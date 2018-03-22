Investment Grade Credit Crashes As Dow Dumps 500 Points

It would appear - by the 500 point drop in The Dow - that equity markets, and their Polyanna-ish commentators, can no longer ignore the collapse in investment-grade credit markets.
IG credit risk is now at its widest in six months and IG CDX is even worse... (NOTE that HY remains elevated but not as much as IG).
As funding tightness and interbank market stress spreads into corporate credit markets...
And all of this stress is hitting stocks - as The Dow tests the lows of the day....
... for one simple reason: the more IG blows out, and the wider the spread, the fewer corporate buybacks in the future as corporate Treasurers and CFO reassess how increasingly expensive it is to repurchase their own stock.
Comments
In the news
Paging the PPT...
Make that down 600.
In reply to Paging the PPT... by Drater
Make that down 635.
In reply to Make that down 600. by BandGap
666 right now 3:50
In reply to Make that down 635. by Pool Shark
695 3:51, great sport. some serious dumpage crossing suport. luv it!!!!!!
744 right b/4 the bell. awesome shit maynard.
congrats to all the shorts!
In reply to 666 right now 3:50 by new game
Wow, 725.
In reply to 695 3:51, great sport. some… by new game
algos on auto dump mode. gates are jamming-lol...
In reply to Wow, 725. by Pool Shark
Hopefully, ZeroHedge does not go the way of Google Groups and CB radio.
In reply to Hopefully, ZeroHedge does… by junction
I got news for you, CBs are on their way back out in the hinterlands.
In reply to Hopefully, ZeroHedge does… by junction
Last October only 51% of the corp bonds in the Bloomberg Barclays USA Aggregate were rated A or better.
... down from 64% of bonds rated A or better in 2008
oops
lets see here: ois blowUP, hy credit blowing up the corp.'s ars. budget deficit crazy, ten getting a place to hide.
eh-short some dollas in the system. apple bringing in too much. +++ all the other tax dodgers. pe multiples crazy for marginal growth.
what else, oh the most important, a sea change from fed put plus 1/4ers to no put and fear of getting the fuk out b/4 the gates are death zones...
In reply to Last October only 51% of the… by Rainman
Revolt! A NEED TO TAKE BACK
THE FEDERAL RESERVE PONZI MONEY ONLY WENT TO THE TO ELITES, CEOS, BANKERS ETC!
YOU WERE STUCK WITH THE TAB!
EVERYTHING THEY TELL YOU AS AN INVESTOR IS ONE BIG FUCKING LIE!
CNBC SOOTHSAYERS, NEWSPAPER MEDIA, OTHERS WILL BE TOUTING TO BUY THE PONZI STOCK MARKET COMPANIES-BEWARE!
It isn't a crash until Jeff Bezos is worth $25 million and has a loan payment of $250 million due for his new yacht.
DOW(N)
bright fuking red like some assholes that are still in the market...
In reply to DOW(N) by XBroker1
500 points and that's with the devil himself shoveling fiats on the fire every day.
That sucker is rollin' over. All aboard the silver rocket, get yer discount tickets today!
Red 645 3:46 Eastern, where is the everything is awesome clip? tyler?
deer in headlights? how about the tsunami-something new?
In reply to 500 points and that's with… by Conax
S&P500 Runs Into A Brick Wall
"IG credit risk is now at its widest in six months"...
I'd like to see some 'IG' risk alright - of the Inspector General variety...
Told you guys buy the TECS two days ago
In reply to Told you guys buy the TECS… by Goldbugger
Burn it down. Smoking Aces...
The Dow is coming up on the 23.6% fibi of the January 2016 lows.
S&Piss coming up on the March 3rd lows.
Keep selling baby. I want to see the puking rainbow clown riding the deer in the headlights!
So Gold and Silver are.....oh why bother even posting?
SAY IT. C'mon, SAY IT! <Channeling Bad Sam K.
It's good to mention the wonderfulness of hard money at every opportunity, such as this one here today.
Because it hurts them. I wish to go on hurting them to my last breath, and to yours.
edit: Down 711, it's making me giddy :) Maybe it will crash through to a 23K handle.... heehee
edit: YESSSS!
In reply to So Gold and Silver are… by Easyp
everytime the dow crashes 3% in one day, an angel gets it's wings
In reply to SAY IT. C'mon, SAY IT! … by Conax
Skull & Bones day...
Here's another good one for ya Tyler. LQD
XLF
so pensions lost how much today, 20 billion???
Don't matter. We'll have robo cops soon enough.
In reply to so pensions lost how much… by new game
Here’s a bold prediction: Gartman announces tonight that he’s going short tomorrow.
Here comes the bunny & there goes your money...
Well, Asia ought to be interesting tonight.
Long popcorn!