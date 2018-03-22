Kosovo Opposition Party Tosses Tear Gas In Parliament To Stop Vote

Members of Kosovo's "Self-Determination Movement" party tossed tear gas canisters on the parliament floor in a bid to halt a vote on border demarcation with Montenegro.
Three canisters were thrown in the Assembly building Wednesday shortly before voting was set to begin, forcing politicians to flee the hall.
Opposition MPs in Kosovo release tear gas into Parliament to prevent a vote pic.twitter.com/8mm6yLdhmc— The Independent (@Independent) March 21, 2018
The 2015 agreement was expected to be ratified by the required two-thirds of the 120-seat parliament - which the Movement party claims would result in Kosovo losing 20,000 acres of territory to its neighbor. Experts, however, have disputed this claim.
Greg Delawie, U.S. ambassador to Kosovo condemned the guerilla activism as "violence" used as a "political tool" which has "no place" in the country.
"I urge MPs to reconvene and finish the vote today," he added.
Violence as a political tool has no place in #Kosovo. I urge MPs to reconvene and finish the vote today.— Amb. Greg Delawie (@USAmbKosovo) March 21, 2018
Nataliya Apostolova, the European Union's ambassador, said on Twitter: "Appalled by tear gas release in Kosovo Assembly! Shocked that members of a parliament in Europe are resorting to dangerous tactics pulling Kosovo backwards.
"[I] call on all MPs and all parties to go back to [the] Assembly to defeat such unacceptable practices that go against democratic society and the future of the Kosovo people. MPs, vote for the future, not for the past!" -Independent.co.uk
Comments
That is NOT tear gas...
If it was anything even close to tear gas...you would see people running and on the floor. Come on.
NOTE:I was hoping it was tear gas...would have been more dramatic. Fix the headline.
So...I'm guessing no metal detectors or security at the door?
I thought the shoe, that was thrown at Bush, had a much greater impact.
Aren't smoke bombs used to test a house for leaks?
They're also used on the 4th of July for celebration.
I once used one on April Fools Day.
I'd be willing to bet nobody will be arrested, as it should be.
It was more like a prank than a threat.
If it happened in AmeriKantstan....17 Dead, 9 wounded in terrorist attack
In reply to That is NOT tear gas... by takeaction
Shenanigans happen when you crowd humans into a small Kangaroo-court "country" like that. New World Order defined.
In reply to nice by whatswhat1@yahoo.com
ummmmm... great idea!
In reply to Shenanigans happen when you… by WTFRLY
Since my childhood, and color TV, I love me some Euro-parliament chaos clips.
Nothing new under the sun.
In reply to ummmmm... great idea! by Stan522
Leftists are such timid creatures.
In reply to Since my childhood, and… by ParkAveFlasher
1389
.
Kosovo should be a part of Serbia.
In reply to Since my childhood, and… by ParkAveFlasher
Kangaroo-court "country" ?
Like AmeriKantStan?
In reply to Shenanigans happen when you… by WTFRLY
WTF?
World has gone full retard.
Look at people just sitting there like it's no big deal...Hilarious...can you imagine in the USA...SWAT would have came in and killed everyone within 20' of the "bomb".
Once the "bomber" (and every innocent nearby person) was dead, they have had to clear everyone, do a chemical analysis, an environmental impact study, and then, weeks later, send Servicemaster in to shampoo the blood out of the carpet and polish the floors.
Ah, the good old days!
In reply to That is NOT tear gas... by takeaction
And then the "investigation" would conclude - the Russians did it!
In reply to WTF?… by FireBrander
LOL- those guys just calmly walk out- could you see the hysteria if that happened in Congress? Pelosi and Schumer would be like George Costanza knocking people over to get out.
In reply to That is NOT tear gas... by takeaction
LOL...Eric the Clown.
In reply to LOL- those guys just calmly… by Juggernaut x2
smoke cannister
In reply to That is NOT tear gas... by takeaction
Beat me to it, Nobody Crying tears streaming down their face running for the exit, good old fashioned smoke bomb at best
In reply to That is NOT tear gas... by takeaction
"Greg Delawie, U.S. ambassador to Kosovo condemned the guerilla activism as "violence" used as a "political tool" which has "no place" in the country".
Why does anyone care what Mr. Dimwit from the US think? And by implication, the US never uses violence as a political tool - who does this moron think is buying that load of crap?
I guess there is no security at the door.
"activism as "violence" used as a "political tool" which has "no place" in the country. "
Nonsense the usa does it all the time.
Trumptardian
Whichever joker did this should be expelled.
Kosovo is Serbia. Fuck these maggots!
Exactly. A fake country created by US & EU decree.
In reply to Kosovo is Serbia. Fuck these… by Mike Masr
"...the only people we hate more than the Romans are the Kosovo Self-Determination Movement!"
Calm, cool and collected under tear gas attack. Now that's leadership...
Let this happen in the USA Senate/House and there would be a lot of Depends in need of a changing...
~~~~~~~~~~~~
For you non USA folks, Depends are a brand of adult diapers...funny/gross note...college folks dig through the local trash dump as part of research to understand what we discard...when they find a soiled baby diaper, they call it a taco....when they find an adult diaper, they catalog it as a burrito...laughed my ass of at that one.
In reply to Calm, cool and collected… by NanoRap
Hey Trump......Hint! Hint!
This party, Vetëvendosje merged a long time ago with the PMK, which are the roots of the KLA. Yes, those commie muslims on US intel agencies' payroll.
It's only natural that commie muslims throw tear gas in a parliament and whine about:
"We will not give up to violence and populism. This approval will serve to reinforce the sovereignty of our country and will unblock our path towards European Integration."
Hmm, when we last saw agitators for more EU integration?
Zionist "jews" losing EVERYTHING!!!
And if you look ever so closely in the upper right corner of these pictures you will see a double-chinned beast with horns on her forehead and a bifurcated tongue and tail handing out cookies!
Politicians give clowns a bad name.
I believe I saw the picture of this "skull" somewhere before?...
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-03-21/if-us-plans-terrorist-false-f…
In reply to Politicians give clowns a… by BanksterMind
Am I the only one aware that the top Serb politician in Kosovo was murdered the other day?
So umm did that guy just conveniently bring his gas mask to work today?
"Violence as a political tool has no place in #Kosovo. I urge MPs to reconvene and finish the vote today."
Who is this guy kidding? Politics is ALWAYS about violence. The state is a legal monopoly on violence funded by theft.