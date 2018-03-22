"Now I’m F---ing Doing It My Way": Trump Prepares For War With Mueller

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 03/22/2018 - 15:49

Hours after the resignation of John Dowd, President Trump's lead attorney handling the special counsel investigation, Trump said he "would like to" testify in Robert Mueller's ongoing probe - a move panned by some, including Fox's Judge Napolitano, as a bad move.

The President's 180 comes after the White House legal team had reportedly been considering ways that President Trump might be able to testify - including giving written answers - with Trump's attorneys reportedly having been split on the terms of such a deal, reported the Wall Street Journal earlier this month. 

But that's not Trump's style... After bringing on former federal prosecutor Joe diGenova on Monday - a former Special Counsel himself who went after both the Teamsters and former NY Governor Elliot Spitzer, Trump is reportedly taking the gloves off according to Vanity Fair's Gabriel Sherman. 

Earlier this month, Mueller crossed one of Trump’s stated “red lines” when he subpoenaed Trump Organization business records. According to four Republicans in regular contact with the White House, the move spurred Trump to lose patience with his team of feuding lawyers. “Trump hit the roof,” one source said. Today, Trump’s personal lawyer John Dowd resigned under pressure from Trump.

diGenova - who said in January that the Obama administration engaged in a "brazen plot to exonerate Hillary Clinton" and "frame an incoming president with a false Russian conspiracy," is married to Victoria Toensing - who, as we've mentioned, is a former Reagan Justice Department official and former chief counsel of the Senate Intelligence Committee. 

 “She’s a killer,” one Republican who knows the couple told Sherman.

Toensing also happens to represent FBI whistleblower William D. Campbell - who claims to have gathered evidence of a Russian "uranium dominance strategy" which included millions of dollars routed to a Clinton charity. Campbell testified before three Congressional committees in February.

The Campbell connection makes it all the more interesting since Trump is reportedly considering adding Toensing to his legal team. In other words, Trump would be teaming up with two veteran bulldog D.C. attorneys - one of whom ostensibly has evidence in the Uranium One scandal. As Sherman points out in Vanity Fair, "The hiring of Toensing would be a sign that Trump wants to flip the script and investigate his investigators. Appearing on Fox News, Toensing has called for a second special prosecutor to investigate Mueller, the logic being that he was F.B.I. director at the time that the Uranium One acquisition was approved."

Following Mueller's subpoena of the Trump organization, Trump has been fuming. Last weekend, Trump encouraged John Dowd to call for an end to the Russia probe, according to Sherman. "On Sunday, Trump blasted Mueller as partisan, tweeting: “Why does the Mueller team have 13 hardened Democrats, some big Crooked Hillary supporters, and Zero Republicans?”"

And with the hire of Joe diGenova - it's obvious that Trump is bringing out the big guns for a direct confrontation with Mueller, after souring on his legal team's more diplomatic strategy:

Trump’s new offensive is a sign that he’s unilaterally abandoning the go-along, get-along strategy advocated by Dowd and Ty Cobb, the White House lawyer overseeing the response to Mueller. Cobb’s standing with Trump has been falling for months, after Cobb made the now-infamous prediction that the Russia probe would be over by Thanksgiving 2017. Dowd assured Trump that he had a “great relationship with Mueller” and could manage him, according to sources. That obviously hasn’t happened. “Trump just wants something to change and nothing was changing,” the outside adviser said. The genial and mustachioed Cobb has always been somewhat of an odd fit for Trump, whose mental picture of a lawyer is Roy Cohn, his early mentor. Sources said Trump reluctantly conceded to allow Cobb to play good cop. “Trump is looking at this saying, I did it your way for months, now I’m fucking doing it my way,” a former West Wing official said. (The White House did not respond to a request for comment.) -Vanity Fair

diGenova was reportedly recommended to Trump by Dave Bossie and Jeanine Piro - both of whom are outside advisors to Trump. That said, Fox News Senior Judicial Analyst Judge Napolitano thinks Dowd's resignation and the decision to put Trump in front of Mueller's team would be a "disaster" for the President. 

"It's very, very easy to trip somebody up when you have all the documents, you have all the testimony, you have all the prior witnesses and you're asking somebody questions that you know the answers to and that they don't," Napolitano said on "America's Newsroom" in late February.

