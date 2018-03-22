Japan Is So Broke That Its Prisons Are Full Of 80+ Year Old 'Felons'

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 03/22/2018 - 13:35

Authored by Simon Black via SovereignMan.com,

‘Mrs. F.’ was 84 years old the first time she ever went to prison.

Her crime? Petty shoplifting. She stole rice, strawberries, and cold medicine.

She served her time. Got released. Then shoplifted again so that she’d go back to prison.

She’s now 89 years old serving out another 2 ½ year sentence, not too far away from where I am right now, at a women’s prison about 60 miles outside of Tokyo.

She’s not the only one.

One in five female prisoners in Japan is senior, almost all of whom have been convicted of petty crimes like shoplifting.

This is no accident. Elderly women in Japan are economically vulnerable. Half live below the poverty line. Many live by themselves and have no one to turn to for help.

So there’s a growing trend in Japan of elderly women deliberately committing petty crimes– hoping to get caught so that they’ll be sent to prison.

In prison, of course, they’re fed, clothed, housed, and even have their health care covered by the state.

It’s a pitiful, last resort form of welfare that’s likely going to become worse as Japan’s already elderly population continues to age.

It’s also a sad example of what happens when a nation’s economy goes bust after a dangerous, explosive, unsustainable boom.

Back in the 1970s and 1980s, Japan was indomitable.

This country had pulled itself out of the ashes of the atomic bomb in World War II and set itself on a path to dazzling economic growth.

Within a few decades, Japan had become one of the wealthiest nations in the world. And by the 1970s, they began flexing that economic might.

If you’re old enough you might remember the Japanese scare, especially in the early 1980s, as Japanese companies were buying up huge chunks of US real estate, businesses, etc.

Japan had all the money… and it seemed like they were going to conquer the world.

The Japanese stock market was soaring. Japanese property prices were, by far, the most expensive on the planet.

Then it all went bust in the late 80s.

It turned out that Japan’s massive economic boom had been fueled by years of unsustainable monetary policy– the central bank simply conjuring trillions of currency units out of thin air.

The country had been flooded with money. Bank balance sheets were stuffed full of trillions of yen and they began liberally loaning out– practically giving away– money to businesses and investors.

They were able to get away with it because Japan’s economy was healthier than the rest of the world’s.

The US was going through a series of deep recessions. Japan, meanwhile, was a production and export powerhouse.

So even though the Japanese central bank was printing unlimited quantities of paper money, the rest of the world readily accepted it.

Japanese financial markets soared, and large Japanese companies went on an international shopping spree, gobbling up prized assets– especially in the United States.

But by the late 1980s, the giant Japanese monetary bubble burst. Everything crashed. Stocks. Property. The economy itself.

Three decades later it has yet to recover.

We’ve talked about this before: Japan is a classic example that the good times NEVER last forever. (And it’s important to plan accordingly.)

Moreover, Japan teaches us that financial and economic downturns can last for DECADES.

A lot of people understand that stock markets and economies move in cycles– periods of boom and bust.

But there’s a common misconception that the ‘bust’ part of the cycle will be short-lived, maybe a few months, 1-2 years at most.

Japan shows that downturns can be more severe, and last longer, than anyone could possibly imagine.

Last, Japan is a monument to the serious social consequences that unfold when a long-term economic downturn strikes.

This sad story of poor, lonely, elderly women deliberately committing crimes so that they’ll be taken care of in prison is just one example.

On the other end of the age spectrum, younger people in Japan have stopped having children.

Due to the long-term economic downturn, Japan’s young adults don’t have the financial stability to get married and start families, and the birth rate has been declining as a result.

Last year, in fact, the number of babies born in Japan was the lowest number EVER in the 118-year history of their public records.

And this shrinking population has its own long-term consequences– a lower tax base, fewer workers paying into the pension system to support retirees, etc.

On top of it all, Japan’s long-term economic downturn has obliterated the finances of the government.

The Japanese government has to borrow appalling amounts of money in order to make ends meet each year.

The national debt here has become so large that it’s more than twice the size of the Japanese economy.

Plus it takes the government more than 20% of tax revenue each year just to pay INTEREST on its debt– and that’s at a time when rates are actually NEGATIVE.

This country is really amazing, I’ve always loved it here.

