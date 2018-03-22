No Injuries Reported After "Small Manhole Explosion" Near New York Fed

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 03/22/2018 - 16:26

Update: Panic over - it was a manhole that blew...

*  *  *

Numerous social media users are reporting hearing a "loud sound" or "explosion" near The New York Fed in Lower Manhattan...

@EddieWard8 notes that "Just heard loud boom sound in lower Manhattan 5 mins ago. Sirens/police now on the way..."

NYTimes' Shane Goldmacher tweeted..."I’m in lower Manhattan and we just heard a very loud sound, akin to an explosion a couple minutes ago. Police active nearby"

And noted "fire trucks converging near Liberty St and Maiden Lane..." right where The New York Fed is...

 

Fire and Police are on scene...

 

Some wits on Twitter had a few comments...

takeaction Liquid_Silver Thu, 03/22/2018 - 16:31

Maybe it is an internal fire....

then the building will collapse in its own footprint...then the cleanup will happen super fast and all of the thermite...I mean burnt steel is shipped quickly to China and all the first responders get cancer.....I have seen this before in some movie....Oh wait...and it involves a passport.

.

.

and then Jerome Powell comes on TV and says "We had such great losses today, I gave the order to PULL it, and it came down."

GUS100CORRINA Liquid_Silver Thu, 03/22/2018 - 16:31

NYT Reporter Says "Explosion-Like Sound" Heard In Area Of New York Fed

My response: Probably busy destroying the evidence of corruption, racketeering, and theft crimes that were perpetrated under the "OBOZO"/BUSH/CLINTON administrations.

We have a new SHERIFF in TOWN and he is coming after the CAREER CRIMINALS!!!!

I HOPE THE WHOLE DAMN NY FED BURNS DOWN TO THE GROUND.