Of Dowd's resignation, Judge Napolitano said: 

Sherman also reports that Trump is considering bringing back controversial attorney Marc Kasowitz onto his defense team. 

“They’re talking a lot,” one Republican briefed on the conversations said. (Kasowitz did not respond to a request for comment.) Bringing back Kasowitz would be a sign of how rattled Trump is by the looming prospect of being interviewed by Mueller. Last July, Trump sidelined Kasowitz after it was revealed he struggled with alcoholism and told a stranger to “watch your back, bitch” in an e-mail. (Kasowitz has denied reports of alcohol abuse.) Sources also said Kasowitz’s return would be a signal that Trump is willing to put his own survival ahead of his family. -VF

Kasowitz had reportedly told Trump that Jared Kushner needed to leave the White House. 

With the departure of John Dowd and the addition of diGenova and Toensing - combined with Trump's desire to testify in the Mueller probe, this could go either really well for President Trump - or it could be his downfall. Either way, it promises to entertain.

curbjob Bes Thu, 03/22/2018 - 15:53

"Unprecedented success for our Country, in so many ways, since the Election. Record Stock Market, Strong on Military, Crime, Borders, & ISIS, Judicial Strength & Numbers, Lowest Unemployment for Women & ALL, Massive Tax Cuts, end of Individual Mandate - and so much more. Big 2018!" — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) Jan 20 2018

 

It's a fluid administration and sometimes it's hard to keep up with all the winning. 

 

Klassenfeind curbjob Thu, 03/22/2018 - 15:55

“Now I’m F---ing Doing It My Way”

It'll be the end of the Trump presidency.

Bullshitting, flip-flopping, free-wheeling and waffling might work on the campaign trail to convince the dumb rednecks, but it won't fly in a courtroom or when under oath.

Trump is loose cannon and an impulsive idiot and it will become evident as soon as he opens his big mouth to Mueller! (or Kim-Jong-Un)

overbet Klassenfeind Thu, 03/22/2018 - 15:56

Ill take that bet. Hes a fighter now unleashed. He will leave a trail of ashes in his path. Trump is not a dumb guy and he has been foolishly underestimated at every turn.

You Trump trashing Soros bots have infested hedge refreshing top posting every thread. How much can you possibly earn losers?  You dont realize were not sheep liberals that your drivel works on.

SamAdams ThinkerNotEmoter Thu, 03/22/2018 - 16:13

Man, this has been the most entertaining presidency of my lifetime.

I voted for Trump, that's right.  I knew he would be like a bull in a China shop.  And the shop needs a lot of shit to be broken.  So far, so good.

Yes, I'm not fond of his Zionist support or when he tossed a bunch of missiles at Syria, but overall, he's the best since JFK.

So, keep on doing it your way!  That is why I voted for you!

 

gdpetti SamAdams Thu, 03/22/2018 - 16:18

Yeah,, perhaps, I don't remember the Nixon stuff as much, but it could compete... BUT... that time was different, as it was simple regime change with the Agency and Nixon, same with Carter... this time it's the end of the entire establishment/OWO... and Trumpy is the perfect actor for this role of agent provacateur... unleash that ego and make the entire endgame 'outing' go parabolic... his role is to take down the system.... so their puppet masters can reset in their NWO... and they hope to do so befoe Mother Nature swings in in a few years... or less.

No surprise the establishment is putting up a fight, they are supposed to... it's always best if your prey doesn't understand your role as predator.

swmnguy gdpetti Thu, 03/22/2018 - 16:33

I do remember the Nixon stuff, and you're right, it was totally different.  Back then Americans believed in our institutions and our systems, and were actually shocked that the President was a boorish bully and petty criminal.  Not sure why; most people who had observed Nixon's career since about 1950 could already tell what he was but people respected the office and preferred to believe what they were told then.  Watergate was The System's way of reasserting its moral standing and in a weird way reinforced people's belief the system worked, though the Civil Rights and Vietnam War unrest had shaken people's confidence.

This is totally different.  Now The System has to try to prove it isn't in free-fall collapse.  Trump provides a solid opportunity for that mission, because America has never elected such a hot mess to any major position before.  Even Jesse Ventura as Governor of Minnesota was less silly and that didn't go very well because, nut that he is (and I've always met the guy a few times and chatted with him) The Body is basically an honest and well-meaning man.  Those two things Trump has never been nor really pretended to be.

