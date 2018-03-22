No Injuries Reported After "Small Manhole Explosion" Near New York Fed

Update : Panic over - it was a manhole that blew...

Announcement in our building (120 Bway): a manhole cover on Nassau Street blew, hence the loud boom in the Financial District a few minutes ago. cc @ShaneGoldmacher — Amy Spitalnick (@amyspitalnick) March 22, 2018

Numerous social media users are reporting hearing a "loud sound" or "explosion" near The New York Fed in Lower Manhattan...

@EddieWard8 notes that "Just heard loud boom sound in lower Manhattan 5 mins ago. Sirens/police now on the way..."

NYTimes' Shane Goldmacher tweeted..."I’m in lower Manhattan and we just heard a very loud sound, akin to an explosion a couple minutes ago. Police active nearby"

And noted "fire trucks converging near Liberty St and Maiden Lane..." right where The New York Fed is...

Fire and Police are on scene...

Some wits on Twitter had a few comments...

Sounded like a very loud bubble bursting??? — Mulholland (@Muljp) March 22, 2018

PPT literally blew up — Kyle Schnitman (@kschnitman) March 22, 2018