Japan Is So Broke That Its Prisons Are Full Of 80+ Year Old 'Felons'

‘Mrs. F.’ was 84 years old the first time she ever went to prison.
Her crime? Petty shoplifting. She stole rice, strawberries, and cold medicine.
She served her time. Got released. Then shoplifted again so that she’d go back to prison.
She’s now 89 years old serving out another 2 ½ year sentence, not too far away from where I am right now, at a women’s prison about 60 miles outside of Tokyo.
She’s not the only one.
One in five female prisoners in Japan is senior, almost all of whom have been convicted of petty crimes like shoplifting.
This is no accident. Elderly women in Japan are economically vulnerable. Half live below the poverty line. Many live by themselves and have no one to turn to for help.
So there’s a growing trend in Japan of elderly women deliberately committing petty crimes– hoping to get caught so that they’ll be sent to prison.
In prison, of course, they’re fed, clothed, housed, and even have their health care covered by the state.
It’s a pitiful, last resort form of welfare that’s likely going to become worse as Japan’s already elderly population continues to age.
It’s also a sad example of what happens when a nation’s economy goes bust after a dangerous, explosive, unsustainable boom.
Back in the 1970s and 1980s, Japan was indomitable.
This country had pulled itself out of the ashes of the atomic bomb in World War II and set itself on a path to dazzling economic growth.
Within a few decades, Japan had become one of the wealthiest nations in the world. And by the 1970s, they began flexing that economic might.
If you’re old enough you might remember the Japanese scare, especially in the early 1980s, as Japanese companies were buying up huge chunks of US real estate, businesses, etc.
Japan had all the money… and it seemed like they were going to conquer the world.
The Japanese stock market was soaring. Japanese property prices were, by far, the most expensive on the planet.
Then it all went bust in the late 80s.
It turned out that Japan’s massive economic boom had been fueled by years of unsustainable monetary policy– the central bank simply conjuring trillions of currency units out of thin air.
The country had been flooded with money. Bank balance sheets were stuffed full of trillions of yen and they began liberally loaning out– practically giving away– money to businesses and investors.
They were able to get away with it because Japan’s economy was healthier than the rest of the world’s.
The US was going through a series of deep recessions. Japan, meanwhile, was a production and export powerhouse.
So even though the Japanese central bank was printing unlimited quantities of paper money, the rest of the world readily accepted it.
Japanese financial markets soared, and large Japanese companies went on an international shopping spree, gobbling up prized assets– especially in the United States.
But by the late 1980s, the giant Japanese monetary bubble burst. Everything crashed. Stocks. Property. The economy itself.
Three decades later it has yet to recover.
We’ve talked about this before: Japan is a classic example that the good times NEVER last forever. (And it’s important to plan accordingly.)
Moreover, Japan teaches us that financial and economic downturns can last for DECADES.
A lot of people understand that stock markets and economies move in cycles– periods of boom and bust.
But there’s a common misconception that the ‘bust’ part of the cycle will be short-lived, maybe a few months, 1-2 years at most.
Japan shows that downturns can be more severe, and last longer, than anyone could possibly imagine.
Last, Japan is a monument to the serious social consequences that unfold when a long-term economic downturn strikes.
This sad story of poor, lonely, elderly women deliberately committing crimes so that they’ll be taken care of in prison is just one example.
On the other end of the age spectrum, younger people in Japan have stopped having children.
Due to the long-term economic downturn, Japan’s young adults don’t have the financial stability to get married and start families, and the birth rate has been declining as a result.
Last year, in fact, the number of babies born in Japan was the lowest number EVER in the 118-year history of their public records.
And this shrinking population has its own long-term consequences– a lower tax base, fewer workers paying into the pension system to support retirees, etc.
On top of it all, Japan’s long-term economic downturn has obliterated the finances of the government.
The Japanese government has to borrow appalling amounts of money in order to make ends meet each year.
The national debt here has become so large that it’s more than twice the size of the Japanese economy.
Plus it takes the government more than 20% of tax revenue each year just to pay INTEREST on its debt– and that’s at a time when rates are actually NEGATIVE.
This country is really amazing, I’ve always loved it here.
But Japan has been suffering for a long, long time, both socially and economically. The two go hand in hand.
That makes this place the most important case study in the world.
Because everything that Japan did back in the 70s and 80s to cause these long-term social and economic problems is EXACTLY what most of the West is doing now: printing money, keeping rates too low, inflating asset bubbles, going into debt, and acting like the good times will last forever.
It would be utterly foolish to believe that this time is different.
I know many elders in the USA who do this!