Trump's in a heap of trouble if he thinks dealing with Mueller is going to be anything like stiffing subcontractors, paying off mouthy whores or intimidating tenants, lenders or vendors.  Trump's never dealt with anything on the level of a Federal Prosecutor with an open mandate and the full resources he needs to make a case.  Trump can't repeat the same thing the same way twice in a row; he's dead if he ever talks to Mueller under oath.  In this arena, attempting to intimidate the opposition is a token of guilt, which the opposition will take like sharks take blood in the water. 

Every tactic that has worked for Trump in the past, and which still work for Trump with the media and professional politicians and government hands, will backfire on him in dealing with Federal Prosecutors.  Trump's attorneys who have actual careers and credentials know this and that's why Dowd is leaving.  DiGenova and Toensing are showmen, with no actual results to their credit, at least in this century.  They've figured out how to work a living out of being outrageous, but that won't play in a Federal Court should it come to that.  I'd rather have Charles Manson as my attorney than those two, in terms of cordial relations with the Court.  And the low-lives Trump's had for years are simply not up to the task.  Cohen can't keep a story straight, and fucked up paying off a hooker, for Christ's sake.  Trump's buddy David Pecker made a hash out of the Playboy Bunny thing, and may end up nailed for making an illegal campaign contribution, and Trump for accepting it.

Sorry, you've never been able to simply fuck around and get away with it in dealing with the Feds on any level.  Trump's about to find that out.

any_mouse ThinkerNotEmoter Thu, 03/22/2018 - 16:27

"Vanity Fair" is now the go to source for journalism?

Has "Rolling Stone" been neutered by an exploding Mercedes?

Why is the lawyer dude a look alike for a certain Hollywood actor?

DiGenova == Of Genoa.

Genoa, the city where financing for the Crusades was initiated.

The Bank of Saint George was established in Genoa after Jews were run out of France.

Bankers and lawyers.

GUS100CORRINA Billy the Poet Thu, 03/22/2018 - 16:09

Dan Bongino believes and has made a great case as to why PRESIDENT TRUMP should fire Mueller.

I believe Dan B. is correct 100% because this Mueller investigation is OUT OF CONTROL and a WASTE OF TIME and RESOURCES!!

President TRUMP ... FIRE THAT S.O.B. MEULLER ASAP!!!! 

It is time to MOVE ON!!!! See 2nd half of show below for more details.

https://www.bongino.com/march-21-2018-ep-681-the-case-for-firing-bob-mu…

Billy the Poet curbjob Thu, 03/22/2018 - 16:31

"At best" in what sense?

I'm very happy with the growing discontent with government and media  on all sides. As a voluntarist I'm in favor of an awakening amongst those who are being radicalized by trying to work within the broken system.

Think about it. Half the country now realizes that something called the Deep State has actively undermined the Constitutionally elected government. Are they just going to sit back and take it? Will they fall in line and go back to voting for establishment candidates? Trump is more important as a symbol than as a man. The folks you want to keep your eyes on are the Trump voters.

 

 

Honest Sam curbjob Thu, 03/22/2018 - 16:30

Jesus fucking Christ! Where have you been since November 9, 2016?  There is a Fatwah out against him by Soros, and the Abysmal State.

The entire establishment----two cheeks on the same ass of our government as well as other globalist governments, have been trying to throw him out since day one. 

They have even resurrected Bimbo eruptions to do to him what they would not do to bill clinton.  Every trick in the book and some new ones are being employed with the lying filthycomplicity of a massively humiliated shit hole Mass Media that lost BIG when they didn't get their prostitute in the White House. 

 

 

 

GoingBig Bay of Pigs Thu, 03/22/2018 - 16:26

Trump is so utterly incompetent there is no telling what will be said and how. He is like a time bomb ready to go off. His shoot from the hip style and not caring where to shoot is okay if you are a millionaire and can bully people around (*as he has done all of his life; how many small contractors has he screwed over after failing to pay the bills), but as a president it doesn't work. That is where there is a big dichotomy between business and politics. I know a lot of you think this is "winning" but it is basically "being there" in real life. 

Billy the Poet ebear Thu, 03/22/2018 - 16:25

We have no direct evidence that Trump made this or any other decision due to anger. One can be angry about a situation and still take the time to think things through.

Trump purposefully angers his opponents in order to disorient and sidetrack them. I'm sure he's aware of the pitfalls of acting solely on emotion.