No Injuries Reported After "Small Manhole Explosion" Near New York Fed

Update: Panic over - it was a manhole that blew...
Announcement in our building (120 Bway): a manhole cover on Nassau Street blew, hence the loud boom in the Financial District a few minutes ago. cc @ShaneGoldmacher— Amy Spitalnick (@amyspitalnick) March 22, 2018
* * *
Numerous social media users are reporting hearing a "loud sound" or "explosion" near The New York Fed in Lower Manhattan...
@EddieWard8 notes that "Just heard loud boom sound in lower Manhattan 5 mins ago. Sirens/police now on the way..."
NYTimes' Shane Goldmacher tweeted..."I’m in lower Manhattan and we just heard a very loud sound, akin to an explosion a couple minutes ago. Police active nearby"
And noted "fire trucks converging near Liberty St and Maiden Lane..." right where The New York Fed is...
Fire and Police are on scene...
Some wits on Twitter had a few comments...
Sounded like a very loud bubble bursting???— Mulholland (@Muljp) March 22, 2018
PPT literally blew up— Kyle Schnitman (@kschnitman) March 22, 2018
zee Germans coming for their gold?— Sweet Maple Booty 甜枫, a div. of RuhRoh Capital LLC (@penultsquire) March 22, 2018
Comments
That was just the stock market crashing... nothing to see, move along...
Next, a bunch of dump trucks to get the gold.
In reply to That was just the stock… by Liquid_Silver
if it's not a smoking crater,
then it's just a heads up that somebody has issues
go big or go home
In reply to Next, a bunch of dump trucks… by Shitonya Serfs
Derp State is packing up their shit
In reply to if it's not a smoking crater… by SubjectivObject
pull it!
In reply to Derp State is packing up… by fauxhammer
Yellen just shit her pants when they told her Jay Powell is the boss now
In reply to pull it! by Four chan
Was it a plane, mini nukes, thermite, or a cruise missile ?
Inquiring minds need to know.
In reply to Next, a bunch of dump trucks… by Shitonya Serfs
"Small Manhole Explosion" ... That was me, had a little too much kimchee.
In reply to Was it a plane, mini nukes,… by SILVERGEDDON
paper shredder threw a rod. the emergency mobile unit is on the way.just like last time
In reply to Was it a plane, mini nukes,… by SILVERGEDDON
"dont look at me...i was out golfing today..."
- Kaiser Sousa -
In reply to Was it a plane, mini nukes,… by SILVERGEDDON
Mini nuke/dirty bomb went off in the foreign CB gold vault.
So Solly, no delivery
In reply to Next, a bunch of dump trucks… by Shitonya Serfs
Maybe it is an internal fire....
then the building will collapse in its own footprint...then the cleanup will happen super fast and all of the thermite...I mean burnt steel is shipped quickly to China and all the first responders get cancer.....I have seen this before in some movie....Oh wait...and it involves a passport.
.
.
and then Jerome Powell comes on TV and says "We had such great losses today, I gave the order to PULL it, and it came down."
In reply to That was just the stock… by Liquid_Silver
NYT Reporter Says "Explosion-Like Sound" Heard In Area Of New York Fed
My response: Probably busy destroying the evidence of corruption, racketeering, and theft crimes that were perpetrated under the "OBOZO"/BUSH/CLINTON administrations.
We have a new SHERIFF in TOWN and he is coming after the CAREER CRIMINALS!!!!
I HOPE THE WHOLE DAMN NY FED BURNS DOWN TO THE GROUND.
In reply to That was just the stock… by Liquid_Silver
LOL. Tweeting about a manhole cover blew?
In reply to That was just the stock… by Liquid_Silver
Manderson Pooper is racing to the scene,
In reply to LOL. Tweeting about a… by Cursive
Hoping it's a direct hit. Bullseye.
FedEx to duhblahzio
In reply to Hoping it's a direct hit… by Seasmoke
Not another False Flag Vasily?
In reply to Hoping it's a direct hit… by Seasmoke
The Fed was definitely buying up the bond market today.
Printing press exploded.
GOOD ONE LOL
In reply to Printing press exploded. by Chupacabra-322
PULL IT!
Did they find the passports in the wreckage yet?
In reply to PULL IT! by Squid Viscous
pull my finger...
In reply to PULL IT! by Squid Viscous
Printing press broke?
Cramer's head exploded, finally.
cramer coming to the whyte house ... larry needs enforcements
In reply to Cramer's head exploded,… by Smerf
Skull & Bones day. Not to worry, Denver is all set up & ready to rock & roll.
near the fed and another 1000 other institutions
You should need to be 21 to explode bombs.
A little Drano mixed with vinegar and aluminum foil in a sealed container never hurt anyone....recently.
In reply to You should need to be 21 to… by dexter_morgan
Ponzi masters, FED FUCKERS PRINTED MONEY TO CREATE FALSE ECONOMY! THE ELITE, BANKERS CEOS TOOK THE PONZI CURRENCY BASED ON A FAKE ECONOMY-BUILT ON FAKE NEWS!
PONZI SENT TO CHINA FOR MANUFACTURED GOODS BASED ON CHEAP LABOR. TOO LATE MR TRUMP-DAMAGE DONE!
STUCK THE AMERICAN MIDDLE AND POOR CLASS WITH OVER 20 PLUS TRILLION IN DEBT!
Printer blew up.
They went against manufacturer's guidelines to rest it for an hour or two every 20 years.
In reply to Printer blew up. by e_goldstein
False alarm...that was just Dudley dropping a bomb in the "executive suite"
Long as it doesn't affect the printing presses.
Burn, baby, burn, disco inferno!
The False Flag shot that was heard around the world.
BOOM?
It was the devil breaking through the concrete to take Blankfein down now that he has quit.
Now that his term is over the payment of soul is due.
Didn't Qanon predict a BOOM today?
was that bomb obtained legally?
Is there a bomb show loophole?
I hope Kevin is ok.
How do you blow a manhole?
Explosion from toner cartridge fumes in the basement of Eccles Building.
The mentally ill should not have access to bombs
PPT hit a pot hole?
Nothing to see here. Just draining the swamp - might release some outgassing and hot air.