They are broke and need care. Barely can walk and have no money for food. They live on social security which barely gets them a meal; BARELY. All other expenses are not paid for. They suffer in America, the old people struggle the worse cause nobody will hire them except the few 'greeter' gigs. So many intentionally want to go to jail! WHY?
Well, three FULL meals a day, free cable tv in the rooms, free room and board, free INTERNET in room, free phone, free medical, free medicine, free gym workouts, free food!, free heat!!!, free AC!!!, and you are protected by security. SOUNDS BETTER than most assisted living places and its free.
I know of many youths who do the same, after getting out and not being able to find work, they take a 'vacation' and go back in to live "EASIER", than the outside....
says alot
Wow, this article points out everything I was just saying in the Debtor’s Prism thread...
That’s why we’re still a long way behind Japan, and why our national debt won’t by a problem,... at least for awhile...
we are all Japan now: ZIRP / NIRP is our future...
In reply to I know many in the USA who… by regular
No pension? Rob a bank! Three hots and a cot, plus free medical, right up to the end!
Free dental... free vision... free, free, free!
Good God almighty! FREE AT LAST!
In reply to Wow, everything I was just… by Pool Shark
This is what you get when people don't have kids, you no longer have growing demand for ANYTHING because there isn't people to demand anything. If you don't at least replace your population then you have excess housing, excess housing = lower price for existing housing. How do you barrow against the future people when they will not be born? Japan is going to implode.
In reply to No by toady
Ma Barker
In reply to This is what you get when… by JimmyJones
CURSED by association:
Japan tied at the hip to the US
US tied at the hip to Apartheid Israhell and its crimes vs humanity.
In reply to Ma Barker by I hate cunton
The US is also broke. It's just no one wants to say it first. Both US & Japan have same monetary policies: QEs and more of them.
In reply to US tied at the hip with… by pier
Kind of funny that there is this article about Japan, and no where do they mention zaibatsu and zombie banks???
They could have cleared the debt... But no. Why not?
In reply to The US is also broke. by beepbop
Angie Dickinson is Big Bad Mama.
In reply to Ma Barker by I hate cunton
If you have kids you can't afford - so you live in the ghetto, send them to a shitty public school, and don't have the time, energy or disposable income to make up the difference - how are they going to do well enough to take care of you as well as their own kids?
In reply to This is what you get when… by JimmyJones
This is what you get when millions of people spend their entire lives in overcrowded urban centers surrounded by teeming masses everywhere. Prison isn't so bad when you're already accustomed to lack of privacy and personal space.
Out here in the rural areas the old folks would rather die than go to a nursing home. So they do. I'm 60ish and can't imagine living in an appartment building. Assisted Living would be Hell on Earth. A nursing home is completely out of the question. I'd take the Opiod Challange before I'd submit to living like that.
I don't give a shit if the room has cable TV. I hate TV. And they won't let you have a dog, cat, tractor, shitgum, welder, junk car, fire pit, or anything worth living for.
In reply to This is what you get when… by JimmyJones
I always figured that my life will be over when I can no longer wash and wax and detail my own vehicle.
In reply to This is what you get when… by itstippy
I used to work in a prison on the medical side. You definitely do NOT want their medical care.
In reply to No by toady
This is why there is no room in prisons for the criminal bankers. Gotta have priorities...
In reply to Wow, everything I was just… by Pool Shark
Eee-er ... the Yen was NEVER the world's reserve currency. U.S. doesn't have that luxury. We're "printing into oblivion" and taking everyone down with us. ;)
In reply to Wow, everything I was just… by Pool Shark
In reply to I know many in the USA who… by regular
It's so sickening and many don't see this or want to see this because they don't see themselves being one of these old people. In their mind they either think they are one or two paychecks away from being wealthy and/or they are in denial of the true state of affairs of the US and the world.
As one person said in an article years ago, reality has a way of pulling a person or country from their delusions to the real world.
In reply to I know many in the USA who… by regular
Used to work in a prison. The food is beyond horrible. Completely overcooked to the point of no nutritional value.
In reply to I know many in the USA who… by regular
"I know many elders in the USA who do this!"
You move in interesting circles.
In reply to I know many in the USA who… by regular
I read about this in Japan about a year ago. This is so sad when supposedly "rich" countries reduce their elderly to criminals in order to eat and exist. I'm NOT a socialist because government run anything leads to the situation we're in. However, the crony "capitalist" system has sucked everything out of most Western societies reducing our cultures of caring to digits in the Babylonian Magic Money System for survival. Their goal is transhumanism and the death of bonding to the natural world and the Cycle of Life.