But Japan has been suffering for a long, long time, both socially and economically. The two go hand in hand.

That makes this place the most important case study in the world.

Because everything that Japan did back in the 70s and 80s to cause these long-term social and economic problems is EXACTLY what most of the West is doing now: printing money, keeping rates too low, inflating asset bubbles, going into debt, and acting like the good times will last forever.

It would be utterly foolish to believe that this time is different.

And to continue learning how to ensure you thrive no matter what happens next in the world, I encourage you to download our free Perfect Plan B Guide

Comments

Vote up!
 31
Vote down!
 2
regular Thu, 03/22/2018 - 13:37 Permalink

I know many elders in the USA who do this!

They are broke and need care. Barely can walk and have no money for food. They live on social security which barely gets them a meal; BARELY. All other expenses are not paid for. They suffer in America, the old people struggle the worse cause nobody will hire them except the few 'greeter' gigs. So many intentionally want to go to jail! WHY?

Well, three FULL meals a day, free cable tv in the rooms, free room and board, free INTERNET in room, free phone, free medical, free medicine, free gym workouts, free food!, free heat!!!, free AC!!!, and you are protected by security. SOUNDS BETTER than most assisted living places and its free.

I know of many youths who do the same, after getting out and not being able to find work, they take a 'vacation' and go back in to live "EASIER", than the outside....

says alot

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 10
JimmyJones toady Thu, 03/22/2018 - 13:43 Permalink

This is what you get when people don't have kids, you no longer have growing demand for ANYTHING because there isn't people to demand anything.  If you don't at least replace your population then you have excess housing, excess housing = lower price for existing housing.  How do you barrow against the future people when they will not be born?  Japan is going to implode.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
ZeroSpam beepbop Thu, 03/22/2018 - 14:16 Permalink

▲▲▲   Beepbop  ▲▲▲ CHRONIC SPAMMER  ▲▲▲ VIRUS ALERT ▲▲

▲▲▲   pier  ▲▲▲ CHRONIC SPAMMER  ▲▲▲ VIRUS ALERT ▲▲

When Spammer-Tard gets back to his basement at 2 a.m. smelling like urine from his job cleaning bathrooms at Jack-in-the-Box, he jacks off and engages in conversations with himself here.

Vote up!
 7
Vote down!
 0
itstippy JimmyJones Thu, 03/22/2018 - 14:20 Permalink

This is what you get when millions of people spend their entire lives in overcrowded urban centers surrounded by teeming masses everywhere.  Prison isn't so bad when you're already accustomed to lack of privacy and personal space.

Out here in the rural areas the old folks would rather die than go to a nursing home.  So they do.  I'm 60ish and can't imagine living in an appartment building.  Assisted Living would be Hell on Earth.  A nursing home is completely out of the question.  I'd take the Opiod Challange before I'd submit to living like that.

I don't give a shit if the room has cable TV.  I hate TV.  And they won't let you have a dog, cat, tractor, shitgum, welder, junk car, fire pit, or anything worth living for.

Vote up!
 7
Vote down!
 0
Buck Johnson regular Thu, 03/22/2018 - 13:58 Permalink

It's so sickening and many don't see this or want to see this because they don't see themselves being one of these old people.  In their mind they either think they are one or two paychecks away from being wealthy and/or they are in denial of the true state of affairs of the US and the world.

As one person said in an article years ago, reality has a way  of pulling a person or country from their delusions to the real world.

 

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
MoralsAreEssential regular Thu, 03/22/2018 - 14:29 Permalink

I read about this in Japan about a year ago.  This is so sad when supposedly "rich" countries reduce their elderly to criminals in order to eat and exist.  I'm NOT a socialist because government run anything leads to the situation we're in.  However, the crony "capitalist" system has sucked everything out of most Western societies reducing our cultures of caring to digits in the Babylonian Magic Money System for survival.  Their goal is transhumanism and the death of bonding to the natural world and the Cycle of Life.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
pashley1411 regular Thu, 03/22/2018 - 14:40 Permalink

A friend who was in for a period told me in the US the crime-of-choice for the elderly is bank robbery.   Hand the nice lady a note, stand back and wait for the ride, minimum sentencing is 5 years.

The zombie state has a provision to house and feed the elderly.   Just an incredibly more expensive one than was bargained for.    Those private prison companies get another client.

