by Leakanthrophy
"you'll get NOTHING and LIKE it!"
In reply to The longer the left goes… by ???ö?
^^^^ gee whiz tyler, get rid of this porn, virus spammer.
In reply to Trump is happy media talks… by Leakanthrophy
Tyler, ditch this prevert and bring back the chick making $7K per month from home.
In reply to Trump is happy media talks… by Leakanthrophy
Veto this monstrosity.
In reply to same ole same ole. by Four chan
"Trump got rolled"
No lester, the american sheeple did, as they always do.
In reply to Trump got rolled !! Barely… by lester1
"No lester, the american sheeple did, as they always do".
yeah, well chump is an american isn't he? so he got rolled too ... i suppose unless he is planning to move somewhere else.
but hey no worries, we got the embassy ... cheer on
In reply to "Trump got rolled"… by FreeShitter
Please explain to me why it even needs funding? Is your chant of "Mexico will Pay!" no longer valid?
In reply to Trump got rolled !! Barely… by lester1
Mexico ain't paying shit dude, China does ...
In reply to Please explain to me why it… by BreadnH2O
"Trump got rolled !! Barely any wall funding."
Yeah, Trump Failed Us.
On pretty much every level.
In reply to Trump got rolled !! Barely… by lester1
Has anyone read it?
Nancy says they can read it in the genderless restroom's after it passes
In reply to Has anyone read it? by cossack55
Is Nancy Pelosi still alive?
WTF?
In reply to Nancy says they can read it… by Peacefulwarrior
<undead>
In reply to Is Nancy Pelosi still alive?… by ZENDOG
Yes.. technically still alive/preserved, She drinks Formaldehyde with her dinner
In reply to Is Nancy Pelosi still alive?… by ZENDOG
she uses 'special grapes' from her vast vineyards in Californica to brew her own special batch of formaldehyde.
"We will serve no formaldehyde before its time" is the meme every summer at Bohemian Grove.
In reply to Yes.. technically still… by Peacefulwarrior
" Has anyone read it? "
you're not allowed to read it until you sign it.
In reply to Nancy says they can read it… by Peacefulwarrior
The New Jersey Super Tunnel? Fuck that - How the hell do the Dems control when they suck so hard.
In reply to " Has anyone read it? "… by DillyDilly
See below:
http://unsavoryagents.com/?projects=it-two-genders
In reply to Nancy says they can read it… by Peacefulwarrior
"We have to pass it, to find out what's in it"
No one reads bills they pass.
In reply to Has anyone read it? by cossack55
I've read a lot of it. Do you have any actual questions?
Hint: This bill folds together what normally happens in thirteen separate appropriations bills. Each of which has been read, and re-read, and re-re-read ad nauseum by anyone who actually gives a shit about agency A B or C.
In reply to Has anyone read it? by cossack55
Some bills that WERE released and passed virtually unread include:
--ARRA (recovery act)
--Patriot Act, the original
--Obamacare
--Some but not all tax reform bills.
This is NOT one of those bills.
In reply to I've read a lot of it. Do… by Jim in MN
Yes I have a question.. Are they playing Albinoni in G minor while they sign it?
https://youtu.be/XMbvcp480Y4
In reply to I've read a lot of it. Do… by Jim in MN
Nice link. Much better for my mood than reading about the omnibus spending bill.
Yuge tax cuts and Yuge spending increases - why didn't we do this years ago? Goddam obstuctionist Tea Party was gumming up the works, that's why.
In reply to Yes I have a question are… by Peacefulwarrior
Go ahead , here it is.... all 2232 Pages.
https://www.cnn.com/2018/03/21/politics/omnibus-bill/index.html
* it's from the same source as the cover story... BEWARE OF MISSING FACTS. LOL
In reply to Has anyone read it? by cossack55
Checks Gold.... -$5 Nothing burger. Besides the Obama Cuntministration Spent this on day one.
For someone that doesn't like "Obama' you sure seem to mention him alot!
Obama this...Obama that....Obama the other...
Do you miss him?
Ahh, bless!
In reply to Checks Gold.... -$5 Nothing… by Bill of Rights
Did I touch a Nerve cup cake? Besides Ill mention whom ever I please. You dumb fucks were yelling Reagan and the guys been dead 13 years so fuck off.
In reply to For someone that doesn't… by Pliskin
Always with the heavy vocabulary. Bill so smart.
In reply to Did I touch a Nerve cup cake… by Bill of Rights
Cup Cake? Looks like the panty waist calling the kettle black.
In reply to Did I touch a Nerve cup cake… by Bill of Rights
Obama was a better man. It does not matter what he spent. What matters is what Trump is spending. And it's huuuuuuge!
In reply to Checks Gold.... -$5 Nothing… by Bill of Rights
Obama was weak. He caved in to Clinton and Co. and actively betrayed his own beliefs in order to cling to power.
It's the same set of issues facing Trump. Foreign interventions, domestic corruption.
Obama puked all over the principles his supporters embraced him for.
He's a turncoat weasel, at best.
In reply to Obama was a better man. It… by Silver Savior
Obama was/is the biggest POS to even reside at the White House.
In reply to Obama was a better man. It… by Silver Savior
Bunch of worthless sellouts. D.C needs to burn.
Free donuts for all House members! (special delivery from Austin)
In reply to Bunch of worthless… by Yen Cross
"LAND SHARK"!!!
In reply to Free donuts for all House… by Taffy Lewis
Just borrow till there no tomorrow. They never going to pay it back anyways.
Its the biggest global ponzi scheme to begin with.
Yep it just doesn't matter. Going banana republic regardless!
In reply to Just borrow till there no… by Francis Marx
Americans are now so uneducated, so unthinking,
so ill-positioned and ill-prepared, that they are
themselves the largest single liability to the country.
deep, more accurate if you wrote "liability to the empire" No?
In reply to Americans are now so… by Deep Snorkeler
OT. like the contents of this bill..unreported we will see it when we pass it ..R's acting like Nancy P..here is news never to see the MSM spot light..racist it must be..newsweek messed up and reported this..
"Activists say South African authorities are tacitly approving attacks on the country’s white farmers, with one being murdered every five days, and the police turning a blind eye to the violence.
The white nationalist lobbying group AfriForum says that when lawmakers passed a motion last month which could see land being seized from farmers without compensation, it sent a message that landowners could be attacked with impunity.
It said there have been 109 recorded attacks so far in 2018 and 15 farm murders, meaning that this year, one white farmer has been killed every five days.
In a statement, Ian Cameron, AfriForum’s Head of Safety said: “Our rural areas are trapped in a crime war. Although the South African government denies that a violence crisis is staring rural areas in the face, the numbers prove that excessive violence plague these areas.”
I guess SA white's can't buy guns with the citi c. cards just die whitey..hmmm
In reply to OT. like the contents of… by overmedicatedu…
Laura Ingraham on Trump’s Insane Spending Bill, Why would he even think of signing it?
Yep the stupid just got another new credit card.
Cubic stupid.