In reply to I know many in the USA who… by regular
A friend who was in for a period told me in the US the crime-of-choice for the elderly is bank robbery. Hand the nice lady a note, stand back and wait for the ride, minimum sentencing is 5 years.
The zombie state has a provision to house and feed the elderly. Just an incredibly more expensive one than was bargained for. Those private prison companies get another client.
As Stockman would write, when the state prints money, the "stupid" in the system not only doesn't get wrung out. It metastasizes and grows.
In reply to I know many in the USA who… by regular
Welcome to Hard Times.
Great movie with Charles Bronson / James Coburn....."HARD TIMES"
In reply to Welcome to Hard Times. by junction
Walter Hill, the director of that movie, was on a roll in the 1970s. He wrote "The Getaway" with Steve McQueen (1972), directed and co-wrote "Hard Times" in 1975, wrote and directed "The Driver" in 1978 and co-produced "Alien" in 1979.
In reply to Great movie with Charles… by ZENDOG
<Prison
<Walmart greeter
& then there's the BON JOVI option
BLAZE OF GLORY
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MfmYCM4CS8o
DEAD OR ALIVE (Rock of Ages version)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=50TEM8OPFcY
In reply to <Prison <Walmart greeter by all-priced-in
That is ridiculous. Don't they have old folks homes? Boarding homes? Something?
"Don't they have old folks homes? Boarding homes? Something?"
(I know you know this)
yes, they have womb to the tomb coverage from the government, now do you see how those promises work?
"but but they promised" Japan is years ahead of the U.S. and if you are paying attention you are seeing where we are going.
If you are not stuffing every penny you can into something defensible and tangible you will regret it. Oh, and be nice to your kids, they will be wiping your ass one day if you are lucky.
In reply to That is ridiculous. Don't… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
I used the wand on his shower. Dad under no circumstances thought he was "lucky".
In reply to "Don't they have old folks… by booboo
You're channeling Ebenezer here. "But have they no refuge, no resource? Are there no prisons? Are there no workhouses?"
In reply to That is ridiculous. Don't… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
When you live in a country with finite size and resources, a population pullback is not a bad thing.
I am not sure what is up with the insanity that we can just multiply like bacteria to infinity..ya know...for the economic growth.
We could go to space. Also you don't necessary need to multiply but you could stay the same.
In reply to When you live in a country… by Blue Steel 309
As long as it's not YOU or YOURS, right?
In reply to When you live in a country… by Blue Steel 309
We're watching what happens when a country is covered in a fine layer of powdered nuclear fuel rod - enriched uranium and plutonium - lethal to anyone that comes into contact with it. They're only 7 years in, the magic CDC number is 15, so another 8 years to go.
Then North America.
In reply to When you live in a country… by Blue Steel 309
Oh wow your anti-spam spam is shorter than the spam itself for once. Good job ^^
In reply to ▲▲▲ Enf83 ▲▲▲ CHRONIC… by ZeroSpam
A clickbait site, you say? I can't believe nobody has thought of that before!
In reply to In the news… by enf83
Bring on the robots already.
Total Failure...
...when old people WANT to go to the Slammer!!!
Enjoy...
p.s. The parasites are filthy rich though!
...and not that many years ago their stock market was at an all time high and the envy of the world. Their real estate prices were beyond belief. They lectured others on how to do business.
...but that would never happen here....
How the mighty are fallen...
Anyone remember Michael Crichton’s Rising Sun, when the Japanese were going to take over the world?
Those of us who are old enough, also remember how Disneyland used to pipe its “please keep your arms and legs inside the ride” announcement first in English, followed by Japanese and German.
Now the only language besides English is Spanish. In fact, you will rarely see a Japanese person anywhere in the Park. It looks more like you’ve stepped into a Mexican city.
Demographics is destiny.
History doesn’t repeat itself, but it does rhyme...
In reply to ...and not that many years… by rosiescenario
I would at least do something big
Rob a bank maybe - that way if you didn't get caught you would have some cash to pay for stuff -
Do banks in Japan keep any cash on hand?
Or just steal sushi-that Jiro guy charges like 200 bucks a piece.
(on second thought there may be the death penalty for sushi theft in japan)
In reply to I would at least do… by all-priced-in
I used to react with alarm every time an American commits a crime to get cancer treatment or housing for themselves or family members. It seems to have become so routine, they don't even make the news, anymore. Japan has had a current account surplus for many many decades, The U.S., on the other hand is in debt to the entire world, and this will only worsen as trade debt continues to spiral out of control.
Guy is really down on Japan
Personally, I feel bad for Japan. But hey, the US is no better off.
In reply to Guy is really down on Japan by Catahoula
how do they do highway clean-ups in walkers?