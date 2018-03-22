Investment Grade Credit Crashes As Dow Dumps 500 Points

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 03/22/2018 - 15:09

It would appear - by the 500 point drop in The Dow - that equity markets, and their Polyanna-ish commentators, can no longer ignore the collapse in investment-grade credit markets.

IG credit risk is now at its widest in six months and IG CDX is even worse... (NOTE that HY remains elevated but not as much as IG).

As funding tightness and interbank market stress spreads into corporate credit markets...

And all of this stress is hitting stocks - as The Dow tests the lows of the day....

... for one simple reason: the more IG blows out, and the wider the spread, the fewer corporate buybacks in the future as corporate Treasurers and CFO reassess how increasingly expensive it is to repurchase their own stock.

Tags
Business Finance

Comments

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 25
enf83 Thu, 03/22/2018 - 15:10 Permalink

In the news

Man Kills Himself And His Children Because His Wife Enjoyed Masturbating: http://enternations.com/thread/572/man-kills-wife-enjoyed

Couple Commits Suicide After Their Parents Tried To Separate them:http://enternations.com/thread/548/couple-commits-after-parents-separate

Man dies while trying to steal from a transformer:http://enternations.com/thread/549/man-dies-trying-steal-transformer

 

Airport staff member get punished for being too handsome: http://enternations.com/thread/528/airport-staff-member-punished-handsome

Girlfriend saves her lover’s life by cutting his throat: http://enternations.com/thread/522/girlfriend-saves-lover-cutting-throat

Woman dies after husband uses mortar bomb as sex toy:http://enternations.com/thread/499/woman-dies-after-husband-mortar

Father Joins Son To Rape His Young Daughter:http://enternations.com/thread/445/father-joins-son-young-daughter

Vote up!
 19
Vote down!
 0
RagaMuffin enf83 Thu, 03/22/2018 - 15:19 Permalink

enf83 Kills Himself.....

enf83 Commits Suicide....

enf83 dies while trying to steal from a transformer...

enf83 get punished for being too handsome...

Girlfriend saves enf83 by cutting his fingers...:

enf83  dies after uses mortar bomb as sex toy:

Father Joins Son To Rape His enf83.........

There, fixed it for ya....

 

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
ZeroSpam DeathMerchant Thu, 03/22/2018 - 16:41 Permalink

THERE IS JUST ONE CHRONIC SPAMMER  **** VIRUS ALERT ****\

When he gets back to his basement from his job cleaning bathrooms at Jack-in-the-Box he jacks off and engages in conversations with himself here.

This Whackjob with Multiple Log-on's (aka "enf83"  "stizazz" and "lloll" "beepbop"  "Braveforce"  "PRIVETHEDGE"  "SLOPZ38"  "Schlomo Scheklestein"  "Jumanji1959"-- hopefully banned) is a CHRONIC SPAMMER whose "disguised links"  will take you to ONE os his Spam- and Trojan-laden webpages, fondly known by ZHers as "The Whacked Out Biblicism SPAM page" or "BIBLICISM GOES PORNO"  or  "TODAYSFOX"  or  "enternations in the news" (registered in Nigeria),where you will be the happy recipient of numerous virus from this very disturbed and obsessed individual, spamming here for more than five years. 

ALL THE SAME SPAMMER

•NumbersUSA
•enternations  ("In the news")
•dailywesterner
•celebrity-leaks (porn)
•biblicism
•todaysfox   ("I made $7000 last week ..... this is what I do")

END SPAM!

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Rainman Thu, 03/22/2018 - 15:16 Permalink

Last October only 51% of the corp bonds in the Bloomberg Barclays USA Aggregate were rated A or better.

... down from 64% of bonds rated A or better in 2008

oops

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
new game Rainman Thu, 03/22/2018 - 15:44 Permalink

lets see here: ois blowUP, hy credit blowing up the corp.'s  ars. budget deficit crazy, ten getting a place to hide.

eh-short some dollas in the system. apple bringing in too much. +++ all the other tax dodgers. pe multiples crazy for marginal growth.

what else, oh the most important, a sea change from fed put plus 1/4ers to no put and fear of getting the fuk out b/4 the gates are death zones...

 

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
Blankfuck Thu, 03/22/2018 - 15:17 Permalink

Revolt! A NEED TO TAKE BACK

THE FEDERAL RESERVE PONZI MONEY ONLY WENT TO THE TO ELITES, CEOS, BANKERS ETC!

YOU WERE STUCK WITH THE TAB! 

EVERYTHING THEY TELL YOU AS AN INVESTOR IS ONE BIG FUCKING LIE!

CNBC SOOTHSAYERS, NEWSPAPER MEDIA, OTHERS WILL BE TOUTING TO BUY THE PONZI STOCK MARKET COMPANIES-BEWARE! 

Vote up!
 8
Vote down!
 0
adr Thu, 03/22/2018 - 15:20 Permalink

It isn't a crash until Jeff Bezos is worth $25 million and has a loan payment of $250 million due for his new yacht.

Vote up!
 6
Vote down!
 0
Conax Thu, 03/22/2018 - 15:22 Permalink

500 points and that's with the devil himself shoveling fiats on the fire every day.

That sucker is rollin' over. All aboard the silver rocket, get yer discount tickets today!  

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 0
Yen Cross Thu, 03/22/2018 - 15:39 Permalink

   Burn it down. Smoking Aces...

  The Dow is coming up on the 23.6% fibi of the January 2016 lows.

  S&Piss coming up on the March 3rd lows.

  Keep selling baby. I want to see the puking rainbow clown riding the deer in the headlights!

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 0
Conax Easyp Thu, 03/22/2018 - 15:45 Permalink

SAY IT.   C'mon, SAY IT!  <Channeling Bad Sam K.

It's good to mention the wonderfulness of hard money at every opportunity, such as this one here today.

Because it hurts them. I wish to go on hurting them to my last breath, and to yours.

edit: Down 711, it's making me giddy :)  Maybe it will crash through to a 23K handle.... heehee

edit: YESSSS!