Mark Zuckerberg's Very Bad Day Of "Damage Control": Highlights

﻿Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg gave several "exclusive" interviews on Wednesday after three days in hiding - capped off with a wholly unsatisfying appearance on CNN in which the flop-sweating executive appeared rattled as he robotically bunted softballs in the wake of a massive data harvesting scandal. (Zuck wasn't even asked about that $357 million of Facebook stock he's unloaded as part of a $12 billion unwind!) 

"This was a major breach of trust, and I'm really sorry that this happened," Zuckerberg told CNN senior tech correspondent Laurie Segall - referring to the Cambridge Analytica data breach and ensuing discovery that tons of companies are appparently harvesting and selling user data. Notably absent was an explanation for revelations that Facebook was directly involved in helping the Clinton and Obama campaigns.

Zuck said the company will be deploying a "multi-part plan" to limit developers' access to user data, and said it would be auditing developers with access to large stores of user data - as well as investigating "thousands" of apps to determine whether they have abused their access to data. 

More highlights from Zuckerberg's various Wednesday interviews (scroll down for twitter reactions):

  • Facebook will notify "anyone whose data might have been affected" by the Cambridge Analytica data breach (including how ad companies track users?):
  • Zuck will be "happy" to testify before congress "if it's the right thing to do." 
  • It wasn't just Cambridge Analytica who bought data from Aleksandr Kogan - whose app called "thisismydigitallife" harvested data from tens of millions of users:
  • Zuckerberg is sure "someone" is trying to meddle in the 2018 midterm elections, but that Facebook will "get in front of them." 
  • Zuck: "We have a basic responsibility to protect people's data and if we can't do that then we don't deserve to have the opportunity to serve people" 
  • The Facebook CEO told CNN: "I'm not sure we shouldn't be regulated. ... I actually think the question is more, 'What is the right regulation?' rather than, 'Yes or no, should it be regulated?'"
  • He told the New York Times that the social media giant would double its security force in 2018 - adding: “We’ll have more than 20,000 people working on security and community operations by the end of the year, I think we have about 15,000 now.”
  • He told the Times that the company had deployed unspecified new artificial intelligence to fight bad actors in the recent Alabama Senate election: “In last year, in 2017 with the special election in Alabama, we deployed some new A.I. tools to identify fake accounts and false news, and we found a significant number of Macedonian accounts that were trying to spread false news, and were able to eliminate those. And that, actually, is something I haven’t talked about publicly before, so you’re the first people I’m telling about that.” (via The Verge)
  • The Facebook CEO told Wired "There are probably 15 changes that we’re making to the platform to further restrict data, and I didn’t list them all, because a lot of them are kind of nuanced and hard to explain—so I kind of tried to paint in broad strokes what the issues are, which were first, going forward, making sure developers can’t get access to this kind of data."

Reactions:

We leave you with this:  

How about this for damage control: "Our business model is to sell your personal data for money.  We have done it since day one.  We will continue to do it in the future.  What did you expect from a platform where the users all VOLUNTARILY tell everyone else about everything in their lives? 

"We regret that Cambridge Analytica exposed the naked political bias of Facebook toward communist Democrats and deep state (((globalists))). At Facebook we endeavor to create a safe space for liberal snowflakes while selling your information to the highest bidder. We must do a better job of propagandizing the public to believe Facebook is good for their lives" - Mark Zuckersperg

  • Facebook will notify "anyone whose data might have been affected" by the Cambridge Analytica data breach (including how ad companies track users?):

Let me guess how these "notifications" will be written by a silly valley lawyer:

Baba Yaga stole your data from the store that we normally sell it out of. That is why we have Drumpf as president. If you would have just voted for Hillary, she was ready to lead the cyber war. She knows how to run a server in Bubba's basement. She has managed many portable devices throughout her long career in the highest levels of government. Including top secret stuff you would never understand.

It is too late to save your data, but you can still donate to the Clinton Foundation. It is a fully tax deductible 501c3. Just like the gofund me's you donate to when the legacy holder/obummer crew run gun grab hoaxes. 

As someone that looks at maybe 3 Facebook pages a year, I really don't give a fuck what the commies do on there.  The people using it are stupid by default, and thus likely to make a poor decision at their local polling place regardless of any Russian influence.

I hope people wake up to the fact that this douche wants to control "fake news".  I want him to become the pariah poster boy for hoodie soy boys. 

Zuck: Yeah so if you ever need info about anyone at Harvard
Zuck: Just ask.
Zuck: I have over 4,000 emails, pictures, addresses, SNS
[Redacted Friend's Name]: What? How'd you manage that one?
Zuck: People just submitted it.
Zuck: I don't know why.
Zuck: They "trust me"
Zuck: Dumb fucks.

.. now he has 2,000,000,000 emails. Nothing's changed except for the number of emails and commensurately, his wallet. Dumb fucks.

The spy agency is uncovered for what it really is. Just wait when people find out the real truth that it is run by the NSA. Suckerberg will still have his Fang partners advertising to keep the surveillance going. Soon you will see every other ad will be from his partner in crime Amazon on your spying I phone made by Apple. The Fangs are all on the same payroll funded by their crony friends on Wall St.

El Zuckeroonio is not the the ideal person to undertake a "charm offensive."  His personality is unappealing, reminding me mostly of Martin Schkreli.

the hate will be directed by the elite..funny how shooters and bombers rarely attack elite..the plans are working well.

that ISIS and Alciada never went after soros or goldman sach's banksters..yet we are to believe they were working against the

stable countries of the hated west?? 

Hollywood as a good example..they(isis and other claimed terrorists, from Islam) vilify but never ever attack a movie mogol or studios, stars of media?? you would think they would target the degenerates they claim to hate?

what is really happening is mass propaganda.

Suckaberg should grow a pair and just tell everyone what the hell they expect when our service is free and we have bills to pay.

Vote up!
Big emphasis by Mark on "fake accounts" sowing discord....FB and their owners don't fking care whether you vote for bought and paid politico #1 or bought and paid politico #2..all that matters is they want you to feel alone, insecure and isolated.

FUCK YOU SUCKKY mother fucker...You are a Pedophile...selling children DATA to the bidder in the market.

You are a fucking mother fucker , who deserves to just leave this EARTH 

