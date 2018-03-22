Kosovo Opposition Party Tosses Tear Gas In Parliament To Stop Vote

﻿Members of Kosovo's "Self-Determination Movement" party tossed tear gas canisters on the parliament floor in a bid to halt a vote on border demarcation with Montenegro.

Three canisters were thrown in the Assembly building Wednesday shortly before voting was set to begin, forcing politicians to flee the hall.

Opposition MPs in Kosovo release tear gas into Parliament to prevent a vote pic.twitter.com/8mm6yLdhmc — The Independent (@Independent) March 21, 2018

The 2015 agreement was expected to be ratified by the required two-thirds of the 120-seat parliament - which the Movement party claims would result in Kosovo losing 20,000 acres of territory to its neighbor. Experts, however, have disputed this claim.

Greg Delawie, U.S. ambassador to Kosovo condemned the guerilla activism as "violence" used as a "political tool" which has "no place" in the country.

"I urge MPs to reconvene and finish the vote today," he added.

Violence as a political tool has no place in #Kosovo. I urge MPs to reconvene and finish the vote today. — Amb. Greg Delawie (@USAmbKosovo) March 21, 2018