As Stockman would write, when the state prints money, the "stupid" in the system not only doesn't get wrung out.   It metastasizes and grows.  

 

Vote up!
 9
Vote down!
 0
booboo HRH of Aquitaine 2.0 Thu, 03/22/2018 - 13:49 Permalink

"Don't they have old folks homes? Boarding homes? Something?"

(I know you know this)

yes, they have womb to the tomb coverage from the government, now do you see how those promises work?

"but but they promised" Japan is years ahead of the U.S. and if you are paying attention you are seeing where we are going.

If you are not stuffing every penny you can into something defensible and tangible you will regret it. Oh, and be nice to your kids, they will be wiping your ass one day if you are lucky.

Vote up!
 18
Vote down!
 2
Blue Steel 309 Thu, 03/22/2018 - 13:40 Permalink

When you live in a country with finite size and resources, a population pullback is not a bad thing.

 

I am not sure what is up with the insanity that we can just multiply like bacteria to infinity..ya know...for the economic growth.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 17
enf83 Thu, 03/22/2018 - 13:40 Permalink

In the news

Man Kills Himself And His Children Because His Wife Enjoyed Masturbating: http://enternations.com/thread/572/man-kills-wife-enjoyed
 

Couple Commits Suicide After Their Parents Tried To Separate them:http://enternations.com/thread/548/couple-commits-after-parents-separate

Man dies while trying to steal from a transformer:http://enternations.com/thread/549/man-dies-trying-steal-transformer

 

Airport staff member get punished for being too handsome: http://enternations.com/thread/528/airport-staff-member-punished-handsome

Girlfriend saves her lover’s life by cutting his throat: http://enternations.com/thread/522/girlfriend-saves-lover-cutting-throat

Woman dies after husband uses mortar bomb as sex toy:http://enternations.com/thread/499/woman-dies-after-husband-mortar

Father Joins Son To Rape His Young Daughter:http://enternations.com/thread/445/father-joins-son-young-daughter

Vote up!
 13
Vote down!
 1
ZeroSpam enf83 Thu, 03/22/2018 - 13:41 Permalink

▲▲▲   Enf83  ▲▲▲ CHRONIC SPAMMER  ▲▲▲ VIRUS ALERT ▲▲

▲▲▲   registered in NIGERIA  ▲▲▲ VIRUS ALERT

When Spammer-Tard gets back to his basement at 2 a.m. smelling like urine from his job cleaning bathrooms at Jack-in-the-Box, he jacks off and engages in conversations with himself here.

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 1
1777 Thu, 03/22/2018 - 13:41 Permalink

Total Failure...

...when old people WANT to go to the Slammer!!!

Enjoy...

   p.s. The parasites are filthy rich though!

Vote up!
 9
Vote down!
 0
rosiescenario Thu, 03/22/2018 - 13:41 Permalink

...and not that many years ago their stock market was at an all time high and the envy of the world. Their real estate prices were beyond belief. They lectured others on how to do business.

...but that would never happen here....

Vote up!
 9
Vote down!
 0
Pool Shark rosiescenario Thu, 03/22/2018 - 13:49 Permalink

How the mighty are fallen...

Anyone remember Michael Crichton’s Rising Sun, when the Japanese were going to take over the world?

Those of us who are old enough, also remember how Disneyland used to pipe its “please keep your arms and legs inside the ride” announcement first in English, followed by Japanese and German.

Now the only language besides English is Spanish. In fact, you will rarely see a Japanese person anywhere in the Park. It looks more like you’ve stepped into a Mexican city.

Demographics is destiny.

History doesn’t repeat itself, but it does rhyme...

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 0
all-priced-in Thu, 03/22/2018 - 13:41 Permalink

I would at least do something big

 

Rob a bank maybe - that way if you didn't get caught you would have some cash to pay for stuff -

 

Do banks in Japan keep any cash on hand?

 

 

 

 

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 0
DemandSider Thu, 03/22/2018 - 13:41 Permalink

I used to react with alarm every time an American commits a crime to get cancer treatment or housing for themselves or family members. It seems to have become so routine, they don't even make the news, anymore. Japan has had a current account surplus for many many decades, The U.S., on the other hand is in debt to the entire world, and this will only worsen as trade debt continues to spiral out of control.